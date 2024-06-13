55
Captains June 13

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Best captain picks for the group stage

With daily captaincy changes allowed in the official Euro 2024 Fantasy game, selecting a skipper will be key to success.

Below we’ve put together a guide to the group stage calendar so you can see who the best armband candidates are every day.

GROUP STAGE CALENDAR

DateMatchdayFixtures to target
June 141Germany v Scotland
June 151Italy v Albania, Hungary v Switzerland
June 161England v Serbia, Netherlands v Poland
June 171France v Austria, Belgium v Slovakia
June 181Portugal v Czechia
June 192Germany v Hungary, Croatia v Albania
June 202England v Denmark
June 212France v Netherlands
June 222Portugal v Turkey, Belgium v Romania
June 233Germany v Switzerland
June 243Spain v Albania
June 253France v Poland, England v Slovenia
June 263Portugal v Georgia

DAY-BY-DAY CAPTAINCY PICKS: MATCHDAY 1

Euro 2024 Fantasy: The best forwards

JUNE 14

There’s only one match taking place on the opening day of Euro 2024: Germany v Scotland.

Kai Havertz (€7.5m) will spearhead Germany’s attack so could be a possible shout for the first captaincy. He has started all four of Die Mannschaft’s friendlies in 2024, scoring against France and Greece.

Behind false nine Havertz, Julian Nagelsmann will employ twin 10s: Jamal Musiala (€8.5m) and Florian Wirtz (€7.5m).

Musiala was limited to just 24 Bundesliga appearances in 2023/24 but chipped in with 10 league goals and six assists for Bayern Munich. He’s also made an impact at international level, coming away from the March friendlies against France and the Netherlands with a brace of assists to his name.

As for Wirtz, he is a creative force for Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen. Although he has scored just one goal in 18 appearances for Germany, he’s a special player and enters Euro 2024 as one of football’s most exciting young talents.

Ilkay Gundogan (€7.0m) will have his suitors for the armband, too, with penalties in his locker.

For those not interested in Germany’s attack, try Maximilian Mittelstadt (€4.0m). He has just four senior caps to his name but is expected to start at left-back after a decent season with VfB Stuttgart. The 27-year-old scored a brilliant goal against the Netherlands in March and with his attacking style, racked up five key passes in the recent friendly with Ukraine.

JUNE 15

There’s no stand-out player to captain on Saturday.

The Italy v Albania fixture immediately catches the eye, but the Azzurri don’t have a talisman, so there isn’t an obvious pick.

Federico Chiesa (€7.5m) has suffered from injury issues for much of the last two years, limiting him to just two qualifying starts. However, he racked up 10 shots across those fixtures and tends to step up for Italy, having played a key role in their Euro 2020 triumph.

With his attacking potential, Federico Dimarco (€5.0m) is also worth a look. During qualifying, the Inter Milan wing-back provided just one assist, but there were some strong underlying numbers: a minutes-per-shot average of 53.1 was one of the best posted by a defender. You wouldn’t be surprised to see a clean sheet for Italy, either.

Question marks over Nicolo Barella’s (€7.0m) fitness probably make him a no-go at the time of writing, however.

Hungary’s Matchday 1 opponents Switzerland are usually tough to beat, but star man Dominik Szoboszlai (€7.0m) has plenty of freedom to roam in Marco Rossi’s 3-4-2-1 formation. He also takes penalties, free-kicks and corners.

JUNE 16

England’s clash with Serbia is the headline act on Sunday.

Harry Kane (€11.0m) scored or assisted in all seven of his qualifying starts, which coincided with a stellar first campaign at Bayern Munich.

The Three Lions admittedly aren’t in great shape right now, with only one win from their last five matches, but Gareth Southgate’s squad is packed full of attacking talent, so Kane should be able to build some early momentum.

Like England, Serbia also have issues at the back. They managed just two clean sheets in their eight qualifiers, and have now registered just five in 25 competitive games under Dragan Stojkovic.

Netherlands v Poland is the other real standout fixture of Sunday’s schedule, with Memphis Depay (€7.5m), Virgil van Dijk (€6.0m) and Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) the obvious armband candidates from the Dutch.

A defensive pick might be the way to go, with Poland talisman Robert Lewandowski (€9.5m) set to miss out because of a thigh injury.

JUNE 17

It’ll be all about Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) for the majority of Fantasy managers on Monday, with France naturally one of the favourites to win Euro 2024.

Ralf Rangnick has greatly improved the fortunes of the Austrian national team, but Mbappe looks primed for another headline-grabbing tournament, having plundered nine goals and seven assists in qualifying.

While Mbappe will have his suitors for the armband on Monday, there’ll be plenty of interest in Romelu Lukaku (€9.0m) too.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United forward was the top scorer in Euro 2024 qualifying, having found the net 14 times. It meant his rate of 39.0 minutes per goal far exceeded Ronaldo (72.2), Mbappe (73.6) and Kane (76.6).

Slovakia have a solid spine but are unlikely to put up too much of a challenge for Belgium, so playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (€9.5m) could also come into contention.

JUNE 18

Players from Portugal are the standout options here, with Cristiano Ronaldo (€10.0m) and Bruno Fernandes (€9.0m) firmly in the mix.

Roberto Martinez’s side comfortably scored the most goals in qualifying (36) and should have too much firepower for Czechia.

Ronaldo netted 10 goals in nine qualifying appearances, whilst ranking top for goal attempts (46), shots in the box (33), big chances (15) and efforts on target (19). A further two goals were added on Tuesday, further boosting his appeal.

As for Fernandes, he scored six goals and produced seven assists in qualifying. He also created more chances and big chances (37 and 11) than any other player and should be good for ball recoveries, too, as we discussed in a recent article.

DAY-BY-DAY CAPTAINCY PICKS: MATCHDAYS 2/3

Euro 2024 Fantasy: The best forwards 1

Matchday 2 runs across four days, from Wednesday 19 June to Saturday 22 June.

Similar names will no doubt crop up in our discussion, so we’ll instead take a briefer look at the most eye-catching fixtures and captains.

It’s also worth noting that qualification could be sealed for several nations by Matchday 3, so many of the go-to captains from previous rounds could be subject to rotation.

JUNE 19
  • Germany v Hungary (Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz, Havertz)
  • Croatia v Albania (Modric)
JUNE 20
  • England v Denmark (Kane)
JUNE 21
  • France v Netherlands (Mbappe)
JUNE 22
  • Portugal v Czechia (Ronaldo, Fernandes)
  • Belgium v Romania (Lukaku, De Bruyne)
JUNE 23
  • Germany v Switzerland (Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz, Havertz)
JUNE 24
  • Spain v Albania (Morata)
JUNE 25
  • France v Poland (Mbappe)
  • England v Slovenia (Kane)
JUNE 26
  • Portugal v Georgia (Ronaldo, Fernandes)
  1. FC Hakkebøf
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    Playing a Danish version of Euro Fantasy that is somewhat similar to FPL.

    Which combination would you go for?

    A) Lukaku, Wirtz, Elvedi (4-3-3)

    B) Kane, Doku, Shaqiri (3-4-3)

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
  2. FCH
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Does anybody know how the Italian backline's gonna look?

    Open Controls
    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Rumours of Theo and DiMarco today causing a stir and might not start.
      So be interesting to know

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        just my 2 top defenders - no worries

        Open Controls
        1. azz007
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Think most of template

          Open Controls
      2. Moxon
        • 9 Years
        1 hour ago

        Do you have a link to the Dimarco news?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Think its just this discussion that sparked a bit of doubt:
          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26625169

          Looking around at various predicted lineups I think Di Marco should be fine; its the RWB spot that's up for grabs.

          So basically I think it should be:
          LWB: Di Marco
          LCB: Bastoni
          CB: Buongiorno
          RCB: Di Lorenzo / Darmian
          RWB: Cambiaso / Di Lorenzo

          Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      If you're scared then just go Bastoni. It's not like di Marco has any more of a proven clinical offensive threat anyway.

      Open Controls
  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Arggh
    Ussain Bolt ruptures Achilles in a charity at the Bridge

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      sticky s

      Open Controls
  4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    England v Denmark is a fixture to target for captaincy?
    Call an ambulance, but not for me GIF

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I get it, but the other fixtures that day are Slovenia v Serbia and Spain v Italy.

      Could potentially target the latter fixture, especially once we have a bit more clarity on their line-ups, but I still think I'd prefer Kane.

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        That's a good point. Round 2, and that day in particular, looks a bit grim in that case.
        Might go Kane as well, but round 2 might see the lesser teams open up and really go for it (or else they go home). Could see Sesko or Mitrovic go wild.

        Serbia's first 2 games at world cup were a 2-3 and 3-3, so they don't really conform to Gareth's style of tournament football.

        Open Controls
  5. mcpoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Think this is my team

    Pickford Lunin
    Mittelstadt Faes DiMarco Akanji Van Dijk
    Fernandes Kvaratskhelia Szoboszlai Baumgartner Soucek
    Kane MBappe Lukaku

    GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Any team is good to go right now with all. Rumours of players limping training, final training XI etc. All doubts.

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Pick a good place to hide when Portugal play

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        I don't think that's Gelson Fernandes.

        Open Controls
  6. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Surely with 5 captain options, it pays to go for a more punty approach early on? I'm tempted by Mittelstadt. Cue red card

    Open Controls
    1. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      That's the approach I'll be taking

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      58 mins ago

      Yeah. Captain any player no matter how bad you think he might be. Nothing to lose. Slim chance of an upset and unfancied doing well and getting player of the match. If it doesn't then spin the wheel for the next day. On red card, a player can't be subbed if he gets a red card. Not sure in this game but in UCL if red card player was sent off you couldn't transfer the captaincy from him.

      Open Controls
      1. Alan The Llama
        • 14 Years
        just now

        You can change captaincy with a red card this time around, just not sub off, as you said.

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Agreed, although Saturday / Sunday are the most interesting ones given that plenty will cap Wirtz / Mittelstadt due to lack of alternatives. Think I'm going for Szoboszlai & Depay there

      Open Controls
  7. ResultatFar
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Am I crazy for wanting to punt on Nico Williams as a 7m Mid for the first two gws?

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      No. One can’t win the game without differentials.

      Open Controls
  8. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Gonna take a break from fantasy football this Euros and just enjoy the games without worrying about who got the assist. Come back fresh for next season to win the whole thing 😛

    GL to all playing though.

    Open Controls
  9. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    a. Lukaku + Trossard
    b. Ronaldo + Simons

    Open Controls
    1. Udogie-style
        9 mins ago

        You need at least one from each letter.

        Open Controls
        1. Roshen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Rokaku + Sossards?

          Open Controls
          1. Udogie-style
              just now

              Lukaldo.

              Open Controls
      • FC Hakkebøf
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Struggling to pick two out of Mbappe, Kane, Lukaku and Ronaldo.

        Mbappe and Kane by far the better players individually, but Lukaku and Ronaldo have much more favourable fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Same dilemma. CR7 and Mbappé are nailed on my team. Currently on Lukaku over Kane, but hesitant

          Open Controls
          1. Udogie-style
              1 min ago

              If it's a choice between Kane and Lukaku, it's an easy Lukaku choice for me. I was struggling more with deciding between Kane and CR7.

              Open Controls
        2. sirmorbach
          • 8 Years
          51 mins ago

          A. Costa, Castagne, Lukaku
          B. 4.0, Faes, Kane

          Open Controls
          1. Udogie-style
              just now

              A

              Open Controls
          2. Udogie-style
              50 mins ago

              Better combo from...
              A) Cambiaso and Cancelo
              B) Dumfries and Dalot

              Aware of risks of each already. Option A seems somewhat less risky now.

              Cheers.

              Open Controls
            • Moxon
              • 9 Years
              47 mins ago

              What players are locked in your team?

              I don't have many outside Mittelstadt, Dimarco, Bruno and Mbappe

              Open Controls
              1. lugs
                • 6 Years
                12 mins ago

                Mbappe, Bruno & Saka

                Open Controls
              2. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 2 Years
                11 mins ago

                Yesterday: 13-14
                This morning: maybe just the forwards

                Had a bit of a defensive shakeup, dropping Mæhle & maybe Dumfries, seeing who I could upgrade in midfield if I went for Cambiaso...

                Settled on this now (maybe):
                Verbruggen
                Mittelstadt Di Marco VVD Kristiansen
                Wirtz Szoboszlai Eriksen Sudakov
                Mbappé Depay
                (Lunin, Cancelo, Fernandes, Ronaldo)

                Open Controls
                1. Moxon
                  • 9 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Love the Depay pick

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Gonna cap him too

                    Open Controls
                2. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Main alternative would be:
                  VVD - Dumfries
                  Kristiansen - Cambiaso
                  Lunin - Strakosha
                  Eriksen - Musiala

                  Open Controls
              3. Mirror Man
                  just now

                  All 15. I ain't changing nobody. Yurt.

                  Open Controls
              4. Steavn8k
                • 1 Year
                42 mins ago

                Best combi of these 4:
                A: Faes and Lukaku
                B: Frimpong and Havertz
                C: Frimpong and Dovbyk
                D: Cancelo and Yamal

                Open Controls
                1. lugs
                  • 6 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              5. SKENG
                • 8 Years
                39 mins ago

                Pickford Stanek
                Cancelo TAA Dimarco Mittelstadt Faes
                Fernandes Wirtz Gundogan Trossard Jorginho
                Mbappe Ronaldo Lukaku

                Team ready - WCing in QF & going Ronaldo over Kane.

                Open Controls
              6. Remi595
                • 2 Years
                27 mins ago

                Last draft, what do you think?

                Costa, Moldovan

                Mittelstadt, Dimarco, Grimaldo, Dumfries, Castagne

                Jorginho, Shaqiri, DeBruyne, Bruno, Calhanoglu

                Lukaku, Mbappé, Ronaldo

                Open Controls
                1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  No it's not.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Remi595
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Almost last draft

                    Open Controls
              7. putana
                • 6 Years
                21 mins ago

                Something I dont understand; A team fires their manager, yet they want to be paid by the club who want to hire that coach. Why dont they just allow the coach to go so they dont have to pay his salary anymore?

                Open Controls
              8. Moxon
                • 9 Years
                10 mins ago

                Template vs differential

                A. Saka, Gundo, Rodri, Jorginho
                B. Wirtz, Majer, Sudakov, Baumgartner

                Open Controls
                1. Moxon
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  or even Veerman

                  Open Controls
              9. jesus jesus
                • 12 Years
                6 mins ago

                Have I missed something - what’s the love for Sudakov of Ukraine ??
                Anyone please

                Open Controls
                1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Smashed Moldova to pieces, and needs to stand out on international stage to get a move away from Ukraine, for which he is far too good.

                  Open Controls
                  1. jesus jesus
                    • 12 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Thanks - on penalty’s or free kicks ?

                    Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.