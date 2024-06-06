Euro 2024 Fantasy: Fixture ticker

Every good Fantasy manager needs a fixture ticker, so we’ve come up with our own for Euro 2024.

Or rather, our colleague and all-round international football whizz FPL Reactions has in conjunction with TopMarx.

This group stage ticker for Premium Members includes all 24 teams, with green representing the ‘easiest’ fixtures and red the ‘toughest’ games.

The difficulty ratings are partly subjective, of course, but they should give you a rough guide as to who to target with your transfers and chips.

The ticker is also filterable by Matchday, with the instructions below.

For everything else you need to know about Euro 2024 Fantasy, check out our complete guide.

HOW TO ACCESS THE EURO 2024 FIXTURE TICKER



