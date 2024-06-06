26
Euro 2024 June 6

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Fixture ticker

26 Comments
Every good Fantasy manager needs a fixture ticker, so we’ve come up with our own for Euro 2024.

Or rather, our colleague and all-round international football whizz FPL Reactions has in conjunction with TopMarx.

This group stage ticker for Premium Members includes all 24 teams, with green representing the ‘easiest’ fixtures and red the ‘toughest’ games.

The difficulty ratings are partly subjective, of course, but they should give you a rough guide as to who to target with your transfers and chips.

The ticker is also filterable by Matchday, with the instructions below.

For everything else you need to know about Euro 2024 Fantasy, check out our complete guide.

HOW TO ACCESS THE EURO 2024 FIXTURE TICKER


26 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Afternoon all.

    How are your teams looking? I thought I'd put mine together with no regard for fixtures or looking through existing squads so I'm likely missing a few gems / have players who aren't starting.

    Verbruggen - D.Costa
    Trent - Schar - Emerson - Kounde - Dalot
    Xhaka - Olmo - Foden - Jorginho - Fernandes
    Kane - Torres - Mbappe

    Thoughts?

    1. FPL Virgin
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Template FC.

      Why not live a little for the Euros? Don't be like Pras who can't handle player picks that are too spicy.

      1. Funkyav
      1. Funkyav
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        really dont think the above is template tbh

        2. I Member
    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Looks fine but Emerson is not in the Italy squad.

      3. notlob legin
    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Hi Brains. I've decided not to do a team - just going to chill and watch the football rather than have the concern about my players!!

      4. Funkyav
    4. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      not sure about Trent, Schar, Emerson, Xhaka, Olmo, Jorginho and Torres

      5. saata
    5. saata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Good differential team!

      The only areas of improvement will be Emerson, Olmo & Torres, as they aren't a sure starters.

      I really like the Schar and Xhaka picks.

      2. Mirror Man
  2. Mirror Man
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I have decided to play the Euro Fantasy game and I think I can win it. However, I'd like to get a head start so what is the best possible starting squad, chip strategy etc? We can get to transfers later of course. Ignoring England is obvious but what else?

      Thanks.

      1. Holmes
      1. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        Article image suggests to triple up on Germany, Belgium and Portugal. Limitless in MD2.

        1. Mirror Man
        1. Mirror Man
            28 mins ago

            I like Ronaldo.

            1. Mirror Man
            1. Mirror Man
                27 mins ago

                And Lord Fernando's.

                1. Mirror Man
                1. Mirror Man
                    24 mins ago

                    Embarrassing.

                    I of course meant Fernandes.

                    • Holmes
                  • Holmes
                    • 10 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    I'm sure you can find some Fernandos in Copa America Fantasy

                    1. Mirror Man
                    1. Mirror Man
                        15 mins ago

                        I want to conquer Europe first. The rest of the world can wait.

                        Open Controls
              • Make Arrows Green Again
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                34 mins ago

                If you're playing to win, and this is a good strategy as long as you are no in any MLs you might embarrass yourself in, you are unlikely to do it by picking the popular players. You know this already of course.

                But one of the best ways to maximise your chances of actually winning the thing is to go for a block of a very unfashionable defence, such as Albania, and investing the difference elsewhere. You would have to get very lucky, but the winning team in a short competition like this will have chosen a very unfashionable starting team, so you may as well lean into the risk/reward.

                1. Mirror Man
                1. Mirror Man
                    9 mins ago

                    Could be interesting. Who is the best Albanian defender? And second best. Thanks.

                    2. Uncle Baby Billy
                2. Uncle Baby Billy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  "I have decided to play the Euro Fantasy game and I think I can win it" ... if I can just figure out what my squad should be and how to use the chips.

                  Name on the trophy, champ - name on the trophy.

                  1. Mirror Man
                  1. Mirror Man
                      5 mins ago

                      What can you tell me about Albania? Just football players though. Any other information will not aid in my winning of the game.

                      3. x.jim.x
                3. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  "

                  Open Controls
                  1. Make Arrows Green Again
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    33 mins ago

                    Can I quote you on that?

                    2. x.jim.x
                  2. x.jim.x
                    • 9 Years
                    33 mins ago

                    "Confirmed: Premier League clubs today voted in favour of continuing to operate VAR in the Premier League." (@NizaarKinsella)

                    Another farcical season ahead for match-going fans then. Dunno wtf happened to that last post.

                    1. Holmes
                    1. Holmes
                      • 10 Years
                      27 mins ago

                      It got VARed

                      4. Shark Team
                4. Shark Team
                  • 6 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  England’s lineup for the Euros:
                  Pickford
                  Walker Stones Guehi/Dunk Trippier
                  Rice Bellingham Gallagher/TAA/Palmer/Eze
                  Saka Kane Foden

                  Only 2 positions left open.

                  5. sirmorbach
                5. sirmorbach
                  • 7 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Where would you use 0.5 here?

                  Pickford / Sels
                  Dumfries / Grimaldo / Dimarco / Mittelstadt / Faes
                  Saka / Szoboszlai / Rodri / Gündogan / Güler
                  Kane / Mbappé / CR7

                  Open Controls
                  1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Put it in stocks and shares and it could be 0.6 for the World Cup.

                    Open Controls
                6. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Tell your daughters to be in by 9 because Grealish and Madders about to go on a mad one.

                  Open Controls

