The complete list of final Euro 2024 squads

On this page, we’ve compiled each of the final 26-man squads for the upcoming European Championship (Euro 2024). All nations were given a deadline of Friday 7 June to finalise.

EURO 2024 SQUADS

GROUP A

GERMANY

GK: Neuer, ter Stegen, Baumann

DEF: Anton, Mittelstadt, Henrichs, Raum, Kimmich, Koch, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Tah

MID: Andrich, Wirtz, Fuhrich, Gross, Gundogan, Kroos, Musiala, Pavlovic, Sane

FWD: Beier, Fullkrug, Havertz, Muller, Undav

SCOTLAND

HUNGARY

SWITZERLAND

GROUP B

SPAIN

CROATIA

ITALY

ALBANIA

(still awaiting announcement)

GROUP C

SLOVENIA

DENMARK

SERBIA

ENGLAND

GROUP D

POLAND

GK: Szczesny, Skorupski, Bulka

DEF: Bednarek, Bereszynski, Kiwior, Puchacz, Salamon, Dawidowicz, Walukiewicz

MID: Grosicki, Zielinksi, Frankowski, S Szymanski, Moder, D Szymanski, Zalewski, Skoras, Slisz, Piotrowski, Romanczuk, Urbanski

FWD: Lewandowski, Swiderski, Piatek, Buksa

NETHERLANDS

AUSTRIA

FRANCE

GROUP E

BELGIUM

ROMANIA

GK: Nita, Moldovan, Tarnovanu

DEF: Ratiu, Mogos, Dragusin, Racovitan, Rus, Nedelcearu, Burca, Bancu

MID: Sorescu, M Marin, Cicaldau, R Marin, Stanciu, Sut, Olaru, Man, Mihaila, Hagi, Coman

FWD: Dragus, Puscas, Alibec, Birligea

SLOVAKIA

UKRAINE

GK: Bushchan, Trubin, Lunin

DEF: Matviyenko, Svatok, Konoplya, Talovierov, Bondar, Mykhaylichenko, Tymchyk, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi

MID: Yarmolenko, Zinchenko, Shaparenko, Tsygankov, Brazhko, Mudryk, Stepanenko, Sydorchuk, Zubkov, Malinovskyi, Sudakov

FWD: Dovbyk, Yaremchuk, Vanat

GROUP F

TURKEY

GEORGIA

The squad in English, via @GeorgianFooty:

GK: Mamardashvili, Loria, Gugeshashvili

DEF: Kakabadze, Gvelesiani, Kashia, Tabidze, Dvali, Lochoshvili, Gocholeishvili

MID: Chakvetadze, Mekvabishvili, Kankava, Kiteishvili, Kvekveskiri, Kochorashvili, Altunashvili, Shengelia, Tsitaishvili

FWD: Zivzivadze, Lobjanidze, Mikautadze, Kvilitaia, Kvaratskhelia, Davitashvili

PORTUGAL

CZECH REPUBLIC

