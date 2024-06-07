The complete list of final Euro 2024 squads

On this page, we’ve compiled each of the final 26-man squads for the upcoming European Championship (Euro 2024). All nations were given a deadline of Friday 7 June to finalise.
This article is part of our extensive coverage of Euro Fantasy 2024.
In the build-up to the tournament, there are detailed previews of every participating country, with Fantasy players assessed. Scout Notes will go on to cover the matches.
EURO 2024 SQUADS
GROUP A
GERMANY
GK: Neuer, ter Stegen, Baumann
DEF: Anton, Mittelstadt, Henrichs, Raum, Kimmich, Koch, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Tah
MID: Andrich, Wirtz, Fuhrich, Gross, Gundogan, Kroos, Musiala, Pavlovic, Sane
FWD: Beier, Fullkrug, Havertz, Muller, Undav
SCOTLAND
HUNGARY
SWITZERLAND
GROUP B
SPAIN
CROATIA
ITALY
ALBANIA
(still awaiting announcement)
GROUP C
SLOVENIA
DENMARK
SERBIA
ENGLAND
GROUP D
POLAND
GK: Szczesny, Skorupski, Bulka
DEF: Bednarek, Bereszynski, Kiwior, Puchacz, Salamon, Dawidowicz, Walukiewicz
MID: Grosicki, Zielinksi, Frankowski, S Szymanski, Moder, D Szymanski, Zalewski, Skoras, Slisz, Piotrowski, Romanczuk, Urbanski
FWD: Lewandowski, Swiderski, Piatek, Buksa
NETHERLANDS
AUSTRIA
FRANCE
GROUP E
BELGIUM
ROMANIA
GK: Nita, Moldovan, Tarnovanu
DEF: Ratiu, Mogos, Dragusin, Racovitan, Rus, Nedelcearu, Burca, Bancu
MID: Sorescu, M Marin, Cicaldau, R Marin, Stanciu, Sut, Olaru, Man, Mihaila, Hagi, Coman
FWD: Dragus, Puscas, Alibec, Birligea
SLOVAKIA
UKRAINE
GK: Bushchan, Trubin, Lunin
DEF: Matviyenko, Svatok, Konoplya, Talovierov, Bondar, Mykhaylichenko, Tymchyk, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi
MID: Yarmolenko, Zinchenko, Shaparenko, Tsygankov, Brazhko, Mudryk, Stepanenko, Sydorchuk, Zubkov, Malinovskyi, Sudakov
FWD: Dovbyk, Yaremchuk, Vanat
GROUP F
TURKEY
GEORGIA
The squad in English, via @GeorgianFooty:
GK: Mamardashvili, Loria, Gugeshashvili
DEF: Kakabadze, Gvelesiani, Kashia, Tabidze, Dvali, Lochoshvili, Gocholeishvili
MID: Chakvetadze, Mekvabishvili, Kankava, Kiteishvili, Kvekveskiri, Kochorashvili, Altunashvili, Shengelia, Tsitaishvili
FWD: Zivzivadze, Lobjanidze, Mikautadze, Kvilitaia, Kvaratskhelia, Davitashvili
PORTUGAL
CZECH REPUBLIC
STAY TUNED FOR MORE EURO 2024 COVERAGE!
A reminder that we’ll be covering the European Championship in great detail this summer.
Part of that coverage will be the usual team-by-team guides on all competing 24 nations in Euro 2024.
But we’ll also have team reveals, strategy guides and much more. The official UEFA Fantasy game will be the main game we’re covering, which you read about below:
There’ll also be £500+ worth of prizes if you join our mini-league! Click the below to sign up:
If you want to be part of our coverage and are a fan of one of the countries competing, do get involved via the below:
3 hours, 54 mins ago
Footballs coming home!