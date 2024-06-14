Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews: Spain

Finally in our Euro 2024 Fantasy team previews, we take a look at Spain in Group B.
No nation has won more European Championships and La Roja will begin as one of the favourites, in their quest to claim what would be a record fourth success in the competition.
In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Germany and more.
All prices given are from the official Fantasy Euro 2024 game.
THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Diff
|Pts
|1
|Spain
|8
|7
|0
|1
|25
|5
|+20
|21
|2
|Scotland
|8
|5
|2
|1
|17
|8
|+9
|17
|3
|Norway
|8
|3
|2
|3
|14
|12
|+2
|11
|4
|Georgia
|8
|2
|2
|4
|12
|18
|−6
|8
|5
|Cyprus
|8
|0
|0
|8
|3
|28
|−25
|0
Spain have a strong squad that boasts quality in depth and they demonstrated as much in qualifying, winning seven out of eight matches to finish as group winners.
Luis de la Fuente’s side rattled off 25 goals, starting with a victory over an Erling Haaland-less Norway thanks to a late cameo brace from debutant Joselu (€7.0m). Their Euro 2024 spot was wrapped up with two games to spare, with a shock 2-0 defeat to Scotland being the only blemish on their campaign.
On five occasions, Spain produced at least three goals and they were also able to keep four clean sheets – a trait that bodes well for tournament football.
However, what they might want to work on is penalty-taking. They’ve been knocked out of the last three major tournaments in shootouts, including an elimination to upcoming group opponents Italy in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.
They did at least avenge their defeat to the Azzurri by beating them in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals in 2022. In fact, they won the subsequent final on penalties against another Group B rival Croatia.
QUALIFICATION IN NUMBERS
- Most starts: Rodri, Gavi (7)
- Most goals: Alvaro Morata, Joselu (4)
- Most assists: Nico Williams, Fabian Ruiz (3)
- Clean sheets: 4 from 8
UNDERLYING STATS
RECORD SINCE QUALIFYING
|Date
|Competition
|Opposition
|Result
|Score
|Goalscorers
|Assists
|22 March
|Friendly
|Colombia (n)
|L
|0-1
|26 March
|Friendly
|Brazil (h)
|D
|3-3
|Rodri x2, Olmo
|Yamal x2, Carvajal
|5 June
|Friendly
|Andorra (h)
|W
|5-0
|Perez, Oyarzabal x3, Torres
|Perez, Cubarsi, Lopez, Torres
|8 June
|Friendly
|Northern Ireland (h)
|W
|5-1
|Pedri x2, Morata, Ruiz, Oyarzabal
|Yamal x2, Nacho, Navas, Williams
Since their convincing qualifying campaign, Spain have played four times, first losing 1-0 to Colombia at the London Stadium before a 3-3 home draw with Brazil, helped by two Rodri (€6.5m) penalties.
They have since returned to winning ways, however, putting five past Andorra and Northern Ireland.
Lamine Yamal (€6.5m) again impressed, assisting twice, while Pedri (€7.0m) netted his first international goals last Saturday.
MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS
05/06/2024 – Andorra (h)
(4-3-3): Raya; Llorente (Navas 46), Vivian, Cubarsi (Le Normand 46), Grimaldo (Cucrella 46); Garcia (Zubimendi 67), Pedri (Lopez 62), Baena; Torres, Perez, Morata (Oyarzabal 46)
08/06/2024 – Northern Ireland (h)
(4-3-3): Simon; Navas (Carvajal 46), Nacho (Laporte 53), Le Normand, Cucurella (Grimaldo 46); Rodri, Pedri (Merino 61), Ruiz; Yamal (Joselu 72), Williams, Morata (Oyarzabal 53)
GROUP FIXTURES
- 15 June: Croatia
- 20 June: Italy
- 24 June: Albania
HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?
