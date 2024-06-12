84
Euro 2024 June 12

Zophar’s Euro 2024 Fantasy team reveal, captains + chip strategy

84 Comments
In the latest of our articles from our team of contributors, Zophar – who has eight top 10k FPL finishes to his name – discusses his Euro 2024 Fantasy team.

He also talks chip strategy and captaincy ahead of Friday’s Matchday 1 deadline.

The start of the European Championship is only a few days away now and after a nice break after the conclusion of the Premier League, I am really looking forward to having live, competitive football on my TV screen again.

The timing of the matches is quite convenient for those of us living in India, with all three games kicking off after work hours. I’m looking forward to playing tournament Fantasy Football for the first time since 2010. 

Chip Strategy Initial thoughts

The popular strategy going around is to play a chip in Matchdays 2 and 3. Many of the popular teams have a tough game in Matchday 2, while Matchday 3 might bring rotation with certain nations already qualified.

We get unlimited transfers the week after, so there is an opportunity here to essentially select four different teams for every matchday – which seems quite fun. I think the big gains will be in the early rounds with mismatches, rather than in the knockout stage, so this strategy makes sense.

My FPL Wire podcast cohost Pras has suggested an alternative strategy. Here, you don’t play a chip in Matchday 2 and save one for the quarter-finals in case there are any upsets in the last 16. That way, you can use the unlimited transfers in the round of 16 like a Free Hit, similar to how you would in the earlier strategy in Matchday 2.

I think this is quite viable, as well, so I am trying to be flexible and go back to the old FPL mantra of picking ‘good players from good teams’ who I would be comfortable fielding in Matchday 2. I think I would still be picking the likes of Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m), Harry Kane (€11.0m), Romelu Lukaku (€9.0m) etc anyway so I do see merit in Pras’s point. 

There will be more discussion on this on the FPL Wire with my co-hosts Lateriser and Pras so I am open to being convinced on both. 

Team selection

Best €4.5m-€6.0m defenders for Euro 2024 Fantasy 7

Defenders

I’m quite conflicted with how to set up my defence. There are so many cheap, good options available like Marc Guehi (€4.5m), Jonathan Tah (€4.5m), Maximilian Middlestadt (€4.0m) and Wout Faes (€4.0m) that you could conceivably make with a great defence with a max spend of €5.0m, alongside Federico Dimarco (€5.0m). But then the likes of Joao Cancelo (€6.0m), Theo Hernandez (€5.5m), Joakim Maehle (€5.5m) and Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) are capable of huge hauls with their attacking potential, and they arguably offer much more than the €5.5m-€6.0m midfielders. I’ve tried to achieve a balance with Cancelo, Hernandez, Dimarco, Mittelstadt and Faes but downgrading one or two of them could allow me to spend more in midfield. 

Midfielders

We will be discussing Groups D, E and F, chip strategy, captaincy and thoughts so far on the friendlies on the June 13 edition of The FPL Wire.

We have already covered Groups A, B and C in an earlier episode, which you can check out here.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Hi Zophar!

    Open Controls
  2. Jonesfromthere
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Verbruggen | Lunin
    Dumfries | Dimarco | Guehi | Mittelstadt | Faes
    De Bruyne | Fernandes | Sudakov | Kvaratskhelia | Guler
    Mbappe | Lukaku | Ronaldo

    Obvious worry is no Germany attack but I’m pretty happy with this. LL MD3 and WC QF.

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I like it. I also feel like Germany may struggle as well...

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Defence?

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Only issue is their game being the only one on Friday, so you reduce your number of captaincy options if you go without. But realistically I'm expecting to twist from Wirtz 99% of the time tbf

        Open Controls
    2. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Are we sure Lunin starts and not Trubin?

      Open Controls
    3. fenixri
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      I wouldnt worry about Germany, but too many players last day. Also Lunin and Verbruggen play on same day MD2 considering chip strategy.

      Open Controls
  3. chilli con kone
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Are there any 4.5m Euro Fantasy mids that are viable alternatives to save 0.5m on Jorginho? I don’t think he gets pens and probably not too many ball recoveries either

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Chakvetadze has the no. 10 shirt for Georgia, so I assume he is nailed and at least not a DM.

      Open Controls
  4. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Hi Skonto!

    Open Controls
  5. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) Pickford, Cancelo Jorginho, Musiala

    B) Costa, TAA, Shaqiri, Wirtz

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
  6. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Good day all. I would appreciate some feedback on my current draft if possible:

    Costa | Verbruggen
    TAA | Dumfries | Dimarco | De Cuyper | Mittelstädt
    Fernandes | Wirtz | Szoboszlai | Sudakov | Arda Güler
    Mbappé | Ronaldo | Lukaku

    Any glaring omissions or necessary changes you would make? 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      That's a very nice team that

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 1 Year
        47 mins ago

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I don't know who De Cuyper is but I trust you do! Can guess his nationality anyway. Güler looks a fun pick & I had him in for a while but the Turkey preview here & their friendlies haven't done much to convince me that he starts, so I think he might be a bit too risky for the final day (when you can't sub him out if he cameos). Rest looks GTG

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Flip side to this is that Turkey play first on last day, so if he is not in starting 11, you simply don't sub him in at all (similar to Moldovan who is my back-up gk currently, after Donnarumma).

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 1 Year
          57 mins ago

          Cheers for the feedback both! Due to Belgium's injuries at left back De Cuyper should be nailed to start the first couple games at least. He seems to be a very attacking fullback, which is why I prefer him to Faes for .5 more. Arda Güler is Turkey's one and only hope of doing anything at all at this tournament, so happy to take a punt on him at that price point as I am confident he starts 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            52 mins ago

            Cool, good luck!

            Open Controls
            1. The Iceman
              • 1 Year
              31 mins ago

              Thank you, and good luck to you also!

              Open Controls
          2. Men in green tights
            • 5 Years
            35 mins ago

            What about calhanogolu instead of Guler as I thought he was on set pieces or have I missed something over the last few days . Also I was on Guler for a bit then switched also had Yilmaz too until this last round of friendlies. But I've switched to the same 3 upfront you've got.

            Open Controls
            1. The Iceman
              • 1 Year
              16 mins ago

              Çalhanoğlu is a perfectly fine pick as he's going to be on all set pieces for Turkey and has a long range goal in him too, but I prefer Arda Güler for .5 less as he should play further forward in a "free" role. Çalhanoğlu is often Inter and Turkey's deepest midfielder.

              Open Controls
          3. Paul Psychic Octopus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            De Kuyper = shrewd pick

            Open Controls
            1. Paul Psychic Octopus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Also is the cherry brandy swigging brother of De Cuyper!

              Open Controls
          4. Bitsketchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Looking at the odds available on De Cuyper scoring or assisting, he's priced at 7/4. That's the third best odds and is equal to TAA. He's also a million cheaper - if he definitely starts, he could be a banker!

            Open Controls
    3. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Trent not a sure starter, but I think he could be worth the risk.

      Is Dumfries a starter? I think I want him but unsure of minutes

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 1 Year
        45 mins ago

        I think Trent starts in midfield alongside Rice for the first game at least, lots of English media also reporting the same. Dumfries is Koeman's go to man at RB / RWB, so am confident he starts over Frimpong despite his standout season.

        Open Controls
    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Good team, if TAA starting in midfield rumours solidify before we start then I would be very happy with this squad.

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 1 Year
        43 mins ago

        Thank you. I think due to the lack of options more than anything Trent will be starting in midfield for the first game. Lots of English media outlets now also reporting the same.

        Open Controls
        1. Men in green tights
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          I know we shouldn't read too much into the last friendly but England looked poor as hell in defence could of conceded 4 goals and we lacked cutting edge upfront so I'm keeping away from England at the moment probably get wrong but there are a few good players else where to pick .
          Good luck

          Open Controls
          1. The Iceman
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            I agree with you, England seem to be lacking any sort of rhythm at the moment which is why I've excluded their midfield / attack for now (will reassess as the tournament progresses ofc). However, at the price point TAA seems good value, so happy to take a punt on him from the start. Good luck to you also 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              Do you think Guler will start?

              Open Controls
              1. The Iceman
                • 1 Year
                4 mins ago

                I do - he's Turkey's only hope of having a good tournament.

                Open Controls
  7. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Hi Mirror Man!

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I'm twiddling my moustache right now and smiling.

        Well hellooooooo 😉

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Hi Mentaculus!

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        God morgen! 🙂

        Open Controls
    3. Mirror Man
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        All I want is some overnight oats recipes. My favourite right now is coconut yoghurt, milk, chia seeds, honey, and peanut butter. Very filling and good for clearing the oul pipes if you know what I mean. Any tips/advice welcome. Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          No nuts / seeds in there? I like me a bit more crunch - pecans and pumpkin seeds ideally. Cranberries are a nice filling too, I like how they plump up in the milk. Any why not spice it up with some cinnamon or cardamom? I'll sometimes chop up some banana / strawberries to go on top with the yoghurt too

          Open Controls
          1. Mirror Man
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              I've tried some of those. Nuts went very soft which was not to my liking and the banana also went a bit brown. Not bad, but less than ideal. Cinnamon and cardamom ey.... fascinating!

              Cranberries very good yes. I started with those, and raspberries.

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                I add the banana in the morning, as a topping with the yoghurt. How long do you sleep for that you're getting soggy nuts?

                Open Controls
                1. Mirror Man
                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                    About 7.5hrs on average, plus another 5hrs until I eat. I can't eat a meal at 5am anymore I'm too old for that.

                    Open Controls
                  • Mirror Man
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      Also, I've been mixing the oats/yoghurt/milk together to make one glorious slop. Never thought to keep the yoghurt separate. Interesting. Chia seeds also tend to make it very thick, which I like a lot. Tremendous breakfasts they are. I've been missing out this while time.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Mirror Man
                          1 hour, 3 mins ago

                          *whole

                          Open Controls
                        • The Mentaculus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 2 Years
                          57 mins ago

                          Yeah chia seeds & desiccated coconut will tend to dry it out a bit so I like to add the yoghurt in the morning for more 'wet'.

                          This is my go-to breakfast in the warmer months; occasionally the homemade granola I shared with the Knight instead. Porridge for winter, cos, you know... Norway

                          Open Controls
                          1. Mirror Man
                              3 mins ago

                              I use coconut flavour yoghurt rather than dessicated. It is tremendous.

                              Open Controls
                2. Udogie-style
                    1 hour, 37 mins ago

                    Better to have...
                    A) Lunin, Xavi Simons, CR7
                    B) Moldovan, Rodri, Kane

                    I could upgrade Rodri or Moldovan in B if I do VVD to Dumfries.

                    Cheers.

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Iceman
                      • 1 Year
                      43 mins ago

                      I like A, more exciting.

                      Open Controls
                  • mcsteely
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    1 hour, 37 mins ago

                    Any major omissions or blunders here?

                    Pickford, Turkey GK
                    Mittle, Dimarco, THernandez, Faes, DEN4.5
                    Wirtz, Saka, Bruno, Szoboz, Hakim
                    Kane, Mbap, Havertz

                    Just need to find which Denmark defender is going to start

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mirror Man
                        1 hour, 18 mins ago

                        Pickford, Saka, Kane. Quite blunderous.

                        Open Controls
                        1. mcsteely
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 14 Years
                          29 mins ago

                          Haha, you're not wrong but I'm willing to take the risk on those ones

                          Open Controls
                        2. Mirror Man
                            25 mins ago

                            Be sure to have 3 Portuguese players to sub in for those England players. Then it won't be so bad!

                            Open Controls
                        3. The Iceman
                          • 1 Year
                          38 mins ago

                          I like it a lot. I think V. Kristiansen should be Denmark's starting LB. Just be wary with Turkey's GK - I have no idea who is going to start so maybe consider another 4.0 / 4.5 option like Moldovan, Lunin or Verbruggen.

                          Open Controls
                      • mo 10 years on FFS? Join my…
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 14 Years
                        1 hour, 29 mins ago

                        a) Kjaer and Gular
                        or
                        b) Cancelo and Chakvetadze

                        Open Controls
                        1. Udogie-style
                            1 hour, 27 mins ago

                            B.

                            Open Controls
                          • The Iceman
                            • 1 Year
                            53 mins ago

                            A, but consider V. Kristiansen instead of Kjær.

                            Open Controls
                          • PartyTime
                            • 2 Years
                            1 min ago

                            B

                            Open Controls
                        2. mo 10 years on FFS? Join my…
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 14 Years
                          1 hour, 8 mins ago

                          Do we think Embolo or Malen will start or get much game time?

                          Likewise for Lindstrom and Kelvechi.

                          On a different fantasy game!

                          Open Controls
                          1. Mirror Man
                              48 mins ago

                              Fantasy figure skating is it?

                              Open Controls
                              1. mo 10 years on FFS? Join my…
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 14 Years
                                1 min ago

                                auction gone wrong!

                                Open Controls
                                1. mo 10 years on FFS? Join my…
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 14 Years
                                  just now

                                  i have to choose 2 out of this trollope!

                                  Open Controls
                            • The Iceman
                              • 1 Year
                              10 mins ago

                              Malen from the first two. No idea on the second sorry!

                              Open Controls
                          2. Ninja Škrtel
                            • 10 Years
                            1 hour ago

                            I'm amazed you can pull off this starting XI..they really screwed up with the prices.

                            Verbruggen
                            T. Hernandez, Dimarco, Van Dijk
                            Saka, Gundogan, B. Fernandez, Rodri
                            Lukaku, Kane, Mbappe

                            plus Jorginho and Mittelstadt on the bench for cover.

                            Open Controls
                            1. The Mentaculus
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 2 Years
                              43 mins ago

                              You don't seem to have understood how subs work in this format. Subs can be made within the MD as long as the player subbing on hasn't played yet - so a Mittelstadt/Jorginho/fodder bench will put you at a big disadvantage

                              Open Controls
                              1. Ninja Škrtel
                                • 10 Years
                                30 mins ago

                                I'm well aware of the rules but I prefer to go for a top starting 11 and have 2 good options on my bench to switch in.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Udogie-style
                                    1 min ago

                                    You have to put the players who play first in the starting 11 and those who play last on the bench. You can't switch them in otherwise.

                                    Open Controls
                            2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              55 mins ago

                              https://gaming.uefa.com/en/eurofantasy/info/028e-1b155f4240b7-ebafae7d5c44-1000/fullview

                              A fun look back at how players would have performed in Fantasy at previous tournaments (Platini smashed it and then some).

                              At Euro 2020 the winning formation was 5-3-2 and in 2 of the past 3 tournaments the highest scoring player was a defender. I think captaining defenders until you land on one that goes stratospheric could be a good, fun strategy.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Chandler Bing
                                • 8 Years
                                47 mins ago

                                Very interesting.

                                Why are the scores so low early on? Different format?

                                Open Controls
                                1. The Mentaculus
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • Has Moderation Rights
                                  • 2 Years
                                  15 mins ago

                                  No group stage til 1980

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 3 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Yeah I think even in 92, when Denmark had to cancel their holidays and take part (and won!), it was an 8-team format, 2 groups of 4.

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Bitsketchy
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 12 Years
                                17 mins ago

                                I thought that there would be higher scores for those teams that stayed in the tournament the longest, but last time out (there's plenty of England) there wasn't a single top player from Italy, even though they won it. Perhaps that's because they shared theri spoils across the wider team....

                                Open Controls
                            3. Bitsketchy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 12 Years
                              23 mins ago

                              Just a bit of interesting detail:

                              If we consider the teams with the most one sides matches in MD!, and assess their defences for their chances to win their game and retain a clean sheet, this is the probabilities they imply:

                              Germany ~ 50%
                              Italy ~ 50%
                              England - 44%
                              Netherlands ~ 40%
                              Belgium ~ 40%
                              Denmark - 38%
                              France - 38%
                              Portugal - 38%

                              Therefore, for those people playing a chip in week 2, There might be some extra interest in Maehle from Denmark too. He's 5.5 but he's got odds of 4 to 1 to score at anytime, and 7 to 4 to get a goal or an assist. To put that in perspective, thats lower odds than Cancelo, Dumfries and T Hernandez.....

                              Open Controls
                              1. Bitsketchy
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 12 Years
                                16 mins ago

                                Or to put it another way, the bookmakers believe that Maehle getting a goal or an assist is basically as likely as Portugal beating Czechia.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Alan The Llama
                                  • 14 Years
                                  12 mins ago

                                  Portugal are 1/2 to beat the Czechs

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Bitsketchy
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 12 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Sorry, if you look at the table I put first, it's Portugal to win and retain a clean sheet.

                                    Open Controls
                              2. The Mentaculus
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • Has Moderation Rights
                                • 2 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                In for me. Scored against Slovenia in qualifying, still seems to a be a shot machine & only 2% owned

                                Open Controls
                            4. Udogie-style
                                16 mins ago

                                Almost done with my final draft...
                                Please help me by picking one combination of the lettered options and then add in one final player in the numbered option.

                                A) Verbruggen, Dalot
                                B) Moldovan, Theo Hernandez
                                1) Simons
                                2) Soboszolai

                                I also have Lunin in goal for those wondering who the other keeper is. Cheers.

                                Open Controls
                                1. The Iceman
                                  • 1 Year
                                  7 mins ago

                                  B2 - I am not convinced Dalot is nailed.

                                  Open Controls
                                2. The Mentaculus
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • Has Moderation Rights
                                  • 2 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  A2. Dalot starting last night looks a good enough indicator for me of their first 11, fancy Austria to nick a goal (nearly 2 years since anyone shut them out, including friendlies), not 100% sure Moldovan is a starter & Verbruggen is my fave GK for MD1.

                                  Not as much in it between 1/2 but prefer Szoboszlai

                                  Open Controls
                                3. Paul Psychic Octopus
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 13 Years
                                  just now

                                  B2 from those options.
                                  But I would want 3x Portugal

                                  Open Controls
                              • ToyBlader
                                • 8 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                TAA, Guehi or Trippier? Who is most nailed?

                                Open Controls
                              • ToyBlader
                                • 8 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Mbappe or Kane? Who should I go with and why?

                                Open Controls

