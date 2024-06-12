How to find Euro 2024 qualifying data in our Members Area

Managers taking part in Euro 2024 Fantasy will have access to a whole range of interesting qualifying data, should they be a Fantasy Football Scout Premium Member.

Once logged in, simply select ‘European Championship Qualifiers’ from the drop-down menu and click ‘Go’.

Here, you’ll find goal threat, chance creation and defensive statistics from all 53 nations and their players – including the 24 that qualified, of course.

Expected goals (xG) and assists (xA) are on display, as are heatmaps and an ability to compare individuals side-by-side.

Furthermore, as Euro Fantasy rewards ball recoveries and goals from outside the box, we have the relevant numbers to help managers gain an edge over unaware opponents.

But nothing from hosts Germany. Instead, you can select ‘International Friendlies’ from the same drop-down menu to check how Die Mannschaft’s assets have fared – this option covers most European friendlies since September 2023.

So if you want to pick the very best Euro 2024 Fantasy team possible, our Members Area provides great assistance.