  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    9 hours, 43 mins ago

    All should vote Morris! Morris needs some positive vibes after his recent relegation to the dungeon division!

  2. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    9 hours, 39 mins ago

    Watkins Solanke Isak

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 10 mins ago

      Nearly.

  3. Hall of Shame results
    The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    9 hours, 26 mins ago

    Inaugural Hall of Shame Tourney results:

    Winner: Nirvanite Graham @Meerlight Williams! Outstanding finish to secure shame and misfortune as the premiere lollygagger in the land. Secures amazing imaginary prizes and joins last year’s winners Whitman, Price and Haddad as a true Knight of the Round Table, well away from Sir Downwind the Flatulent! Meerlight the Magnificent finished 1382 overall.

    Highest ranked damsel, Gemgem1010s secures the coveted bearskin robe (Kodiak not Koala!). Always near the top, a very consistent season!

    Highest ranked former no.1 overall player was none other than fantasy favourite Shambles FC, otherwise known as McGurn. He finished up at 112th in the great Hall.

    Highest ranked FFS Mod was G-Whizz, at 150th, very nice work, beating other Mods Skonto (Gnonto Pronto) at 185th and Will (I like will so shall not reveal his execrable ranking)!

    Highest ranked Content Creator, and therefore unofficial Hall of Shame Pro-Pundit, is Zophar the Silent! At an overall ranking of 6799 Zophar secured 8th place in the Hall of Shame Tourney. Great work. Lateriser12 the Lollygagger finished a creditable 198th.

    The Royal Rumble between FFS and the Hub saw FPL_Matthew finish

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 14 mins ago

      207th, 68pts ahead of Sir AZ the Tipsy at 395th! Mead-based transfers obviously Sir AZ’s downfall!

      Highest ranked horse was Steele Mee Carson, otherwise known as the equine epicure Rupert the Horse, finishing at 275th and winning the coveted horse armour consisting of crupper and crinet!

      Finishing at an atrocious 500th was Krempic’s Krushers, securing themselves one half of mine treasure in the moneypit on Oak Island. Krempic is invited the join Rick and Marty Lagina in finding the treasure! Good luck!

      Where did I finish? 219th, mine steadfast refusal to coutenance Crystal Palace players in mine team after they failed to score all season cost me 150,000 places! I finished 192k in the end. An abject disgrace, not helped by a fool of a tookish -8 in gw38!

      A final prize, Dungeon Master goes to Quick as Mudryk, who was absolute rubbish all season, despite doing his best! Never looked like winning, he exemplified everything good and wholesome about the Hall of Shame!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 17 mins ago

        We had 744 inaugural members of the Hall of Shame in 2024, slightly less than the one million we were hoping for, but a good outcome nonetheless. I wish to thankee all nudists, lollygaggers, and mediocrities the globe over who signed up and confirmed their disappointment to make this the tourney of choice for the FFS Community!

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          8 hours, 16 mins ago

          Tis shameful to respond to your own posts!

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            8 hours, 10 mins ago

            I failed to mention our new Shame King, Shatner’s Bassoons, who defeated Nirvanite Amey’s Red Devils in the Hall of Shame Cup! Congratulations Shatner, outstanding result! I mineself played a woodwind instrument as a youth, 3rd clarinet to be precise, mine lowly ranking a result a repeated squeaking. Mine greatest contribution to the school band going ‘silent’, pretending to play! Oh the shame!

    2. Gemgem1010
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 58 mins ago

      Thank you for the mention

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 58 mins ago

        Nice to see you!

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 43 mins ago

      Thanks TKT - a great write up.

      Very proud to have finished in the top 500 - the highlight of my season!!!

      I pointed out to my wife (Gemgem1010) the mention and it's made her day

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 15 mins ago

        Power couple, power couple!

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 hours, 11 mins ago

          It was her season to be fair - I was chuffed to only finish about 225 points below her!!! Can't be bothered to check but I think it's the 2nd or 3rd time she's beaten me. She knows her stuff that's for sure.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            7 hours, 58 mins ago

            Gemgem1010 of House Mormont shall be known across the Kingdom for her feats!

            1. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 hours, 25 mins ago

              Should it be GemGem1010 of House Bolton?

              1. RedLightning
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 13 Years
                5 hours, 9 mins ago

                She actually led the tourney after Gameweek 5.

              2. notlob legin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                5 hours, 4 mins ago

                We're married but for some reason she didn't wan't to take the Bolton name - she prefers her maiden name of Chierighini (Italian) - unbelievable really as I feel Bolton is a great name LOL

                1. panda07
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  4 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Both solid names in fairness!

                  1. notlob legin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    4 hours, 20 mins ago

                    Thanks Panda

      2. Gemgem1010
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        I was keeping this connection between us secret, until you become less of a disappointment

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Next season will be mine x

          1. Gemgem1010
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            I married you for your outrageous sense of humour!

    4. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 37 mins ago

      Brilliant! Absolutely stark raving bonkers, but brilliant!

    5. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 32 mins ago

      You're a treasure.

    6. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 15 mins ago

      Why hasn't this been hulked yet?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 20 mins ago

        🙂

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 19 mins ago

        ..and now it's green, well done.

    7. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 45 mins ago

      Adding "top 185 finisher" to my imaginary TikTok, Insta, X and Patreon bios

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 51 mins ago

        (this is outstanding)

    8. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 39 mins ago

      Brilliant. Thankyou. My 177th place shall be added to my scroll of perfectly acceptable deeds.

    9. LarkyTown
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 45 mins ago

      I got the Whitman, Price, and Haddad reference

      Even though I havent been in television as long as you have Killian

    10. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      Outstanding write-up! Being surrounded by fellow lollygagers, it has really hit home to me how much of a lollygagger I truly am and I am at peace with it!

    11. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      I think Rainy was the highest ranked mod in your tourney (122nd).

      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        The shame!

    12. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      The nudist in 62nd position was too ashamed to even reveal his name!

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

        Being a nudist in Antarctica wouldn't be very flattering!

    13. meerlight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours ago

      You can't even copy and paste my name without getting a spelling mistake in there. Competition was a complete shambles.

      Should I contact FFS for my prize?

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        You sound like fun!!

        1. meerlight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          32 mins ago

          So everybody tells me!

  4. 2999 - Lady of Legend
    • 3 Years
    8 hours ago

    638th, didn't make it beyond 600 all season. 🙂

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 2 mins ago

      At least you played Isak in GW38, the downfall of many!

  5. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 24 mins ago

    Xavi sacks Barcelona.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      7/10 of the richest clubs in the world on the managerial merry-go-round this summer:

      Yanited
      Barca
      Liverpool
      Bayern
      Milan
      Juve
      Chelsea

      (8 if you include PSG with Mbappresident leaving...)

  6. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Maignan injury could mean Samba starts a few games for France at 4.5m

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      He’s second choice over Areola?

      1. Moxon
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Looks that way - one to monitor in the last 2 friendlies

  7. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Current draft:

    Strakosha
    Di Lorenzo | Dimarco | Faes | Mittelstadt
    Wirtz (C1) | Szoboszlai (C2) | Rodri
    Kane (C3) | Mbappe (C4) | Lukaku

    Samba | Bruno (C5) | Cancelo | Guler

    - Double Italy defence against Albania
    - 2 (hopefully) starting defenders for 4m
    - 5 good captaincy options
    - Potential France goalkeeper for 4.5m (could be Areola)

    Thoughts?

  8. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    ETH really should have listened to LVG when he told him to stay away from United. It's going to be 90 mins of humiliation and City fans singing "You're getting sacked in the morning" tomorrow.

    https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/24/manchester-united-decide-to-sack-erik-ten-hag-regardless-of-cup-final-outcome

