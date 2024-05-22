126
126 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    11 hours, 23 mins ago

    Is anybody there?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 hours, 21 mins ago

      Welcome to Stephen King's The Dead Zone.

      Open Controls
    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 hours, 7 mins ago

      LOL - was just thinking the same. At this rate about 6 votes will secure a player in the "best team"

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        10 hours, 55 mins ago

        Funnily enough, Nigel, we've had over 550 votes from around 150 voters on the defenders poll already! Lots of lurking.

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          10 hours, 51 mins ago

          Ha Ha - good news that there's still quite a few of us around. Re my post below could a poll be considered for the best contributors to the site? Possibly a small prize to the winner? Maybe a table at The Knights Template" table (with his consent).

          Open Controls
          1. notlob legin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            10 hours, 49 mins ago

            God my writing is appalling - old age and memory loss induced!!! Should read "a place at the Knights Template Table"

            Open Controls
          2. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 6 Years
            10 hours, 46 mins ago

            I'll suggest the prize! TKT will take some beating, mind. I'll make it a Hot Topic in the meantime.

            Open Controls
            1. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              10 hours, 46 mins ago

              Thanks Neale

              Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 hours, 4 mins ago

      What's going on with your username and grav picture and the stranger things copyright infringement, R.L.?

      Open Controls
      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        9 hours, 4 mins ago

        Stranger Things has only been going since 2016, but I've been using the username and grav on FPL since 2010.

        There are plenty of images of red lightning on Google, and this one appears to be the most popular. There are still a number of copies of it on Google dated 3, 6 and 9 years ago, but none of them refer to Stranger Things. The image was already on Google when I found it there14 years ago.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          9 hours, 3 mins ago

          You still have the best username and grav pic on here for me.

          Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 hours, 3 mins ago

    I'm so bored.

    This is a hundred times worse than gameweek four's international break.

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 hours, 57 mins ago

      Me too - see my post below to try and stimulate some engagement.

      Open Controls
    2. Indpush
      • 6 Years
      9 hours, 53 mins ago

      Created your first team for next season yet?

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 38 mins ago

      Why not have a go at some early Euro 24 drafts?

      You can always tweak your team once the full squads are announced.

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 hours, 1 min ago

    Who remembers the old community round up articles that Joe used to do?

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2018/05/26/the-community-round-up-247/

    Used to get a little thrill to see my name mentioned in these. This was back in the days when the senior editorial team cared about the community on here.

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 hours, 46 mins ago

      I don't understand why you always seem to want to antagonise the current editorial team - in my opinion the content on here is second to none and they should be praised rather than slated!!

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 hours, 2 mins ago

        I just miss the old stuff. Back in the good ole days of Mark's stewardship.

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 hours, 44 mins ago

          Maybe try to be a little more sympathetic to the current team and what they do. Mark was great and the game wouldn't be as it is without him, but times change and I feel it's time for you to move on. You're obviously very passionate and care deeply, but maybe reread your posts a few times before finally posting, to double check they're not too offensive.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            7 hours, 41 mins ago

            Fair point. Most of my behaviour is down to me getting increasingly desperate due to my hero Neale's steadfast refusal to stop ignoring me.

            Open Controls
            1. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              7 hours, 27 mins ago

              I actually feel sorry for you. I feel most of your posts are ignored as they're often quite toxic - I''m only trying to help you here, but as per your response to Gnu below you either just don't get it, or you're just simply quite rude.
              Neale and others are more likely to respond / reply to you if you become more sympathetic and appreciative.

              Open Controls
            2. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              7 hours, 19 mins ago

              One last point - In a previous life I've been fortunate to hold a few senior roles in major UK companies and always had a saying "no problem, no solution" i.e. don't come to me with a problem without a solution. So maybe instead of continually criticising, provide some solutions that would benefit everyone. Simply saying the "hideous out of date members area" benefits nobody. Maybe suggest some ideas to the team in (in a positive way) on how to improve it.

              Open Controls
              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • 12 Years
                7 hours, 16 mins ago

                Times have changed, we now acknowledge its ok for people to have emotions and feelings. Leader are their to serve not to be serviced. And thank goodness for that.

                It was a different time

                Open Controls
              2. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                5 hours, 10 mins ago

                I have. Many, many times. Over many seasons. But largely nothing gets done. The only decent reform has been Neale's team news round up which is admittedly the best there is. I get a lot of abuse because I want the site to be better. It's not trolling; it's about being mildly embarrassed to pay for FPL assistance and because of this wanting the site to be consistently as good as it can be.

                Open Controls
                1. Ginkapo FPL
                  • 12 Years
                  5 hours, 6 mins ago

                  You dont get abuse because you want the site to get better. Its about how you act, how you interact with others.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    4 hours, 52 mins ago

                    Things often don't come across well in black and white text. Say them out loud and in person and they come across differently.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ginkapo FPL
                      • 12 Years
                      4 hours, 25 mins ago

                      So why dont you read your posts put loud before posting then

                      Open Controls
                      1. FPL Virgin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        3 hours, 57 mins ago

                        I do and they sound reasonable enough in audio form.

                        Open Controls
        2. Gnu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          7 hours, 55 mins ago

          The good ole days that you refer to was before you appeared and infected this site.
          You and a few others are why many abandoned this place.
          Not cruel, just factual.
          *logs off for another year*

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            7 hours, 43 mins ago

            Nothing to do with the hideously out of date member area that doesn't work on mobile and nothing to do with people deciding that they want to pay for the slick, modern and highly effective FPL review instead, then, yeah?

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 12 Years
              7 hours, 20 mins ago

              He is right though. The good days were before you.

              Open Controls
              1. meerlight
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                5 hours, 7 mins ago

                Probably pre-2016. Them's were the good old days. I can only cope with the odd foray on these pages now.

                Open Controls
      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 20 mins ago

        Sorry what? You think there even is a community team here? Before we get to if they are again good we have to get past the idea they exist!

        Neale is an editor not the community team. Yes its good that he drops in, but his focus is very clearly, and quiet rightly on some of the core articles

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 8 mins ago

          Fair point. I'm just saying that it says a lot that the community round up article series was chucked in the bin or indeed that there is so little community content and engagement that it doesn't warrant a weekly community round up.

          Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      L

      Open Controls
    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 47 mins ago

      Just read some of the comments in that article. What the heck happened to Ryan Sessegnon? So much was expected of him.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        Think he has just been released by Spurs at the end of the season!

        Open Controls
  4. Who are your favourite posters?
    notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 hours, 58 mins ago

    Towards the back end of the season I was quite disappointed that Mentaculus eased up on his posts / advice. I know he's really into the Eliteserien league but I always found his advice and contribution to this site as insightful, well thought out and always helpful.
    If you're out there Mentaculus please get involved again.
    Anyone else think the same? Who are your other favourite posters? (Obviously The Knights Template!!)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      10 hours, 20 mins ago

      Hei hei! How are you Nigel? Yeah I'm still around. Wasn't posting much, quite simply, because I hardly watched a PL game from the last 7 or so GWs. Had a dire FPL season (kind of gave up), and the rest of the PL season ended up in around 4th place priority-wise for me behind Eliteserien/Championship/IPL. Must admit I am enjoying Elite more than I was FPL, but I'll be back, especially if Leeds win the playoffs (feel more nervous than excited about that tbh).

      I wasn't really reading many posts here lately but it'll be easier to find each other for a chat during the summer. I'll be around for Eliteserien & probably get sucked into playing the Euros (don't watch that much international football but like the UCL fantasy format).

      And my vote goes to The Knight's Template, who will win a seat at his own table by a landslide! 😀

      Open Controls
      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 hours, 33 mins ago

        Hi Mate - good to hear from you. I'm good thanks apart from my worst ever FPL season LOL.

        I hope Leeds go up mate can't wait to get Gnonto, Dan James and Bamford in my team!!!! Glad you're still enjoying other sorts of fantasy gaming and good luck with the Euros if you do it.

        Open Controls
        1. Kingy109
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 33 mins ago

          Summerville's the one - penalties and hopefully cheap.
          Gray if listed as a defender could be Dallas Mk 2.
          But it's academic as we know what happens when we reach the playoffs.

          Open Controls
    2. Manic M
        10 hours, 8 mins ago

        Is it Sam the head of community or whatever the title is. Her promise to post more about 6 months ago and then not posting for 6 months was funny.

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          9 hours, 32 mins ago

          I'd forgotten about that - you made me chuckle

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 31 mins ago

          Tbf Sam was posting a few times a week in the run in.

          Not really responding but leaning in.

          People lead busy lives and I suspect it's more of a labour of love than anything else or lucrative.

          Enjoy your summer and the cup finals to come.

          Open Controls
      • CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        9 hours, 53 mins ago

        Yeah, another vote for the Knights Template for providing some much-needed humour and for keeping the "nudists" in check.

        I also enjoy reading posts by Ze Austin and especially The Mentaculus and Tony Awesome69 for the tips, leaks, insight/analysis and useful info.

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          9 hours, 51 mins ago

          Agreed, those are great as well. Dunas Dog good poster too.

          Open Controls
        2. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          9 hours, 31 mins ago

          Agree with all of those Conners - Biggsy is another one who provides really useful analysis and thought

          Open Controls
      • sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        9 hours, 53 mins ago

        Mentaculus.

        Open Controls
      • HamezMace
        • 9 Years
        9 hours, 38 mins ago

        TKT and Mentaculus are okay.
        But Foo Fighter is my favourite.

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 6 Years
          9 hours, 20 mins ago

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 31 mins ago

          This !

          What's the vote for?

          Open Controls
        3. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 34 mins ago

          How long will he last next year? Will he ever make it to the end of a season?!

          Open Controls
      • notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 hours, 24 mins ago

        Another shout out for Tony Awesome69 - his speed with posting leaks and general info is amazing. Also Sim Simma for the team news and Ginkapo for his, at times, brutal honesty

        Open Controls
      • TheDragon
        • 6 Years
        9 hours, 21 mins ago

        I prefer the skill based managers like FPL Virgin

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          9 hours, 20 mins ago

          God it's good to laugh again - haven't done that for many a week

          Open Controls
      • Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        9 hours, 18 mins ago

        This is a bit like picking the classiest person in a Wetherspoon's.

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          9 hours, 13 mins ago

          I also, somewhat surprisingly, find your humour, analogies and posts very refreshing

          Open Controls
          1. Now I'm Panicking
            • 9 Years
            9 hours, 11 mins ago

            Now I know you have lost the plot 😉

            Open Controls
            1. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              9 hours, 9 mins ago

              Hey without posters like you I wouldn't have had a finish in the top 700k this year!! And yes I probably have lost the plot

              Open Controls
        2. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 36 mins ago

          https://youtu.be/O8D7IZMRupM?si=0dG_b4fKqQ-XyRew

          Open Controls
        3. NorCal Villan
          • 2 Years
          7 hours, 23 mins ago

          Or the best-looking woman in Buttholeville

          Open Controls
          1. St Pauli Walnuts
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            7 hours, 16 mins ago

            Where is this place? I'd like to visit and assess the ladies.

            Open Controls
            1. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              7 hours, 12 mins ago

              Hi Mate - I think I've messaged you before re St Pauli - undoubtedly the best atmosphere I've experienced in a stadium, and love the kit too!!

              Open Controls
              1. St Pauli Walnuts
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                7 hours, 8 mins ago

                We have indeed conversed Bolton Nige!

                I seem destined never to see them myself, but will try and correct this one day. I've been to Hamburg twice; once about 15 years ago and it was opening day of the season and they were at home but completely sold out (sample amazing atmosphere outside the ground though at least) and 2nd time just a month of so back (was in town to watch Idles play) when they were away, caught the locals watching it in stalwart St Pauli bar. Lot to like about that club.

                Open Controls
                1. notlob legin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  7 hours, 4 mins ago

                  I thought we had but my memory is not as it used to be!!!

                  I've watched a lot of football mainly in the UK, but St Pauli in on a different level - you've got to go one day mate!!

                  Open Controls
                  1. St Pauli Walnuts
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    7 hours, 3 mins ago

                    Nice one mate. On the bucket list for sure!

                    Open Controls
            2. NorCal Villan
              • 2 Years
              7 hours, 7 mins ago

              https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=A1uA5B3ThTo

              Open Controls
              1. St Pauli Walnuts
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                7 hours, 4 mins ago

                Dead heat, given a massive sausage fest.

                Open Controls
      • Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 18 mins ago

        Oscar Slater, Community Ingratiator

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 hours, 11 mins ago

          Mentioned you above in one of my replies - love your brutal honesty in your posts

          Open Controls
      • notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 14 mins ago

        Anyone know what happened to Bobb (I think that's who it was) who used to post random posts about his rank and coincidences? They always made me laugh

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          7 hours, 13 mins ago

          Still around sometimes

          Open Controls
        2. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          I think Bobb is just a wind up account of another poster on here. Quite funny, 'twould be interesting to see who it is!

          Open Controls
      • The Hunt
        • 14 Years
        6 hours, 31 mins ago

        Best poster of all time on here was Rightsbrotherjohnson. He was totally mental and this place was absolutely buzzing when he was online especially during match days. RBJ was eventually warned off by Mark when the site started to become commercial and he was very much missed. I remember someone posted the links to a selection on of some of his classics a few years back and they were hilarious.

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 hours, 7 mins ago

          Before my time unfortunately but sounds interesting - would love to read some of them

          Open Controls
      • The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 21 mins ago

        I miss Mirror Man. Any recent sightings?

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 hours, 6 mins ago

          Good call - not heard from him / her for a few months, but could be wrong

          Open Controls
      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        I miss Doorsa. Lovely guy 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. BUZZBOMB
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 1 min ago

          I will agree with you. Just this once though because it's Doosra. Never again going forward however.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 56 mins ago

            This is getting bookmarked.

            Open Controls
    3. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      9 hours, 52 mins ago

      Predicted price for Palmer?

      Open Controls
      1. coriswrasse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        9 hours, 43 mins ago

        10m

        Open Controls
        1. Bluetiger1
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
      2. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        9 hours, 42 mins ago

        I'm guessing he'll be priced roughly the same as Saka, so 9.0 to 9.5m or thereabouts.

        Open Controls
      3. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 hours, 12 mins ago

        9.5m

        Open Controls
      4. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 15 mins ago

        Todd will sell him anyway, he's whacky like that.

        Open Controls
    4. Indpush
      • 6 Years
      9 hours, 44 mins ago

      Camzy.

      I disagree with his choices about as often as I agree. He's so prolific and puts out plenty to consider. Most of the time many posts follow in response, attracting a slew of stats and opinions.

      Open Controls
      1. Indpush
        • 6 Years
        9 hours, 43 mins ago

        DOH!

        Open Controls
      2. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 hours, 30 mins ago

        Agreed Indpush - Camzy always has thought provoking posts

        Open Controls
      3. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        9 hours, 29 mins ago

        Her*, She's*

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • 11 Years
          9 hours, 28 mins ago

          Nvm case of mistaken identity

          Open Controls
    5. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 15 mins ago

      Isak and Maddison points not added yet. This game is turning into a joke.

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 3 mins ago

        Maddison owners finally get their return

        Open Controls
      2. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 hours, 2 mins ago

        The time difference is probably in play here - just show a little patience

        Open Controls
    6. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 3 mins ago

      Took 27 hits this year (finished on 110k), can anyone beat that and what was your final rank.

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 2 mins ago

        109,999 people can and did beat that

        Open Controls
        1. The Polymath
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 1 min ago

          I'm asking about the hits, not the rank.

          Open Controls
          1. TheDragon
            • 6 Years
            7 hours, 58 mins ago

            I treated myself to 2 hits this season - 25k

            Open Controls
      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 29 mins ago

        Just 7 here. 8.5k

        Open Controls
    7. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 54 mins ago

      New Community Article:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/05/22/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competition-winners-of-2023-24/

      Mini-league winners 2023/24 & FFS Live Hall of Fame update.

      Open Controls
    8. Marvin of all he surveys
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      The UK conservative prime minister just stood in the pouring rain promising brighter times ahead, while someone in the background was blasting out labour's 1997 campaign song. I love politics.

      Open Controls
      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        All I could think about was "that's a 5 grand suit that's getting soaked"

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 27 mins ago

          Me too he should have had some type cover even it was just a brolly.

          Open Controls
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Surely the worst kick off of an election campaign by any prime minister ever. How are these people running an entire country?

        Open Controls
        1. Marvin of all he surveys
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          They're not really. They're too busy shouting at dingys.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            Very true. Apparently it is one of the top 5 priorities in our lives.

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 36 mins ago

              In fairmess it is, just for vastly opposing reasons

              Open Controls
        2. BUZZBOMB
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          There's an old saying, French I think Virg, that goes along the lines of "Elections are a waste of time, no matter who you vote for, no matter who wins, you always get the Government".

          Im not really political but it would be a sad day for the UK if the Conservatives won again after the Covid events, Truss, etc, but the fact they actually might after all thats happened says it all.

          Open Controls
    9. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Just had a random thought...

      Has this ever happened in recent memory?

      Penalty kick is given to a team. The goalkeeper swaps gloves with an outfield player and then the goalkeeper takes the penalty. The penalty is saved and then the team counterattack but the outfield player is in net to save it. Then the keeper and outfield players swap gloves again.

      Rule says something like "any of the players may change places with the goalkeeper if the referee is informed before the change is made and the change is made during a stoppage in play"

      So they could swap keepers before the PK. They could change back after the PK but would have to wait for a stoppage. I know we'e seen outfield players go in goals through necessity and goalies come up for late corners when behind but never seen this. Hamish McAlpine used to take Dundee Utd's penalties in the 70s scoring 3 from the spot and 1 from "open play" (punt?) But also missed a few including 2 in the same game... wonder if it happened then?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Can't remember that ever happening since the premier league started. Surely FPL would have to make Hamish McAlpine the only £6m keeper if he played today!

        Open Controls
        1. BUZZBOMB
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          It would at least make some of the usual Monday night pleas we see regularly possible lol. "I need Utd to concede as my ML rival has double defence but McAlpine to score 2 from the penalty spot"...

          Open Controls
    10. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      😆 Mention anything bad about the Tories on here and it gets deleted. It was the immigrants fault all along! What a joke!

      Open Controls
      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Lets give it a go

        Open Controls
      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        The issue is the other words you used. Filter didn't let the post go through.

        Open Controls
        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          It didn't go through the first time but I adjusted and it went through next time and then got deleted. Whatever, I've got no real skin in the game being from outside the UK. Just an opinion!

          Great season btw TM, well done!

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            I see, changing a few letters to avoid the filter isn't really going to be great when you could just lose the words.
            GW35-GW38 was a bit meh due to getting Jackson late and getting Bruno in. Almost fell out of the top 10K due to Isak and the late Havertz goal. It's been a while since my last top 10K so grateful for that. Doing it next season will still be quite difficult. Lucky to be on the good side of FH29/FH34.

            Open Controls
            1. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Yeah fair enough about avoiding the filters!

              You seemed to take a more hands off approach this year I think (didn't see you on here as much anyway). Do you think that helped combat overthinking?

              Had a decent rank myself for a while and decided to go for it. Didn't end up working out to well for me in the end and finished 130k-ish. It's not like I've got a great FPL history to protect so I'll probably fall into the same trap in future years. Too greedy!

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                More of a template season so moves seemed obvious especially later in the season. FPL is a pretty simple game for those who plan (I'm not one of them these days) so plenty of questions on here were similar to ones I could have asked. I made lots of early FOMO transfers this season to get my team value higher than most so less transfer drama when more transfers would be a hit. Don't have the time like I did so keeping it simple works for me. Looking forward to the break until prices come out.
                You had a go for it and more Palace would have worked etc.
                I'm sure you'll crack 50K easily next season.

                Open Controls
    11. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Tories are wubbish and howwible. They are nasty and mean to nice people and only try to help weely wich people, not normal people. The men look like Gwuffalos and the women like Elphebas.

      They are all called weird names like Septum and Howace and eat caviar out of a top hat for bweakfast.

      Open Controls
      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Apologies... *Towies

        Open Controls
      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Wow Buzz!

        Open Controls
        1. Grande Tubarão
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          It’s a troll mate. Was trying to tell me Rice is better than Mainoo the other night. Just rise above it

          Open Controls
          1. BUZZBOMB
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Im not a troll buddy. Get a grip. Mainoo lol. Im not going here again.

            Open Controls
            1. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              This is turning into inception level stuff!

              Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.