  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    ALPHONSE AREOLA!!!! 😯

    Are. You. Having. A. LAUGH??

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      PPM Excellent value

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      *votes 5 times for Areola*

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      I voted for him.

      He was great value. Pickford was rarely owned when he scored his big points.

    4. MLewis7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      He was fantastic value for a long period, was the highest owned keeper as well.

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Ahhhh, the end of season awards.

    And so, the slow descent into the hellish black hole of off season oblivion begins....

    Wake me up when September ends and when the preseason minutes tracker goes live.

    1. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Is the season starting in October then?

      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        It begins on 17th August.

        1. Funkyav
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          less than 90 days until next season kicks off and we have a euros. Who needs a summer break.

  3. valderramasbarber
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Anyone know a good site for a mini-league end of season summary/analysis? Cheers

  4. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Did you see that Fantasy Challenge's 'team of the week' breaks this week's rule.

    It's a bit chronic, I can't see it lasting.

  5. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Pickford suffered from having Branthwaite in his team and people opting for him as a cheaper alternative and not wishing to double up on Everton defence.

    For that reason I'd go for Leno.

    Neither of whom I ever owned last season.

    1. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I doubled on those two late in the season, worked out very nicely.

  6. Charlie Price
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Euro 24 Fantasy

    Code TTvmty

    All welcome.

