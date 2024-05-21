68
  1. Dazzler
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 hours, 49 mins ago

    Always my favourite article of the week. Cheers!

  2. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 30 mins ago

    We need a ‘The Shameful and The Lollygagging Season Review’. I shall announce winners and losers of the inaugural Hall of Shame Tourney upon the morrow!

  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 hours, 14 mins ago

    For a season where team value seemed to matter little, it's telling that 4 of the top 6 ranked managers also had correspondingly high team values.

    Ben Crellin and FPL Harry having the top team values seems to suggest that higher TV does correlate to having a better rank on average. I've always been an advocate for building strong TV and I feel like it's helped me this season. I had more options at every stage and even though towards the end I didn't spend all of it, the extra money allowed me to not have to make compromises and buy someone like Porro rather than Van De Ven as well as allowed me to have Salah for most of the season without needing to sacrifice too much elsewhere.

    Next season if the prices are more competitive, building good team value will matter even more and that slight edge could become even bigger in the hands of a good manager.

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 31 mins ago

      And Az who finished 450k had a much better TV than Tom who finished 20k

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 48 mins ago

        Of course there are outliers but generally there is a correlation.

        It's not about making early transfers as much as retaining value in key players and keeping strong performers. I haven't made too many early transfers this year and yet my TV finished at 108.4m. I waited until Friday before making transfers basically since Christmas.

    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      There's a direct correlation and it's not just about them actively doing early transfers or otherwise boosting team value - doing well would mean that you have (or have been getting in) the in form players who will boost your team value, and also haven't had too many fires to deal with leading to drops in team value.

    3. theplayer
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      Honestly it's not the be all and end all that everyone seems to think it is. The big turning point in my season was not having as good team value as I would've liked due to playing safe most weeks and waiting for press conferences.

      I wanted to double up on Arsenal defence away to Sheffield United and the main candidate to pair Gabriel with was Saliba at the time. But i was 0.1 out so punted on White instead which was just before his ridiculous run of points. Had I had good team value I would've gone Saliba for safety.

      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 46 mins ago

        My end TV was worse than everyone bar one in the Twitter circle-jerkers league, yet I had a great finish. I also had shite TV last season and finished top 500. TV really is something that gets disproportionately talked about.

    4. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      Couldn't the correlation be the other way around?

      That is, high TV suggests they got in a lot of players early who continued to rise in price because they performed really well.

      So they have a high rank because of the players that drove the team value - it's not that their rank is high because of TV alone.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Correlation means both are true. Having higher TV means you're more likely to have a high rank. Having a high rank also means you're likely to have higher TV.

        But as some have rightfully pointed out, it's not necessarily causation. Focusing just on building TV won't ensure you have a good rank and that also doesn't mean that you can't have a high rank with low TV.

        It's just as an overall trend, teams with higher TV got better ORs.

    5. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      I think if you try to get ahead of the template or get players in as they are becoming template due to good fixtures, the points and price rises should follow if good decisions are made.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 26 mins ago

        You would rarely see the managers you mentioned getting in players that have had a two game hot streak but terrible fixtures coming up. They’ll probably rise in price though given their recent form.

    6. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Correlation doesnt mean causation, chase points and the pounds will follow

    7. Pras (FPL)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      I had a very high team value which meant I bought Schar instead of Burn on Wildcard 35. Also, I could afford Ederson + Dalot instead of Onana + Gvardiol. Didn't work out well.

  4. Rhysd007
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 55 mins ago

    Are there any free sites that offer a similar stats to Mini-League Mate?

    1. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      Not sure what MLM gives you but Premier Fantasy Tools is quite handy https://www.premierfantasytools.com

      1. Rhysd007
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 42 mins ago

        ty

      2. Funkyav
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        I think this one is just page 1 of your mini league so no good if the league is over 50. Unfortunately a lot of the mini league analysers, espectially the free ones are only any good for smaller mini leagues below 50

  5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 43 mins ago

    Sounds like some big calls made by Southgate!! The right ones in my opinion too!!

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      Grealish with 3 goals + 1 assist (no goal contributions since December) - IN
      Rashford with 7 goals + 2 assists (no goal contributions since March) - OUT

      Weird how we used to have to beg Southgate to include Grealish when he was good, now he just gets in regardless despite being crap.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 58 mins ago

        Yeah I’m not keen on the Grealish pick mate, I suppose in tough games if we a winning he’s good for coming off the bench and can keep hold of the ball, slow play down and win free kicks

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 51 mins ago

          Yeah I'm not mad at it really - just thought it was a bit funny the BBC used Rashford's goal contributions as a reason why he's not selected, then make excuses for Grealish in the next post.

      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        Hiw many games did they play?

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 33 mins ago

          Grealish only starting 10 games is not a plus point for him

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 17 mins ago

            It is for talking goal scoring stats though. Making your point here mute

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 14 mins ago

              My point was literally one has more goal contributions in the previous season than the other - that it is all. So no, I don't think my point is either "mute" or moot.

              1. Andy_Social
                • 11 Years
                4 hours, 9 mins ago

                Can't have Gordon as the ONLY left winger, so Grealish makes sense, as does dropping Rash and Raz.

                I think Southgate made big calls in dropping his undeserved favourites and taking the punts he has. I might have liked one more Palace youngster - Mitchell as a left back but otherwise, it all good.

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  4 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Eze is also a left winger (and should start over Gordon imo) and Southgate will probably play Foden off the left too, despite him showing he's useless there.

  6. Charlie Price
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 44 mins ago

    Euro 24 Fantasy

    TTvmty

    All welcome.

    1. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      any prizes on offer?

      1. Charlie Price
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        The Charlie Price organisation do not subscribe to the belief that material rewards should be offered to persuade potential competitors to join their leagues.

        Playing the game with like minded individuals and exchanging opinions & humorous banter is considered reward enough.

        Thank you for your interest.

  7. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 27 mins ago

    Finished above Borges, brilliant.

    Tom Freeman must have ended really well - remember him being a long way back earlier on. Would love to see a chart of their ranks over the season.

    1. Charlie Price
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      After GW11 Tom was still outside the top 2 million but finished with an OR of 20k. Good example of not giving up even after a slow start.

      He actually finished with a rank of 7k in the Second Chance League which started in GW21. He was still outside the top 400k at that time.

  8. FFScout Tom
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    Hi everyone,

    Congratulations to the following for finishing in the Top 10 of the FFScout Mini-League. Please support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to sort your prize!

    1st - Euan Thompson
    2nd - Carl Lawrence
    3rd - Rishaad Khan
    4th - David Martin
    5th - Ben Tinker
    6th - Dan Simpo
    7th - Jack 'GG' Roberts
    8th - Alexandre Foing
    9th - Jake Holton
    10th - Jonathan Okurut

  9. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    Southgate wants England to play possession basex football high up the pitch.

    In the last World Cup the last 4 teams all played counter attack football while all the possession based teams went out in the QFs.

    Rashford doesn't suit England's new system so he should be dropped.

    Personally I think England looked better in the Euros playing on the counter. Its an easier system to coach making it great for international tournament football.

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Foden Rice and Bellingham central has to be the core, so its all about maximising thise three. Spanish tiki taka might be right for that bunch

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Could get run through by the big big boys with that midfield.

  10. ENGLAND EURO 2024 SQUAD
    x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    ENGLAND PROVISIONAL SQUAD

    Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley).

    Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

    Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

    Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

    1. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Who will be our natural left footed full back cover for Shaw? I might be impartial but would of selected Tyrick Mitchell, has had a great season for us there (as can be seen by his FPL standing)

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Simple answer is we don't have one - reckon the plan will be to play Gomez there or (please no) Trippier

      2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Trippier and Gomez can play left back. I personally don’t understand why he’s only got one recognised left beck in shaw who’s a fitness doubt too himself, could he be considering Saka left back and play Cole Palmer on the right of the front three?

    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Shame Solanke did not get selected, would have him over Toney on this season's form.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 5 mins ago

        Part of me thinks Toney's pen-taking alone gets him on that plane. Will probably be cut from the final squad though.

        1. lilmessipran
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 49 mins ago

          Agreed

        2. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          Will Toney ever be on the pitch when Kane isn't? Could be good as a 119th minute sub, I guess.
          I suggested Mitchell earlier as a specialist LB.

          1. FFS ManU
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 1 min ago

            Mitchell deserves to be included ahead of Shaw, imo and I am a Man Utd fan.

          2. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 59 mins ago

            Mitchell isn’t in the squad though, doubt Toney makes it the final one either.

            1. FFS ManU
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              Yes, I meant deserved rather than deserves. Southgate is probably hoping that Shaw can do what he has often done in the past, ie. get fit in time to play for England and then play better than he has done for Man Utd.

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                just now

                That was in reply to Andy - agree with you

      2. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        I agree - Solanke deserves to be included in at least the provisional squad.

  11. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Anyone care to share Initial Euros Drafts, Strategies, advice, etc.?

    Here’s my first crack:
    Pickford Lunin
    Castagne Grimaldo Dimarco Scholtt Pavard
    Trossard Bruno Zaire-Emery Saka Jorginho
    Kane Mbappe Havertz

    Lots of cheap defenders who I’m honestly not sure on their minutes, but will rotate those around. Relatively happy with the front 8.

    Feel free to comment and/or share yours 🙂

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Knocked this up earlier with very little thought, but it's pretty similar to yours:

      Pickford - Lunin
      Dimarco - Pavard - Vertonghen - Maguire - Schlotterbeck
      Olmo - Trossard - Coman - Fernandes - Jorginho
      Kane - Mbappe - Havertz

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Did some more extensive research and have already ripped up my whole team haha

        1. Men in green tights
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Is havertz first choice

  12. Romani
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Bet365 Epl game. Anyone been paid out yet?

  13. Not again Shirley
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    What’s this about Poch being sacked by Chelsea!

    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Left by mutual consent

  14. POCH LEAVES CHELSEA
    lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Just when Chelsea were turning things around, this is wild.

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/05/21/mauricio-pochettino-leaves-chelsea-live-updates/

    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Seems odd, just as they were starting to look good.

    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      De Zerbi to Chelsea maybe?

      1. Lord.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        There goes another £500m.

        1. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Bought Brightons players ..then Manager....when what they really needed was Brighton's scouts.

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      did not expect that. poch must have a job lined up if its mutual consent. Bayern?

      1. Marvin of all he surveys
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Mutual consent is just a euphemism for sacked.

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          oh right 🙂

          very odd then

    4. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Confirmed: https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/club-statement-mauricio-pochettino

    5. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      Boehly has done nothing for the stereotype of the brash American throwing money around recklessly.

    6. tambourineman
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Chelsea have had 11 managers since Carlo Ancelotti and none of them currently employed as managers with five being sacked this year.

      1. André Villas-Boas
      2. Roberto Di Matteo
      3. Rafael Benítez
      4. José Mourinho
      5. Guus Hiddink
      6. Antonio Conte
      7. Maurizio Sarri
      8. Frank Lampard
      9. Thomas Tuchel
      10. Graham Potter
      11. Mauricio Pochettino

      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Wow - great stat!

  15. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/05/21/the-2023-24-alternative-fpl-awards/

