A spectacular 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season concluded on Sunday.

Jonas Sand Låbakk was crowned the champion, remarkably finishing 51 points clear of second-placed Euan Thompson.

Cole Palmer (£6.3m) was the highest-scoring FPL player, Erling Haaland (£14.3m) won the Golden Boot, while David Raya (£5.3m) claimed the Golden Glove with 16 clean sheets.

However, in this piece, we will highlight some of the under-the-radar player and team statistics from our Premium Members Area.

This is Fantasy Football Scout’s 2023/24 alternative FPL awards.

MOST SAVES AWARD: ANDRE ONANA

Andre Onana (£5.0m) racked up more saves than any other goalkeeper over the season.

While Manchester United’s leaky defence conceded 58 goals, twice as many as Arsenal, it also forced Onana to make a whopping 150 saves. As a result, he earned 37 points through saves alone, more than any other ‘keeper bar Alphonse Areola (£4.2m).

As many as eight saves were made on three separate occasions: Manchester City (home, Gameweek 10), Liverpool (away, Gameweek 17) and Aston Villa (away, Gameweek 24).

Onana made several high-profile errors following his transfer from Inter Milan last summer but improved in the second half of the season, finishing joint-third overall in the goalkeeper standings.

MOST ATTACKING RETURNS AWARD: OLLIE WATKINS

Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) finished the campaign with 37 attacking returns, at least two more than any other player.

Emerging as a creator as well as a scorer, Watkins produced 18 assists in addition to his 19 goals.

The fact he achieved that feat without scoring a single penalty is incredible. Palmer, for example, netted nine spot-kicks over the season, while Haaland tucked away seven.

Five of Watkins’ 18 assists were of the Fantasy variety, while Leon Bailey (£5.4m) was the player whom he assisted most (four).

MOST MINUTES PLAYED AWARD: MAX KILMAN/WILLIAM SALIBA

(Outfielders only)

Max Kilman (£4.4m) and William Saliba (£5.9m) were the only two outfield players to play every single minute of the 2023/24 campaign.

Kilman has developed into one of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ most reliable defenders under Gary O’Neil, but averaged just 2.2 points per match over the season.

As for Saliba, he became the first outfield player to play every minute of a Premier League campaign for Arsenal, undoubtedly making himself the least droppable player in Mikel Arteta’s squad. With 164 points overall, only team-mate Ben White (£6.1m) outscored him at the back.

Other notable names further down the list include Bruno Guimaraes (£5.8m) and Dominic Solanke (£6.9m), who topped the midfield/forward categories with 3,266 and 3,324 minutes respectively.

MOST DOUBLE-DIGIT HAULS/BONUS POINTS AWARD: COLE PALMER

Plenty has already been written about Cole Palmer’s excellent campaign at Chelsea, but it’s worth stressing just how productive he’s been since making his first start of the season in Gameweek 7.

From that point onwards, Palmer notched 10 double-digit hauls in 30 outings, a period which saw him average 8.2 points per start.

He was also responsible for the biggest individual score of the season when he racked up 26 points v Everton in Gameweek 33, courtesy of four goals and the maximum bonus.

Palmer also stole the show for bonus points, delivering 32 in total.

