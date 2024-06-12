The best cheap players in FanTeam ‘Beat the Pundits’

Sponsored by FanTeam

When attempting to defeat Scout’s line-up in the free, no-deposit FanTeam ‘Beat the Pundits League’, it’s good to make some shrewd moves.

Player prices are generally higher here, when compared to the official European Championship game. That’s what makes it an exciting challenge. But there are a few cases where an individual’s FanTeam price is actually cheaper.

A BRIEF OVERVIEW

Alongside the main cash-entry game, this free FanTeam league invites 5,000 managers to win a bunch of exciting prizes.

Not only will the top 160 get a share of the £2,000 cash pot (as seen above) but every manager who finishes ahead of FFScout Team will receive a free month of our Premium Membership. And you’re all invited to defeat some well-known FPL content creators, too.

You can then pick a 15-man squad that fits within the £100m budget. There are seven Gameweeks and each deadline goes right up until the first kick-off but decisions can’t be tweaked afterwards.

Each manager gets one Wildcard to use. Points are similar to FPL, except slight tweaks for things like saves, shots on target and giving away decisive fouls.

BEST VALUE FANTEAM PICKS

DEFENCE

FanTeam Official game Price difference Donnarumma GK Italy 5.5m 6.0m -0.5m van Dijk DEF Netherlands 5.5m 6.0m -0.5m Gvardiol DEF Croatia 5.0m 5.5m -0.5m Robertson DEF Scotland 5.0m 5.5m -0.5m Mykolenko DEF Ukraine 4.5m 5.0m -0.5m

Starting in goal, Italian stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m) comes at a lower price than the official game but is participating in the ‘Group of Death’ alongside Spain, Croatia and Albania.

The headline defender is probably Virgil van Dijk (£5.5m). Not only did he score in both of last week’s friendlies but Ronald Koeman has confirmed he’ll be the Netherlands’ penalty-taker. Pretty good for a centre-back.

Josko Gvardiol‘s (£5.0m) final seven league outings for Manchester City produced four goals, two assists and four clean sheets. Meanwhile, fellow Premier League assets Andrew Robertson (£5.0m) and Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.5m) are also priced at half a million less.

MIDFIELDERS

FanTeam Official game Price difference Bernardo MID Portugal 7.0m 8.5m -1.5m Suslov MID Slovakia 4.5m 6.0m -1.5m Bellingham MID England 8.5m 9.5m -1.0m Kvaratskhelia MID Georgia 6.0m 7.0m -1.0m Gundogan MID Germany 6.0m 7.0m -1.0m Eriksen MID Denmark 6.0m 7.0m -1.0m Mudryk MID Ukraine 6.0m 7.0m -1.0m Sudakov MID Ukraine 5.5m 6.5m -1.0m De Bruyne MID Belgium 9.0m 9.5m -0.5m Musiala MID Germany 8.0m 8.5m -0.5m Shaqiri MID Switzerland 6.0m 6.5m -0.5m Rodri MID Spain 6.0m 6.5m -0.5m

Quite a few noteworthy midfield men are cheaper. Bernardo Silva (£7.0m) is a huge £1.5m less than in the official game and racked up three goals and four assists during qualifying. Portugal were the only nation to win all 10 matches and none scored more often (36).

Coming in at one million lower is Jude Bellingham (£8.5m), following 23 goals in his debut Real Madrid season. The 32 shots of Georgian talisman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (£6.0m) throughout qualifying were only bettered by heavyweights Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski, whilst spot-kick duties make Ilkay Gundogan (£6.0m) a bargain – that’s why he’s in our first draft.

Christian Eriksen (£6.0m) created the sixth-most chances (23) and big chances (five) when booking Denmark’s place, with Ukrainian pair Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.0m) and Giorgi Sudakov (£5.5m) similarly down by a million.

Of those £0.5m cheaper, Kevin De Bruyne (£9.0m) has the potential to become good value. He was limited to just the first Belgian qualifier but is a known quality to the Fantasy community.

Jamal Musiala (£8.0m) piques interest, as does Xherdan Shaqiri (£6.0m) – the player ranked third for expected assists (xA, 3.21) during qualification. Not content with eight goals and 10 Premier League assists, Rodri (£6.0m) recently scored two Spain penalties against Brazil.

As a differential shout, we’ve noticed that Tomas Suslov (£4.5m) has the lowest possible price for this position. He joins Bernardo in being £1.5m cheaper and is backed to be in Slovakia’s first-choice front three. Managers opting for 3-4-3 suddenly have a great option for their fifth midfielder, at the very least.

FORWARDS

FanTeam Official game Price difference Lewandowski FOR Poland 7.5m 9.5m -2.0m Scamacca FOR Italy 6.0m 7.0m -1.0m Dovbyk FOR Ukraine 7.0m 7.5m -0.5m Sesko FOR Slovenia 6.5m 7.0m -0.5m

Back to Robert Lewandowski (£7.5m), he’s a whopping two million less but is also reportedly injured for Gameweek 1.

Last season’s 24 goals secured both the Pichichi Trophy for Artem Dovbyk (£7.0m) and an improbable Champions League spot for Girona. An even-looking Group E could continue his remarkable year.

Additionally, Gianluca Scamacca (£6.0m) should lead the line for Italy despite only one goal from 16 caps. And highly-rated Benjamin Sesko (£6.5m) netted five times for Slovenia, including two penalties.

FURTHER DETAILS

It’s free for verified FanTeam account holders aged 18 or older, limited to one entry per person. No deposit is required. However, new users who do put money into their account and then enter any Fantasy cash game will also qualify for a free £10 ticket into the main contest that boasts a £175k prize pool.

