The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) relaunch is looming so in this article, we take a look at the players who could potentially rise in price in 2024/25.

We’ll follow it up with a piece on the likely fallers later this week.

COLE PALMER

23/24 start price : £5.0m

: £5.0m 23/24 end price : £6.3m

: £6.3m 23/24 points/points per start: 244/8.2

Starting at a cost of only £5.0m, Cole Palmer’s Fantasy output in 2023/24 was quite frankly ridiculous.

The 22-year-old recorded 244 points to finish top of the overall standings, scoring 22 goals and assisting a further 13.

He didn’t start a match for Chelsea until Gameweek 7, either.

Nine penalties should, of course, be factored in, but a climb to £9.5m/£10.0m is unlikely to deter FPL managers from investing, given Chelsea’s kind opening schedule:

Even without spot-kicks, Palmer’s underlying stats in 2023/24 still look encouraging for the campaign ahead.

For example, his 11.11 non-penalty expected goals (xG) and 8.75 expected assists (xA) placed fifth among all FPL midfielders last season.

Reunited with Enzo Maresca, who he knows from his time at Manchester City, Palmer will be a hugely popular pick once again come August.

PHIL FODEN

23/24 start price : £7.5m

: £7.5m 23/24 end price : £8.5m

: £8.5m 23/24 points/points per start: 230/6.7

There is no doubt Phil Foden will rise in price after his excellent 2023/24 campaign.

Thriving in a more central role for much of the campaign, Foden’s 19 goals and eight assists helped him to second in the overall player standings on 230 points.

He could feasibly climb to £9.5m/£10.0m, then, which feels entirely justified.

Manchester City will begin their pursuit of a fifth consecutive title away at Chelsea, but they host newly-promoted Ipswich Town in Gameweek 2, so expect interest in their assets to quickly ramp up.

Cityzens team-mate Josko Gvardiol is another potential climber, with a £0.5m rise anticipated.

The Croat finished the season particularly strongly, with four goals, two assists and four clean sheets across his final seven outings.

OLLIE WATKINS

23/24 start price : £8.0m

: £8.0m 23/24 end price : £8.9m

: £8.9m 23/24 points/points per start: 228/6.2

Unai Emery has overseen a huge upturn in Ollie Watkins’ Fantasy output since he arrived at Villa Park.

From the Spaniard’s appointment in Gameweek 15 of the 2022/23 season, the 28-year-old has amassed 362 points, producing 32 goals and 24 assists in 61 appearances.

Simply put, Watkins is an elite FPL asset, even without penalties.

While a rise from £8.0m to £9.0m/£9.5m feels likely, Watkins can still appeal if he can replicate last season’s contribution.

A points per start average of 5.0 in 2023/24 suggests team-mate Leon Bailey will rise, too, having started last season at just £5.5m.

ANTHONY GORDON/ALEXANDER ISAK

23/24 start price : £5.5m | £7.5m

: £5.5m | £7.5m 23/24 end price : £6.4m | £8.4m

: £6.4m | £8.4m 23/24 points/points per start: 183/5.0 | 172/6.1

The Newcastle United pair will almost certainly rise in price.

Anthony Gordon started 2023/24 at just £5.5m and provided excellent value by claiming 183 points, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further 16.

He’ll probably go up to £7.5m/£8.0m, but Gordon’s output at St James’ Park should ensure he remains a popular FPL pick, especially with newly-promoted Southampton up first in Gameweek 1.

In home matches last season, his total of 133 points was bettered only by the 143 of Palmer, with Gordon averaging 7.4 points per start in those clashes.

Isak, meanwhile, came in at £7.5m and went on to deliver 21 goals and four assists.

He averaged 6.1 points per start, a top 10 total among players who racked up more than 1,000 minutes:

Name Team Mins Goals Assists Pts per start Olise Crystal Palace 1,294 10 6 8.6 Palmer Chelsea 2,654 22 13 8.2 Haaland Man City 2,560 27 8 7.3 Salah Liverpool 2,557 18 12 7.0 Foden Man City 2,864 19 8 6.7 Saka Arsenal 2,915 16 12 6.5 Watkins Aston Villa 3,214 19 18 6.2 Jota Liverpool 1,169 10 7 6.2 Isak Newcastle 2,269 21 4 6.1 Son Tottenham 2,922 17 10 6.1

BUKAYO SAKA

23/24 start price : £8.5m

: £8.5m 23/24 end price : £8.8m

: £8.8m 23/24 points/points per start: 226/6.5

Bukayo Saka’s 16 goals and 12 assists in 2023/24 helped Arsenal push Manchester City all the way.

His underlying stats were particularly strong.

Saka finished third in his position for shots and shots in the box, while only three midfielders could better his 91 key passes.

It suggests he’ll be worth every penny of his new price tag, which could be as high as £10.0m.

However, Arsenal’s start to the 2024/25 campaign is far from straightforward, with away trips to Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the first five Gameweeks.

JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA

23/24 start price : £5.0m

: £5.0m 23/24 end price : £5.1m

: £5.1m 23/24 points/points per start: 165/5.6

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s opening cost of £5.0m proved a bargain, but it wasn’t until Oliver Glasner arrived in Gameweek 26 that his Fantasy potential was truly unlocked.

Prior to that, Mateta had scored just three times in 22 appearances.

However, under Glasner, he looked like a striker reborn, with 13 goals in 13 Premier League appearances, more than any other player in the top flight during that time.

Averaging a goal every 80 minutes under the Austrian, Mateta could potentially offer strong competition to Eberechi Eze as the best Crystal Palace attacking pick.

A starting price of around £6.5m/£7.0m would seem likely.

Eze himself will surely rise, too, having started the 2023/24 campaign at £6.5m.

OTHER POTENTIAL RISERS

Name Team Position 23/24 start price 23/24 end price 23/24 pts 23/24 pts per start Pickford Everton Goalkeeper £4.5m £4.8m 153 4.0 Areola West Ham Goalkeeper £4.0m £4.2m 116 3.7 White Arsenal Defender £5.5m £6.1m 182 5.1 Saliba Arsenal Defender £5.0m £5.9m 164 4.3 Gabriel Arsenal Defender £5.0m £5.4m 149 4.3 Munoz Crystal Palace Defender £4.5m £4.5m 56 3.5 Branthwaite Everton Defender £4.0m £4.5m 124 3.5 Bowen West Ham Midfielder £7.0m £7.6m 182 5.4 Garnacho Man Utd Midfielder £5.0m £5.0m 131 4.2 Neto Wolves Midfielder £5.5m £5.5m 86 4.7 Havertz Arsenal Midfielder/Forward £7.5m £7.6m 180 5.5 Solanke Bournemouth Forward £6.5m £6.9m 175 4.7 Cunha Wolves Forward £5.5m £5.5m 135 4.6 Muniz Fulham Forward £4.5m £4.3m 97 5.0 Wood Nottingham Forest Forward £5.0m £4.7m 131 5.7

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



