  1. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    fair article but some of the touted prices are just ugh too cheap still. players getting 225+ based on ppg x 38 and not even likely to be 10mil or more. just a different version of FPL nowadays, golden age is over 😥

  2. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Mbappe has been largely underwhelming in EURO 2024, although he's not the worst player in the France squad.
    Cody Gakpo will top the scoring charts with 3 goals (in 5 games) and that says a lot about how the game is played.

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      Mbappe became angsty prima donna Ronaldo without ever having the period of dominance. Ego broke him

      1. Mother Farke
          just now

          Let's see how he does at Real first, like.

      2. St.Rob007
          33 mins ago

          Yep, the tourney started ok, but not enough goals or attacking impetous. Just goes to show why the prem is the best!

        • x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          31 mins ago

          Bellingham will top the charts after his hatty tomorrow night

      3. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        56 mins ago

        Sad Ken leaked most of the prices yesterday. Palmer 9.5m apparently.

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          Hadouken!

        2. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Will we get a guess the price quiz like last year? I'll just copy Sad Ken's prices if so.

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/07/09/euro-2024-fantasy-matchday-6-scout-picks-semi-finals/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26640380

      4. Sad Ken
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        You're welcome.

        COLE PALMER – 9.5M
        PHIL FODEN – 9.5M
        OLLIE WATKINS – 9M
        ANTHONY GORDON – 7.5M
        ALEXANDER ISAK – 8.5M
        BUKAYO SAKA – 9.5M
        JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA – 7M

        OTHER POTENTIAL RISERS
        Pickford – 5m
        Areola – 4.5m
        White – 6.5m
        Saliba – 6m
        Gabriel – 6m
        Munoz – 5m
        Branthwaite – 4.5m
        Bowen- 7.5m
        Garnacho – 7m
        Neto – 6.5m
        Havertz (FWD) – 8m
        Solanke – 7m
        Cunha – 7m
        Muniz – 6.5m
        Wood – 6.5m

        1. Skorr
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Some interesting pricing in there.

          How are Jackson, Sarabia, Fernandes, Gusto looking?

          Are there any positional changes of note?
          Is TAA still a defender, is Salah still a midfielder?

          Cheers.

        2. Skorr
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Oh, and Porro.
          Quite liked him last year.

