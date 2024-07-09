5
5 Comments Post a Comment
  1. lugs
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    I don't think adding ball recovery's is too complicated, imo the current BPS system is too complicated and convoluted, I'd wager that only a tiny % of the player base knows how they are tallied up, the Sky system with tackles or the Uefa system with recovery's is much easier to understand imo

    If they keep the current BPS system then I'd personally like to see players from both teams in a match get bonus points regardless of the result, as I'm sure there would be quite a few hidden gem bonus magnets from crap teams that you wouldn't normally consider that would help expand the viable player pool

    It probably won't be any of the above though, but I do think last season's challenge FPL was possibly a trial run of being able to change your team throughout the gw, maybe not transfers after the deadline but certainly being able to change captain before he plays or make manual subs if one of your players doesn't start etc could be possible

    Open Controls
  2. magpiesfan765
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Why change it?! Leave it as it is, if anything get rid of the triple captain chip as it’s rubbish and boring and replace it with something like defence scores x 3 for a single game week! I also agree ball recoveries should be introduced and also if a player gives away a penalty should be -3 points…last seasons prior an own goal is -2 points and there’s no penalisation for giving away a pen?!

    Open Controls
  3. Rickie Lambert's Partn…
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    How is this? My only worry is Mbappe but he is against Navas and Nacho. Think Dembele & Morata could be a good shout too.

    Pickford / Simon
    Kounde / Hernandez / van Dijk / Dumfries / Guehi
    Bellingham / Saka / Ruiz / Olmo (C) / Williams
    Mbappe / Depay / Gakpo

    Open Controls
  4. Manani
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Mbappe Gakpo Morata
    Saka Olmo Rodri Simons Williams
    Joined Cucurella Stones Guehi
    Pickford

    Would u use WC? Can’t really see much improvement even if I do. Might as well save for final?

    Open Controls
    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Likely to be higher scores in semis and 5 changes for the final. I think WC semis best.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.