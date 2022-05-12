262
Community May 12

The world’s greatest Fantasy manager? An FPL Q&A with Fábio Borges

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead is the author of ‘The Great and The Good’ series, which takes a look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted managers.

One of those Fantasy bosses is arguably the best on the planet: Fábio Borges.

Fábio is top of our Career Hall of Fame and is on course for a sixth successive top 2k finish, currently sitting at 865th in the world and with a Free Hit still left to burn.

Greyhead caught up with the elusive Fábio in the last few days for a special Q&A on his FPL strategy.

“Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. The hands can’t hit what the eyes can’t see.”

The Greatest? I’ll let others argue over that one, but there is no doubt that Fábio Borges is quite good at this FPL lark.

He is no.1 in the Fantasy Football Scout Career Hall of Fame, has finished in the top 2,000 for the last five consecutive years, has never ended a season outside of the top 20,000, came 95th in 2018/19 and currently has another triple-digit rank this campaign.

All this and he is a member, in fact, the reigning champion, of The Great and The Good, my made-up mini-league of some of the more prominent FPL managers.

You can probably tell I’m a fan, and so having gazed admiringly from afar penning my FPL love letters through my weekly articles I was delighted when, through a mutual acquaintance, I was able to get in touch and he agreed to answer some of my burning questions (Pras and SonaldoTM)

So, let’s get to it…

Has your management style changed over the last few seasons?

Laporte injury latest as De Bruyne hauls: FPL notes

Fábio: To be honest, I don’t think it has changed much over the years. I don’t consider myself either a conservative or an aggressive manager since I think it is very important to adapt to the circumstances.

Of course, this season was a bit different than any other given the number of cancellations and Double Gameweeks, which forced me to take more hits and play a bit more aggressively than in previous seasons.

Again, I think being able to adapt to the circumstances is one of the most important skills in FPL.

Comments: Fábio has taken nine hits this season, compared to four in 2019/20, but the point about adaptability being the key skill rings true and rather than considering ourselves maverick or conservative, perhaps we should all strive to be better situational managers.

You had a slow start this season, up to about Gameweek 11/12. How do you manage such a situation, did you ever have doubts about your approach?

Fábio: Yes, of course, I am not immune to bad runs, and I probably complain a bit too much about it with some of my friends and it is something I am trying to improve on.

It is hard not to be upset when your goalkeeper loses a clean sheet at the last minute but, nowadays, whenever things don’t go my way, I just log out for a couple of days and try to forget about FPL.

Then, when I feel motivated again, I start preparing for the next Gameweek and try to make the best decisions I can possibly make with the information I have available at the time.

Comments: It’s refreshing to see that even one of the best managers gets frustrated over a captaincy blank or clean sheet wipe-out. A lesson to us all that taking time away can be the best approach.

 

  1. Stimps
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Hows she looking for FH37?

    Martinez
    TAA Cash Myko
    Salah Son Zaha Maddison
    Vardy Richarlison Ings

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Very nice 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Jet5605
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Looks good. Prefer Digne (for assist potential) over Myko if you can afford it.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Has 3 villa already

        Open Controls
        1. Jet5605
          • 7 Years
          just now

          My bad. Was thinking Digne still at Everton! Myko looks like best option in that case

          Open Controls
      2. Stimps
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Already have 3 villa. And Digne trolls me everytime I get him

        Open Controls
    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Looks good. No Kane or KDB is a shame

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        The last time I free hitted was with Kane and Son and they burned me good.... So i'll stick to just Son

        Open Controls
  2. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    KdB ripped me a new one! Need some thoughts here please?

    Pickford*
    Cash* Digne* Robbo
    Zaha* Son KdB Trossard
    Richa* Vardy* Kane
    X D Luiz* Tsimi* Amartey*

    Maybe Salah/Lukaku for KdB/Kane?
    Will downgrade Cash to Andersen to afford? Or gtg?

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Luiz->Foden for me.I don't think that Vardy will start both games.

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        So Foden in 352 rather that Lukaku, Kane, Riche in 343?

        Open Controls
        1. wulfrunian
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          It's a FH team?

          Open Controls
          1. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
      2. wulfrunian
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        is Douglas Luiz.hmmm Trossard->Buendia?

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Nah, will defo keep Trossard as differential. Don't think Villa will score many over 2 games

          Open Controls
  3. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Jota+Laporte->Son+Fofana/Sessegnon(-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      yes if he starts in cup

      Open Controls
  4. Jet5605
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Best option for BB this week: Will FH in 38 so these transfers are essentially one week punts. 0.3 ITB

    A - Mitchell & Dennis > Holgate & Weghorst for -4
    B - Mitchell, Cancelo & Dennis > Digne, Holgate & Ings for -8
    C - Other suggestion?

    Schmeichel
    TAA - Cancelo - James
    KDB - Mount - Son - Saka - Maddison
    Richarlison - Dennis

    Foster - Mateta - Mitchell - Schar

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Mikel Arteta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Is Zaha essential on FH?

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      No way

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      nah

      Open Controls
    4. Stimps
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Not a whole other DGW options so yes if you want more doubles

      Open Controls
    5. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      He's hit and miss.

      May only play one.

      I'd fancy him more at Villa than Everton too.

      Open Controls
    6. krumcake
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    7. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Normally involved, I now own him but every time I ever own him he disappoints

      Open Controls
  6. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    I put Watkins in before the liverpool game, what shall I do if injured? Move for a -4 to Ings or Richarlison

    Open Controls
  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Watkins or buendia on fh? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Wait and see about Watkins injury first

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      watkins if fit

      Open Controls
  8. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Rubbish question, I know, but on FH what bench option:

    A - Tsmikas + Veltman
    B - B. Williams + Amartey

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. Yer Dad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    My daughter spends hours on Tik Tok and and You Tube watching funny dogs and cats and I watch articles on FPL. We then sit down to discuss transfers I ponder and she just hits button. She then does this last night. She overtook me and put me 3rd and even missus is beating me.

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/5771007/event/36

    Open Controls
    1. 1-1 at Newcastle
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Number one gameweek rank! She must be over the moon with that.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Fantastic.

      Was it Maisie in Rotherham or somewhere similar?

      Just the one transfer too?

      Nice one Nige. 1 in 9 million.

      Open Controls
      1. Yer Dad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Thanks.
        It was Maisie in Rochdale.

        She a happy bunny this morning and enjoyed mocking her dad. May switch internet off as punishment.

        Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      If Nketiah scores hat-trick, she's gonna set the new points record. I'll be rooting for her for sure! 😀

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Brilliant! Go Maisie!

      Open Controls
  10. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Hmmm new FH draft, need to decide between Kane and KDB really. What you think?

    PICKFORD
    DIGNE MYKO Cancelo
    ZAHA MADDISON DeBruyne Salah Son
    INGS RICH

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      You'd think the guy playing Burnley at home but King Kev could shine at West Ham.

      I think they'll give Man City a decent game but it will be tricky.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Same team with Andersen and Kane over Myko and KDB

        Open Controls
    2. Cheeto__Bandito
      • 1 Year
      just now

      trent over zaha, palace awful away.

      Open Controls
  11. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Relying on Everton and Villa triple ups on free hit who just came off the back of a double will be interesting, tired legs and big rotation incoming!

    Open Controls
  12. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    WC37 - 0.9m ITB. How to improve this squad?

    Pickford*
    Robbo - Cancelo - Digne* - Holgate*
    Salah - Son - Foden - Zaha*
    Richarlison* - Ings*

    Foster - Nketiah - KDH* - Sessegnon

    GW 38:
    Digne > Zinchenko/Matip
    OR
    Ings > Toney

    Open Controls
  13. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Have been off FPL Twitter since this morning.

    Depressing place. Everyone there has 150+ points this GW and am nowhere near 100.

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Hopefully Arsenal can cheer you up in a few hours.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      season over, dont worry

      Open Controls
  14. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Brilliant.

    Was it Maisie in Rotherham or somewhere similar?

    Just the one transfer too?

    Nice one Nige. 1 in 9 million.

    Open Controls
    1. Yer Dad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thanks.
      It was Maisie in Rochdale.

      She a happy bunny this morning and enjoyed mocking her dad. May switch internet off as punishment.

      Open Controls
  15. dhamphiir
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any update on Laporte’s injury?

    Open Controls
  16. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Can I please get your thoughts on this team? Got 1 FT and 0.3m ITB (no chips left).

    Schmeichel
    TAA Cancelo James Silva
    Salah Son Kulusevski Saka Havertz
    Richarlison

    Steele Gelhardt Broja Doherty

    A) Havertz > Zaha
    B) Silva > Cash
    C) Doherty > Holgate
    D) smth else??

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  17. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    How did Gordon and Richalison look last night then? Bad picks?

    Open Controls

