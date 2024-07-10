Based on Monday’s press release, we won’t have to wait long for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to relaunch for 2024/25.

New FPL player prices are always keenly anticipated. Will there be a new John Lundstram in the £4.0m bracket? How much will Cole Palmer rise? And will premium defenders drop after the clean sheet shortage of last season?

Our deputy editor, Tom, has already shared his thoughts on which players could rise in price in 2024/25. A similar article on likely fallers will follow, too.

GUESS THE PRICE COMPETITION

Fantasy Football Scout regulars TopMarx and circusmonkey have got price predictions on the brain, as well, and have returned with their yearly pre-season competition.

They’ve listed 20 players of interest, many of whom are expected to rise (eg Palmer) or fall (Marcus Rashford) in price.

All you have to do is guess the starting price for each of them via this form here. You need to be at least a Standard Member to enter, as a Fantasy Football Scout user name is required.

And it’s not just for ‘fun’, either.

We’re offering a full-year Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership to the entrant with the most correct guesses, with monthly Premium Memberships going to those in second and third. Anyone who has already taken out a paid subscription can still enter and win, as we’ll cover the cost of their Premium Membership instead.

We will settle any ties by randomised draws.

We’ll accept entries up to the point of the first price reveal for 2024/25. We’ll then announce the winners in the days after FPL relaunches.

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



