8
8 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Totalfootball
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    when will fpl launch ?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      I thought we will get price reveal today but unlikely now. Maybe they will wait till Euro is over.

      Open Controls
      1. Mother Farke
          just now

          Maybe? It's a certainty imo.

          Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Wonder if they're waiting a bit later this year because of most teams waiting until after the Euros before doing any transfers. Would imagine they're conscious of having another Palmer situation this season.

        Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      What can we expect from Chelsea?
      To buy random players and be underwhelming.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        Doubt they have made any signing for starting XI till now. (except maybe Dewsbury)

        Likely to remain mid-table at best.

        Open Controls
      2. el polako
        • 6 Years
        51 mins ago

        It will be interesting to see how their fullbacks will rotate their injuries.

        Open Controls
        1. Cold Palms
            just now

            Yes Chelsea's results and outcome this season will be influenced by a variety of reasons such as injuries to key players - nicely pointed out sir

            Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.