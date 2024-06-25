73
  1. Gareth nose
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Lloyd Kelly must be older than 20, he's been around for a while now

  2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Mbappe starting or not?

    1. Ratatouille
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      He is starting

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Cheers

    2. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Starts according to rumors

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      should do

  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    yeah i dont think tosin is gonna be a "starter" at Chelsea for long

  4. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Kane or mbappe cap?

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Mbappe

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      mbappe

    3. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Mbappe if he starts 100%

  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Have Kane, Mbappe, KDB and Lukaku left as potential captains. Madness to remove it from Grimaldo, right?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Yeah I'd stick. I'm considering sticking to Bastoni too...

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      if you're happy with your rank wouldnt twist.

  6. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Dutch side today according to the Dutch team tea lady I met earlier.

    Gakpo, Depay, Malen

    Reijnders, Veerman, Schouten

    Aké, Van dijk, De vrij, Geertruida

    Verbruggen

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      No Simmons?

      1. PartyTime
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        She is good at what she does. So no Simons.

    2. fenixri
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Its official

  7. Naby K8a
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Konate stuff must’ve been wrong. Team allegedly

    Maignan - Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez - Tchouameni, Kanté, Rabiot - Dembélé, Mbappé (cap), Barcola

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      We'll know in 30 mins

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      please score poland

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Nooo!

    3. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      La composition des bleus

    4. fenixri
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Ex PSG attack

    5. fenixri
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Its official.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Feck my punt on Simons failed 🙁

  8. Bushman
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Anyone being a dullard and considering captaining a France or England defender over Kane for CS and recoveries? Or just me? I'm Mbappe-less.

    1. bugraozmen
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Same, I was thinking about making a differential and capping kounde or walker, but couldnt decide which one yet.

      1. Bushman
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I'm between Kounde or Guehi, with Kane and Saka not filling with me confidence. Both defenders are beasts for recoveries, as is Walker

  9. bugraozmen
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Guessing that Walker may be subbed out for Trippier, so I'm gonna go with Kounde.

    1. Bushman
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Why would Walker be subbed off for Trippier? Tripps will play LB?

  10. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Mbappé starts

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Nice

    2. azz007
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Kane or mbappe cap?

      1. Saka Punch
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Mbaps

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Mbappé

  11. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot, Tchouameni; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Yass Saliba plays

  12. fenixri
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Any news/leaks on Trippier?

  13. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Grimaldo (c)

    A) Stick
    B) Mbappe (c)

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A

  14. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    did I miss Baumgartner being a doubt for this game?

  15. I am 42
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Dumfries & Griezmann punt fail lol

  16. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Captain

    A) Gakpo (Austria)
    B) Hernandez (Poland)
    C) Maehle (Serbia)

    Next captain: Lukaku/KDB

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      B

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Quite like Theo - Poland have aleeady conceded 3 assists to opposition LBs

  17. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Sub in Guehi? Checking if there is any last minute news/ rumours he might not start.

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      https://x.com/SamC_reports/status/1805466965927948418

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thanks

  18. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    I moved captain from Navas 7 points to Mbappe. 7 just not quite enough to stick for me.

    Who did you captain in the end? Or did you stick?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I think I'm sticking with Bastoni. I'll switch to KDB/Lukaku, if Kane or Mbappe goes big tonight.

    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Between Kane or Guehi, on Kane atm.

    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I've had two nightmares in Musiala and Oyerzabal so on Mbaps now.

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Easy twist from Oyarzabal to Mbappé

    5. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Went Grimaldo (8pts)
      I may just stick rather than Mbappe.

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I was on Grimaldo too. Sticking

  19. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    On my LL, decided to drop Dumfries and Frimpong after the double clean sheet and bring in VVD.

    Lol.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Nicely done!

  20. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Captain?

    A) Mbappe
    B) Saliba
    C) Hernandez
    D) Ake

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A

  21. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    6 players featuring tonight. Should be fun.

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Just 2 for me(Kane and Guehi)... 4 tomorrow.

  22. Ratatouille
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Captain Gakpo or Bellingham?

  23. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Anyone going Kane c over mbappe? My guts telling me to

    1. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Me. I think England may be primed to show a few people now it’s all doom and gloom

    2. JOK57
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Massive Dilemma….I have both.
      Currently got 2x 8 with Grimaldo..
      What to do?
      Stick or twist…

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Twist. Kdb and lukaku tomorrow

    3. azz007
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Na hell get subbed off. Mbappe all the way will be fired up brace incoming.

  24. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Any one tempted on twisting Grimaldi 8 pts, to mbappe?

    1. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      If doesn’t work, kaku tomorrow?

  25. JBG
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    As someone who will keep Maignan on the bench, because Gulacsi kept a CS, I hope France concede. Sorry co-owners.

  26. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Those who bought Oyazarbal. What’s your reason? I don’t quite get the pick. Assuming bunch of la liga fans hyping the move but was unsure because Spain were already through.

    One would think Oyazarbal would bag a hatty given how many people here picked him.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Goals in the friendlies & last qualifier. Thought he might play up front. Was pretty confident he'd start. Not much more than that for me; rarely watch La Liga.

      I take your point about the group situation & limited myself to one Spain player for that reason, but still fancied a shot at Albania

