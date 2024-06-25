The summer transfer window opened earlier this month.

Some moves have already been announced, like Luis Guilherme’s £25.5m transfer to West Ham United.

The more noteworthy signings from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective will be given their own Scout Reports, while regular round-ups like this one will recap everything else.

If it’s transfer rumours you’re after, our sister site, Fantasy Football Community, has a regular Rumour Mill feature.

FPL TRANSFER ROUND-UP

LUIS GUILHERME (PALMEIRAS TO WEST HAM, £25.5M)

Luis Guilherme is West Ham’s first summer signing, having joined from Brazilian side Palmeiras for a fee in the region of £25m.

At 18, the Hammers are buying potential, so he probably isn’t going to slot straight into the starting XI and make an impact. Still, he’s a talent.

For example, last year, The Guardian listed the attacker in their ‘Next Generation 2023: 60 of the best young talents in world football’.

Primarily deployed on the right wing by Palmeiras, he’s a versatile attacker who can also play on the left or centrally in a no 10 role. So, you could see him playing in a variety of positions in Julen Lopetegui’s possession-based 4-3-3.

In 45 senior appearances at club level, Guilherme has just one goal and one assist. Not a name for any immediate FPL target list, then, but one for the future.

TOSIN ADARABIOYO (FULHAM TO CHELSEA, FREE)

Chelsea moved swiftly to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, amidst interest from a host of other Premier League clubs.

The former Manchester City academy graduate is expected to play a key role under new manager Enzo Maresca, given his profile.

Adarabioyo’s on-ball ability allows him to operate in a possession-based system, which should suit Maresca’s philosophy. At 6ft 5in, he’s also aerially dominant, which instantly appeals.

That’s because the Blues’ record in both attacking and defending set plays was poor in 2023/24:

Metric Total (PL rank) Shots from set plays 104 (20th) Shots from crossed corners 57 (20th) xG set play 10.55 (15th) Shots from set plays conceded 167 (16th) xGC set play 12.4 (8th=)

However, Bernardo Cueva has recently joined Chelsea to lead the club’s new set-piece department and, in an ideal scenario, Adarabioyo will help in both boxes.

The 26-year-old made 20 appearances for Fulham last season, scoring twice.

Among FPL defenders to have played more than 10 games, he ranked eighth for shots from set plays per 90 minutes (p90) and 12th for aerial duels won (p90).

With Thiago Silva departing the club, Adarabioyo will compete with Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and potentially Trevoh Chalobah for a starting spot, plus any new additions.

Chelsea start their 2024/25 season against champions Manchester City, but have a pretty decent run to follow:

CHADI RIAD (REAL BETIS TO CRYSTAL PALACE, £14M)

Chadi Riad has joined Crystal Palace after a stellar season on loan at Real Betis, where he played an important role under Manuel Pellegrini.

The Moroccan international, 20, started his youth career with RCD Mallorca before moving to Barcelona, where he graduated from the La Masia academy.

No surprise, then, that he’s comfortable on the ball, but he’s also an imposing left-sided centre-back, who should slot seamlessly into Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 set-up.

Riad only has one season of professional football under his belt but he’s expected to play a key role.

Given Palace’s promising start to life under Glasner, plus the strength of their current defensive options (Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Daniel Munoz etc), Riad could be a player to look out for if priced competitively by FPL.

RODRIGO GOMES (BRAGA TO WOLVES, £12.7M)

Rodrigo Gomes has become the latest addition to Gary O’Neil’s Wolverhampton Wanderers squad.

Capped at U21 level by Portugal, Gomes joined Estoril on loan last season, initially playing on the wing before shifting to a right wing-back role. He made 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists.

He was also top for dribbles among U21 players in the Portuguese top-flight.

A speedy wide player who is comfortable in a variety of roles, Gomes is a promising talent but will need time to settle.

He will, however, join a significant number of Portuguese players already at the club, which should speed up the adaptation process.

LLOYD KELLY (BOURNEMOUTH TO NEWCASTLE, FREE)

Versatile defender Lloyd Kelly has joined Newcastle United from Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old can play as a left-back or left centre-half and will add some much-needed defensive depth to Eddie Howe’s squad.

Longer-term, Kelly probably won’t be a regular starter, but given the injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, could potentially find opportunities in the early weeks of the campaign.

Reunited with Howe, who brought him to Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2019, Kelly should at least settle quickly.

Newcastle conceded 62 goals last season, way more than expected, but there is no Europe this time around and they kick off the new season with some fairly decent fixtures:

OTHER TRANSFERS

Bournemouth have completed the transfer of Enes Unal on a permanent deal from Getafe for £13m.

The Turkish international spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at the Cherries and finished strongly, scoring one and assisting two in the final four Gameweeks.

He’ll largely find himself behind Dominic Solanke in the pecking order, mind, unless Andoni Iraola shifts to a two-striker system.

Like Unal, Jack Harrison spent last season on loan and he’s heading back to Everton for the 2024/25 campaign.

The 27-year-old scored three goals and provided a further three assists in 25 league starts for the Toffees.

“The thing is I know I have a lot more to offer. That’s extra motivation for me to go back and prove to myself and to Everton Football Club that I can do more on the pitch. This season I’ll be able to have a full pre-season and hopefully hit the ground running.” – Jack Harrison

Everton’s signing of box-to-box midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa, and Aston Villa’s signing of versatile forward Lewis Dobbin from Everton, will add depth but won’t impact any FPL managers’ plans.

Meanwhile, Southampton have re-signed Adam Lallana on a one-year contract. He’ll bring a bit of experience to Russell Martin’s midfield as they prepare for a Premier League return.

