2
2 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    31 yr old premier league manager. Good on him

    Open Controls
  2. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    So good to have a non Euro 24 article. As someone who's not engaged / interested in the Euros this was a welcome break and a good read.
    I do understand the engagement by most in the Euros so please don't take this post as a criticism.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.