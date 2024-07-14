We’re set for more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2024/25 player price reveals on Sunday and we’ll have live coverage of all the announcements on this page.

2PM – LUIS DIAZ + ENZO FERNANDEZ

Another two Sunday finalists are priced up by FPL, this time from the Copa America.

Luis Diaz comes in at £7.5m, the same cost as last season.

He delivered eight goals and seven assists in 2023/24, claiming 142 points, and could be a decent pick under new Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

The Reds only face one of the traditional ‘big six’ in the first seven Gameweeks. Even then, it’s against a far-from-convincing Manchester United side.

There is no movement on Enzo Fernandez’s (£5.0m) price, either.

He produced three goals and three assists last term but won’t receive much attention in FPL, with Cole Palmer (£10.5m) and Christopher Nkunku (£6.5m) the superior picks in Chelsea’s midfield.

12.55PM – RODRI + KIERAN TRIPPIER

FPL have given us just two player price reveals so far on Sunday: Rodri (£6.5m) and Kieran Trippier (£6.0m).

Both players, of course, will compete in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

Trippier’s £0.5m drop in starting price is the headline news.

The England international was the top-scoring Fantasy defender in 2022/23 but failed to hit the same heights last time out, delivering just 111 points.

He did produce 10 assists, a joint league-leading total among defenders, but a lack of clean sheets dented his appeal, with a mere six from 26 starts.

It’s also worth noting Trippier racked up 65 key passes – only Alfie Doughty managed more in his position:

Newcastle’s lack of European involvement, plus the return of Nick Pope, is another reason for optimism.

As for Rodri, he’s coming off the back of his best-ever FPL season.

He produced eight goals, 10 assists and 159 points, so it’s no surprise he’s risen by £1.0m.

Minutes is one of Rodri’s key appeals. He started 34 of the 35 Premier League matches he was available for last season, averaging 86.2 minutes per appearance.

