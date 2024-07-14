65
  bitm2007
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Like Rodri as an alternative to Foden at that price and enabler with an eye for goal.

  Zimo
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    I have not seen a lot of fanfare around Trippier this time around. At 6m surely he's a no brainer? What am I missing?

    panda07
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      I'd pick him for good fixture runs but not a no-brainer for me.

      The Mentaculus
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        I hardly got anything right last season, but my timing in hopping on /off Trippier was one of them. Opening fixtures might warrant starting with him but considering his age & fitness issues last season, this deep run in the Euros might count against that

        panda07
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Haha I was the opposite mate. I had him for a nice run of fixtures and he did sweet FA and then got injured!

    Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Suggestions that Newcastle are trying to sell him. Livramento showing that he's worth a starting place at right back.

    yousunkmybattleship
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Not a standout unless Newcastle start performing

    el polako
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      If Newcastle changed their fitness coaches and physios then I might consider him, otherwise will stay clear of all their constantly injured players.

      Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        They appointed a new director of performance this week. Plus no European football to contend with

      panda07
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        They could be options at the start of the season when Howe hasn't had a chance to run them into the ground yet!

        panda07
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Not being in the Champion's League could help too.

    Nomar
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Everyone saying he’s too expensive.

      Until his first haul, at which point those same people will be taking hits to get him in.

    mixology
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Will be 34 in September, but very interested personally

      JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        34 is the new 26, specially for athletic players and players that didn't have problems with injuries like Trippier.

    JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      He has shown as much promise this EUROs as he did before the season ended... so with all that, should be a very good pick.

      JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Specially for 6m

  Dat Guy Welbz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    I wouldn’t have touched Rodri at 5.5 million

    panda07
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Perhaps they are trying to tempt fools in with a luxury price?!

      panda07
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Canada Goose jacket anyone? If it costs €750, it must be good!

  Ahtikullervo
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Both too expensive. In fantasy sense for that money far better options available...

  Dat Guy Welbz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Trippier is a class option if he’s gonna be a 90 minute man.

  Red Red Robins
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Rodri at 6.5.no chance. Unless new points scoring for tackles etc

  el polako
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    English “fans” expected to repeat their caveman behaviour from last Euros final?

    x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Why is “fans” in speech marks as if people who follow the team around are anything but

      panda07
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        I think he is using the speech marks for a certain section of the fanbase which exists in other countries' fanbases too. As a fan you should be trying to cheer on and improve your nation's team and chances of winning. I don't think they do that at all. I think they have the opposite effect creating noise and controversy around the team and nation.

        Does the fact that they are prepared to smash up a city and get in a "fight" for their country impress people or make them more passionate fans? Not for me! These same muppets are going out and getting pissed at home every weekend and causing trouble. Football gives them the opportunity to do this collectively.

        The vast majority of football fans are fine but the very visible and vocal minority that tarnish it for everyone else IMO.

        x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          I don’t think there has been any trouble caused by England fans this entire tournament. The scenes at Wembley were due to absolutely shocking security measures (or lack thereof)

          el polako
            • 7 Years
            53 mins ago

            So lack of security made thousands of people behave like animals?
            Interesting.

            I would argue that had more to do with heavy drinking since early morning, illegal drugs and very low IQ of the most.

            x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              32 mins ago

              If a zookeeper leaves the gate open, would you blame the tiger for eating the visitors

              el polako
                • 7 Years
                28 mins ago

                Not the best analogy.
                Tiger would follow his animal instincts.
                Humans are equipped in analytical brain, conscience and emotional intelligence.
                I guess with your example you agree with me that thousands of English fans are nothing but animals.

                x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  Give fans the chance to see their team in the first final for 50 odd years and they’ll take it. Official investigation ruled the FA had made a hash of it, so yeah the security is very much to blame.

                  el polako
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    *facepalm*

          Bluetiger1
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            This

    Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Can we ban this guy for the repeated xenophobic posts? This is far from a one off

      el polako
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Who rattled your cage?
        Forgetful zookeeper? 🙂

    Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Watch a programme call football police https://www.channel4.com/programmes/football-cops
      & you will see majority of all Club England supporters are very well behaved / monitor by our own dedicated police officers.
      (An eye open worth a watch especially with things after Covid-19 lockdown).

      The Atmosphere inside the stadiums has been good.

      The majority of problems is with police from the home country using heavy handed tactics against an old image of the 1980's & 1990s as well as hosting countries fans causing like Serbia

  -GK22-
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Who are people captaining?

    Ausman
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      One of my 8 Spaniards 🙂

    Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Yamal?

    Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Foden

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Yamal

  Dat Guy Welbz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Diaz at 7.5 could be a gem

    Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      His gametime is a worry if both Jota and Gakpo are fit

    x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Man didn’t even score 10 goals last year playing for one of the most attacking sides in the league

    Red Red Robins
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Too much rotation on that side

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Meh, has his moments but hardly ever gets BPS and I'm just not convinced that he'll kick on to 12+ goals per season. May not be as nailed under Slot and/or could switch to RW potentially

    TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      With Gakpo being so good this euros in his favoured LW position, he may become first choice there over Diaz. Definitely a wait-and-see imo.

      x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        58 mins ago

        Surely Nunez is getting banned though

  Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    15 goal involvements 7m great price plays for 10
    17 goal involvements 6.5m no chance getting him, terrible price and plays for the champions

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      * 16 from 24 starts at a higher PPM than Rodri

    x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Yeah the second one played 900 minutes more

  shirtless
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Rashford seems to go on a boom-bust-boom cycle so could be worth a go I reckon. Salah Palmer Saka Rashford

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      No Haaland then?

    Hangman Page
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Could have a good season again for sure. I quite like Højlund too.

    x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Garnacho’s spot to lose imo

    F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      easy just to go with Bruno at his price imo

  The Mentaculus
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Muñoz & Álvarez next please

  Digital-Real
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    England to win on penalties, fluked it all the way through the tournament.
    Undeserved winners

    x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      If England win the tie, they deserve the trophy - that’s how sports work

      Digital-Real
        • 7 Years
        42 mins ago

        Put your patriotism to the side and be objective for once, England have had the easiest draw to the final and a poor ref decision in the last match. Been helped to the final.

        x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          40 mins ago

          Not sure about the help bit but we’ve been bad and no one’s been able to beat us so…

          Digital-Real
            • 7 Years
            just now

            A penalty that should never have been awarded to me is being helped. We can debate it all day. Anyhow, enjoy your England victory tonight. It's been a long wait.

  Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Toney to score the winner tonight

  x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Welcome to Manchester, Joshua Zirkzee

    https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/manchester-united-confirm-the-signing-of-joshua-zirkzee-from-bologna

    Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Thoughts on price(fpl)?

      x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        0.5 less than whatever Hojlund is - can’t imagine he’d be starting

