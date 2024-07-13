We’re all set for another busy day of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2024/25 price reveals.

As usual, we’ll bring you them all in this live blog as and when they’re announced.

The format is presumably going to be the same as Friday, with individual clubs revealing the prices of five of their players every hour or so.

KEY UPDATES

6pm – END OF THE DAY’S PRICE REVEALS

After revealing the prices of 25 players from five different teams, FPL say that’s it for the day.

There’s no word on whether we’ll get more tomorrow but it’s a decent bet, given that eight clubs are yet to take part in these drawn-out reveals.

Don’t forget you can see all 80 players priced up so far in our handy, sortable table.

5pm – TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

There’s a mixed bag here, with two risers, two non-movers and one faller.

James Maddison (£7.5m) remains as he was a year ago, with an underwhelming second half of the season preventing any rise.

He had started 2023/24 in fine fettle, like his team, returning three goals and six assists in the first 10 Gameweeks.

Injury then struck and by the player’s own admission, he failed to recapture that early-season form upon his return.

There were nine blanks and a couple of benchings in Spurs’ final 11 games of the season, as the Lilywhites’ push for a Champions League place fell flat.

Dejan Kulusevski (£6.5m) was not without his critics, too. The Swede hasn’t really matched the levels he hit when he first joined from Juventus. In fact, he delivered more attacking returns in that half-season loan spell than he did in either of his subsequent two campaigns.

The steady decline in price continues, from £8.0m to £7.5m and now £6.5m.

You can still get Guglielmo Vicario for £5.0m but Pedro Porro (£5.5m) and Destiny Udogie (£5.0m) have each risen by £0.5m.

After just seven clean sheets in 2023/24, you’d expect the man in charge to have a good look at his defence. But this is Ange Postecoglou we’re talking about here, someone who will stubbornly die on the front-foot football hill.

Porro and Udogie can at partly least compensate with attacking returns. Porro banked 11 of them last season, a total beaten by one other FPL defender: Alfie Doughty.

The Spanish right-back was also the leading player in his Fantasy position for shots and expected goal involvement (xGI).

3pm – BOURNEMOUTH

No massive shocks here, other than Lewis Cook (£5.0m) being listed as a defender. FPL have since confirmed this was a mere error, rather than a low-key hint about positional changes.

Dominic Solanke (£7.5m) gets an expected rise following his 175-point, 19-goal campaign. It wasn’t even a fluke if you put stock in expected goal figures: Solanke posted an xG 19.63 last season.

On penalties, a nailed starter and without any midweek European distractions, there’s a lot going for the Cherries’ forward even at that price.

We’ll quickly gloss over Cook and Marcus Tavernier (£5.5m). The former has never scored a Premier League goal, the latter mustered just seven attacking returns in 2023/24 despite being a favourite of Andoni Iraola’s.

At the rear, Milos Kerkez and Illia Zabarnyi are still available at £4.5m.

Kerkez was too much of a rotation risk to seriously consider last season, although Lloyd Kelly’s exit means one fewer positional rival – for now.

Zabarnyi, by contrast, was about as nailed as they come. There were 37 starts in all, the Ukraine international saving his one and only goal for a Double Gameweek in which his ownership spiked.

He only averaged a shot every 416.3 minutes last season, so it was a timely strike.

2pm – LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m) gets an expected drop after a disappointing campaign by his stratospheric standards.

The England international returned just 122 points, his lowest total since 2017/18.

Injuries did disrupt his campaign, in mitigation. In fact, only two other Fantasy defenders could better his 4.4 points per match average.

He was listed at £8.0m a year ago, deterring some of us from the outset. Not everyone was convinced he was too expensive, mind: he reached the heights of £8.6m at one point last season.

A lower starting price, while still at the top end of the defender market, will attract a few more takers. Liverpool’s favourable opening run of fixtures only furthers his appeal.

Lutsharel Geertruida’s deluge of attacking returns as an inverted right-back at Arne Slot’s Feyenoord offers further encouragament.

If you’re desiring a cheaper route into the Reds’ backline, there’s always Virgil van Dijk at £6.0m. That’s what the Dutchman was available for at the start of 2023/24.

Van Dijk was by some distance the leading Fantasy defender for shots in the box last season, with 41. Only two of those found the back of the net, however.

Cody Gakpo remains as a forward, despite us speculating over a possible positional change. Both he and fellow striker Darwin Nunez are non-movers at £7.5m.

The much-maligned Darwin somehow managed to amass 22 attacking returns last season, despite being subject to rotation and criticism over his finishing.

Half of his goals and assists arrived in a purple patch from Gameweeks 19-32 before Gakpo ousted him from Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI in the run-in.

There’s now a new man in charge at Anfield, of course, so a chance to start afresh.

READ MORE: Arne Slot at Liverpool: What we can expect in FPL

Alexis Mac Allister (£6.5m) rises, curiously, despite only just making it to double figures for goals and assists.

We’ll have to see what role he adopts under Slot before making a judgement on his Fantasy worth. If he’s a deeper midfielder without penalty-taking duties, there’s obviously not much appeal there. Anything more advanced, then there’s maybe a conversation worth having.

1.15pm – IPSWICH TOWN

Newly promoted Ipswich Town are up next.

Omari Hutchinson (£5.5m) is perhaps the headline act, fresh from making his loan move from Chelsea permanent.

The young winger had to bide his time last season, with 22 of his first 29 appearances coming as a substitute.

A 90-minute man in the run-in, he delivered eight goals and three assists in his final 17 run-outs.

No one scored more Championship goals for Ipswich last season than Conor Chaplin (£5.5m). While 13 would be a modest total for a forward, it’s a more eye-catching tally for someone who will be a midfielder in FPL.

Chaplin, who made 42 league starts in 2023/24, chiefly operated in the hole behind the central striker.

He had the best minutes-per-shot average (24.4) in the Ipswich squad, too, at least among those who were handed significant game-time.

Despite chipping in with two goals and six assists last season, Sam Morsy (£5.0m) will have few takers in FPL from a deeper central midfield role.

George Hirst (£5.5m) was the Tractor Boys’ main striker until injury practically ended his campaign in late December.

Seven goals and six assists arrived from 24 starts and two substitute appearances, the forward just about returning in time for the promotion party.

One of his goals was a penalty, so he’ll be in the spot-kick mix if he’s on the field – but that’s a big if following the capture of Liam Delap today. Another striking option may yet arrive over the summer.

Cameron Burgess joins the ranks of starting £4.0m defenders. He started all but one of the 39 Championship fixtures he was available for last season, scoring twice.

12pm – BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

‘Underpriced’ would be the kneejerk assessment of this Brighton quintet.

Of course, there’s an element of the unknown with the Seagulls as they enter the post-De Zerbi era. We don’t know if Joseph Hurzeler can emulate the successes of his two predecessors, who steered Albion to finishes of 9th, 6th and 11th in the last three seasons.

The young German head coach also needs to arrest the previous campaign’s decline, in which only one win was recorded in the final 10 league fixtures. The Seagulls scored just seven goals in the final 13 Gameweeks.

But at first glance, £5.5m seems like a bit of a snip for Joao Pedro – especially if he remains on penalties.

The Brazilian was a victim of Roberto De Zerbi’s rotation in the first half of the season, often preserved for the Europa League.

He still ended up with nine goals and three assists from 19 starts and a dozen substitute appearances. He’s not a ruthless finisher (he significantly underperformed his xG) but good enough to offer value if he’s more of a reliable starter this season. A lack of European involvement will surely help on that front.

Simon Adingra (£5.5m) and new boy Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m) come in at the same price.

That may, on closer inspection, be a fair price for Adingra. He was exhilarating at times last season but that failed to translate into tangible FPL returns, with just six goals and one assist from his 25 starts.

He now faces a challenge to his place, too, from big-money signing Minteh.

A reluctant sale from Newcastle United, where he never made an appearance, Minteh spent 2023/24 on loan at Feyenoord.

Ten goals and six assists arrived from just 17 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Dutch top tier. There’ll be the usual trepidation about relying on such stats from a weaker division like the Eredivisie but he is highly rated.

St Pauli, where Hurzeler coached last season, were actually outscored by five clubs en route to the Bundesliga II title.

No one conceded on fewer occasions, however.

That raises hope that Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) and Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) could bank a few more clean sheets this time around. There were only a miserable six of those for Brighton in 2023/24.

Dunk, who ended last season at £5.2m, is an intriguing faller.

Only two defenders could better his total of 27 shots in the box in the campaign just gone. Three of those efforts found the back of the net.

With Everton, Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest in the first five Gameweeks, he could be a decent budget enabler.

Estupinan is likely out until September at the earliest through injury. With Brighton suffering a nasty fixture swing from Gameweek 6, the attacking full-back may not be under consideration until late November.

