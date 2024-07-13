124
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 20 mins ago

    Mepham 4m?

  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    8 hours, 20 mins ago

    Minteh fresh price 5.5m

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 28 mins ago

      Fresh breath of air he is!

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 7 mins ago

      Dunk could be a bargain at 4.5m. New coach so difficult to predict whether Brighton turn around their poor finish from last season.

    3. JBG
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      The puns when/if he scores..

  3. Holmes
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 3 mins ago

    Pedro 5.5 😮

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 42 mins ago

      Will definitely be in a lot of teams at some stage but eve, MUN, ars is a rough start.

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 28 mins ago

      That surely is a typo, surely

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 20 mins ago

        No idea how many minutes he'll get tho'. New boss might prefer someone else. One to monitor pre-season.

  4. SLOT Going On
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 54 mins ago

    Brighton only good for 5 gw after that.....wow

  5. I Member
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 43 mins ago

    Have the kits on the FPL Team planner always looked this official? Wonder if they might be integrated into the FPL website this season.

  6. WHUFCSmith23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 29 mins ago

    Brighton have been on the slide for a while in terms of performances. Sold their wares and have now given a rookie manager the position.

    What even is their starting 11. Feels like a team that could struggle. They will need a good start otherwise the manager will be under immediate pressure, and momentum is hard to slow down when you're sliding.

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 38 mins ago

      De Zerbi ruined them with his constant rotation, expect them to come good this year with Mitoma and March fit, Ferguson too

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      They have made some big name sales alright but have brought in some great prospects with the profits.

  7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 25 mins ago

    Anyone else seen Saka is 10.0 and TAA is 7.0 ?? Maguire 4.0 Garnacho 6.5

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      Alex Vollo on twitter who ever he is haha

    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      Maguire will certainly be more than 4.0.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 4 mins ago

        5.0 is my guess.

      2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 53 mins ago

        I thought it was strange mate!! It was on FPL informed in Instagram I saw it taken from that guy, James was 5.0 on that post too which is what he is

      3. The 12th Man
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 52 mins ago

        They should pay us.

  8. chocolove
    • 13 Years
    7 hours, 5 mins ago

    Ipwich should be all 4m. Free to pick. Lol

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      Are you absolutely certain that none of their players should be 3.5(?)

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 33 mins ago

        I can see them being a better Luton.

        1. Not again Shirley
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Mark my words, they will be a lot better than Luton. They were a better team than Luton were when they were promoted and they have invested heavily. Also have a very shrewd manager. Davis and Hutchinson could both have very decent seasons. Ipswich are no Sheffield United!

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      They might surprise you! Have you seen them play much? Their style might trouble some PL teams.

    3. IPSWICH
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      You may be in a surprise. Davies, Hutchinson and delap will be template by gw6

  9. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 54 mins ago

    Dunk and Sou def might be a rotation to look at. Gw6 is an issue, but otherwise looks okayish. Would be prolly 4th and 5th mid though. However, to get bench jam early in the season is often difficult.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      Don't go down that road, petit chien, it's dangerous.... suffice to say to Southampton conceded 20 goals more than Leeds and ranked 15th for CS last season in the Championship...?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        Taylor Harwood-Bellis is 4.0 Find me cheaper defender now 😉

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 9 mins ago

          Someone better will emerge, they usually do. If not he can sit on the end of my bench but I wouldn't ever start him

  10. R.C
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    Wake me up when all the prices are revealed

    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      Set your alarm for 1600 BST on Tuesday.

    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      I’ll do it before I go go

    3. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      Let dat guy tell you

  11. R.C
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 29 mins ago

    vvd 6m
    gakpo nunez 7.5m
    taa 7m
    mac 6.5m

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Light sleeper?

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      Gakpo still a forward

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 34 mins ago

        So maybe Slot doesn't rotate and settles on one of Darwin or Gakpo????
        Joao Pedro would be tempting if the new Brighton gaffer nails him in the Starting XI. I'm not holding my breath.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 25 mins ago

          I still really like JP but will wait & see on Brighton. Not sure how I'm approaching Liverpool yet at all. Forward pool actually seems pretty strong this season & I like the prices for Havertz & Watkins so will probably work around those 2 initially

    3. JBG
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      7m for a not good defender and a player that in general is not what he used to be offensively neither.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        I don't know, I might be interested. Opening 5 or so fixtures are a lot better than Arsenal's from a defensive POV; if the gap between TAA & White/Saliba is only 0.5/1m....

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 17 mins ago

          "Only" 1m... Arsenal defence is much better. Even VVD is not what he used to be.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 12 mins ago

            I don't disagree at all, will definitely get an Arsenal defender at some point but probably after avl/tot/mci. But in that case I'll want a placeholder around that price for the first 5 GWs & I like those Liverpool fixtures

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        Can't blame TAA for Kloppo tactics that hurt both him and Salah as fpl options. He has still potential, or actually they both do.

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 14 mins ago

          We'll see if they get better under Slot machine, but I don't trust VVD or TAA anymore

  12. el polako
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 26 mins ago

    “In Burgess”

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Great city and good movie

  13. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 19 mins ago

    Anyone know much about Arne Slot? How do you expect him to use Trent?

    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      Is this a joke?
      Even he is still processing his thought, how would we know?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        Err no, I was thinking maybe someone here watches Dutch football & has some idea of his style... too much of a punt?

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/05/22/arne-slot-at-liverpool-what-we-can-expect-in-fpl/

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        That's all I know mate (in the article) - not a huge amount to go on though

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Aha cheers... Now I'm ready to read it!

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 4 mins ago

          So 13 attacking returns for Geertruida from an inverting RB role... not bad.

          Mac Allister could also be interesting if he sticks with 4231 and plays him as a 10

          1. notlob legin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 3 mins ago

            Agreed - unlike most I'm seriously considering TAA for the first few weeks. Mac Allister is of less interest to me

    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Hopefully Liverpool sign a long-term defensive midfield option this summer. Endo slotted (pardon the pun) in well last year but is the wrong side of 30. They had €120m to bid for Caicedo last year and most of that money hasn't been spent yet.

      This could then free up MacAllister to play in behind the striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation where he could become an excellent FPL option.

      I'll also be keeping an eye on the right back situation, Bradley's price and minutes during pre-season..

  14. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    Is it launching today then I assume?

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      SpaceX will take care of that

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      Nope. Not yet. More price releases to come.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Tuesday

    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      No price reveals until Tuesday launching after that.

  15. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    19 league goals last season and only 7.5 million.

    What a joke.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Who's dat?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Oh Solanky

  16. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Isak, Solanke, Wood front 3 might be the way

    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      WIS3

    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      I agree and Haaland as one of the mids.

  17. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Am I being a grouch or does anyone else find dropping these prices in dribs and drabs jarring?

    The new changes to the game better be worth the wait. Got all the ingredients to be anticlimactic.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Yeah they should just release it and be over with it...

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      can only think the game isn't ready to be released yet. otherwise this is really odd yeah

      1. Ahtikullervo
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        This price reveals show has become part of the game. So just bare it... 100% the game is ready... 😉

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          😛 maybe this price reveal strategy is the new feature all along.....jeez that would be depressing haha

          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            The slow revealing of prices before the launch has been happening for a few seasons now and I don't see it stopping in the near future either unfortunately!

            1. F4L
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              yeah true

          2. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Can you imagine!

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      As someone generally grouchy about social media, surprisingly I don't hate it. I'm in no rush with drafting. Wouldn't go so far as to say I'm a fan but it doesn't annoy me at least

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        I dunno, maybe I'm just having a whinge.

        It's not like any of us can do anything with the prices before knowing the full picture. I'd rather no trickle of price drops and just a launch of the game next week. It's not like it's an early release of say CoD or FIFA where you can play part of the game/maps to drum up hype.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          You can knock up a few drafts of e.g. what structure you're left with if you go Salah + Haaland + Watkins + Havertz / whether Salah + Haaland + Palmer will work, if you're keen now. But after a lot of early drafting the last 2 seasons, I think the enablers tend to emerge quite late & I won't make my mind up on Salah/Palmer til I see what kind of roles they're playing preseason

          1. Zimo
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Salah Haaland Palmer is hard if you want the likes of Isak and Havertz.

            1. Zimo
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              I'm probably going without Palmer if Nkunku does well in preseason. Salah to Palmer can be done easily but Palmer to Salah can't.

          2. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Yeah fair enough mate.

            I'm actually going to avoid all the prices, pairings and team mock ups - to hopefully differentiate from the crowd.

            I managed to do that during the Euros and have got into the Top 1k, so if I can replicate, I'll be happy!

    4. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Its pointless. I want to see all prices, a few tells me very little

  18. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    Price "reveals"... what is this , a magic show ? Tadaaa

    Just release the game ffs

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      The greatest trick Twitter content creators ever performed is convincing the world they need to exist.

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      It's not FFS's decision unfortunately. Neale would have had the game released a few weeks ago. He runs a tight ship!

  19. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Chris Wood goal

  20. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Looks like another season when TV isn't going to matter. Haaland is slightly injury prone and if/when he is out, everyone can afford almost any player. I will probably still play with my style, but this isn't looking too good. Of course there is still a possibility that everyone won't be able to afford "optimal" team next year. Odds

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      ...for that are below 50% imo. Naturally question of definition.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Even without Haaland, you can't get anywhere near an optimal team with all the players you'd want. It'll be a challenging season.

        1. Ahtikullervo
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          With internet and youtube around there is a lot of quick spreading info and so many fpl stuff - template forms anyway and there is absolutely no difference if it is Håland, Watkins, Gordon, Palmer or TAA, Salah, Saka or any other guys. But he game is fun anyways, but with strong templetes it is harder and harder to make top 100.000 for example.

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Hope so!

  21. Andy_Social
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Spurs prices don't excite me. Udogie at 5m is okay but I don't expect to start with any.

    1. Ahtikullervo
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Yeah with no Son, kind of uh, hmm, ok...

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      No surprises there. I missed most of their late season implosion so not really sure what to expect & guess I'll avoid them initially

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      at least it confirms Gabriel and Saliba at 6, White and Gvardiol at 6.5 hopefully. no way is Porro the same as Gabriel and Saliba

    4. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      If Ange gets to make some of the signings he wants and offloads players that don't fit his system, Spurs could do well this year.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Who do you mean? Not heard of Doue & Nico Williams seems overambitious. Archie Gray is awesome but not really sure if he'll start yet..? Bergvall looks a nice signing too but probably a bit raw.

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          No one in particular. Spurs have/had players that Mourinho and Conte signed to play their more defensive style of football. Ange looks for high energy players that fit the way he wants to and has tried to play. They did well for a lot of last season with the squad he inherited so I think that if he gets 2 or 3 of his own type of player this summer, they can push on in the upcoming season. Not sure if he has full control of transfers though.

  22. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Your preference from the best to your least favorite.

    1) Euro 2004 (Greece 1st, Portugal 2nd)
    2) Euro 2008 (Spain 1st, Germany 2nd)
    3) Euro 2012 ( Spain 1st, Italy 2nd)
    4) Euro 2016 ( Portugal 1st, France 2nd)
    5) Euro 2020 ( Italy 1st, England 2nd)
    6) Euro 2024 (TBC)*

    watched some of those games again & going with
    2004
    2016
    2020
    2012
    2008
    2024( it’s been pretty trash imo unless Spain wins but still last on my list)

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Are you Greek by any chance?!

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Hahaha no but I enjoyed Euro 2004 a lot. It had everything.

        1. KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Was a great tournament, was the turning point as well of arrival future stars and golden oldies finishing the end of their careers

        2. KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          The only tournament where the first match was the same as the last match

          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            & they beat the host twice

  23. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    It seems FPL have forgotten about Son 😆

  24. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Trent at 7m is actually massive.
    Started last season at 8.0 and despite a pretty mediocre season finished on 8.4, so tells you everything really.

    1. KAPO KANE
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Nailed in my team along with TC hero from last season Gvardiol and an Arsenal boy

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      It tells you that budget meant absolutely 0 last season considering he scored as many points as a Palace centrehalf who was almost half the price

      1. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Maybe but a whole million yes this season, yes please!

    3. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I imagine it’s just a naked fella who sits on his computer chair in his shabby looking room who sets the prices.

      How on earth Trent is 7.0, I would never know but I do know the fella who gave him that price is an untidy naked fella.

      1. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Haha it is starting to look like another year of comfortably building a team without many sacrifices

    4. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      The popular chip strategies and their interaction with ownership can sometimes influence what price a player finishes on at the end of a season. For example if a player has a plum double gameweek coming up, there is a good chance they get a price rises in the weeks before. If a popular chip strategy is then to WC that player out because that player has a blank or other options have doubles coming up, this will not affect their price because WC transfers don't affect price movements. This could lead to a player's price being artificially high at the end of the season when compared to how they actually performed

      1. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        I guess so, he also never dropped any lower than 7.9

    5. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      This tells me a lot of players made poor choices. Which is great to see

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        His price rose before DGW 34 when he scored 10 points. A lot of people then wildcarded him out after so his price didn't drop. Poor decision or circumstance?!

    6. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Irrelevant
      VVD started 6 and finished 6.6 with only 117 points despite playing 3200 minutes
      That’s a joke

  25. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    If you had a slight lead at the top of a mini league where all that stand between you and winning a prize was goal difference (level on points with your nearest challengers), would you defend/block or attack knowing that Spain and England were the available picks?

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Forget all these thoughts. This is tournament fantasy football. You are not yet winning. Just pick what you think is the best team

  26. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    8 years wow
    Time flies

  27. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Early thoughts on players prices?

