  1. Travel Notes
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    What do the colours mean?

    1. Travel Notes
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Positions.

    2. The Hunt
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Essential, Non Essential & Due.

  2. NATSTER
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Has FPL new season ever launched over weekend?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      its apparently Wednesday as the last price reveals are on Tuesday. maybe Tuesday around lunch.

    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes. In 2020 it launched on a Saturday.
      But this year they've already announced that there may also be an exclusive reveal of a player or two on Tuesday for those who have signed up for Fantasy notifications through the Premier League app and that Premier League account users opted in to Fantasy emails will get a wrap of all price reveals from 16:00 BST on Tuesday.

  3. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours ago

    Sancho back in training

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      5.5?

    2. ManUtdForLife
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Glad he’s back for a bit of depth but he’s got an EA FC 24 rating of 81. It’s a position we need to improve on regardless.

  4. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Just can’t leave Haaland out because of IPS (H) in GW2.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      he is always going to have a nice fixture every other game pretty much.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Only home fixtures are good for him. He will be my C gw2, Salah is the one to drop imo. Going without gimninbthe start of last season didn't hurt me, but having him in spring did cost some points.

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I think there is merit in going without Haaland as is just too expensive for me. Could have 2 of Isak/Solanke/Watkins/Toney and a 4.5m forward allowing for a power 5 midfield of goalscorers. Don't know how anyone will fit in Salah/Foden/Son/Saka/Gordon/Palmer etc if they start with Haaland

      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Well you don’t need to fit them all in. But you can still get Haaland and a good squad cos most players are underpriced.

      2. Zimo
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        If Nkunku has a good preseason there will be a lot of Nkunku Haaland teams.

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      gonna trust my gut on captaincy week to week, Haaland's price has finally allowed for that to be an option

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Same. IDK if I just got lucky near the end of last season, but all of my cap picks in the final 10 weeks or so were very good. Coincidentally, it was when I started going with my gut.

  5. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Draft complete guys, no more tinkering needed:

    Leno
    TAA - Schar - 2 x4.5 rotations (palace and everton)
    Salah - Palmer - Gordon - Bailey - Rice/Gibbs-White
    Watkins - Isak

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Actually shove Foden in, I think it cab afford him instead of Rice or Gibbs-White. This will be close to the template for no Haaland teams after people tinkered with it 5,000 times lol.

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Definitely can't afford Foden in there.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          I don't think it will be too far off if all other subs are 4.0 aside from the rotating defenders. Have they released Foden's price?

          1. I Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Palmer is 10.5 so Foden will be similar.

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              Hoping for 9mil. Palmer got pens and is very nailed. 9 or 9.5.

              1. Zimo
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                City player tax though

              2. Ballito
                  1 hour, 42 mins ago

                  Foden scored big thanks to De Bruyne out injured for most of last season. Even at £8m Foden not worth it!

              3. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Foden might be only 10. Saka has pens and he can't be anything else than 10 or 10.5 imo.

      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Not a fan of this tbh

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Yea because its missing City and Arsenal. Based on fixtures though, this looks good to me, roughly something like this.

    2. Charlie Price
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Max Kilman now a Mid?

      1. CaptMidnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        No.

      2. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yes and 9m

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      with these prices, feature change likely to be something to do with chips then? if at all

