The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) prices for 2024/25 are being released this week.

Erling Haaland has come in at a record £15.0m. Mohamed Salah remains at £12.5m. Cole Palmer has been handed the largest price rise in FPL history and now costs £10.5m.

We’ve seen 55 players priced up as of Friday evening, with more to follow over the weekend.

With FPL yet to relaunch for 2024/25, the new player prices are not listed in the game. So here, the talented TopMarx has put together this customisable list of every one revealed so far.

We’ll be adding to it as and when more players are announced.

FPL 2024/25 PRICE REVEALS: EVERY PLAYER PRICE SO FAR