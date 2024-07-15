81
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Rodri ball recoveries incoming!

    
  2. Mirror Man
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      In which game week can we start picking 5 players from each team in fpl??

      
    • shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      I may go with Rashie again even after last season's disaster. He seems to go in a boom/bust cycle. Boom incoming! Son looked to be the bargain pick last season and it could be Rashford this.

      
      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yup, I mentioned this on the last article, could turn out to be a bargain

        
      2. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        In fairness his last 4 seasons have been bust, bust, boom, bust - would love this to be another boom season for him but think Garnacho looks a better bet for now.

        
    • R.C
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Garnacho underpriced

      
      1. Mirror Man
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          Yep nine million of the finest imaginary euro pounds would be more accurate.

          
        • It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          His price makes muh muh muh me happy

          
        • aapoman
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          imo priced just perfectly.

          
      2. Mirror Man
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          Maguire £4m perhaps?

          
          1. Mirror Man
              3 hours, 28 mins ago

              De Ligt could be around £6.5m, maybe £7m. Fun times ahead.

              
              1. TheBiffas
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 15 mins ago

                Essential at that price you might say

                
                1. Mirror Man
                    2 hours, 23 mins ago

                    Close enough yeah.

                    
            • The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              A quick primer on Rosenborg for anyone scouting Man Utd's friendly against them tonight:

              They're probably the most successful club in Norwegian football history but are currently regressing from title challengers to mid-table obscurity. Not sure what kind of team they'll put out tonight since we're in the middle of the season (they played Friday night & go again next Sun), but they've been really poor defensively this season and are coming off the back of a 4-1 defeat. They have a few good attacking options though: Sverre Nypan, an exciting 17yo who plays mostly as an attacking 8, has been strongly linked with a move to Man Utd and is expected to eventually fetch a fee of around £20m (making him possibly the most expesive ever Eliteserien player). Ole Sæter is one the best strikers in the league but is working his way back from injury at the moment. Expect an open game - Rosenborg don't sit deep and counter even against the top sides so they'll probably commit players forward & we'll see plenty of chances for both sides I think

              
              1. The Knights Template
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 51 mins ago

                Woohoo, I just bought Nypan again!

                
                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 49 mins ago

                  I might be getting him back this week too. Had an excellent game against Sarpsborg even though they got battered

                  
            • koppite83
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 11 mins ago

              bored of this reveal gimmick now

              
              1. The Knights Template
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 55 mins ago

                Hoooold!

                
              2. Sheffield Wednesday
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 48 mins ago

                "So come to FPL and see our price reveal.
                I See You Shiver With Antici...
                ...pation!"

                
              3. aapoman
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 17 mins ago

                It's so boring. Much prefer what it was a few years back. Just a few reveals and then later in the evening BAM! the game is live.

                
            • chocolove
              • 13 Years
              3 hours, 5 mins ago

              So, Cucurela will end Chilwell's Chelsea career right?

              
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 42 mins ago

                Possibly - I think he might be the one used as Maresca's inverted FB given his passing ability. I've seen some suggesting James will play this role from the right but if Palmer plays RW (there's no 10 in his system & I don't think Palmer is good enough defensively to play his 8 roles) then I think they'll need James/Gusto to hold width on the right.

                
              2. Studs Up
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                Not in Gary Neville's opinion lol

                
                1. Mirror Man
                    1 hour, 25 mins ago

                    Neville on Sunday: really poor massive chanhes needed.

                    Neville on Wednesday: 4 year contact extension immediately.

                    
                    1. Mirror Man
                        1 hour, 20 mins ago

                        Potential exaggeration in the above. Sue me.

                        
                2. aapoman
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 32 mins ago

                  Via X:
                  "Yamal was TWO when Harry Kane made his professional debut. He’s completed his entire school education and won a trophy before Harry Kane.
                  Let that sink in"

                  
                  1. boc610
                    • 12 Years
                    2 hours, 15 mins ago

                    lol these stats are so redundant. Djibril cisse has a champions league winners medal. you cant pick where you were born if kane was from spain he'd be in a lot less pain

                    
                3. Cluckfuster
                  • 13 Years
                  2 hours, 31 mins ago

                  Midday drop then, yeah?

                  
                  1. aapoman
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 17 mins ago

                    The game? Nah. Most likely tomorrow or Wednesday

                    
                4. Orion
                  • 13 Years
                  2 hours, 8 mins ago

                  This price reveals are so boring and frustrating… Cmon start the game

                  
                  1. have you seen cyan
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 44 mins ago

                    I took 4 days off of work just to watch the price reveals

                    
                    1. Mirror Man
                        1 hour, 9 mins ago

                        That's dedication. Love it. You'll go far!!

                        
                  2. aapoman
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 1 min ago

                    SOUTHAMPTON

                    Armstrong - 5.5 FWD
                    Smallbone - 5.0 MID
                    Lallana - 5.0 MID
                    Walker-Peters - 4.5 DEF
                    Bednarek - 4.0 DEF

                    
                    1. TheBiffas
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 56 mins ago

                      Nothing of interest from them really

                      
                    2. Tomerick
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 55 mins ago

                      Someone’s gonna get a Bednarek own goal and red off the bench.

                      
                    3. Andy_Social
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 55 mins ago

                      Is that a second 4m starting Saints defender? Decent opening fixtures. I might keep one as a 3rd benchie but ideally will wait and see.

                      
                    4. have you seen cyan
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 46 mins ago

                      yay, smallboner is back.

                      
                  3. The Knights Template
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 56 mins ago

                    They should reveal every player price individually, one per day! Only after tis complete should the tourney commence. T’will heighten the excitement and anticipation for all concerned for many a month!

                    
                    1. Men in green tights
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 33 mins ago

                      Sounds like something from your dungeon, 2 yrs of torture .

                      
                    2. CONNERS
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 20 mins ago

                      Will there be a Hall of Shame Tourney Mk2 this season?

                      
                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 13 mins ago

                        As long as there are nudists, lollygaggers, more popular Mods, rival Content Creators, fallen ex-overall winners, and Nirvanites in disguise, there will be a Hall of Shame! Huzzah!

                        
                  4. The Duke
                    • 13 Years
                    1 hour, 52 mins ago

                    Any interest in Vardy?

                    
                    1. Men in green tights
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 31 mins ago

                      Not this time round , think we've had all the parties

                      
                    2. The Knights Template
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 30 mins ago

                      He’s in the frame.

                      
                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 30 mins ago

                        The Zimmer frame! Huzzah!

                        
                    3. CONNERS
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 21 mins ago

                      It's unlikely he'll start any PL games.

                      Will be used mostly in cup games and get the odd 15 - 20 minute 1 point cameo in the league.

                      
                    4. The Duke
                      • 13 Years
                      1 hour, 3 mins ago

                      Cheers for the comments. I was worried about his minutes, and despite his advanced years, he could still have an impact albeit rarely.
                      I'll probably hold off getting him in.

                      
                  5. el polako
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                    Southampton or Ipswich assets more irrelevant?

                    
                    1. Holmes
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 22 mins ago

                      Ipswich I guess. Saints likely to play similar to their last PL appearance.

                      
                    2. The Mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      Southampton will be easy pickings for captaincy / top fixture to target. Ipswich I'm not so sure, probably going straight back down but could surprise a few... McKenna staying on is huge for them, should be well organised at least

                      
                      1. Mirror Man
                          46 mins ago

                          Isak captain week 1? I'm in!

                          
                          1. The Mentaculus
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 3 Years
                            21 mins ago

                            Yeah I might do that, Isak/Gordon

                            
                    3. Holmes
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 42 mins ago

                      Eze is melting, I repeat...

                      Ohh, Smallbone is back!

                      
                    4. Pasqualinho
                      • 15 Years
                      1 hour, 35 mins ago

                      Love the Soton write-up Skonto. It's like you wanted to be upbeat about them but, in the end, really couldn't go through with it.

                      
                      1. notlob legin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 20 mins ago

                        Not sure the QPR reference was justified

                        
                      2. Skonto Rigga
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 6 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        Haha, the more I looked into it the worse it got

                        
                    5. pakornk
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                      when will they start the new FPL season?!

                      
                      1. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 3 Years
                        49 mins ago

                        16th August

                        
                      2. The Knights Template
                        • 10 Years
                        47 mins ago

                        I’ll let you know!

                        
                    6. Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 9 Years
                      55 mins ago

                      I challenge anyone to tell me the last time England beat a very strong team in a tournament in a knockout stage? I have followed football since the early 90s and I honesty cannot recollect one game. spain in 96 were not that great, same for Germany at the last euro. England are not just not a very good team, they dont have that winning mentality, they always come short. They have been extremely lucky with the draws since world cup 2018 which is why they have progressed far in tournaments since. They were never a big threat really even if obviously anything can happen with one match.

                      
                      1. Pasqualinho
                        • 15 Years
                        32 mins ago

                        NL game in this year was the first time they'd beaten a Top 10 FIFA ranked team in the knockouts since FIFA ranking began. So your memory is pretty sound.

                        
                      2. ManUtdForLife
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        29 mins ago

                        They haven’t beaten a very strong team since Wednesday. Joke banter country

                        
                    7. aapoman
                      • 10 Years
                      38 mins ago

                      Muniz only 6m. Haaland, Salah, Palmer team becoming more and more viable.

                      
                      1. TheBiffas
                        • 3 Years
                        33 mins ago

                        I think I'd rather go Salah, Saka, Palmer premium mids and a Watkins, Isak, Muniz front 3

                        
                      2. el polako
                        • 7 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        I would advise caution before jumping on Salah.
                        Don’t have hours of research behind this but something tells me that Klopp was the gel which was holding LFC tightest and now they will face same issues as United did post Ferguson.

                        Might be wrong, but I just can’t shake off that feeling…

                        
                        1. el polako
                          • 7 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          *togheter

                          
                          1. Andy_Social
                            • 11 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            I'm not planning on starting with him, but my counter-point to your view is that last season Klopp kept him out wide and Slot is unlikely to do the same.

                            
                    8. Emiliano Sala
                      • 8 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      You think muniz is nailed? Last matches got subbed around 60th minutes

                      
                      1. aapoman
                        • 10 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        they didn't have anything to play for

                        
                    9. Emiliano Sala
                      • 8 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      With current prices out, which players are nailed in your team for now?

                      I know some will say no one. Okay with that

                      
                      1. Andy_Social
                        • 11 Years
                        18 mins ago

                        Pickford, 4m
                        Gvardiol, Saliba 3x4.5 (Guehi, Konsa and a Newcastle one if available)
                        Saka, Foden, Gordon, Nkunku, CHO
                        Watkins, Isak, 4.5 or JPedro if funds allow.

                        
                        1. TheBiffas
                          • 3 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          On my estimates I don't see that team being worth more than £97m

                          
                          1. Andy_Social
                            • 11 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            I estimate 99.0m, but any money left over might bring in Muniz or upgrade CHO, or of course, invest in the bank.

                            
                      2. Zimo
                        • 5 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        Trippier Havertz

                        
                      3. TheBiffas
                        • 3 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Only Watkins for now. I think he should have been priced £10m++

                        
                      4. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 3 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Still way off anyone being locked but I have had a brief first tinker now. Maybe something like:
                        4.5 / 4
                        6 / Muñoz / 4.5 / 4.5 / 4
                        Palmer / Gordon / 6.5 / 6.5 / 4.5
                        Haaland Watkins Havertz

                        
                    10. FFS ManU
                      • 1 Year
                      20 mins ago

                      Last year, did FPL go live on the same day that the price reveals finished or a day or two after?

                      
                    11. Emiliano Sala
                      • 8 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      One day sooner or later
                      Not a big deal bro

                      
                    12. The Mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 3 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Quite like Antonee but think I'm writing off Fulham defence with Palhinha gone

                      
                      1. Andy_Social
                        • 11 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Good point. Similarly, I'll abandon Everton defence if Branthwaite goes, and Palace if Guehi goes.

                        
                    13. R.C
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Cmon release the game ffs

                      

