1pm – NEWCASTLE UNITED

12pm – FULHAM

Given the price increase that Jean-Phillipe Mateta (£7.5m) got for a late-season purple patch, Rodrigo Muniz (£6.0m) has escaped lightly.

The Brazilian rises £1.5m from his £4.5m starting price a year ago.

From Gameweek 23 of 2023/24 onwards, Muniz scored nine goals and assisted two others in 15 starts.

In that time, no forward had more shots in the box than the Fulham striker’s 56. That was some 24 more than Mateta, too.

Time, and pre-season, will tell if he’s to remain as the Cottagers’ first-choice centre-forward in 2024/25. If he does, then there’s a decent opening six matches to target for not much outlay.

We’ll quickly gloss over Alex Iwobi (£5.5m) and Tom Cairney (£5.0m): the former only mustered seven attacking returns last season, the latter was a substitute in 20 of his 34 appearances.

Antonee Robinson will be one of the more attack-minded £4.5m defenders you’ll find this year.

He was among the top 10 FPL defenders for chances created, with 33. Six of those turned into assists.

There seems little sense in arguing centre-half Calvin Bassey‘s (£4.5m) case over him, then. Bassey’s xGI figure was 0.52 last season, compared to Robinson’s 4.42.

11am – SOUTHAMPTON

Five Saints come marching in beneath the £6.0m mark, as we’d expect most promoted players to do.

Adam Armstrong (£5.5m) is the priciest, following his 21-goal Championship campaign. A further three goals were added in the play-offs.

He’s on penalties, too, with five of those above strikes coming from the spot.

There’ll be some understandable scepticism over whether he can finally, belatedly, make the step up to the Premier League.

Signed by the Saints in 2021 off the back of a 28-goal campaign with Blackburn Rovers in the English second tier, he scored just twice in each of the following two top-flight seasons.

Adam Lallana (£5.0m) was recruited by Southampton in the summer, rejoining his old employers.

He hasn’t managed to exceed three attacking returns in any of his previous seven seasons. Failing to get beyond 63 minutes in any of his starts in 2023/24, those 36-year-old legs will likely be sparingly used on the south coast.

Will Smallbone (£5.0m) was an integral part of the promotion push, starting 35 league matches and subbing on in a further eight. He completed all three play-off games, too.

Not likely to be a major FPL target, as the price suggests, he’s a central midfielder with limited threat. Smallbone chipped in with seven goals and four assists in league and play-offs but only averaged a shot every 56.7 minutes, a middling figure.

He is on a share of set plays, at least.

Cult FPL hero Jan Bednarek (£4.0m), he of the -7 score, makes a return to the Premier League. So too does Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.5m).

There will be some wariness of a Southampton defence that conceded on 63 occasions in 2023/24. That was more than 13 other teams shipped in the Championship, including 18th-placed QPR.

Walker-Peters was at least fifth among second-tier defenders for both shots (36) and chances created (41). He finished on two goals and four assists.

9am – MANCHESTER UNITED

Alejandro Garnacho (£6.5m) and Marcus Rashford (£7.0m) were separated by £4.0m at the beginning of last season. That gap is now just half a million.

We’ve been here before with Rashford. Two years ago, the winger had dropped in starting price from £9.5m to £6.5m off the back of a similarly sorry season.

He responded with a 17-goal, 205-point campaign, his best-ever year in FPL. Can lightning strike twice? It’s a long way back from the forlorn figure he cut in 2023/24. That landmark season came under Erik ten Hag, however, so there is some hope.

Garnacho’s star is on the rise, by contrast. He started every one of Manchester United’s final 28 league fixtures, delivering seven goals and as many assists.

He’s no longer the enabler he was last year, of course. You could buy him for £4.7m at one stage in 2023/24, so this is a significant – if understandable – hike.

Rasmus Hojlund remains at £7.0m after a quiet season in which he just made the 10-goal mark.

A lack of service was partly to blame: Hojlund only got a chance every 57 minutes last season, one of the worst averages among FPL forwards.

The arrival of Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee adds a bit of uncertainty to his minutes, too.

United’s defence wasn’t much better last season. Nine clean sheets was a so-so tally but they were maybe even lucky to get that: their expected goals conceded (xGC) total of 70.08 was the fifth worst in the division.

While it wasn’t always convincing from Andre Onana (£5.0m), he was partly to thank for keeping the goal concessions down. No one made more saves in 2023/24, indeed.

Injuries were a mitigating factor to some humdrum performances. Lisandro Martinez (£4.5m), arguably the club’s best defender, was reduced to just eight starts.

FPL hand the Argentina international a £0.5m price cut as a result. Potential value to be had there, then, if ten Hag can return United to the team that topped the division for clean sheets in 2022/23.

