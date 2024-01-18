It was a rollercoaster evening for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who own Mohamed Salah (£13.1m).

An early Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) exit for Egypt, and a Gameweek 22 return for Salah, is still a very real prospect.

But FPL’s leading points scorer is now an injury concern, having limped off on the stroke of half-time in Thursday’s two-all draw with Ghana.

SALAH INJURY UPDATE

Salah hit the deck at the end of normal time in the opening 45 minutes, with no opponent around him.

After a short period of on-field treatment for an apparent muscle injury, the winger walked gingerly from the pitch and was substituted.

Egypt coach Rui Vitoria didn’t know the extent of Salah’s injury when grilled after full-time but didn’t think it was too serious an issue.

“I hope it’s not a big problem. But it was a problem in the first half, because we lost one time to make a substitution. In the second half, we only had two moments to make substitutions. “Now I don’t know [the extent of Salah’s injury] because it’s [too] early to see something. I think it’s not dangerous, but let’s see if Salah recovers.” – Rui Vitoria on Mohamed Salah

WHAT HAPPENS IF EGYPT ARE ELIMINATED NEXT MONDAY?

If Egypt are eliminated next Monday night, their internationals – including Salah, if fit – would be free to resume domestic football.

Salah would be back in good time for Gameweek 22, when Liverpool face Chelsea.

EGYPT: WHAT THEY HAVE TO DO TO QUALIFY

Team Played Won Drawn Lost Scored Conceded Goal Diff Points 1 Cape Verde 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 2 Egypt 2 0 2 0 4 4 0 2 3 Mozambique 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 4 Ghana 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 Above: How Group B of AFCON looks after Thursday’s match

Mozambique face Cape Verde in the next AFCON Group B match at 14:00 GMT on Friday.

Regardless of the result, Egypt know that a victory against Cape Verde in Matchday 3 next Monday ensures progression to the knockout stages.

It could even be enough to send them through as group winners, which should – in theory – result in a more favourable opponent in the round of 16.

If Cape Verde beat Mozambique on Friday, however, they are assured of top spot regardless of what happens in Matchday 3.

A draw might be enough to send Egypt through, either in second or third place.

Egypt could even qualify in second with a one-goal loss, should Mozambique lose to Cape Verde and draw with Ghana.

It’s all quite convoluted at this stage but the permutations will become fewer after Friday.

WHO EGYPT COULD FACE IN THE ROUND OF 16

If… They will play… This could be… Egypt finish 1st 3rd in Group A, C or D Equatorial Guinea, Guinea or Angola Egypt finish 2nd Runner-up in Group F DR Congo Egypt finish 3rd (and are one of the four teams with the best records in 3rd) Winner in Group C or D Senegal or Algeria

There are many countries that Egypt could face in the round of 16 but the nations we’ve listed are based on who the bookies think are the likeliest to finish in the respective positions/groups.

Last-16 opponents wouldn’t come much tougher than Senegal or Algeria, two of the tournament favourites.

Finishing first or second ought to be a boon for Egypt: none of the prospective opponents we’ve listed in those cases are shorter than 40/1 to win AFCON.

VIDEO LATEST