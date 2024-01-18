30
  1. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    If you can keep Salah easily through 22+23 with no detriment to your squad, just keep him now. I'm expecting him back for 24.

    Haaland and Salah in 24 is gonna be costly, mske sure you have the money to get both by then, best of luck guys.

    1. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      What about ignoring him until wildcard?
      Post AFCON blues a possible concern?

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He sure was ship last time after he came back. Fingers crossed it happens again.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yeah...

      Just keep on keeping two injured players at over a quarter of your squad costs.

      Great advice!

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    I love an emergency FPL article written late at night.

    Does anyone remember Mark's one when Ibra got injured at United when everyone had him?

    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      No

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Makes sense. Not a high enough number next to your name.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours ago

      Look at emergency youtube-videos. There will be plenty of them of watchers are expected.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        If...

  3. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    I’m just going to turn mine great helm 180 degrees!

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Make sure to use the correct axis of rotation. Don't want to end up like Sir Nicholas de Mimsy-Porpington.

      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Or Sir Humphrey Bone.

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          I fear TKT can no longer see our replies on account of the eye-slits are now at the back of his head...hopefully.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Don't! It's too dangerous.

  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Last Man Standing (roughly 450 qualified)

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/01/04/last-chance-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-lms-competition/

    Scores needed after hits - https://cdn.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/last-chance-month-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-competition.png

    Code is x9free

  5. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Haaland -99.3%
    Son and Salah absolutely no where near with circa -30%

    Is FPL Stats just naff now?

    Haaland I could see going down again simply because the current news he's out for the next 12 days at least.

    People are gonna wanna captain a City asset in 22. Alvarez is the dark horse, simply because people are concerned about his minutes with big Kev around but aren't we forgetting he's been integral for City's high standard this season.

    Foden burned a few this week but again if I owned him, wouldn't be worried about minutes in 22. City don't have the dirth of options they once had and Pep Roulette feels rather diminished.

    I'm a gambler, if I see good things from big Kev against Spurs in the cup before gw22 I don't think I'll be able to resist him. Fall guys include Saka and Watkins to be able to have KDB, Trent, Salah and Haaland in play by 25.

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      it was good while it lasted and we'll always have the Lake District to remember it by.

      I've captained Alvarez a couple of times this year, not with great success, so no thanks. I'd rather punt on Kev's magic (half) hour.

  6. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Price Changes 19 January

    No rises

    Fall: Schade (5.2)

    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      casting shade at FPL Towers...reduce some more please guys!

    2. FC Jammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      The shades go down, it's in her head
      Painted room, can't deny there's something wrong
      Don't call me daughter, not fit to
      The picture kept will remind me.

      1. Dananz
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Jamily high-five!

    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Haaland still hasn't dropped more than 0.1 despite losing almost 40% owners. Oh what a surprise.

      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        He’s lost ~ 33% ownership relative to GW1

        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          23, I mean 😆

    4. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      Oh, wie schade!

  7. Casual Player
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    The vagueness of this injury stuff kills me.

    I haven't seen footage of Salah hitting the deck, but the photos of the on-field assessment the "muscular injury" looks like "left hamstring". If there is footage of him going down, the mechanism for a hamstring is so obvious that I'd be confident of making a diagnosis despite no medical or physio training. Someone send me a link that works in Australia and I'll do it!

    From my limited knowledge with other sports
    Grade 1: 2-4 weeks
    Grade 2: 4-6 weeks
    Grade 3: 6-12 weeks
    (it's probably grade 1-2, given he was somewhat mobile)
    There is ~25% reinjury chance if you rush back, no shortcuts with hamstrings.

    Note: I am not a trained physio. But I think you could make a killing providing clarity on FPL injuries instead of, say, attempting FPL monetisation by joining the seemingly thousands providing basic/generic team advice.

    Another example would be a trained physio could've said with confidence that "bone stress" in a foot is usually out long/longer than a foot fracture. I tried to mention that the injury diagnosis (bone stress) and prognosis (week to week) were inconsistent here re: Haaland but being untrained I didn't have the confidence or credibility to argue the point when people disagreed.

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      FPLphysio does seem like a goer if you look at some of the other old sh!te out there.

      1. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        The other sport I’m really into is rugby league (Aus), and there is an NRL physio. He is considered a God in those fantasy circles. Helps a bit to try and extrapolate rugby cases to soccer, but not always.

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Interesting. Have an uptick.

  8. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    I met a traveler from an antique land,
    Who said, "Two vast and trunkless legs of stone
    Stand in the desert. Near them, on the sand,
    Half sunk, a shattered visage lies, whose frown
    And wrinkled lip and sneer of cold command
    Tell that its sculptor well those passions read
    Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,
    The hand that mocked them, and the heart that fed.
    And on the pedestal, these words appear:
    'My name is Mo Salah, the Egyptian King;
    Look on my goals, ye Mighty, and despair!'
    Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
    Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare,
    The lone and level sands stretch far away."

