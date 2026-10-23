Arsenal v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Arsenal and Everton.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 24th October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
ARSENAL
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Arsenal
|7
|18
|+6
|WWLWW
|8th
|Everton
|7
|10
|+1
|DDWDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):