Chelsea v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 24th October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
CHELSEA
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Chelsea
|7
|13
|+4
|LDLWW
|16th
|Tottenham
|7
|6
|-4
|DDLDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):