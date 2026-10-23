Chelsea v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 24th October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

CHELSEA

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Chelsea 7 13 +4 LDLWW 16th Tottenham 7 6 -4 DDLDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):