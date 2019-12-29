Mount returns to the Chelsea starting XI as injured Pulisic misses out

The first three Premier League matches to take place on Sunday kicks off at 14:00 GMT, as Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates.

After the widespread rotation across the country on Saturday, there is relatively little team news to report from north London.

Mikel Arteta has made only two changes for his first home fixture in charge of Arsenal, both of which are enforced.

Calum Chambers (£4.4m), back from suspension, replaces the injured Sokratis (£4.9m), while Matteo Guendouzi (£4.4m) returns at the expense of Granit Xhaka (£5.1m), who is ill.

Nicolas Pepe (£9.1m) is only among the substitutes as Reiss Nelson (£5.3m) is again chosen to accompany Mesut Ozil (£7.2m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m) in the Gunners’ four-man attack.

Budget FPL midfielder Bukayo Saka (£4.5m) is deployed at left-back, meanwhile.

Frank Lampard has also made a couple of alterations to the Chelsea side that lost 2-0 at home to Southampton.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.4m) and Jorginho (£4.9m) both drop to the bench, with Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) and Mason Mount (£6.4m) handed recalls.

Christian Pulisic (£7.1m) is not in the visitors’ matchday squad, with a minor injury being widely reported for the American.

The Blues look to be in the same 3-4-3 shape that the deployed away at Spurs in Gameweek 18, with Mount and Willian (£7.1m) flanking Tammy Abraham (£7.8m) in attack.

There of the five most-sold players of Gameweek 20 – Mount, Pulisic and Abraham – are on Chelsea’s books.

The Blues have kept only one clean sheet on the road this season, while Arsenal have recorded just one shut-out on home soil.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Luiz, Saka; Torreira, Guendouzi; Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette.

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Tomori, Rudiger, Zouma; Emerson, Kovacic, Kante, Azpilicueta; Willian, Mount, Abraham.

