The FPL Hunt for the next Pukki

Teemu Pukki had a great start to last season, but who will be the next player that will get that early Premier League boost? Should we be considering strikers that were promoted from the Championship at the beginning of the season?

Last season Pukki returned Fantasy Premier League points in four of his first five games. He scored goals against Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City and a hat trick against Newcastle United. The Pukki party didn’t last long but if had an early invite your season would have gotten off to a great start. Pukki scored 11 goals all season, six of those were in the first five games, which is 55% of his total goals. Obviously fixtures weren’t an issue so it could have been the form he showed in the Championship the season before. Pukki was the top scorer in the Championsip in the 2018/19 season with 29 goals in 43 games.

Pukki’s Championship stats

Minutes – 3,810

– 3,810 Shots on Target – 57

– 57 Goals – 29

– 29 Goals per 90 – 0.67

– 0.67 Assists – 9

– 9 Chances Created – 63

– 63 Big Chances Missed – 19

In order to hunt for the next Pukki lets turn our attention to the forwards from the teams promoted from the Championship in 2019/20 – Leeds United, West Brom and Fulham.

Leeds – Patrick Bamford

Minutes – 3,445

– 3,445 Shots on Target – 53

– 53 Goals – 16

– 16 Goals per 90 – 0.4

– 0.4 Assists – 2

– 2 Chances created – 26

– 26 Big Chances Missed – 33

Bamford was involved in 18 of Leeds 77 goals in 2019/20. He’s played in the Premier League before but has never been successful. The number that sticks out for me is that he’s missed 33 big chances. To put that into context Norwich only made 34 big chances this season in the Premier League!

I don’t think Bamford will be the next ‘Pukki’ because of the amount of chances he missed last season.

West Brom haven’t had a designated striker this season. Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin have shared the minutes up top. Both have scored ten goals. From an FPL point of view we hate rotation. I’m giving both players a pass. Neither will be the next Pukki because of a lack of game time.

Fulham – Aleksandar Mitrović

Minutes – 3,589

– 3,589 Shots on Target – 56

– 56 Goals – 26

– 26 Goals per 90 – 0.65

– 0.65 Assists – 2

– 2 Chances created – 44

– 44 Big Chances Missed – 12

With Premier league experience Mitrović has once again shown that he’s too good for the Championship. He was the Championship top scorer but he’s got a hamstring injury that could keep him out until the end of August. This could result in him being slightly unfit.

But as we saw last season Mitrović can score. He netted 11 goals for Fulham. I’m sure that he’ll be even more prepared to show people that he should be playing in the Premier League each season.

So what do you think of the promoted strikers, will you be starting with any? I’ll be considering Mitrović.