FPL Learnings after finishing in the Top 150.

After playing Fantasy Premier League for six years now, finishing 141st has been my best finish to date.

I believe reflecting on what went well, and what didn’t is key to progressing as a fantasy manager.

I went back through my Gameweek history with a fine comb and found some resonating themes which I believe can be applied as we go into the 2020/2021 season.

1. Put your faith in the heavy hitting midfielders.

When I say this, I mean for both budget allocation and the captaincy. The premium midfielders have a far higher ceiling than strikers. Over the season 5 midfielders scored 200+ points, this was only achieved by two strikers.

2. Focussing your transfers further up the field.

Using transfers on defenders and goalkeepers can work, but it is rare. I went with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Çaglar  Söyüncü for most of the season, and it meant I could use transfers on higher impact moves.

3. Be aggressive with the wildcard.

Gameweeks 1-8 are the most volatile of the whole season, I saw an opportunity in Gameweek 3 and went for it. By the time Gameweek 5 had come around the team I had was vastly unaffordable to the competition.

4. Have a great support community.

Having a group of individuals, or a few key contacts who you know you can trust is absolutely vital. Bouncing ideas off people you trust is a really great way to self-reflect on your decisions.

5. Take information from sources you trust.

Whether that is reading articles, listening to podcasts, searching through Twitter, or following good managers, make sure that the information and people you are using are ones that you trust and are reliable.

6. Not actively caring about team value.

Accumulating team value is great, but it should not be a priority. I would not advise moving early, except if you have the exact cash for a move.

7. Never be afraid to double up.

Some of my most successful periods of the season were when I had numerous doubles up including:

  • Double Wolves defence post restart
  • Double Liverpool fullbacks pre-restart
  • Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling
  • Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes
  • Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount.

Sometimes to truly benefit from a team’s form or fixtures you will need more than one.

8. Never having much money tied up in strikers.

This one is up for debate considering some of the nicely priced forwards we have ahead of the 2020/21 season, but I am still going to stick to it. I am a strong believer that 352 and 451 are the formations of the future.

9. Don’t punt with the captaincy.

Picking a consistent and reliable captain really is the difference between a good and a brilliant season. Captaincy isn’t the place to punt, your 6th/7th attacker is where you should be doing that.

10. Listen to yourself.

Take in all the relevant information you need from different sources, but make sure that final call is always your own thinking. That way, even if it does go wrong you will have nobody to blame but yourself. It will help also help your decision making in the future.

To conclude, I would suggest the most important aspect of FPL is to be flexible. FPL is an exceptionally dynamic game and things change all the time. Despite writing these 10 themes which I think could be indicative of a good season this year, they are not set in stone. Adapting to your surroundings quicker than the pack is how you can prosper in FPL.

  1. andy85wsm
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Nice article mate, definitely a bunch of stuff I agree on, despite having never finished in the top 150 🙂

    Love a good double up and definitely won't be punting with my captaincy, unless Duffy becomes an option again 😉

  2. PavKot14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Superb article this

  3. Litts
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Great article.

    The advice about heavy hitters in midfield is really interesting. You're right about previous seasons but now De Bruyne has had a price hike and Aubameyang is now a midfielder it becomes harder to get them all in.

    When you add into the mix that Vardy, Ings and Jiminez all got 194+ and are available for 10, 8.5 and 8.5 respectfully. Salah, Mane and Aubameyang are 12.0. It makes it harder to go for them instead (it's not a binary choice though)

    Saying that, I didn't finish in the top 150 so what do I know

  4. Bennerman
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    A few points that conflict with one another, eg 3 and 6, but some worthwhile food for thought at this stage in proceedings (when hopes of 150 still exist!)

  5. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    My 53rd place in 2014/15 was down to a similar strategy with Sanchez, Eriksen, Silva and Hazard doing the main work and getting good budget attacker results with the likes of Benteke, Austin, Giroud and oddly enough Jon Walters! Set and forget Chelsea defenders too.

    I just cannot see my team not having 3 of Auba/Bruno/KDB/Salah at any one point bar injury.

  6. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    1) Identify the players that will stick in your team for most of the season. Typically these are the players that rise £0.5m+ in price and keep going up (e.g. last season it was Pope, TAA, Lundstram, KDB, Vardy, Ings, but in previous seasons we have had Kane, Alli, AWB, Mahrez, Vardy, King, Wilson, Fraser, Jimenez, Doherty, Heaton etc)
    2) Choose a premium defence that will score points over the course of the season. That way you can focus on using your transfers to rotate the captaincy. Making defensive transfers is rarely worth it except where you are going on for the long term because you made a mistake in your original selection
    3) Rotate the big hitters in midfield and forward based on fixtures
    4) Have the willpower to stick to the plan
    5) Have a lot of luck and accept you can't control everything

