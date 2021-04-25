456
Dugout Discussion April 25

Leeds v Man Utd: Injured Raphinha misses out as Solskjaer opts for pace

456 Comments
There is no Raphinha (£5.4m) in the Leeds United squad as the Whites prepare to host Manchester United this afternoon.

Kick-off at Elland Road is at 14:00 BST.

The winger’s ongoing absence is not a huge surprise, with Marcelo Bielsa saying in his pre-match press conference that the Brazilian hadn’t been able to train as of Friday.

In Raphinha’s absence, Bielsa has named the same team that drew 1-1 with Liverpool in Gameweek 32.

Patrick Bamford (£6.5m) leads the line and keeps up his ever-present record in 2020/21.

As for the visitors, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made just one tweak to his starting XI.

Daniel James (£6.2m) replaces Paul Pogba (£7.6m), with the United boss opting for pace in attack.

The Welsh winger played a starring role in the reverse fixture of today’s match, scoring in a 6-2 win for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer said of his inclusion ahead of kick-off:

You have to think about this game but you also have to think about the run of games that we’re facing. And Dan did really well against Leeds at home.

Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) shrugs off an ongoing foot problem to feature, with his manager adding:

We’re managing him. He’s doing loads of work in the gym but he’s not been on the pitch training with boots on, that’s the hard bit on his toe. [We] give him as much recovery as possible, trained yesterday, felt no reaction, so he’s ready.

Eric Bailly (£4.8m) returns to the United bench after recovering from COVID-19, with Edinson Cavani (£7.9m) also among the substitutes.

Bruno Fernandes‘ (£11.6m) joint-highest score of the season came when these sides last met, with the Portuguese playmaker scoring two goals and assisting another en route to a 17-point haul.

He is unsurprisingly the most-owned player on show in this game, sitting in 57% of FPL squads overall and in 82.6% of the top 10,000 teams.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente. Struijk, Alioski, Dallas, Harrison, Phillips, Bamford, Roberts, Costa.

Manchester United XI: Henderson, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, James, Rashford.

PREVIOUSLY IN GAMEWEEK 33…

456 Comments Post a Comment
  Scholes Out Forever
    
    
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    65 points behind ML leader...

    still catchable?

    
    1. KAALI_DAAL
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        If you got some chips then yes.

        
        1. Scholes Out Forever
          
          
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          both are out of chips

          
      DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
        
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        Will need different captains and hope for the best.

        
        1. Scholes Out Forever
          
          
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          he doesnt have salah and captained Bruno. Got lucky this week

          
      • Holmes
        
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        Nope unless you are getting lucky in recent weeks.

        I have given hope even with 20pts gap.

        
        1. Scholes Out Forever
          
          
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          surely 20 is catchable? there's 5 weeks left thats 4 point gain a week. thats legit 1 extra assist

          
          1. Holmes
            
            3 hours, 36 mins ago

            It's just not working for me. Attack is pretty much same, his defense of Rudiger and Shaw keeps annoying every other week. Trent was a differential, he even has brought him this week.

            
            1. Scholes Out Forever
              
              
              3 hours, 34 mins ago

              go something like Maddison for the next 2 GWs or Bowen

              
      • Little Red Lacazette
        
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        Depends on chips remaining for both.

        
        1. Scholes Out Forever
          
          
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          No chips for both

          
          1. Little Red Lacazette
            
            3 hours, 37 mins ago

            You will need a couple of awesome differential captains like a Wood this GW.

            
            1. Scholes Out Forever
              
              
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              yeah went Salah (c) as he didnt have him. Worked nicely. Will have to think about Maddison or Bowen for this GW

              
      • TheDragon
        
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        You’ll need A LOT of luck

        
        1. Scholes Out Forever
          
          
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          yeah looks like it. Only have TAA, Son, Jota, Kane in both our teams so at least thats good

          
      • Baps hunter
        
        
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        Think about C Wood this week! Something similar twice. How much did Son and Kane get pts combined early in the season? You have to attack, Che triple def or something.

        
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          Oh my, my thoughts exactly. See above.

          
        2. Scholes Out Forever
          
          
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          yeah will have to attack the doubles. he's already got double LIV defence which is annoying as I only have Trent. Might have to do double Everton defence or something

          
    2. KAALI_DAAL
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Did Dias to Shaw for a hit this GW. Success.

        
        1. Holmes
          
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          It's a marathon

          
          1. Scholes Out Forever
            
            
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            it's a sprint now

            5 weeks left

            
            1. Holmes
              
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              Even over 5 weeks, I would expect that to result in net loss 😀

              
        2. Little Red Lacazette
          
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Did Dias + Phillips to Coady & Castagane for a hit. Not looking good.

          
      • pingissimus
        
        
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Always meant to captain Shaw 🙂

        How many 0-0s is that for United now? Specialist score really.

        
      • Dark Side Of The Loon!
        
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Have the exact cash for Bamford + Raph to Lingard + Vydra. Do it now?

        
      • Baps hunter
        
        
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Final spurt?

        
        1. Baps hunter
          
          
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          Reply fail to Kaali

          
      • Nightcrawler
        
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        Shockerr 17(-4). Huge red arrow

        
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          How many left to play?

          
          1. Nightcrawler
            
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            Martinez nachi Castagne Vardy(c) + 12 from autosubs

            
            1. TheDragon
              
              3 hours, 56 mins ago

              So you are on 29 (-4) and have half your team left

              Green arrow very likely

              
              1. Nightcrawler
                
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                I hope so Only vardy haul can do that

                
        2. Baps hunter
          
          
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Well, at least you are not a sheep according to your own sheep-o-meter 😉

          
          1. Nightcrawler
            
            3 hours, 27 mins ago

            Better to be sheep with points 🙁

            
        3. St Pauli Walnuts
          
          
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          We LOVE to see it

          
      • Daniel - When to BB?
        
        4 hours ago

        Bruno to Pereira for a hit ? He plays Wolves

        
      • Aztec Kamara
        
        
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        I’ve had a solid if unspectacular week & a nice green arrow so far - but anyone with Wood must have seen a massive rank increase - so just curious if you do what sort of rises have you had?

        
      • TheDragon
        
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Is it too much to ask for a West Brom 2-0 win?

        
        1. Pep bites Kun
          
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Based on Burnley - no

          

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.