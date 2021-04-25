Leeds v Man Utd: Injured Raphinha misses out as Solskjaer opts for pace

There is no Raphinha (£5.4m) in the Leeds United squad as the Whites prepare to host Manchester United this afternoon.

Kick-off at Elland Road is at 14:00 BST.

The winger’s ongoing absence is not a huge surprise, with Marcelo Bielsa saying in his pre-match press conference that the Brazilian hadn’t been able to train as of Friday.

In Raphinha’s absence, Bielsa has named the same team that drew 1-1 with Liverpool in Gameweek 32.

Patrick Bamford (£6.5m) leads the line and keeps up his ever-present record in 2020/21.

As for the visitors, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made just one tweak to his starting XI.

Daniel James (£6.2m) replaces Paul Pogba (£7.6m), with the United boss opting for pace in attack.

The Welsh winger played a starring role in the reverse fixture of today’s match, scoring in a 6-2 win for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer said of his inclusion ahead of kick-off:

You have to think about this game but you also have to think about the run of games that we’re facing. And Dan did really well against Leeds at home.

Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) shrugs off an ongoing foot problem to feature, with his manager adding:

We’re managing him. He’s doing loads of work in the gym but he’s not been on the pitch training with boots on, that’s the hard bit on his toe. [We] give him as much recovery as possible, trained yesterday, felt no reaction, so he’s ready.

Eric Bailly (£4.8m) returns to the United bench after recovering from COVID-19, with Edinson Cavani (£7.9m) also among the substitutes.

Bruno Fernandes‘ (£11.6m) joint-highest score of the season came when these sides last met, with the Portuguese playmaker scoring two goals and assisting another en route to a 17-point haul.

He is unsurprisingly the most-owned player on show in this game, sitting in 57% of FPL squads overall and in 82.6% of the top 10,000 teams.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente. Struijk, Alioski, Dallas, Harrison, Phillips, Bamford, Roberts, Costa.

Manchester United XI: Henderson, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, James, Rashford.

PREVIOUSLY IN GAMEWEEK 33…

