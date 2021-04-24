76
Scout Notes April 24

Liverpool’s front four toil at Anfield as Newcastle assets creep onto FPL radar

76 Comments
Share

Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle

  • Goals: Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) | Joe Willock (£4.7m)
  • Assists: Dwight Gayle (£5.9m)
  • Bonus points: Martin Dúbravka x3 (£4.9m), Salah x2, Andrew Robertson x1 (£7.1m)

NOT SO FAB FOUR

Fantasy Premier League managers invested in Liverpool assets were left disappointed in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Jurgen Klopp’s men commanded 69% possession and registered 22 shots but found the net just once.

And that outcome was made all the more frustrating considering the wealth of attacking options Klopp fielded against Newcastle.

For only the third time this season, Diogo Jota (£7.1m) joined Mohamed Salah (£12.6m), Sadio Mané (£11.7m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) in the starting XI, operating as a centre-forward while the Brazilian dropped into a creative number 10 role.

“There’s a moment where we can do that. All the boys are fit and in a good shape so we have to give it a proper try.” – Jurgen Klopp

It was a combination that suggested the goals would flow but, after the way Liverpool performed on Saturday, it is perhaps unlikely that we see those four in the starting XI too often between now and the end of the season.

Klopp could have had no complaints with the way they linked up and created chances, so there was no case to argue that Jota, Salah, Mané and Firmino trod on each others’ toes.

The fact that Jota and Mané were especially wasteful with big chances was a big part of why Liverpool were unable to get the three points at Anfield but arguably the biggest issue was their surprising lack of control over the encounter.

That seems like a strange comment to make when the hosts had 69% possession but every time Newcastle got hold of the ball, they were able to breeze through Liverpool’s midfield and ask questions of their own.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

James Milner (£5.3m) was the man to drop out of midfield to accommodate an additional attacker, a move which left Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.3m) and Thiago Alcantara (£5.5m) exposed in transition, especially considering the number of missed chances.

In the end, Klopp grew tired of watching his attackers fluffing their lines and increasing the pressure on midfield and defence, so introduced Milner for Jota in the 58th minute.

After that point, Liverpool naturally created fewer chances as they sought to assert their stamp on the midfield battle instead.

While Newcastle still managed to break through this set-up, it appears Klopp feels control of matches is something for his side to focus on in the coming weeks, which could have some impact on their attacking assets…

“Today then we lose patience in moments like this, it was like, ‘Try here, pass the ball through’ in not necessary moments. It’s not about not creating – no, no, you can create, but without forgetting about the protection to give them then counter-attacks, losing the ball in the wrong moments, there is no need for that, so that’s controlling a game and we didn’t do that well enough, to be honest.” – Jurgen Klopp

“Why it happened (not winning the game), I don’t know. You just have to keep the ball. In a specific way, we don’t fight it. In a position where you dominate the game, have 70% ball, you have to aim for 80% of the ball because Newcastle are going to counter-attack. We create chances and we didn’t score we have to create more. We don’t do that well right now, what can I say? I didn’t see today a team that deserved to play Champions League next year.” – Jurgen Klopp

SHOW ME THE MANÉ

Mané’s increased promise in recent matches continued into Liverpool’s draw with Newcastle.

The Senegalese international is clearly still lacking in confidence, best evidenced by his hesitancy to shoot first-time when Salah squared to him in the 39th minute, which allowed Martin Dúbravka (£4.8m) to come out and smother.

Mané hooked a Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) cross around the post in the first half before his run down the left required an impressive Dúbravka save to stop a certain goal in the second.

Crucially, Mané was one of Liverpool’s most persistent creators on Saturday afternoon, denied the assist for Salah’s opener only because a defensive touch significantly altered the intended destination of his cross away from Firmino.

And later in the opening period, he provided a fantastic whipped square ball for Jota, who could only find the goalkeeper with his effort.

Mané might also have had a Fantasy assist if the former Wolves man had been more clinical in the 28th minute. He pounced upon a Ciaran Clark (£4.5m) giveaway, his blocked shot falling to Jota who could only scuff wide.

THE SAINT

Newcastle continue to impress enough to keep their budget assets on the radar for the final two matches of the season.

They face Sheffield United (home) and Fulham (away) in Gameweeks 37 and 38 respectively after facing Arsenal (home), Leicester (away) and Manchester (home).

Unsurprisingly, Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) passed the eye test once again, thriving in his new blended role of number 10 with a license to roam.

The Frenchman was able to use his pace to good effect at Anfield, seemingly unhampered by the direction to operate in central areas, although there were still long spells in which he got behind Liverpool’s full-backs and high defensive line too.

“We were trying to get behind their high line because they come very high. We were just missing that extra pass but I’m happy with the point.” – Joe Willock

While Saint-Maximin did not manage to involve himself in any goals at Anfield, he still has three attacking returns across his last three starts, an impressive tally for a £5.1m midfielder.

With those appealing fixtures in mind, Joe Willock (£4.7m) is securing a place on the Fantasy radar with his recent displays.

His stoppage-time equaliser on Saturday was his third goal in as many appearances, each one coming as a substitute.

Willock’s last start came in the Blank Gameweek 29 defeat at Brighton but his goal threat could force Steve Bruce’s hand.

“Joe (Willock) won’t enjoy that (being called a super-sub). It’s one of them difficult calls because he’s done very well but, to be fair, the starting team has done very well as well, so I’ve stuck with them.” – Steve Bruce

“That’s (super-sub) not my label. I just trying to give my best even if I only get 10, 15, half-an-hour.” – Joe Willock

Meanwhile, Wilson’s fitness continues to be managed by Bruce, the forward still yet to earn a first Premier League start since his return from injury in Gameweek 31.

“The difficulty with the two of them is they’ve both been out for weeks and weeks, both with muscle injuries. So we’ve just erred on a bit of caution with Callum. Hopefully, he’s nearly there.” – Steve Bruce

Liverpool XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Robertson, Kabak, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago (C Jones 77′), Wijnaldum; Mané, Firmino, Salah; Jota (Milner 58′).

Newcastle United XI (3-4-2-1): Dúbravka; Dummett, Clark (Willock 64′), Fernández; Ritchie, S Longstaff, Shelvey, Murphy; Almirón (Gayle 85′), Saint-Maximin; Joelinton (Wilson 59′).

Elsewhere in Blank Gameweek 33

Timo Werner (£9.2m) scored the only goal of Chelsea’s 1-0 win over West Ham, his first in the Premier League since Gameweek 24.

Ben Chilwell (£5.8m), who continues to keep Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) out of the side, got the assist in a closely-fought battle for the top four.

Chelsea got back to their clean-sheet securing ways as Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) and César Azpilicueta (£5.9m) returned to the starting XI, although the former lost one of his points from a stoppage-time yellow card for time wasting.

Jesse Lingard’s (£6.6m) run of reliable FPL delivery came to an end at the London Stadium, the scene of his first blank since Gameweek 23.

That means he has now gone two matches without an attacking return from open play since Aaron Cresswell (£5.7m) sustained a hamstring injury.

Bonus points

  • 3 – Ben Chilwell
  • 2 – Antonio Rüdiger
  • 1 – Thiago Silva
Arsenal’s FPL defenders denied clean sheet by freak own goal in Everton defeat
How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Blank Gameweek 33

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

76 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hy liverpool
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    F*** this season

    Open Controls
    1. DavidMunday815
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      Farke next season

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Your talent is wasted on these articles 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Hello Jurgen.

      Open Controls
    3. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Florentino that you?

      Open Controls
  2. Babit1967
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    11 with 4 + captain to play anyone worse ?

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      Im on 2(-4)

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ouch take it u have a lot of players left tho?

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Yes 10 including captain

          Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      34 with 5 to go

      lol

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Great score with so many left!!

        40 with only 3 to go for me

        Open Controls
  3. zotter
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    22 with Dallas. Shaw. Watkins. Martinez. Nacho to play. Horrendous

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Felt like should have had 20 more from Salah c and Trent

      Open Controls
    2. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Plenty of potential points in those remaining 5 though. Don’t give up yet!

      Open Controls
  4. Gringo Kid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Jota to Lingard is obvious move?

    Open Controls
    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not obvious to me. Could work but could backfire

      Open Controls
  5. Royal5
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Top 10k avg anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      24

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Ty!

        Open Controls
  6. Bookkeeper
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    I'm holding onto Jota, feast or famine with him. He will haul when you least expect.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      Kind of thinking the same. At least he gets chances. The moment you sell he will haul. And Pool need to win.

      Open Controls
      1. Bookkeeper
        • 4 Years
        just now

        he used to do this at Wolves, look awful for a few games and then get consecutive hauls. At 6.8m you got ride the roughs that come with it.

        Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      Fixtures are too nice after United game tbf

      Open Controls
    3. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Absolutely. If he was £11-12m you could argue for dropping but at his price... better to stick

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
          33 mins ago

          I am slightly worried he may get benched v Utd?

          Open Controls
          1. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            31 mins ago

            Yep he could be. But has plenty of potential to come on and score from the bench. Wouldn’t write him off after a couple of quieter games

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
                29 mins ago

                The dilemma is if did get rid of who else is there at that price

                Open Controls
                1. Nanoelektronicar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  I just blocked myself from upgrading to Greenwood with wasting all the money itb to sell and bring back Kane, but hope Vardy will be nice differential this week. Had two free transfers so went luxurious. I think I am keeping Jota with those fixtures and him getting the chances.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Finding Timo
                      11 mins ago

                      I think you may be in a similar situation to me as I did Kane to Vardy this week.Are you keeping Vardy next week or doing Vardy to Kane?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nanoelektronicar
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Proviso Kane info, but probably going back with having two free transfers again.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Finding Timo
                            just now

                            Yeh then captain Kane - I am thinking keeping extra transfer for DGW35 could be key

                            Open Controls
          2. michaelington
            • 11 Years
            57 mins ago

            CS wipeouts in the last few weeks have been brutal. Been on the end of 2 x Fulham and 1x Liverpool. All last minute. Luck has got to turn round soon or I’ll go mad.

            Open Controls
            1. BrockLanders
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              Was TAA on for any bonus before the cleanie went??

              Open Controls
              1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                Yes, 1 bonus point. I hate FPL

                Open Controls
                1. BrockLanders
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Couldn't believe it when they concluded. Sickening

                  Open Controls
                  1. BrockLanders
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Conceeded ffs

                    Open Controls
          3. Finding Timo
              55 mins ago

              Guys please help decide as 2FTs either 1, vydra & Bruno to Kane (c) & gundo/foden or 2, Vardy to Kane (c) &!carry over 1 Ft to DGW35? 3, jota to foden/Greenwood/gundo or mount & carry over 1ft? 4, lloris & jota to 4.5m keeper & foden/gundo/mount/Greenwood?

              Open Controls
              1. Scholes Out Forever
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                45 mins ago

                sorry but this is impossible to follow haha

                Open Controls
                1. Finding Timo
                    just now

                    Sorry yes confusing, I already have Vardy and want Kane but mean have to do 2 transfers inc downgrading Bruno? Or just swap Vardy for Kane and keep Bruno and save 1 Ft?

                    Open Controls
                2. The Train Driver
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  41 mins ago

                  I'll get back to you in a year when I finish deciphering this.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Finding Timo
                      just now

                      Sorry hopefully explained better in my reply to scholes?!

                      Open Controls
                  2. alanwa
                    • 7 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    I'm in a similar boat, 100% waiting to see how Fernandes and Vardy perform. Jota has been frustrating but not desperate to get rid, but could end up funding Vardy to Kane

                    Open Controls
                    1. Finding Timo
                        1 min ago

                        Yeh cheers really difficult as Kane essential GW34 but maybe Vardy back to Kane sensible

                        Open Controls
                  3. Don Kloppeone
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    45 mins ago

                    Please forgive me. I never come on here to post my scores etc. I also know it will be over tomorrow as I only have 3 players left to play but....

                    40 points and up to 14k OR and only 11 points from top 10k 😀

                    No Greenwood, Maddi, Vardy, Wolves, Leeds, Watkins or Martinez though so.... bound to head downhill from here 😆

                    Sorry for the (short-lived) joy post!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Keeptrying
                      • 7 Years
                      37 mins ago

                      Good stuff 🙂

                      Open Controls
                      1. Don Kloppeone
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Cheers mate.

                        Open Controls
                    2. BrockLanders
                      • 6 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Enjoy

                      Open Controls
                      1. Don Kloppeone
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Ha thanks. Tomorrow/ Monday likely to be painful but we have to celebrate the good times!

                        Open Controls
                        1. BrockLanders
                          • 6 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Yeah, 100%. Take the wins when you get them.

                          Open Controls
                  4. Werner Brothers
                    • 6 Years
                    42 mins ago

                    My 3 brighton differentials collapse successfully!
                    Typical Brighton...

                    Open Controls
                  5. lordkippe
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    41 mins ago

                    Yet another disaster. 17 points with AWB, Bruno, Bamford, Perreira, Nacho & Vardy (C) to go....

                    Open Controls
                    1. Don Kloppeone
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      31 mins ago

                      You have 6 players left. Don’t give up yet!

                      Open Controls
                    2. Little Red Lacazette
                      • 4 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      You have may left to play.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Little Red Lacazette
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        *many

                        Open Controls
                    3. bluee
                      • 5 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      Top 10k average is 24. Don't jump out the window just yet mate. At least not before your captain and other half of squad have played.

                      Open Controls
                    4. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
                      • 1 Year
                      23 mins ago

                      I have 12 with same amount of players left.... and Im not complaining

                      Open Controls
                      1. PompeyUpNorth!
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Similar here ..14 with 6 to play but when you have Vardy Captain anything can happen, so I’m not unhappy yet. In fact I’m quite excited by the prospect..

                        Open Controls
                    5. Pep bites Kun
                      • 4 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Oh for crying out loud! Grow a pair & stop complaining. It's a long gw

                      Open Controls
                  6. Pep bites Kun
                    • 4 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    No sh*t Sherlock time - Liverpool’s front four toil at Anfield as Newcastle assets creep onto FPL radar -Do they? Bad headline! - Liv should have won won 5-1

                    Really? With Liv assets v the upcoming opposition; which Newcastle options will win the day? ASM in a bad squad. Should I choose Wilson who can't last more than 30 mins?

                    Open Controls
                    1. BrockLanders
                      • 6 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Liverpool should have been about 8nil up at HT

                      Open Controls
                      1. Pep bites Kun
                        • 4 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Yes, but they weren't. I'm still not going to choose Newcastle for the run-in

                        Open Controls
                  7. Little Red Lacazette
                    • 4 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    7 left to play. Top 10k this season looks to be on track.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Burger
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Will be a nice feeling when you get your first.

                      Open Controls
                  8. Kielty
                      27 mins ago

                      How essential is Son for next week? Already have Kane

                      Open Controls
                      1. Little Red Lacazette
                        • 4 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        I would really want to have him if I didn't.

                        Open Controls
                      2. HMC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        As a non owner he kills your rank with a double digit score
                        Prefer Bale though depending on EFL lineup

                        Open Controls
                        1. Finding Timo
                            8 mins ago

                            Can I ask a silly question how essential is Kane for GW34?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Royal5
                              • 9 Years
                              1 min ago

                              10/10 if fit

                              Open Controls
                              1. Finding Timo
                                  just now

                                  Yeh agree and captain

                                  Open Controls
                        2. Cheeto__Bandito
                            26 mins ago

                            My one differential Trossard just had to do something against the worst team in the league, what a joke

                            Open Controls
                          • BrockLanders
                            • 6 Years
                            17 mins ago

                            Selling Alonso.

                            Castagne, Digne or Chilwell?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Royal5
                              • 9 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Chilwell rotating worry surely? Digne dgw incoming. I own both him and Cast fwiw

                              Open Controls
                              1. BrockLanders
                                • 6 Years
                                just now

                                Cool. I have Shaw, TAA, Holding and Stones at the minute. Probably need Digne more than Castagne.

                                Open Controls
                          • Z
                            • 3 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            Well....it is crazy season, but i have the best ranking ever!

                            Open Controls
                            1. BrockLanders
                              • 6 Years
                              just now

                              Top 1k?

                              Open Controls
                          • Finding Timo
                              2 mins ago

                              I don’t own any city so it is correct to avoid then given fixture congestion and risk of rotation as I am thinking foden or gundo ?

                              Open Controls
                            • It’s gonna Ben Mee
                              • 7 Years
                              just now

                              Please let my Nacho(c) pay off and not let the incredibly boring decision to make the sensible captain pick pay off yet again. The dullard season 20/21.... zzzzzzzZzzzzz

                              Open Controls

                            You need to be logged in to post a comment.