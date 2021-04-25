187
Scout Notes April 25

How Lingard’s FPL output fares with and without Cresswell in West Ham side

187 Comments
Share

West Ham 0-1 Chelsea

  • Goals: Timo Werner (£9.2m)
  • Assists: Ben Chilwell (£5.8m)
  • Red cards: Fabian Balbuena (£4.1m)
  • Bonus points: Chilwell x3, Antonio Rüdiger x2 (£4.7m), Thiago Silva x1 (£5.6m)

CRESSWELL SOON

West Ham continue to suffer in the absence of their key players as their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea saw them lose ground in the top-four race.

Without Michail Antonio (£6.4m), Declan Rice (£4.7m), Aaron Creswell (£5.7m) and Craig Dawson (£4.5m) they were edged out of a tight encounter at the London Stadium which produced Jesse Lingard‘s (£6.6m) first blank since Gameweek 23.

Still, there were hints that one was potentially coming for the Manchester United loanee after his quiet performance against Newcastle last time out, which involved him dropping deep to, largely in vain, create his own chances with less ball recycling and chance creation on the left-hand side of the pitch.

Just like the Hammers’ trip north, their Blank Gameweek 33 encounter with Chelsea saw them offer less going forward without Cresswell in the team, his creative output missing from a back-three that contained more traditional centre-backs in Angelo Ogbonna (£4.7m), Issa Diop (£4.3m) and Fabian Balbuena (£4.1m) in for the suspended Dawson.

Lingard is now without an open-play attacking return in two matches without Cresswell and it is worth noting his role in penalties remains uncertain with Mark Noble (£4.5m) starting games in Rice’s absence. The West Ham captain had, of course, been substituted by the time a spot-kick was won at Newcastle.

Still, Lingard has certainly done enough to earn some trust through his recent dip in form, especially considering the relatively small sample size and the fact that one of those two matches was against a statistically in-form Chelsea defence.

Furthermore, Burnley are West Ham’s next opponents, a side that has conceded nine goals across their last four matches.

ON THE MENDY

West Ham’s blank was Chelsea’s gain as they recorded another much-needed clean sheet at the London Stadium.

After giving up six goals from eight shots in the box to West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace, Thomas Tuchel’s men have now gone 180 minutes without conceding and look in good shape for a Gameweek 34 meeting with low-scoring Fulham.

Since Tuchel’s first Premier League game, they have collected 10 clean sheets from a possible 14, equalling the quickest a manager has recorded that many in Premier League history after Luiz Felipe Scolari achieved the same feat in 2008. For context, it took Frank Lampard 42 games to reach that many clean sheets. And since January, only Manchester City (36) have won more league points than Chelsea (29) and their shots conceded in the box (51) is the fewest of any top-flight side.

That said, picking the right Chelsea defender to capitalise on their clean-sheet potential is still something of a challenge.

Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) and César Azpilicueta (£5.9m) were back in the starting XI after their midweek benching although there was no clarification as to whether Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) will trouble for the goalkeeper jersey again after his appearance against Brighton.

Azpilicueta has still started 13 of Tuchel’s 14 matches in charge, producing one goal, nine clean sheets and nine bonus points for a total of 74 points, which is the most of any Chelsea player since the change of manager. 

The Spaniard had a different role against West Ham, asked to play at right wing-back for the first time under Tuchel, a decision based on the hosts’ set-piece goal threat according to the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

“We opted for some height at the back because we know about West Ham’s strength at set pieces. We have Toni, Thiago and Andreas as a back-three which is a bit taller and with Azpi we gain more centre-metres when defending set pieces. Anything else, seems like a lot of changes from the last game, it’s a group that’s used to playing together like that and there’s a strong XI on the pitch.” – Thomas Tuchel

We must not forget Andreas Christensen (£4.7m), considering he has started six of the last eight and has claimed more clean sheets in that time than any other Chelsea defender. His total of six is one more than Azpilicueta and Antonio Rüdiger (£4.7m).

Still, the latter remains a solid option having recorded bonus points in each of the last two shut-outs for the Blues.

West Ham United XI (3-4-1-2): Fabianski; Diop, Ogbonna, Balbuena; Fredericks (Johnson 83′), Soucek, Noble (Lanzini 69′), Coufal; Fornals (Benrahma 69′); Lingard, Bowen.

Chelsea XI (3-4-2-1): E Mendy; Rüdiger, T Silva, Christensen; Chilwell, Jorginho, Kanté, Azpilicueta (R James 86′); Pulisic (Ziyech 74′), Mount; Werner (Abraham 87′).

Elsewhere in Blank Gameweek 33

Liverpool’s front four toil at Anfield as Newcastle assets creep onto FPL radar
Arsenal’s FPL defenders denied clean sheet by freak own goal in Everton defeat
How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Blank Gameweek 33

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

187 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KAALI_DAAL
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      What was the best thing about this GW?

      TAA owner tears.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Being a Trent, Jota, Trossard and Veltman owner 😎

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Sanchez and Dunk...

          Open Controls
      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Captain Salah's surprise 4 points added.

        Took care of my -4. 🙂

        Open Controls
      3. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        🙂 I'm still crying

        Open Controls
      4. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Jota missing 100 chances then subbed on 58

        Open Controls
      5. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Lost count of the times you've posted about TAA and tears.. please give it a break

        Open Controls
      6. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        The incoming Vardy party as Captain.

        Open Controls
    • FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      For people who still have BB left. When do you plan on using it?

      Any suggestions?

      Open Controls
      1. WHUFCSmith23
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Using mine whenever the double game week is. Will use transfers to build to it

        Open Controls
      2. KAALI_DAAL
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          DGW 35

          Open Controls
          1. LewanGOALski
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Who’s about to double that week?

            Open Controls
            1. Big_Andy_GAWA
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Everton and Villa, AFAIK.

              Open Controls
      3. Daniel - When to BB?
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        "Brighton against top attacking teams

        Cleansheet vs Liverpool White heavy check mark
        Cleansheet vs SpursWhite heavy check mark
        Cleansheet vs LeedsWhite heavy check mark
        Cleansheet vs EvertonWhite heavy check mark
        Cleansheet vs Chelsea White heavy check mark

        But concedes to one of the worst premier league teams we've ever seen,Typical FPL"

        Taken from Twittet. Bitter Weltman owner. Ofcourse he delivered back to back CSs when on the bench

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Veltman*

          Open Controls
        2. FPL_Motty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Liverpool attack not the same this year
          They played spurs without kane
          Leeds was a good result
          Everton attack is rubbish
          Chelsea aren't hugely attacking under tuchel.

          Doesnt really say alot for me.

          Open Controls
      4. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Bench Jota or Shaw next GW?

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Jota

          Open Controls
        2. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I am benching both. I would bench Shaw if only 1.

          Open Controls
      5. Jafalad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Real shame Leeds fans can't get into Helland Rd to see the game today against the Scum.

        Open Controls
      6. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Entire season in the hands of old man Vardy...

        Open Controls
        1. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Need a mega Party.

          Open Controls
      7. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        ⚽ Team News 📰
        WOLVES : Patricio, Coady, Saiss, Boly, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Ait-Nouri, Traore, Podence, Jose
        Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Silva, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Richards, Kilman, Otasowie, Corbeanu

        BURNLEY : Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Cork, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Wood, Vydra
        Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Norris, Stephens, Rodriguez, Pieters, Bardsley, Gudmundsson, Dunne, Barnes

        Open Controls
        1. sunzip14
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Vydra starting means my Rudiger points will almost surely stay put on the bench!!

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Both start, phewww

          Open Controls
        3. COVID-CASUAL
            59 mins ago

            Wasn’t Neves still isolating yesterday, according to the presser.

            Might’ve taken a punt on him over Saka. Will see how he goes.

            Open Controls
          • Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            58 mins ago

            Coady goal.

            Open Controls
            1. Gazwaz80
              • 1 Year
              27 mins ago

              Ditto

              Open Controls
          • BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            20 mins ago

            Willy Jose madness

            Open Controls
        4. LewanGOALski
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours ago

          Never thought I’d say that but GO GO Chris Wood!

          Open Controls
          1. Gandalf
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Ditto for me with Vydra!

            Open Controls
        5. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Wow PL's worst fixture this

          If you watch this........

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            I bet it isn't actually. I bet Burnely score.

            Open Controls
          2. Original - Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            You'll be eating your words come full-time

            Open Controls
          3. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Pretty sure it was Sheffield vs Brighton. This is going to be more exciting than Liverpool vs Newcastle

            Open Controls
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Brighton are still decent to watch

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                Tell that to any Brighton supporter!

                Open Controls
          4. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Not quite as bad as Sheff United vs Brighton. It was horrendous for a Saturday night viewing

            Open Controls
        6. KAMARA-COPY
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Vydra brace please

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Hail Vydra

            Open Controls
            1. balint84
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              😀

              Open Controls
        7. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Barnes on bench possibly not good for Vydra owners going forward- 1 point cameos if needed from bench

          Open Controls
        8. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Vydra rats coming out of hibernation

          Open Controls
          1. KAMARA-COPY
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Careful there,the rats may be smiling at fulltime

            Open Controls
            1. DannyDrinkVodka
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              I’m just bitter because I benched him last second in favour of Holding....that own goal was one of the worst I have ever seen

              Open Controls
        9. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Would you keep Alonso for one more week (ful) or ditch for Digne?

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Keep if he does not start midweek. Would get rid otherwise.

            Open Controls
        10. Miniboss
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Has there been any news if Kane is playing tonight?

          Open Controls
          1. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            He's been ruled out, no?

            Open Controls
          2. FPL_Motty
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Yes, he's been passed to play "some part"

            Open Controls
        11. JY84
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Hi.. For those still with WC, when do u think we shd use it??? I was intending to wait till the DGW fixtures being announced b4 planning.... However its now GW33 alr but e fixtures still haven't been announced yet! Wonder whether i shd use it next week esp since my BB is oso still unutilized too....or shd i still continue to hold on??

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_Motty
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Wc 34, BB 35.

            Open Controls
        12. balint84
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          A) greenwood+watkins to son+benteke (-4)
          B) save transfer, playing without Son

          Open Controls
          1. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Yeah, save

            Open Controls
        13. Punty McPuntface
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Non FPL straw poll...who do we think will get a card today?

          A - Hojbjerg
          B - Fernandinho
          C - Both

          Open Controls
          1. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            C. Only YC though

            Open Controls
          3. balint84
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Fer red card, Hoj own goal

            Open Controls
        14. SHOWSTOPPERRR
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Vydra and coady owner here, vydra brace and coady goal please..

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.