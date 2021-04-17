107
Scout Notes April 17

Lingard limps off as Cresswell absence affects West Ham’s attack and defence

107 Comments
Newcastle 3-2 West Ham

  • Goals: Joelinton (£5.7m), Joe Willock (£4.7m) | Issa Diop (£4.3m), Jesse Lingard (£6.6m)
  • Own goals: Diop
  • Assists: Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m), Matt Ritchie x2 (£4.9m) | Jarrod Bowen (£6.0m), Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m)
  • Red cards: Craig Dawson (£4.5m)
  • Bonus points: Joelinton x3, Ritchie x2, Miguel Almirón x1 (£5.6m)

DON’T CRAMP MY STYLE

Fantasy Premier League managers need to keep an eye on David Moyes’ next team news update after Jesse Lingard (£6.6m) limped off during West Ham’s Double Gameweek 32 defeat to Newcastle.

Following his recent form, the mid-priced midfielder has quickly become a key asset, now in 29.7% of teams and owned by 83.2% of the current top 10,000 FPL managers.

His goal-scoring run extended to a ninth in West Ham colours on Saturday, his best-ever goal-tally in a Premier League season, which is why so many managers held their breath when Lingard went down for late treatment at Newcastle.

During his post-match press conference, Moyes revealed he had no spoken to the medical staff yet but suspected Lingard had only suffered from cramp, which appears to be why the player does not have a flag on FPL.

“I think it was just cramp but I have not had a chance to speak to the physio but I don’t think it was too bad.” – David Moyes

CRESSWELL SOON

Despite adding a 13th attacking return in 10 matches, this was admittedly one of Lingard’s quieter performances in a West Ham shirt.

There was concern that the absence of Michail Antonio (£6.5m) would hinder his productivity against Leicester, a claim the England international put to bed emphatically with his Gameweek 31 brace.

However, the Hammers were without further key personnel against Newcastle, the absence of Aaron Cresswell (£5.8m) and Arthur Masuaku (£4.3m) leaving them somewhat short of creativity on the left-hand side.

The two defenders had operated as the left-sided centre-back and left wing-back in each of the previous two matches, while Angelo Ogbonna (£4.7m) and Ben Johnson (£3.9m) fulfilled those roles at St. James’ Park.

With neither of them able to match their stricken team-mates level of creativity, West Ham struggled to sustain long periods of pressure inside Newcastle’s half which consequently forced Lingard to drop deep from his makeshift centre-forward role to make things happen, largely in vain.

“Overall we are really pleased with him, he was quieter today I know he got us the goal but in general, he was quieter.” – David Moyes

Meanwhile, Lingard was forced to take over some of Cresswell’s set-piece duties in Double Gameweek 32, pulling him further away from the danger area.

His delivery was not as strong as Cresswell’s either, so the Hammers were unable to ask as many questions in dead-ball situations as they would have liked.

This season, Cresswell has produced 0.7 successful corners per match while Lingard is yet to register his first.

Those invested in the West Ham attack may also want to keep an eye on the defender’s fitness as well as Lingard’s between now and Blank Gameweek 33.

“We’re without a few injured players and we’re trying to put on a show. Both (Cresswell and Masuaku) picked up injuries but nevertheless I think we put in a pretty good sterling performance but disappointed with the third goal. Hopefully, get them both back quite quickly but no time frame on it.” – David Moyes

Still, provided he is still fit to face Chelsea next Saturday, Lingard may still have a say in the penalty pecking order at West Ham.

He dispatched the Hammers’ second-half spot-kick although it did come with two caveats. In striking the post before his effort went in, Lingard came close to a third successive penalty miss while Mark Noble (£4.5m) had come off the field five minutes before it was struck.

Meanwhile, Jarrod Bowen (£6.0m) has now produced attacking returns in each of his last four Premier League matches and has spent significant portions of the last three as an out-of-position centre-forward.

SCORES ON THE DAWS

West Ham continue to feel the absence of Declan Rice (£4.7m) keenly, their defence struggling to keep things tight without him in the team.

Between Gameweeks 1 and 29, the Hammers conceded 1.2 goals per game. Since Rice’s knee injury, they have given up 2.3 per match.

As the sample size continues to increase, now up to three matches, faith in West Ham defence is understandably dipping.

The lack of Cresswell was also a key factor in Double Gameweek 32, of course, and they were not helped by some woeful defensive errors by Issa Diop (£4.3m) and Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) as well as Craig Dawson’s (£4.5m) first-half red card.

The former Watford man will now miss the Blank Gameweek 33 meeting with Chelsea. Considering how obliging West Ham have been without Rice, and Cresswell a potential absentee as well as Dawson at the London Stadium, owners of Mason Mount (£7.2m) and his midfield colleagues are surely licking their lips.

“(Asked about conceding 10 goals in the last four games) You’re right. It’s not good. Today was different. It was about individual mistakes more than anything else.” – David Moyes

Still, Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m) persists in belying West Ham’s defensive struggles after he recorded his seventh assist of the season in Double Gameweek 32.

In forcing the handball for the Hammers’ penalty, he has now assisted in each of the last three matches, conceding at least twice on all those occasions but scoring four FPL points all the same.

Finally, Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) put on another impressive performance for Newcastle on Saturday, adding his third goal involvement since his Gameweek 30 return.

With plenty of space to exploit between West Ham’s back-three and Rice-less midfield, he helped the Magpies enjoy being on the front foot for large spells at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle face Liverpool (away), Arsenal (home), Leicester (away) and Manchester City (home) between now and Gameweek 36 so investment in the budget midfielder is hardly pressing.

But, provided he can overcome a swollen ankle, Saint-Maximin could represent an exciting punt for Gameweek 37 and 38 matches against Sheffield United (home) and Fulham (away) respectively.

“Allan Saint-Maximin has a bad swollen ankle. We hope he’s okay.” – Steve Bruce

The same goes for Callum Wilson (£6.5m) who is yet to start since his Gameweek 31 return from a hamstring issue. 

“Look, the temptation is always to throw them in. We think Allan’s a week ahead of Callum in terms of what he’s put in on the training pitch and played. There’s a bit of caution with Callum because he has been out a long time. He’s trained well all week so another week’s training ahead of him and hopefully, he’ll be ready to start.” – Steve Bruce

Newcastle United XI (3-4-3): Dubravka; Dummett, Clark, Fernández; Ritchie, Shelvey, S Longstaff (Willock 81′), Murphy; Almirón, Joelinton (Carroll 90+8′), Saint-Maximin (Wilson 64′).

West Ham United XI (3-4-1-2): Fabianski; Ogbonna, Diop, Dawson; Johnson (Fredericks 90+5′), Soucek, Noble (Benrahma 75′), Coufal; Fornals; Lingard (Lanzini 87′), Bowen.

Double Gameweek 32 so far…

  1. fusen
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Wolves defender on the template wildcard looks to be doing the business

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      This is the last week for their clean sheets I reckon.

      They still look woeful and let both Fulham & Sheffield United get chances they should have scored.

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        They’ve already more than paid for themselves though with these 2 clean sheets

        Open Controls
        1. moment
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          13 points from Coady in 2 weeks since the WC, very happy.

          Open Controls
      2. Hits from the Bong
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Boly is back now, they should be good for a few more imo

        Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (123 teams)

    Current safety score = 34
    Top score = 55
    LMS average = 38.92 (-0.94) = 37.98
    Players played = 1.33/12.36

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Noooo. Looks like I’m finally headed out. On 33 after 4/15.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        1 point out atm, need the defence to do well.

        Open Controls
        1. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Never like relying on the defence!

          Trouble is my template rating is 90% (!) so if I’m already behind then it’s not looking good

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            EOs for your team are 7 attackers at 83 (Jota) 85 (Salah) and the rest 90 or higher. TAA 67 and the other 3 are near 50. Only Kane isn't helping you.

            Open Controls
            1. Don Kloppeone
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Thanks TM. Will hope for the best. Honestly I look out for LMS now more than my MLs 😆

              Open Controls
  3. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    BGW 33 team, with 1 FT!

    Sanchez (Areola)
    Alonso Shaw Coady
    Bruno Salah Lingard Pereira Saka
    Iheanacho Vardy
    | Phillips (Kane) (Dias)

    Early thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      You'll probably need to use the FT.

      Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Lingard injury would make things easier

      Open Controls
      1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        yeah, too early to say - if everyone is fit/looks likely to play based on the rest to the week, Saka or Alonso to someone?

        Open Controls
  4. Surfeit of Lampteys
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Ooh nice nine pointer from my Willian Jose point. Things finally coming up Milhouse for me. Top million, here I come!

    Open Controls
  5. L S P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Pretty sure this -8 is going to pay off:

    Bruno/Gundo/DCL->Lingard/Traore/Kane(TC)

    Currently +41pts

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Just need Bruno to go off, and you could have chucked the TC on him & replaced DCL with whatever forward scores decently.

      I wouldn't be so sure just yet.

      Open Controls
      1. L S P
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        By that logic, I guess I should have just done Gundo->Siggy (TC)

        Just say something nice

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          I'm sorry, but I'm not here to lie.

          Netting Lingard, Traore & Kane returns is nice but you are calling it based on the 3 you've transferred out not even playing a minutes worth of football.

          Does the +41 include the score of you would have subbed in for DCL, or the TC/normal C points of who you would have captained? Yo lu can't really tell yet since it hasn't happened.

          It's just not really how the math works in these scenarios.

          The return is still good, so well done on that, but far too early to call.

          Open Controls
          1. L S P
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Like I said “pretty sure”

            Oh what’s the point (see comment below)

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              I'm not sure what you were expecting as a comment reply. Congratulations?

              Open Controls
              1. L S P
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 34 mins ago

                Sorry - I should have just speculated on potential injuries to Kane and Lingard or added 85 asterisks detailing every scenario that could ruin a 41 point gain on three transfers rather than say “pretty sure this worked out for me.”

                Forgot where I was for a second. As you were.

                Open Controls
                1. GoonerSteve
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Lol good answer

                  Open Controls
                2. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Why are you getting so worked up?

                  Plus, don't have a go at me speculating on injuries when you are literally speculating on players that haven't played yet. That's ridiculously hypocritical.

                  Not being mean, just saying it's too early to call.

                  Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Depends on who would have captained etc.

      Open Controls
      1. L S P
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        This site is the worst

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Obviously the transfers worked out but using +41 isn't close to the true gain.

          Open Controls
      2. just a man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        That's a bit mean. Looks like good transfers to me, nice job LSP.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          How is it mean? It's the plain truth lol.

          Open Controls
          1. just a man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            lol

            Open Controls
        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          I don’t think anyone’s being mean ... just eggs and when they hatch etc ...

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Speaking of that, the worst case scenario is if Kane & Lingard are both now injured >1 week, and the likes of Bruno do well against Leeds again.

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              This.

              He's also missed all their recent hauls.

              Nevermind.

              Open Controls
            2. L S P
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Doesn’t this game grant you transfers every week?

              Dang. Things aren’t even half full vs half empty today, the glass is just shattered.

              Open Controls
        3. L S P
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Thanks JAM

          Open Controls
        4. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          How many Kane and Lingard points has he missed until now in the net calculation too?

          Open Controls
          1. L S P
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            OMG HYSTERICAL

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              It's gone 11 pm here in the home of football and we're all in mourning.

              Open Controls
              1. L S P
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                Like I said: this site is the worst.

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 27 mins ago

                  Depending on your perspective.

                  Open Controls
                  1. L S P
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 23 mins ago

                    Duh.

                    /logging off

                    Open Controls
                2. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  Nobody is actually being mean to you. They are just not jacking you off like you expected.

                  Open Controls
                  1. L S P
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 22 mins ago

                    I didn’t accuse anyone of being mean to me.

                    Good luck on the rest of your season.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 20 mins ago

                      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/23690547

                      Well you told me to say something nice? And the opposite of that is...?

                      Open Controls
                      1. L S P
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 14 mins ago

                        GOOD LUCK ON THE REST OF YOUR SEASON

                        Open Controls
                      2. L S P
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 11 mins ago

                        (It wasn’t hard to say the first time or the second and no semantic gymnastics required. Try it sometime.)

                        Open Controls
                      3. im1974
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        9 mins ago

                        Bedtime children

                        Open Controls
    3. WE GO FOR IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Have to factor in the player you would've captained as well as the player coming in for DCL.

      But still think those are good moves and have worked well so far.

      Open Controls
    4. Bennerman
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Logged in, read this all as a dispassionate observer – LSP is the man in the right here. IMO, of course.

      Open Controls
  6. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Son to Havertz FT?

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Tempting isn't it - that's one defence that looks worth targeting

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Yeah. No Cresswell or Dawson. You'd expect Chelsea to be all over them on that big pitch. Pulisic could also have a field day

        Open Controls
  7. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    So do so many people have Wolves defenders?

    Can’t work out any other way I’m on a red arrow with a 90% template team!

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I think a lot, myself included, stuck one in on their WC.

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Kane TC and Coady - https://www.livefpl.net/top10k

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Forgot about the TCs! That’ll do it!

        Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Yeah I've Coady.

      Open Controls
  8. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Any more Mendy news?

    Open Controls
    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      What’s this? I’m out the loop!

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      No. The person who posted it can be sourced here. Follow them if you want: https://www.reddit.com/r/fantasypl/comments/mswxca

      Otherwise I'd stop worrying about it and chill. Deadline has passed already. You can't change it.

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        This site is founded on things that we can't do anything about. Worrying is part of it.

        Open Controls
      2. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Cuchullain posted this. An Irish folklore hero. Must be true then.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          50 mins ago

          Updated on a post below mate.

          Open Controls
  9. PP6
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Lingard is alright isn’t he?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      He's possibly not.

      Open Controls
    2. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Looked like pulled ham to me, but apparently Moyes afterwards said just cramp, so don't pull the trigger on any change yet.

      Open Controls
  10. ralfb
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Wildcard is only chip left I have - which gw would be best to use it?

    Open Controls
    1. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I would wait and see what happens with the upcoming fixture changes. Might be at least one interesting double towards the end of the season.

      Open Controls
      1. ralfb
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Ta

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      This in my view.

      Or final into B team players and relegation dog fight?

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Wrong year to bank on a relegation dog fight extending into GW38 imo.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Which is the 3rd team for the trap door?

          Open Controls
        2. just a man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Good call. If Fulham don't beat Arsenal, might be no battle to speak of.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            True but those above it won't be heading to the beach too early.

            Imagine the queues!

            Open Controls
  11. GoonerSteve
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Any advice on transfers? Considering a -4.

    Martinez (Fabri)
    Coufal, Dallas, Targett, Veltman, (Stones)
    Fernandes, Salah (c), Jota. Lingard, (Son)
    Ihenacho, Brewster, (Kane)

    1ft, 1.7itb.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      On a blank why not?

      Open Controls
    2. BurlingtonDriftersFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      you seem to be in tough spot - based on GW 33, the ones to get rid of are Coufal, Dallas and Brewster - but Coufal and Dallas have good fixtures the next week and beyond (Stones too, if he seems likely to play), and Brewster is worth so little that you can't really upgrade him.

      Are you thinking getting rid of someone specifially to fund a 2nd move

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Don't see the need for a hit there

      Just Son to Maddison or a Chelsea mid to attack that West Ham defence leaves you quite ok assuming Lingard is ok.

      Plenty will be worse off

      Open Controls
  12. PogChamp
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Anyone play Wonder Strike on Paddy Power? Had Joelinton(c) came 3rd and won £100

    Open Controls
  13. Stand By Mee
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Were the any update on Kane today?

    Open Controls
    1. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Not really, think we're best waiting for the presser before Soton. Probs Tue.

      Open Controls
      1. Stand By Mee
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Ok thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Not sure if this account is reliable, but:

      @spurslion

      The ankle injury @HKane sustained in yesterday’s match is not as serious as originally anticipated.

      He will not play midweek against Southampton, however, there are some in the club who believe he could be back for the @Carabao_Cup final next week!

      Open Controls
    3. im1974
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      What does it matter? Not beating Everton means it’s all on EFL final for Mourinho. No way he plays midweek. “Ankle” injury perfect excuse to not play Kane

      Open Controls
  14. chesterCITY
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      is Kane fit?

      Open Controls
      1. onceuponatyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        49 mins ago

        It feels likely that he doesn't have a serious injury... but I think the feeling is that whatever happens he's unlikely to start the next match.

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        49 mins ago

        I would

        Open Controls
      3. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
        • 8 Years
        47 mins ago

        Doubt he plays against Southampton.

        Open Controls
    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      RE: Kepa's performance and the Mendy/Kepa situation this gameweek, here are Tuchel's words from a Post-Match presser from today:

      https://youtu.be/FI6BXHlgX1Y

      At 00:43: Tuchel - "it is very likely [Kepa] has another match against Brighton, maybe"

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        Cheers . Yeah no Mendy against Brighton by the looks of it.

        Open Controls
      2. Ginola
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        42 mins ago

        Mendy injured?

        Open Controls
      3. FPL_Motty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        30 mins ago

        Ridiculous. Kepa didn't even have anything to do, it was good by his standards, in that he didn't c*ck up. Gonna be pissed if tuchel benchs mendy and rudiger which now looks likely. No backup gk what a fail

        Open Controls
        1. Ginola
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          18 mins ago

          I can only blame myself for shipping Martinez for Mendy on wc. Frustrating though that suddenly Kepa is 1st choice again.

          Open Controls
      4. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Tuchel has stats tables too, unfortunately 🙂 Mendy has xG prevented -3.90, so going with him on wildcard was always a little bit risky in hindsight. You get the keeper from good defensive side for around 5.0 to get almost certain clean sheets, but yet he's nowhere near shot stopper like dEmigod.

        Open Controls
    • AM9
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Stones and Son to Trent and Jota -4? Exact cash.

        Open Controls
        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          1 hour ago

          Looks good

          Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Kane smashing it for patient TCers
        Lingard scoring again
        Wolves clean sheet

        Looks like it’s going to be one of those bloody weeks again

        I always capitulate at the end of the season!

        Open Controls
        1. just a man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          49 mins ago

          Funny old season, but stick with it, you never know how it's going to roll next week.

          Open Controls
        2. im1974
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Is this irony? Education system is shot........

          Open Controls
      • Manani
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        2FT, thinking Kane > someone else? But fixture is looking good after the blank (assuming Kane will be back week after)

        Mendy
        TAA Holding Rudiger Coady
        Salah Jota Pereria Lingard
        Nacho Laca

        Forster Kane Son Reguilion

        Open Controls
        1. Werner Bros
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm reluctant to get rid of Kane - unless injury news suggests I should. I'd probably look to ship Son and Reguilion first in your position

          Open Controls
      • Werner Bros
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        Any thoughts on what to do here with 2FT. Likely wont pull the trigger until after this weeks games are through. But one potential move is...

        Son Davis > Laca Pereira

        Mendy Forster
        TAA Shaw Coady Holding Masuaku
        Salah Bruno Jota Lingard Son
        Kane Nacho Davis

        Open Controls
        1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Your keeper could be a problem.

          Open Controls
      • Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        Uggghh !! That Saiss miss.....
        15 pointer could have been.

        Open Controls
      • Parsnips
          31 mins ago

          Clear move here is DCL > Laca?

          Martinez
          Holding Coufal Rudiger Saiss Philips
          Bruno lingard Jota
          DCl Iheanacho

          Fabri Son KDB Kane

          Open Controls
          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Not if KDB Lingard out for any length of time

            Open Controls

