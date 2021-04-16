312
Metrics April 16

How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Double Gameweek 32

Double Gameweek 32 has produced the most-backed Triple Captain of the campaign so far.

Harry Kane (£11.7m) comes into the round with the backing of 359,246 enhanced armbands, the highest accrued by any player in one Gameweek this season.

The Spurs player has actually broken his own record in that respect, having gone into Double Gameweek 26 shouldering 239,588 Triple Captaincies.

Those numbers made for a very one-sided captain’s affair among the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers.

95.5% of them captained Kane for Double Gameweek 32 while just 3.2% went for Son Heung-min (£9.5m).

Spurs’ Friday-night trip to Everton largely satisfied the masses in the end as Kane scored twice while Son registered his fourth blank from a possible six.

That said, Kane came off with an ankle problem in stoppage time at Goodison Park, putting his chances of starting against Southampton on Wednesday at risk.

Such was the Spurs dominance of the captaincy, Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) finished third among the top 10k this week but managed a share of just 0.4% of their armbands.

Unsurprisingly, the Triple Captain was the most popular chip in Double Gameweek 32.

22.6% of the top 10k went for the enhanced armband this weekend, taking the overall usage of it at this level to 95.6%.

Meanwhile, the Wildcard continues to receive some attention, albeit small.

3.1% of the top 10k pulled the trigger on a new squad for Double Gameweek 32, meaning 8.7% of them plan to use the Wildcard in the final six Gameweeks of the season.

After this week’s chip usage, 67.7% of the top 10k have exhausted their supply for the 2020/21 campaign.

27.3% have used three of their chips while 4.6% have two left to use between now and Gameweek 38.

As a result of Kane’s heavy backing in the top 10k, his effective ownership at that level was the highest witnessed this season: 216.8%.

He was also the only asset with over 100% effective ownership with Son sitting in second place at 88.0%.

Of particular note is the fact that Jesse Lingard (£6.5m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.0m) are both in the top five now.

Gameweek 31

Double Gameweek 32

Son was a popular transfer target among the top 10k ahead of Double Gameweek 32.

As you can see from the two squads, his ownership at this level rose by 29.4 percentage points between the two most recent deadlines.

His two Double Gameweek 32 fixtures have helped him rise from the fifth-most-popular midfielder in the top 10k to the most fashionable.

Jesse Lingard (£6.5m) continues his journey to the top-end of top-10k action, now owned by 83.2% of such managers after his latest double-digit haul. 59.8% of them had him for the 14 points he scored against Leicester.

Iheanacho is another significant riser, his Gameweek 31 brace at West Ham helping him jump from 37.7% ownership at this level to 78.3%.

Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford (£6.5m) continues to cling onto a place inside the top-three most popular top 10k forwards.

His ownership in the upper echelons has dropped by 13.3 percentage points but 33.6% of the top 10k still retain faith in the Leeds man.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) has re-emerged in the template after his back-to-back double-figure hauls.

Already, he is the fourth-most-fashionable top-10k defender with ownership of 37.2% for Double Gameweek 32.

Meanwhile, an examination of the Wildcarders in the top 10k gives an indication of some of the potential differentials on offer at this level for the season’s closing stages.

Rob Holding (£4.2m) and Conor Coady (£4.9m) are both significant options for such managers despite not featuring in the top-five defenders in the wider pool of the top 10k.

Meanwhile, 28.6% of these Wildcarders went for Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m), who has four goals in his last four Premier League matches.

Post a Comment
  1. mgilbert86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Hope Kane isn't injured but it may make things more interesting with replacements if he is

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      I guess Vardy will be the popular choice

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Yeah, surely most would make that switch. Not much form, but juicy fixtures and all to play for!

        Open Controls
    2. hueycho
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Spurs looked terrible i must say, lucky that Kane was on fire

      Open Controls
  2. fn.jota
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      i cant open the fantasy website, any1 has this problem?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Working fine here

        Open Controls
    • HD7
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Do Gundo to Maddy now or wait for this long GW to end?

      Obviously Kane news too

      Open Controls
      1. mgilbert86
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I already did Gundo to Bowen but Maddy is a great shout

        Open Controls
      2. COVID-CASUAL
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Just wait. Always the answer

          Open Controls
      3. COVID-CASUAL
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Obviously I’d prefer Kane plays the next one, but he’s scored more points here than all the other popular TC options this season.

          I guess if you wasted your TC on one of those, you’ve got to tell yourself something to sleep at night.

          I’ll take the 12pts on 80% of the field.

          Open Controls
          1. Atwood
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Yeah the TC is already a success. Anything from here is a bonus.

            Open Controls
          2. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Very few TC's scored 0.

            Open Controls
            1. COVID-CASUAL
                30 mins ago

                12 points over the normal captain Kane.

                8 to 20 over the previous popular TC points

                Am I missing something?

                Open Controls
                1. COVID-CASUAL
                    25 mins ago

                    Sorry it’s more like 12 to 30 over previous popular TC picks

                    Open Controls
                  • TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 11 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Sure you got 12 more points this GW.
                    TCer's got their extra points when they used it, just not 12 in most cases.
                    You probably captained previous TC options and just about everyone captained Kane this GW.

                    Open Controls
              • Bushwhacker
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                Didn't waste it ; used it, got rewarded by it. Hope you made up some ground tonight.

                Open Controls
            2. The Hunt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              Arise Sir Harry, the TOP points scorer in the FPL.

              The cream does indeed ALWAYS rises to the top.

              Onwards and upwards!...

              Open Controls
            3. Atwood
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 41 mins ago

              New PB - 1100. Highest FPL position I've had.

              I'm sure plenty of you did that well before spending 10 years on this site but I'll take it regardless.

              Open Controls
              1. BERGKOP
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 28 mins ago

                Well done! Must feel great. Good luck for the run in. Cracking the top 1K would be sweet!

                Open Controls
              2. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 27 mins ago

                Congrats!

                Open Controls
              3. Atwood
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                Thanks both!

                Open Controls
              4. McGurn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Congratulations. Well done, keep it going.

                Open Controls
            4. Bobby Digital
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              Tough one:

              A) Traore (BUR)
              or
              B) Trossard (shu)

              Open Controls
              1. BERGKOP
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 4 mins ago

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
            5. KDB United
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              Harry Kane has been a absolute legend this season. Probably the most reliable captain all year, when we expected him to do well he delivered! Rest up well captain my captain!

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 15 mins ago

                He has

                Open Controls
              2. Atwood
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 14 mins ago

                I’d love to see some old posts from this site in the days when Kane was a budget forward option.

                Be interesting to see the change in people’s opinions (including mine I’m sure) as it became clear how good he was.

                Open Controls
              3. McGurn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                He has trolled me for years, never delivering when i captained him, but the last few weeks he has finally delivered. Looked world class tonight.

                Open Controls
            6. Pep Roulette
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              When do you think TAA will hit his price rise this week?

              Open Controls
              1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Not for a few days at least, he's at 40% on fffix now.

                Open Controls
                1. Pep Roulette
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  Cheers mate

                  Open Controls
            7. Bleh
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Would you FH this team? Willing to take a -4 to replace Struijk to a playing def.

              Martinez
              Targett, TAA, Digne, Struijk*
              Salah, Bruno, Lingard, Jota
              Bamford, Iheanacho

              Subs: Sanchez, Kane, Gundo, Dias

              Open Controls
              1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                I wouldn't. Think you are good enough with what you have.

                Open Controls
                1. Bleh
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  Cheers! It was always in the pipeline for GW33 but having second thoughts now...

                  Open Controls
              2. MidTableFantasy
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Save for one of the DGWs, looks fine

                Open Controls
            8. kobewan
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Anyone considering on maxing up on Liverpool players, Easy fixtures to the end and no other games to worry about, main focus is getting a UCL slot.

              Salah/TAA/Jota

              Open Controls
              1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                55 mins ago

                Definitely. Got TAA and Salah now, will probably get Jota but maybe Nat Phillips? Gonna wait and see.

                Open Controls
                1. kobewan
                  • 1 Year
                  2 mins ago

                  they actually concede 0 goals after the united game... Phillips not a bad choice and his cheap...

                  Open Controls
                  1. kobewan
                    • 1 Year
                    2 mins ago

                    Can*

                    Open Controls
              2. UNDERWORLD7
                • 9 Years
                54 mins ago

                Yep, added Trent this GW to Jota & Salah

                Open Controls
                1. kobewan
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  I have Salah and TAA, maybe get Jota or Phillips next GW gotta get rid of Neto now

                  Open Controls
              3. Cheeto__Bandito
                  53 mins ago

                  TAA is overpriced

                  Open Controls
                  1. kobewan
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    same with Auba too many dead account have them

                    Open Controls
              4. Cheeto__Bandito
                  1 hour, 50 mins ago

                  Spread out Gameweeks are so painful. Knowing you cant enjoy anything from saturady football as it will only result in a red arrow due to limited game

                  Open Controls
                  1. UNDERWORLD7
                    • 9 Years
                    54 mins ago

                    Surely got other stuff to do? Who cares if they're spread out?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Cheeto__Bandito
                        53 mins ago

                        rather it all happen over couple days, so if its a poor week doesnt drag on

                        Open Controls
                        1. UNDERWORLD7
                          • 9 Years
                          50 mins ago

                          i get ya, but it all equates out all the same by the time the GW is over and done with anyway.

                          Open Controls
                    2. kobewan
                      • 1 Year
                      40 mins ago

                      I have players playing every gameday this GW... It's fine

                      Open Controls
                  2. Ruinenlust
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                    TC fail

                    Open Controls
                    1. UNDERWORLD7
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 31 mins ago

                      You put it on Son?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ruinenlust
                        • 3 Years
                        53 mins ago

                        Kane, who got injured

                        Open Controls
                        1. UNDERWORLD7
                          • 9 Years
                          51 mins ago

                          Kane TC is a success, and we don't know if he's out for next game.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Ruinenlust
                            • 3 Years
                            41 mins ago

                            12 points is not a success

                            Open Controls
                            1. UNDERWORLD7
                              • 9 Years
                              39 mins ago

                              we're only game in, and 12 points is still a success over other normal captainersm jesus, what d'ya want? 100 points?

                              Open Controls
                              1. UNDERWORLD7
                                • 9 Years
                                39 mins ago

                                captainers*

                                Open Controls
                    2. BurlingtonDriftersFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 19 mins ago

                      "I'd trade it all for a little more "

                      Monty Burns

                      Open Controls
                    3. kobewan
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 19 mins ago

                      it was good, could have been better. no complains 36pts. is enough

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ruinenlust
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 17 mins ago

                        36 points is not enough. It should have been 75 points had he not been injured.

                        Open Controls
                        1. UNDERWORLD7
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 16 mins ago

                          lmao, this guy

                          Open Controls
                        2. kobewan
                          • 1 Year
                          1 hour, 14 mins ago

                          lol.. ok

                          Open Controls
                        3. Pukki Blinders
                          • 1 Year
                          1 hour ago

                          Just listen to your foolish comments before you type mate

                          Open Controls
                          1. G-Whizz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 3 Years
                            21 mins ago

                            Don't feed the trolls mate 😉

                            Open Controls
                            1. Pukki Blinders
                              • 1 Year
                              9 mins ago

                              The trolls gotta eat as well..

                              Open Controls
                        4. The Suspended One
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          59 mins ago

                          I’m more irritated siggy jacked his bp with that penalty gift from a complete flop by jrod

                          Open Controls
                    4. Bushwhacker
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      SALTY

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bushwhacker
                        • 1 Year
                        16 mins ago

                        Course it'd be hysterical if he did play against Southampton and got a red card in the 3rd minute. . . .

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Suspended One
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          Or hits a brace

                          Open Controls
                    5. The Suspended One
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      Love all the naysayers all week long.. do they embrace their bad takes about Kane? No... they start running their mouths about how he’s hurt now and his brace doesn’t matter. Don’t feed the trolls. K TC worked like a charm already

                      Open Controls
                  3. The Suspended One
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                    I know it’s early, but

                    TAA(C) next week

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bushwhacker
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 16 mins ago

                      Newcastle have ASM and Wilson back ; don't think they'll be the rollovers no more.

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Suspended One
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 14 mins ago

                        Yeaaah, we’ll see

                        I like them to have 70% possession and him to create 5 Chances. CS a bonus.

                        Open Controls
                  4. Price Changes
                    Ragabolly
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    Risers: Kane (11.8) Pulisic (8.3) Cavani (7.9) Lucas Moura (6.7) Lingard (6.6) Iheanacho (6.1) Bowen (6.0) Reguilón (5.6) Shaw (5.4) Semedo (5.3)

                    Fallers: Mané (11.7) Richarlison (7.8) Digne (6.1) Cancelo (5.9) Gündogan (5.8) Neto (5.6) Dunk (4.9) Perry (4.4)

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Suspended One
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      53 mins ago

                      Gundog NOoooooooo!

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Suspended One
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        +5-2

                        Open Controls
                    2. ZimZalabim
                      • 4 Years
                      51 mins ago

                      Cheers RB

                      Open Controls
                    3. COVID-CASUAL
                        50 mins ago

                        Hmm probs should’ve jumped off Gundo but couldn’t find an option I liked. Hopefully he at least plays

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Suspended One
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          49 mins ago

                          Why sell him at that price with that potential? Just bench..

                          Open Controls
                          1. Pukki Blinders
                            • 1 Year
                            46 mins ago

                            Because there’s plenty of better options out there. Gundo wagon is over

                            Open Controls
                            1. The Suspended One
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              I’ll bench the 5.5 over the 1m and a fodder thx

                              Open Controls
                    4. The Suspended One
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 5 mins ago

                      Can... not.... wait for Chelsea/City.

                      See you all Sunday

                      Open Controls
                      1. UNDERWORLD7
                        • 9 Years
                        1 min ago

                        chelsea and city play Sunday?

                        Open Controls
                    5. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 11 Years
                      55 mins ago

                      231 EO for Kane in LMS.

                      Open Controls
                    6. Pukki Blinders
                      • 1 Year
                      43 mins ago

                      Imagine captaining Kane and hoping for Son to haul... EO is a disgrace

                      Open Controls
                      1. TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        Blame the TC chip.

                        Open Controls
                    7. POTATO
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      5 mins ago

                      Jota or TAA?
                      Can't afford both atm - already have Salah, with Philips on bench.

                      Open Controls

