How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Double Gameweek 32

Double Gameweek 32 has produced the most-backed Triple Captain of the campaign so far.

Harry Kane (£11.7m) comes into the round with the backing of 359,246 enhanced armbands, the highest accrued by any player in one Gameweek this season.

The Spurs player has actually broken his own record in that respect, having gone into Double Gameweek 26 shouldering 239,588 Triple Captaincies.

Those numbers made for a very one-sided captain’s affair among the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers.

95.5% of them captained Kane for Double Gameweek 32 while just 3.2% went for Son Heung-min (£9.5m).

Spurs’ Friday-night trip to Everton largely satisfied the masses in the end as Kane scored twice while Son registered his fourth blank from a possible six.

That said, Kane came off with an ankle problem in stoppage time at Goodison Park, putting his chances of starting against Southampton on Wednesday at risk.

Such was the Spurs dominance of the captaincy, Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) finished third among the top 10k this week but managed a share of just 0.4% of their armbands.

Unsurprisingly, the Triple Captain was the most popular chip in Double Gameweek 32.

22.6% of the top 10k went for the enhanced armband this weekend, taking the overall usage of it at this level to 95.6%.

Meanwhile, the Wildcard continues to receive some attention, albeit small.

3.1% of the top 10k pulled the trigger on a new squad for Double Gameweek 32, meaning 8.7% of them plan to use the Wildcard in the final six Gameweeks of the season.

After this week’s chip usage, 67.7% of the top 10k have exhausted their supply for the 2020/21 campaign.

27.3% have used three of their chips while 4.6% have two left to use between now and Gameweek 38.

As a result of Kane’s heavy backing in the top 10k, his effective ownership at that level was the highest witnessed this season: 216.8%.

He was also the only asset with over 100% effective ownership with Son sitting in second place at 88.0%.

Of particular note is the fact that Jesse Lingard (£6.5m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.0m) are both in the top five now.

Gameweek 31

Double Gameweek 32

Son was a popular transfer target among the top 10k ahead of Double Gameweek 32.

As you can see from the two squads, his ownership at this level rose by 29.4 percentage points between the two most recent deadlines.

His two Double Gameweek 32 fixtures have helped him rise from the fifth-most-popular midfielder in the top 10k to the most fashionable.

Jesse Lingard (£6.5m) continues his journey to the top-end of top-10k action, now owned by 83.2% of such managers after his latest double-digit haul. 59.8% of them had him for the 14 points he scored against Leicester.

Iheanacho is another significant riser, his Gameweek 31 brace at West Ham helping him jump from 37.7% ownership at this level to 78.3%.

Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford (£6.5m) continues to cling onto a place inside the top-three most popular top 10k forwards.

His ownership in the upper echelons has dropped by 13.3 percentage points but 33.6% of the top 10k still retain faith in the Leeds man.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) has re-emerged in the template after his back-to-back double-figure hauls.

Already, he is the fourth-most-fashionable top-10k defender with ownership of 37.2% for Double Gameweek 32.

Meanwhile, an examination of the Wildcarders in the top 10k gives an indication of some of the potential differentials on offer at this level for the season’s closing stages.

Rob Holding (£4.2m) and Conor Coady (£4.9m) are both significant options for such managers despite not featuring in the top-five defenders in the wider pool of the top 10k.

Meanwhile, 28.6% of these Wildcarders went for Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m), who has four goals in his last four Premier League matches.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT