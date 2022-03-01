255
Dugout Discussion March 1

Burnley v Leicester team news: Cornet returns, Maddison and Vardy on bench

The final match of Gameweek 27 sees Burnley play host to Leicester City at Turf Moor.

Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT.

A lot of captaincy hopes will be pinned on Wout Weghorst tonight, who once again leads the line in Sean Dyche’s 4-4-1-1 formation.

Elsewhere, there are three changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Charlie Taylor, Ashley Westwood and Maxwel Cornet coming in for the injured Erik Pieters, plus Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez, both of whom drop to the bench.

The big news for Leicester is the return of Jamie Vardy as a substitute, which manager Brendan Rodgers addressed before kick-off.

“Hopefully he will get an appearance at some point. It was just too early for a start. He is there for the last 15-20 minutes if we need him.”

Harvey Barnes, meanwhile, replaces Ademola Lookman, who is benched alongside James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Cork, Barnes, Rodriguez, Richardson

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Ward, Vestergaard, Choudhury, Mendy, Lookman, Perez, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  TomSaints
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    We’re halfway there

    (Lots of shouting)

    Living on a prayer

    Duke Silver ☑
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Fair play to the Burnley season ticket holders. They're the real MVPs.

      TomSaints
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        That must almost be like self harm

  2. Nightcrawler
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mahrez would be so good at a team like arsenal. Proper 20 + league goals a season player

    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Who needs Mahrez when you have Pepe, right?

      Right?

      Ze_Austin
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Now, that's just mean 😀

    Ze_Austin
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Or Leicester

      Might even with the league with 'em

  3. Cok3y5murf
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Of course last week when I benched Weghorst, he hauled and everyone was baffled by my choice
    Now I captain him and let me guess, also a poor choice...

    Rainer
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Stats just show he's overall a shite pick.

      You were unlucky last week to bench his points, he was actually lucky to get them points too...

    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I probably wouldn't bench the DGWs when nobody else has one.

      Doesn't mean you need to captain them if you play 'em though.

    Ginkapo FPL
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yup. Never bench never captain

    4. jacob1989
        1 min ago

        Atleast better than my mee c choice.
        Of all the games in the season, he has to get injured today. Great!

    5. dansmusen
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      FH with Mahrez/Shaw/Mee....could you be more unlucky ?

    Camzy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Middlesbrough are a decent team. Would not shock me if Spurs lose here. And then if Southampton win we get Spurs in GW30 which would be quite nice.

      1. NorCal Villan
          2 mins ago

          A Spurs loss would be awesome on multiple levels

        • NateDog
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I think it'll happen. A Wilder side is exactly the type of opposition that Spurs struggle against and it's not like Spurs are that solid at the back

      2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Mee one point short of my expectation. I will take that.

      Steve The Spud
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Oh ffs

      4. dshv
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Foster ddg
        Cancelo trent cash reguilon ait nouri
        Bowen salah son jwp saka
        Watkins jimenez weghorst

        1ft 1.3itb

        Reguilon to Rudiger (play 5-3-2) ??
        Bowen to willock (-4) ??
        Other ideas?

      Ze_Austin
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        What was that assist...

        Ze_Austin
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Grealish G

          Foden 2A

          Party goal

      6. Nightcrawler
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Freakish GREAT goal

      7. winchester
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Hey! Have 1fh, wc and bb left. Would you WC this team? Would use bb come gw29 if i wc now. Cheers

        foster
        taa cancelo saiss livra
        bruno bowen salah saka
        dennis watkins

        (ddg edouard jota* keane)

        a) bruno->son/coutinho
        b) wc?

      8. Mr. O'Connell
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd get a combined total of 5 points (I hope) from Weg (c), Mee and Maddison tonight. This is why we play.

      9. Gizzachance
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mee for dgw
        Cornett for 2 dgw
        Weghorst cap for dgw !

      Duke Silver ☑
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Some thought-provoking tweeting from FFH

        Fantasy Football Hub@FFH_HQ·34s
        Ben Mee was substituted off in the first half due to injury.

        Is this a bad way to end your #GW27?

      11. Nightcrawler
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Grealish with suarezesque goal.

        WORLD CLASS

        1. Not again Shirley
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes but it is against Posh.

      Rainer
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Palace 1-0 Stoke

        Kouyate G

      g40steve
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Jacks back

      14. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Free (s)hit

      15. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Ridiculous control by Grealish

        Ze_Austin
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          It's all in 'em shins

      Kitman
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Got a good team here but not very heavy on the doubles

        Foster**
        Cancelo, TAA, Robertson, Ait Nouri**,
        Saka, Salah, Buendia**, Foden,
        Kane, Broka**

        Ramsdale, King, Bowen, White

        Am thinking Foden & Buendia to Raphinha and Willock for a -4?

      17. Nightcrawler
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Fernandinho is Grade A douche

      18. jacob1989
          just now

          Was 50-50 on mee or pope c as a punt.
          Selected the wrong one. Pope 10 pointer incoming.

