Burnley v Leicester team news: Cornet returns, Maddison and Vardy on bench

The final match of Gameweek 27 sees Burnley play host to Leicester City at Turf Moor.

Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT.

A lot of captaincy hopes will be pinned on Wout Weghorst tonight, who once again leads the line in Sean Dyche’s 4-4-1-1 formation.

Elsewhere, there are three changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Charlie Taylor, Ashley Westwood and Maxwel Cornet coming in for the injured Erik Pieters, plus Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez, both of whom drop to the bench.

The big news for Leicester is the return of Jamie Vardy as a substitute, which manager Brendan Rodgers addressed before kick-off.

“Hopefully he will get an appearance at some point. It was just too early for a start. He is there for the last 15-20 minutes if we need him.”

Harvey Barnes, meanwhile, replaces Ademola Lookman, who is benched alongside James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Cork, Barnes, Rodriguez, Richardson

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Ward, Vestergaard, Choudhury, Mendy, Lookman, Perez, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy

