The Newcastle players passing the eye test for FPL Double Gameweeks 28/29

Stevie of EyeTestFPL casts the spotlight on more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options that caught his attention in Gameweek 27, using ‘eye test’ screenshots and information from our Premium Members Area.

Newcastle United are the only team to have back-to-back doubles in Gameweeks 28 and 29, as well as a potential fixture in Blank Gameweek 30, which makes their assets worthy of consideration.

It’s not just the quantity of fixtures for the Magpies, however. Eddie Howe’s side are in excellent form right now, having gone the last seven league matches unbeaten.

Here are some Newcastle players that have caught my eye recently and, in particular, in Gameweek 27.

Ryan Fraser (£5.3m)

Joe Willock (£5.7m) may be getting the limelight with his goals recently, but Ryan Fraser (£5.3m) cannot be overlooked either with his creativity.

Fraser tends to operate in the wider areas where his crossing ability will be best utilised.

The former Bournemouth man seems to thrive on the bigger spaces provided for him in these wider positions, delivering cross after cross from the flank. His assist for Joelinton’s (£5.8m) towering header on Saturday came in this exact manner after he was given time and space out wide.

Fraser’s vision to spot Chris Wood’s (£6.8m) movement towards the far post was excellent, but what was even more striking was his ability to create space for himself before delivering the cross. Whether he makes a little dummy or a shift of weight to his favourite left foot, he knows how to create room for himself.

Over the last four Gameweeks, Fraser has attempted 27 crosses (the fifth highest among midfielders) at an incredible accuracy of 44.4% and he has created a total of nine chances (the seventh highest among midfielders).

Fraser has some goal threat in him as well, occasionally drifting into decent positions inside the box.

Above: Ryan Fraser’s heatmap in Gameweek 27

However, due to his wider positioning, Fraser will mostly be relied upon for his chance creation.

With big, physical players such as Wood and Joelinton providing a target for his delivery, Fraser is getting closer to his creative best in his Bournemouth days.

One thing that I really need to mention is that Fraser has been operating down the left flank only during Allan Saint-Maximin‘s (£6.8m) absence, so his creativity could take a bit of a hit if and when the Frenchman returns and he is shifted over to the right.

During his six-match run on the opposite flank from Gameweeks 19-26, he carved out only five chances – two fewer than he managed at Brentford alone.

Still, Fraser’s display on the left may have given his manager plenty of food for thought even when Saint-Maximin returns.

Joe Willock (£5.7m)

