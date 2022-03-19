90
Community March 19

Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers

90 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead continues with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this year are the Scouts Joe LepperNeale RiggGeoff Dance, and Tom Freeman, FPL Wire’s Zophar, from the Hall of Fame Fabio BorgesFPLMatthewYavuz Kabuk and Tom Stephenson, Blackbox’s Az and Mark Sutherns, FPL “celebrities” LTFPL AndyMagnus Carlsen and FPL General plus last year’s mini league winner Les Caldwell.

Due to the unforgiving Thursday-Friday turnaround between Gameweeks, we’re bringing you TGATG a little later this week!

“The answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe and everything is…” 

Whilst experts and non-experts alike continue to argue as to whether their chip plans are the right plans, some bloke called Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m) scored a hat-trick, another Double Gameweek was announced, and the sheer boredom of Everton v Newcastle led to protests.

Amongst all the chaos, one of The Great and The Good moved into the top 1,000 for the first time this season, Magnus proved the Grandmaster again by handing the armband to Andy Robertson (£7.2m) and the Triple Captain gang got frustrated as Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) got splinters from the bench.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Four of The Great and The Good hit centuries this week with FPL General the leading scorer on 117 points, thanks to the double Liverpool defence, Dejan Kulusevski (£6.2m), Harry Kane (£12.4m) and his new best friend, Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m).

The General goes level on points with Fabio Borges but ahead of the Portuguese Hall of Famer, although they are both still behind Az, who now has a triple-digit rank after a triple-digit score following a successful Wildcard.

Mark Sutherns was another to score over a hundred this Gameweek, giving him six green arrows in a row. Joe Lepper was the other manager who managed a century, doing this without the aid of a chip and still left 23 points on his bench.

WILDCARD

Az hit the Wildcard button this week in a desperate attempt to secure Daniel Amartey’s (£3.9m) services, however, alongside the Leicester defender he made 11 other changes with a triple-up on Spurs, Arsenal and Liverpool players.

He has gone cheap with his bench, despite not playing that chip yet, with the likes of Amartey, Rayan Alt-Nouri (£4.4m) and Hee-Chan Hwang (£5.4m) unlikely to provide any explosive returns.

The team looks set up well to protect his position over the coming weeks, sitting at 87% template according to LiveFPL.net, so it’s going to take some differential moves from the likes of Fabio and FPL General if they are to catch him.

The full moves are below:-

  • IN – Dubravka, Robertson, Doherty, Alt Nouri, Amartey, Salah, Coutinho, Kulusevski, Gordon, Saka, Kane, Hwang
  • OUT – De Gea, Cancelo, Livramento, Digne, Johnson, Fernandes, Bowen, Foden, Son, Ramsey, Jimenez, Weghorst

TRANSFERS

This is a summary of the transfers for this week:

  • Az – Wildcard
  • LTFPL Andy – Doherty, Kulusevski (Ramsey, James)
  • Fabio Borges – Doherty, Kulusevski (Bowen, James)
  • Joe Lepper – Robertson, Kulusevski (Bowen, James)
  • Geoff Dance – Doherty (Rudiger)
  • FPL General – Gelhardt, Kulusevski (Broja, Ramsey)
  • Les Caldwell – Doherty (Coufal)
  • Magnus Carlsen – Son, Doherty, Ramsdale (Bowen, James, De Gea)
  • Mark Sutherns – Doherty, Kulusevski (Kilman, Raphinha)
  • FPL Matthew – Kane, Saka (Bowen, Dennis)
  • Neale Rigg – Saka, Doherty (Bowen, Dawson)
  • Tom Freeman – Martinelli, Doherty (Bowen, James)
  • Tom Stephenson – Doherty (Digne)
  • Yavuz Kabuk – Lacazette, Soyuncu (James, Jimenez)
  • Zophar – Doherty, Kulusevski, Kane (Livramento, Bowen, Dennis)

Hits galore again this week, as would be expected in a Double Gameweek with ten of them either taking a minus four or minus eight.

Unsurprisingly, the most radical was Magnus as he brought in a north London trio, although it was interesting to note that he resisted Kane.

I can only assume Lateriser has taken over control of Zophar’s account as he was the other manager to take a minus eight but all of them provided immediate returns, with Kulusevski looking a “must-have” pick.

TEMPLATE

The template for The Great and The Good is as follows with number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:-

  • Ramsdale (9), Foster (6)
  • Alexander-Arnold (15), Doherty (11), Rudiger (6), Robertson (5), Saiss (5)
  • Salah (15), Raphinha (13), Saka (13), Kulusevski (8), Son (7)
  • Broja (9), Jimenez (8), Kane (8)

The evolution of the template continues with growing investment in the backline as Robertson and Doherty move into the squad. Elsewhere, Jarrod Bowen (£6.8m) makes way for Kulusevski, who has now scored 29 points in the last four weeks.

It’ll be fascinating to see over the next few weeks how they accommodate the likes of Reece James (£6.2m) and Joao Cancelo (£6.9m) as “big at the back” looks to be the favoured strategy for the run-in.

SEASON STATS

Diving into the season stats, we can see that Az is just ahead on the captaincy points but beware the Chess Grandmaster as Magnus showed his ability to take a successful calculated gamble with his decision to captain Robertson this week, netting him 16 points more than the safe Salah option.

We await in anticipation for Zophar’s Wildcard as he has the biggest treasure chest to open with £106.1m in funds to spend, I doubt he will penny-pinch on Amartey.

Elsewhere, Yavuz Kabuk’s mission to get his eighth consecutive top 10,000 finish has been driven by an aggressive approach with 68 points in hits taken so far this season.

CHIP PLANS

Chip chat is all the rage so it’s worth having an update on where The Great and The Good sit with their plans. Matthew Jones looks to be setting up for another late, late charge with four chips at his disposal – could one be deployed this week?

The Scout editorial team will no doubt be pouring over the stats tables in the coming weeks as both Tom Freeman and Neale Rigg have held back their Wildcard, while Zophar is another one waiting to strike with a sprint finish.

Magnus is, as always, the most intriguing as he is the only one with the combination of just a Wildcard and Bench Boost left in his chess set. He wouldn’t overhaul to get Kane in Gameweek 30, would he?

CONCLUSION

The Gameweek that everyone wants to forget is coming up with the blank that some have prepared and some, well, just want to ignore.

Beyond that, we should see even more rank turbulence with those who have chips in hand expected to rise and those who have emptied the coffers expected to fall, but as Lateriser reminded me this week, it’s not the chips that get you points, it’s the players you pick – so choose wisely.

Anyway, that’s all from me, and remember, don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

90 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Hello!

    Pretty surprised that my team looks nicely set for the next GW:

    Ramsdale
    TAA/Cancelo/VVD/Doherty
    Salah/Sak/Kulu/Martinelli
    Kane/Broja

    Foster/Jim/Jonny/Ramsey

    Recon just monitor injuries? Been also thinking on Jim to DCL punt.

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      TAA def won't start. I'd consider Robertson

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Don’t think it is yet 100%

        Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Looking solid. Just hold TAA for now. I'd prefer to shift to a 4-5-1 and upgrade Ramsey. Strikers so poor.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Good point

        Open Controls
  2. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    0 from 3 so far

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      You're doing well. Small green arrow?

      Open Controls
  3. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    TAA… take a £0.5m loss or just hold?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      HODL!

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        GLNEN?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Wait for pressers.

          Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I shipped him to Robbo on my WC a few weeks back and I've been happy. That said, I'd still try to keep if you can.

      Open Controls
  4. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    The great and good transferring in players who had doubles last week for hits.

    Not so great

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Only Ayling owners are great and good. You know that.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Twas a mad genius move, sir, almost quixotic. Enjoy the spoils!

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Surely he's been sat in his squad for ages.

          Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Strategic dumb luck!

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Brought him in last week on WC.

            Open Controls
  5. dshv
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Good FH morning
    3 wolves = 0 pts

    So this FH is to play with 8 players..

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Many in the same boat. Not me of course. Many other are though. Chin up.

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Non FH. Same score. But with two players. Seven left to play.

      Open Controls
    3. Couch to 5k
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      I’d just view it as the same starting point as those that WC’d a few weeks ago to get double/triple Wolves.

      The value of the FH will rest on definitely having another 8 players to play, rather than being lumbered with Raphinha/Kilman/Hwang. Though as others have pointed out, better than owning Jimenez!

      Open Controls
    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      The quality of your 8 will be far better and the average non FH with Raphina and Wolves and a hit are toast

      Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Tuchel with some advice that some FPL players could well heed.

    While most of his squad go on international duty next week, Tuchel will permit himself some down time before preparations begin for the home match against Brentford.

    “It is my dog and my children, there will be long walks next week in the forest around here, doing the normal stuff,” said Tuchel. “Everybody needs to disconnect, breathe and see clearer. I had to learn it for myself and I am still training myself. You have to take care of yourself to not get totally lost in it.”

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Great words those!

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Clearly his job is not as high pressure as an FPL manager. I shall spend my fortnight stressing over every rumour, absorbing loads of data and trying out every combination of players to end up with such genius moves like the Wolves treble up this week. I might go to the gym tomorrow as well

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        47 mins ago

        Yeah, just take a break.

        Nice and sunny here this morning.

        I saw Saturn rising in the Southern sky before dawn. It was so bright i was convinced it was a drone.

        It was memorising!

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Oh my word, I missed that! Sounds stunning. I find it hard to break from FPL but definitely the right thing. Going to play some Tim Buckley on guitar with my mate and then try and get fit on something called an Assault Fitness Air Runner.

          Have a lovely day.

          Open Controls
  7. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Set for next week I think (James only if he is fit)

    Pope
    Robertson James Cancelo Tierney
    Salah Son Saka Raph
    Kane Weghorst

    Lewis Gelhardt Ramsey Amartey

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Saturday 2nd April.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Oh yaa! The extremely irritating IB.

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Will Raph Mouth be OK?

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        57 mins ago

        Should be. Still fourteen days to go.

        Open Controls
      2. tokara
        • 7 Years
        49 mins ago

        need to rebuild his fitness back...i had covid and first run after 7 days i felt like i lost all my fitness...

        Open Controls
  8. jason_ni
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    50% of my team in the arsenal game today.
    Ramsdale - Saka - Martinelli- Luiz( digne a long shot)

    Hoping for some goals from the arsenal mf to get me up the ranks!

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      3 of my 7 too. Saka, Tierney and Ramsey!

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      Good luck Sir Jason, knight who says ‘ni’!

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Same here, Ramsdale (if fit), Tierney, Saka and Ramsey. Honestly not too hopeful, won't be surprised if it ends up 1-0 Villa with a Coutinho goal but I probably shouldn't complain if so after only having Bamford playing last night

      Open Controls
  9. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Morning,

    Long term, worth considering?

    Out: Son, Coutinho, Digne, Doherty
    In: Kulu, Havertz, James, Robbo

    Open Controls
    1. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      It looks good.

      Open Controls
  10. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Tell me am I correct in saying historically Kane does well against West Ham?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      11g 2a in 19 games, one of his highest goal involvements record against a particular team

      Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      4G + 1A in the last 6 he played West Ham

      0 return in the last 3 since 2021 though

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      London derby in general

      Open Controls
  11. Bobadoba
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Is Havertz pretty much needed now looking at his form?

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      i would or Sancho for dgw

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      I can’t forget that Norwich 7-0 effort.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobadoba
        • 12 Years
        34 mins ago

        Cheers people.

        Also very annoyed with myself for shifting Robbo rather than TAA which is now problematic considering getting in Havertz.

        Open Controls
        1. tokara
          • 7 Years
          29 mins ago

          get James

          Open Controls
  12. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    54 mins ago

    Any of Marsch's comments on injuries after last night around? Sky said he started his post-game interview/presser speaking at length about them due to having so many occur in the game but haven't seen them

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      I think it's quoted in the previous article on here.

      Quite a summary. No bench left and they still won!

      Open Controls
  13. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    If James fit, he's sure number 1 target to have from Chelsea Defenders.

    If Janes is not, how do you rank these assets?

    A: Rudiger
    B: T.Silva
    C: Shalobah
    D: Alonso
    E: Azpi
    F: Christensen

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      A, and then the rest I would delete.

      Open Controls
      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I just checked recent line-up and feel the same.
        T.Silva still worth to consider, I think.

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      31 mins ago

      BA... I'd probably stop there. Would rather just wait an extra week for James, but if doubling up I still like TS for bonus.

      Open Controls
    3. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      I was actually considering Chalobah before gw28, as i seen that he often plays in the easier games, and around CL games he often plays the Pl games too.
      4.8 or something.

      Open Controls
  14. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    I have FH and BB left. Would you play:

    A) FH33 and BB36
    B) BB36 and FH33

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      A

      But many say B

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        Oh, i see what you did there!

        Open Controls
    2. Ephurion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Same situation. Looking to make transfers in my team towards BB33.
      Depends on your current team, though

      Open Controls
  15. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    2.3 ITB, 2 FT

    Foster ¦ Raya
    Rudiger Cash White
    Salah Son Raphinha Ramsey
    Kane Lacazette Broja
    ¦ Coady Willock Amartey

    Early thoughts, please?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Raphinha > Havertz

      Open Controls
  16. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Anyone doing TAA -> VVD instead of James? Might just do both for a hit tbh. Amazing picks.

    Open Controls
    1. Crazy Train
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      If you can do both then worth a hit imo

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Matip

      Open Controls
  17. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    All set to be the worst gw. Was on 10k. Still on 10k small red. -1 with ramsdale White Davies saka Kane Maddy to go. Jimenez what a crap. Missed two sitters and a red. Raphinha no show and ramsdale injury rumours. Anybody doing better?

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      good luck

      i dropped from 10k to 40k 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      29 mins ago

      I think the range is mostly between -2 and 2, so dont worry about it 🙂

      Open Controls
  18. Crazy Train
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Morning all - struggling with who to bring in for Digne. Budget 5m.
    Any suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      newcastle def

      Open Controls
      1. Crazy Train
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yea Shar an option I guess

        Open Controls
  19. Original Sin
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    My Jonny punt went well for a starter. I also went with Toney(C) over Kane(C).
    So should I wish for a Kane blank for a rank push?

    Open Controls
    1. zon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Well does the Pope have a balcony

      Open Controls
    2. tokara
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      u are too short sighted, not everyone has Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Original Sin
        • 7 Years
        just now

        So it seems a Kane brace is more preferred than a blank as an owner but not captainer

        Open Controls
  20. Muscout
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    I’m -1 from pretty much 4 and on a small green arrow, crazy..

    Open Controls
  21. vova
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Jimi to Weghorst is the move right?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Maybe but not sure

      Open Controls
  22. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    As a non-free hitter, with only 5 players (and Raphinha), this game week has started better than expected. Hopefully the chaos continues over the weekend.

    Open Controls
    1. Crazy Train
      • 10 Years
      just now

      8 starters and a solitary Ait Nouri point so for me. Progress..

      Open Controls
  23. Jet5605
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    If Kane gets injured in the warm up then I have Jimi as VC to fall back on.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      0.5% chance

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Now that would be something.

      Open Controls
  24. Jet5605
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    I've gone up 3000 places with zero points. Hilarious.

    Open Controls
  25. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pick one GW31-35 (FH33 FH36)

    A. Kulusevski (NEW avl FH bre LEI FH)
    B. Havertz (BRE sou FH WHU eve FH)

    Open Controls
  26. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    3 Wolves players, Kilman benched Jimi sent off, 0 points Nightmare

    Open Controls
  27. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    If Wolves think Jonny is better than Kilman, they need a visit to Specsavers

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Different positions no?

      Open Controls
  28. seewhyaxe
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    I forget about deadline and my captain is Lacazette.

    But now I have 2 FTs, it has been a long time since I last had 2 FTs !

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Some upside from your error … did you have a decent amount of players starting at least? Could work out well!

      My rival has never forgotten a deadline before …. Imagine my delight in realising he did for the first time this week and rolled out only 4 players … lol … three of which I have …. Oh how I laughed.

      Open Controls
  29. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Hope Arteta sees sense and starts ESR today

    Open Controls

