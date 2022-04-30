The latest FFS Members Cup fixtures and results

Our second Premium Members cup competition of 2021/22 is running every week from now until the end of the season, with round five taking place in Gameweek 35.

A total of £300-worth of prizes is on offer in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

We’ve got the latest results and draw for you here.

RESULTS AND DRAW

The results for the fourth round can be viewed here.

The draw for the fifth round can be viewed here.

Our one remaining former winner was dumped out at the last-32 stage: Mohd Rodzi (4,062nd) was beaten by Cheese pizza (18,830th), 71-59.

I Member (497th), our highest-ranked manager left in the competition as of the Gameweek 34 deadline, also departed after a heavy 30-point loss at the hands of Seanmcging (11,131st), who was the round’s highest scorer on 84 points.

Just 34 places separated JONALDINHO‘s (1,278th) and opponent Jamiemac (808th) going into their round-of-32 clash but the latter moved into the top 1k and saw off his opponent. Their reward is a meeting with our second-highest-ranked manager remaining, Peteski29 (1,018th).

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

