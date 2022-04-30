76
FFS Cup April 30

The latest FFS Members Cup fixtures and results

Our second Premium Members cup competition of 2021/22 is running every week from now until the end of the season, with round five taking place in Gameweek 35.

A total of £300-worth of prizes is on offer in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

We’ve got the latest results and draw for you here.

RESULTS AND DRAW

The results for the fourth round can be viewed here.

The draw for the fifth round can be viewed here.

Our one remaining former winner was dumped out at the last-32 stage: Mohd Rodzi (4,062nd) was beaten by Cheese pizza (18,830th), 71-59.

I Member (497th), our highest-ranked manager left in the competition as of the Gameweek 34 deadline, also departed after a heavy 30-point loss at the hands of Seanmcging (11,131st), who was the round’s highest scorer on 84 points.

Just 34 places separated JONALDINHO‘s (1,278th) and opponent Jamiemac (808th) going into their round-of-32 clash but the latter moved into the top 1k and saw off his opponent. Their reward is a meeting with our second-highest-ranked manager remaining, Peteski29 (1,018th).

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

1

  1. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Does Tuchel start James now they have no europe or rest him again?

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      James was looking good vs United. Unlucky not to get some decent points. I think he starts.

      Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lots of Q's around Chelsea rotation but no one really knows.

      Open Controls
  2. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Any transfers worth doing here this week? Currently thinking it makes sense to save. Planning to BB36 & FH37:

    Ramsdale
    Robbo, Cancelo, James, Alonso
    Salah, Mount, Coutinho, Kulu
    Kane, Pukki

    Foster, Broja, Martinelli, Ait-Nouri
    Bank 0.0m, 1FT, BB/FH left

    Open Controls
    1. Drogba Legend
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      I have the same chips and similar team below outside a couple. I think saving is the right move and can take 2FT plus a hit into BB36.

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nothing pressing there. I’d roll for sure

      Open Controls
    3. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Definitely save. I'd have Martinelli ahead of Broja on the bench.

      Open Controls
  3. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Tark > Alonso worth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Drogba Legend
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not for a hit in my opinion. Could easily get a CS/haul v Norwich

      Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not for a hit

      Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Not for a hit. Tark could do well this week

      Open Controls
  4. Steager
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    WC
    A) Son, Mount, Jesus
    B) Kane, Gordon, KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Drogba Legend
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      B purely because Jesus minutes might be inconsistent

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      B, but would prefer a combo with Son and KDB (+ cheap fwd)

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
  5. BS03
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    hey guys which option to start/pick:
    A) broja
    B) toney
    C) maddison
    D) zaha (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Drogba Legend
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Plan to save. 30k OR

    Sa
    James - Cancelo - Laporte - Robbo
    Salah - Son - Kulu - Havertz - Saka
    Weg

    Foster - Pukki - Borja - Digne

    A) Save
    B) Havertz > Foden
    C) Kulu and James > Foden and Cash
    D) Son and James > KDB and Cash
    E) Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  7. 404_FC
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Will werner start?

    Y or N

    Open Controls
  8. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    G2G?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Robbo Cancelo James Cash
    Salah Saka Kulu Cout
    (K)ane

    Sanchez Martinelli Broja Gelhardt

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Although I’d be tempted to play Sanchez over Ramsdale.

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          12 mins ago

          I have been contemplating that.

          Open Controls
          1. Boberella
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            The fact Sanchez is in the Scout picks though….. sways it back to Ramsdale

            Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Gtg

      Open Controls
  9. Boberella
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Possibly, but I wouldn’t expect many points if he does

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Reply fail to 404_FC

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Happens on a 404 error

        Open Controls
        1. Boberella
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Open Controls
  10. AC Yew
    • 3 Years
    50 mins ago

    Who would you prefer for the run in Havertz or Saka. Own Mount

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saka 100%

      Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saka!

      Open Controls
    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Saka

      Open Controls
  11. BERGKOP
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Who to play?

    A) Pukki (avl)
    B) Dennis (BUR)

    Thanks in advance 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m playing both and hedging my bets Probably Dennis if it has to be only one. Think he’ll be playing to impress to avoid the championship next season

      Open Controls
  12. Mahjongking
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Capt sterling or kane?

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Kane

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If chasing, Sterling.

      Open Controls
  13. Drogba Legend
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Salah or Son C? Kinda feeling Sonny this weekend

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Both are great options. Go with your gut.

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I have a Sonny feeling too this week, but I’m playing safe/boring with Salah as he’ll have a high EO in the top 10k

      Open Controls
  14. Heisenberg W. W.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    Bench one:

    1. Weghorst (WAT A)
    2. Dennis (BUR H)
    3. Pukki (AVL A)

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Tough one. Between Pukki and Weg for me.

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    3. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      Same dilemma minus Weg.

      Bottom five teams all need results so it's a bit of a lottery.

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    5. jia you
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      coin flip between the away guys

      Open Controls
  15. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Pope (Dub)
    TAA James Alonso Cash (Schar)
    Salah Saka Kulu Havertz (Ramsey)
    Kane Pukki (Broja)

    What should I do this week? BB 36. 1 FT 0.2 ITB

    A) Save FT
    B) Kai > Coutinho
    C) Kai > Foden
    Anything else?

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      B is a popular move this week but I still have doubts about Villa, despite the fixtures.

      C has great fixtures but Foden still not setting the world alight FPL-wise.

      I'd probably save.

      Open Controls
      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks, I think so too but probably feeling the Coutinho FOMO

        Open Controls
    2. seewhyaxe
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      I’d probably roll

      Open Controls
      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Team looks in good shape and Cash gives you some Villa exposure and Ramsey off bench. Would be tempted to save and two for next GW. e.g. I like Foden but I'm not sure he starts this week and I'd be annoying if he got injured in the UCL for example before 36

      Open Controls
      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Fair enough, thanks for the long reply, always helps 🙂

        Open Controls
    4. jia you
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  16. seewhyaxe
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Easy save? 0itb

    Rams
    TAA, Cancelo, Robbo, James
    Salah, Son(c), Kulu, Mount, Saka
    Weghorst

    Bench- Foster, Pukki, Schar, Broja

    Open Controls
    1. 420king
      • 7 Years
      just now

      yea

      Open Controls
  17. 420king
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Going to use WC next round, which move looks best for this round only:

    A) Kilman to Johny (and start him over Broja)
    B) Broja to Nketiah
    C) Mount to Coutinho

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. seewhyaxe
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      B has the most upside

      Open Controls
    3. TSN
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
    4. jia you
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. 420king
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks all.

        Open Controls
  18. jia you
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Locked & Loaded, Brought in double Villa attack v Norwich as a hit and hope!
    GL for the GW all!

    Schmeichel
    Trent Rob Cancelo Alonso James
    KdB Coutinho Kulu
    Kane Watkins
    (Foster Odegaard Pukki KDH)
    0.6

    Might punt captain this week on Watkins/Coutinho over KdB/Kane.

    Open Controls
  19. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Reckon the captain poll is going to be representative i.e. about 40% (c) Salah so about 135% EO?

    Open Controls
  20. TSN
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Best mid under 6.5? (this GW only)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Kulusevski

      Open Controls
  21. FPL Doctor
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Romero (LEI)
    B) Rudiger (eve)

    Open Controls
  22. TSN
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which one to spend FT:

    A. Maddison > Coutinho
    B. Schar > Cash

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  23. trafalgarlaw
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    BB36

    Mount -> Saka or do it next week

    Foster
    Alonso TAA Cancelo Amartey
    Salah KDB Mount Gordon
    Kane Pukki

    Schmeichel KDH William Gelhardt

    Open Controls
  24. C_G
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    play 2:

    Maddison
    Ramsey
    Toney

    Open Controls
    1. TSN
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ramsey & Toney

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.