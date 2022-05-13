275
Mark Sutherns’ FPL Double Gameweek 37 preview and transfer plans

The one and only Mark Sutherns is back to survey the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) landscape in our latest exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

Mark and co-host Andy North will be reacting to the events of a polarising Gameweek 36 and looking ahead to the final Double Gameweek of the season.

They’ll also be discussing their own team, captaincy and transfer plans for Gameweek 37.

The pair are live from around 19:30 BST and you can watch the video via the embedded player below.

Free seven-day trials are still available for non-subscribers, which you can get here.

  1. flippetyflop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Evening guys,

    I'm currently 8th in a mini league where top 4 get paid with the guys who are currently 5th 6th and 7th all have a free hit.

    I also sit 39 points off first.

    I'm thinking my only way to bridge the gap is to go for as many differentials as possible.
    Double Chelsea defence as I know nobody will have them on a clean sheet.
    Dropping Trent as chance he may be rested.
    Anything else (within reason) that I can do?

    Pickford (Foster)
    James Cancelo Robbo Alonso (Trent)
    Zaha Salah Gordon Coutinho (Saka)
    Richarlison Nketiah (Pukki)

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Zaha > Eze maybe and I like Mykolenko so maybe double Everton defence is one way to get ahead

  2. Kryptonite666
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    A. KDB + Vardy
    B. Kane + Maddison

    Have Son.

    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      A FH below

    2. AC Yew
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

  3. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Repost sorry lads

    What to do here lads:

    A) Dias+Dennis—>Holgate+Richa(-4)
    B) Dias+Dennis+Mina—>Holgate+Rich+Cash
    C) something else

    Schmeichel, Foster
    TAA,Matip,Cancelo, Dias*, Mina*
    Salah,Son, Mount, Coutinho, KDH
    Nketiah, Pukki, Dennis*

  4. ResultatFar
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    A) Gordon + Ings
    B) Zaha/Buendia + Nketiah

  5. Feanor
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    I expect a hat trick from Son

    1. NorCal Villan
        1 min ago

        Would not suck

    2. DavvaMC
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      How's the below looking?

      Pickford

      Digne / Cash / Robbo

      Salah / Son / Diaz / Gordon / Maddison

      Kane / Rich

      Steele / Andersen / Sessignon / Gelhardt

      1. Eightball
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Think I would go Zaha over maddison.

        1. DavvaMC
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Yeah maybe, the rest of team look good?

          1. Eightball
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Looks solid to me. Very similar to mine though so I would say that haha. For the record I have both Maddison and Zaha.

    3. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hello guys. Would you FH this lot this week?

      Ramsdale
      Cancelo, Davies, TAA, James
      Salah, Saka, Havertz, KDB
      Richarlison, Nketiah

      Subs: Foster --- KDH, Matip, Pukki --- 1 FT, 0.1 itb

    4. Eightball
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      On a FH and have Pickford and Cash. A little worried about doubling up on either Everton or Villa defense.

      A) Mykolenko
      B) Digne
      C) Andersen

    5. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      Just went to put Matic in my side (needed any cheap mid on FH) and eealised we don’t have a game this GW. A rare treat for those of us who still support them!

      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 mins ago

        *realised

      2. NorCal Villan
          4 mins ago

          Neutral

          1. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 mins ago

            Kind if half-neutral

      3. squ1rrel
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Pick one to play out of Nketiah, Alonso, and KDH

        1. Valdez
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Alonso

        2. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Alonso

      4. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thoughts on FH37?

        Pickford
        Digne, Cash, Mykolenko,
        Salah, KDB, Son, Maddison, Zaha
        Vardy, Richy

        Gunn, Mateta, Amartey, Johnson

        .3

        1. Eightball
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          Vardy is an interesting one. I think you would have to be pretty sure he gets the Watford game otherwise it's not brilliant. Good differential though.

        2. tricpic
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          I’ve gone same…but Ings over Vardy (don’t think he’ll play twice) and Anderson over Mykolenko (not sure about Everton defensive double up - hedging)

        3. tricpic
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Who do you captain? That’s the big question with so many options

          1. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Maddy, Vardy, Richy, Zaha

            If get hint from Leicester ITK of chance of Maddy & Vardy getting good mins probably balls out on Vardy

        4. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers guys Digne is the one I swore never to trust again, just bus team till after final if Salah plays 90 might go Kane instead?

          352
          343
          442

          Choices

      5. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        On a FH
        Anyone better to try and get in?

        Pickford
        Digne/Andersen/Sessegnon
        Salah/Son/KDB/Zaha/Gordon
        Kane/Ings

        1. Oooo Matron
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Who are the benching?

          1. Disco Stu
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            Foster/Holgate/Tsimikas/Richardson

            1. Oooo Matron
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Unfortunately you seem to be playing 353 at the moment!

              1. Oooo Matron
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Ignore me

      6. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Start Gordon or Zaha this week?

        1. Eightball
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Zaha out of those two, easy.

        2. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          The one with pens

      7. Nightf0x
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Sch
        Taa alonso laporte (cancelo taylor)
        Salah son mads mount (gordon)
        Toney richar nketiah

        Will FH38, Which?

        A) toney laporte -4 to ings cash
        B) laporte to cash/digne
        C) salah toney -4 to diaz vardy
        D) mount laporte -4 to zaha/cout cash/digne/vvd
        E) toney laporte -4 to vardy 4.8def.
        F) toney mount -4 to ings zaha

      8. VTfutbol
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Still have FH & TC and debating which week to use.

        Schmeichel*
        Robertson Cash* James, Cancelo
        KdB Salah Mount Gordon*
        Watkins* Richarlison (TC)*

        Foster, Dewsbury-Hall*, Laporte, Dennis

        a) TC week 37 and swap Mount/KdB .> Zaha/Son (TC Richarlison or Son with plan to get KdB back for week 38 on FH)
        b) FH week 37 (with Kane, Son & few others) and save 2 trades for TC (swap in Kane &/or Son in week 38)

        Any other suggestions are welcome... Thx

      9. BUZZBOMB
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        If I have Son KDB Salah and Kane in my FH team, is it madness to captain Richarlison?

        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 mins ago

          No

        2. Oooo Matron
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Nope

      10. Fantasy Pig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Which combo is better for free hit?

        A) TAA Maddison Kane
        B) Mykolenko KDB Vardy

        Pickford
        Cash Digne xxx
        Salah Son Zaha xxx
        Richarlison Ings xxx

        Thanks!

        1. Oooo Matron
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          B but only just. I don't like Vardy, not sure he'll play both at all

      11. ResultatFar
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Can't make up my mind, A or B?

        A) Gordon + Ings
        B) Zaha + Nketiah

        1. Oooo Matron
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          A

      12. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        A or B?

        A) Kane, Matip, Gordon

        B) Zaha Robertson Cancelo

      13. Stimps
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thoughts on my FH? Think I'm pretty settled. Not sure on captain yet

        Pickford
        Cash VVD Digne
        Salah Son Zaha Maddison
        Kane Richarlison Ings

        3.9 KDH Tsimikas Kelly

        1. Oooo Matron
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah decent, not sure about Maddison though

      14. Kryptonite666
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Who would you say is the weakest link in this team ?

        Pickford (c)
        Cash Digne Mykolenko
        Salah Son KDB Zaha
        Vardy Richarlison Ings

        1. Oooo Matron
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Captain Pickford

      15. cutch
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I asked this a few hours ago, trying to find some more answers. Every feedback is welcome, sorry for repeating.

        On a FH, exact money:
        Schmeichel
        Cash, Digne, Holgate
        Salah, KDB, Son, Gordon
        Kane, Ings, Richarlison(c)
        Subs: Steele, Brownhill, Amartey, Tsimikas

        A) GTG
        B) Downgrade one of the big guns (KDB?) to improve some areas (another Liverpool MD or DF? Maddison/Zaha?)

      16. Bleh
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Would you change anything to this FH draft?

        Schmeichel
        TAA, Cash, Mykolenko
        Salah, Son, KDB, Zaha, Gordon
        Richarlison, Ings

