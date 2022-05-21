The latest FFS Members Cup fixtures and results

A Premier League title, European qualification places and a relegation spot are on the line in Gameweek 38 but more important than all of that (citation needed) is the final of the FFS Members Cup.

A total of 256 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, and many more beyond that in qualifying, have been whittled down to just two as we gear up for the final weekend.

A total of £300-worth of prizes is on offer in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

RESULTS AND DRAW

The results for the semi-finals can be viewed here.

The semi-final between glennloite and Chaballer looked like a real humdinger, as it ended in an 86-all draw; Chaballer progressed due to his superior overall rank.

However, victory was assured for our first finalist as early as last Sunday, as both managers picked exactly the same starting XI on their Free Hit!

The all-top-10k clash between **Farke Life** and Peteski went the way of the former, who triumphed by 102-83.

Again, both managers activated their Free Hit, with nine out of the 11 selected starters identical.

**Farke Life**’s win was effectively all to do with the captaincy, with the victor backing Richarlison (£7.6m) with the armband. Peteski, by contrast, made Danny Ings (£7.7m) his skipper.

Both Chaballer and **Farke Life** revert to their non-Free Hit sides in Gameweek 38, and here’s how those squads looked respectively in Gameweek 36:

The two managers shared six starters in Gameweek 36.

It’ll be interesting to see what our finalists do with Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) given that they already own Son Heung-min (£11.2m), while much-feared rotation from Thomas Tuchel could be really key given that four Chelsea players are owned across the two squads.

Defeated semi-finalists glennloite and Peteski now contest the third-place play-off for a podium finish.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

