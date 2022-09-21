217
Pro Pundits September 21

10 things for FPL managers to consider ahead of Gameweek 9

217 Comments
Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be appearing regularly on these pages to share their thoughts and tips.

Here, FPL Focal previews Gameweek 9’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action, running through 10 lessons learned ahead of the next deadline.

The lessons from all 20 FPL teams' pre-seasons

Leicester City continue to be a team to target after six goals were conceded to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. They sit rock bottom of the Premier League, and an opposition match against the Foxes at home has now produced more double-digit hauls than any other fixture (eight). Their 22 goals conceded is the most that any side has shipped after seven games of a Premier League season, and the most in the English top flight since 1965-66 (West Ham United, also 22).

They are a very unbalanced team, with a lot of quality in attack such as James Maddison (£7.9m), Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) and perhaps even Patson Daka (£5.7m), but in defence, even Danny Ward is representing poor value at £4.0m. Remarkably, the identically priced Asmir Begovic (£4.0m) – who filled in for the injured Jordan Pickford (£4.5m) at the weekend – scored more points in Gameweek 8 than Ward has all season.

After five blanks in a row, Son Heung-min (£11.7m) hit back with a hat-trick off the bench in just 13 minutes. It was the first time in seven years a player has scored a treble as a substitute in a Premier League game. We’ll talk shortly about the template and where it might be heading but is he one to consider after the break?

Tottenham Hotspur face Arsenal in Gameweek 9 and Son has a good record against them. In his last six league games versus the Gunners, he has four goals and four assists. In fact, his only blank in that run was the 2020/21 season when he went off injured after 19 minutes. If you disliked the template, it’s certainly being ripped up now with a bunch of new names emerging.

Alexander Isak (£7.1m), who had a fairly quiet game against Bournemouth on Saturday, with just 0.16 non-penalty expected goals (xG). However, he did take the penalty won by Kieran Trippier (£5.4m). The two of them were discussing who would take it but Isak had the ball in his hands and wouldn’t entertain the idea of Trippier stepping up. A penalty taker is a wonderful attribute to have in an FPL asset as over the season it can net you several extra goals.

However, Calum Wilson (£7.2m) is confirmed to be back after the international break, which will have an unknown impact on Isak, as it’s the first time the two of them have been available. Some have speculated they start together in a two-striker formation, or perhaps Isak could be pushed wide. It’s also possible that Wilson is benched but eats into Isak’s minutes off the bench. If you’re looking for a mid-priced striker, Ivan Toney (£7.2m) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) are perhaps better picks.

It was a brutal Gameweek for many managers, including many top-ranked ones: 79 managers in the top 10k started Nathan Collins (£4.5m), who received a straight red card against Manchester City for -3 points. One manager in the top 10k (surely a hack?) even Triple Captained Jesse Lingard (£5.7m), who was benched and then came on for one point, while someone benched Son, too. Ouch!

We have already got 14 postponed fixtures that will form part of Double Gameweeks to come, so chip strategy again looks like it will be key this season. There was a strong case to suggest that the Wildcard was the way to go in Gameweek 8 if you still had it but with bigger blanks and certainly many Double Gameweeks to come, perhaps there was a better time to use the Free Hit. Don’t sweat it if you used it, though. One thing I always try to bear in mind is to be open to new approaches, as every season proposes new challenges. I’d never Wildcarded into a Blank Gameweek before, but it was logical and so far has been successful – although longer-term assessment is, of course, needed.

Brighton and Hove Albion have found their Graham Potter replacement in the form of Roberto De Zerbi. Juventus were reportedly looking at him, which is perhaps a statement of his quality. He’s expected to provide attacking football but perhaps a less resolute defense than his predecessor.

It’s challenging for a manager to come in mid-season, as there is no pre-season to spend time with the squad when you can teach your way of playing and philosophy. He does at least have the international break so we’ll see how they look further down the line once the fixtures ease. He has experience of punching above his weight with a smaller club in an elite European division, so could be an excellent replacement.

Emerson Palmieri (£4.0m) and Neco Williams (£4.1m) both frustrated owners in Gameweek 8, with the former coming off the bench in the dying seconds and Nottingham Forest conceding three times to a fellow promoted club for the second fixture in a row.

Nathan Patterson (£4.1m), meanwhile, put up a six-pointer for the second game in a row and is perhaps the new king of the cheap defenders, and a great pick on a Wildcard.

For £0.2m more Tyrone Mings (£4.3m) had a good game at the weekend, securing maximum bonus with a clean sheet for nine points. With many of us running with a front-three formation, these are the types of defenders we need as our fourth or fifth defenders.

A reminder that if a player reaches five yellow cards before their cut-off point, they are suspended for a game. There are six players currently on four cautions, notably Anthony Gordon (£5.6m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m). This doesn’t necessarily mean we must immediately ignore these players, as those who have been around a while will remember Diego Costa (£5.5m), who infamously went on a long run of getting no yellow cards after he’d reached four. However, it’s still worth noting. In Jesus’s case, there are alternatives like Toney, Isak and Mitrovic who are cheaper with better fixtures.

A recurring point to make but one worth remembering: impatience can lead to poorer decisions so don’t get caught in the vicious cycle. As it stands, 35 points separate 100k to 1m. Just 19 points separate 1m to 2m. The ranks are still condensed, and as the saying goes it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

You might be in a position where you’ve only used a Wildcard or Free Hit. Overall, 27% of managers have used their Wildcard, 12% have already Free Hit and 7% have already Bench Boosted. 250,000 managers have already used three chips!

In my case, I started the season on the back foot, opting for Harry Kane (£11.4m) over Erling Haaland (£12.0m) and Lucas Digne (£4.7m) over pretty much anyone else. That put me at 2.7m and I have now made up a fair bit of ground to 300k. Think of higher ranks as something you chip away at through good decisions; you don’t get there in one swoop, it’s a gradual process. It’s not as high as I’d like to be but it’s a fine start and there are 30 Gameweeks to go.

Last season’s winner was 120k overall after eight Gameweeks, 84 points behind first place. The manager who finished 11th in the world, meanwhile, was 800k at this point last season.

Above is the template, built from the most-owned players in the game without a budget limit. In FPL it pays to be proactive rather than reactive, and it pays to get ahead of the curve if you can predict where the game’s heading. Arsenal have Spurs and then Liverpool, then in Gameweek 12 they blank, so there’s an opportunity to move Jesus to Toney, Mitrovic or Isak.

Brighton at home is a fair fixture for Luis Diaz (£8.2m), although Maddison is home to Nottingham Forest, who are worst in the league for expected goals conceded (xGC). Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) is another notable name missing, who is under 15% owned. Crystal Palace’s fixtures are so good right up until the World Cup. That’s a few names missing from the template, and most are in my team or in my plans in the hope that the game moves in that direction.

In terms of where the fixtures are heading, above is the Fantasy Football Scout ticker sorted by difficulty over the next five Gameweeks. Arsenal and Manchester City are bottom due to having one less fixture but at the top it’s Leicester. It’s hard to imagine them continuing such poor form with such good fixtures, so don’t write them off. Fulham and Crystal Palace are right up there, too. Again Mitrovic and Zaha are the two talismans of their teams and are both on penalty duties. If you need a cheaper striker, Dominic Solanke (£5.7m) could be one to look at too.

  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 47 mins ago

    Maybe, perhaps, who knows, LFC may have a new penalty taker...

    https://twitter.com/CF_Compss/status/1536995455275520002?s=20&t=ot25cESWybBZ9Tw8sSJxwA

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      Salah has scored 28 of the 33 penalties he's taken in his career so far. Will take some doing to displace him as the taker this season atleast.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 28 mins ago

        I think what people will have to get used to is that Salah from all of his games this season has been deployed as a playmaker occupying the right side of the attack.

        There will be times where he can get into the box etc to claim goals. I am doubtful he will reach the heights again of his record season after season.

        He is still one of the best players in the PL without a doubt but whether he is going to be worth 13m in FPL over a season is the question which remains. I am a Pool fan but his change of role in the LFC team may not be to the taste of FPL managers...

        Open Controls
        1. Gommy
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 19 mins ago

          Getting back to the subject, Salah is still primary penalty taker.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 14 mins ago

            Can't recall that Liverpool have had a penalty yet this season but yes, Mo is shown as primary.

            Nunez has only been on the pitch in PL for 174 minutes this season due to the red card and he is not known for red cards over his career, Andersen just got under his skin in the Palace match. Pretty disruptive to the start of his LFC career.

            Will be interesting to see how things unfold from GW9.

            Open Controls
            1. Deul0fail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 53 mins ago

              Are you reading the autocue for a TV show that's happening, and you're also watching, inside your own head?

              Open Controls
              1. NateDog
                • 1 Year
                4 hours, 50 mins ago

                Petition to rename Foo Fighter as The King Of Comedy

                Open Controls
                1. Deul0fail
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  4 hours, 46 mins ago

                  "Rupert Pupkin" does seem apt

                  Open Controls
                2. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 3 Years
                  4 hours, 26 mins ago

                  Says the one who was making excuses of when he started playing FPL.

                  Open Controls
                  1. NateDog
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 34 mins ago

                    You got me, not sure I can live that one down

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 19 mins ago

                      Sorry Nate you're cancelled. That 1 next to your name is a bald lie. You didn't take FPL seriously enough at first and now its coming back to haunt you

                      Open Controls
                      1. NateDog
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 42 mins ago

                        My teen years will never forgive me for starting an account when I was a casual 🙁

                        Open Controls
              2. ‘Tis the Season
                • 4 Years
                7 mins ago

                Lol sounds a bit like that to be fair

                Open Controls
            2. Gommy
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 39 mins ago

              Besides what this site shows, Salah is and will be primary.

              Open Controls
        2. MyNameIsRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 hours, 13 mins ago

          I have 2 goldfish.

          Open Controls
          1. Deul0fail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 47 mins ago

            Yes but 2 goals against Newcastle was without Nunez on the pitch so it will be interesting to see him fishing balls out of the net when taking pens. My favourite pen has buttons on it that changes the colour of the ink so it will be interesting to know what thoughts unfold the next time I sneeze

            Open Controls
    2. EL_FENOMENO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. AK_FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Lol. No. You are clueless if you think Salah isn't keeping penalities.

      Open Controls
  2. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 38 mins ago

    Pick a WC combo.

    A: Zaha, Martinelli, Isak (bench: Williams, Patterson)
    B: Cucurella, Zaha, Isak (bench: Saliba, Bailey)
    C: Cucurella, Saliba, Sterling (bench: Bailey, Archer)

    Rest of the team:
    Ward // Guaita
    Cancelo James Trippier ___ // ___
    Salah Maddison ___ ___ // Andreas
    Haaland Mitrović // ___

    Open Controls
    1. Pegboy
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. TN
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. The Biscuitmen
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • All For One
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    4. theodosios
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Last WC draft. Any suggestions?

      Guaita (Ward)
      Cancelo James Trippier (Patterson, Anderson)
      Son Zaha Maddison Martinelli (Billing)
      Haaland Mitrovic Toney

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Besides having Billing it's good.

        I'm assuming Andreas is unaffordable?

        Open Controls
        1. theodosios
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          I can downgrade Billing to Andreas, but I like Billing more 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. All For One
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Looks good So good record Vs Arsenal. Who's your captain?

        Open Controls
        1. All For One
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          Son

          Open Controls
        2. theodosios
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          Probably Haaland

          Open Controls
      3. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Definitely not your last. Possibly latest, but not last ya big liar.

        Open Controls
      4. Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Have something similar but with Salah in for Son.

        Open Controls
    5. TN
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Just seen that Dortmund will ask for €150 million for Jude Bellingham.

      English tax or justifiable?

      Where will he end up next season (poll)
      1) Man City
      2) Liverpool
      3) Other PL team
      4) PSG
      5) Bayern
      6) Real Madrid
      7) Barca
      8) Dortmund (won't leave)
      9) Other, pls comment

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        He will end up at the club offering him one of the biggest contracts in football plus in return make Dortmund smile all the way to the bank.

        He seems worth it though.

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Long time no argument my friend!

          Sounds about right, I think it will be a Liverpool - City battle for his signature.

          I think Liverpool will just about pip us to the line, they are very desperate for some good players.

          Mind you, Liverpool also need to sign a striker this summer to replace that guy. What's his name? Nunez? Yeah him, seen as he can't score. Maybe they won't be able to afford World Class Striker + Bellingham

          Open Controls
      2. MyNameIsRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        His preference is Utd apparently. Can see him being forced to accept one of Liverpool/City for the money though.

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Is he deluded? Prefers United?

          Open Controls
          1. MyNameIsRedro
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Not sure of the reason mate - just saw it on RedCafe

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Very unbiased source.

              Have only seen Owen Hargreaves saying Bellingham may prefer United die to the challenge.. purely his own opinion though (an ex-red devil...)

              Open Controls
    6. undersarmy
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Would you WC this?? Y/N
      Worried about having 6 players for the Blank GW12
      Current rank 248k & 1FT so would do Kulu* > Maddison
      Ramsdale/Ward
      Cancelo/Trippier/James
      KDB/Martinelli/Gross/Maddison*
      Halaand/Mitro/Jesus
      Andrea/Dunk/Neco

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        It's fine for now.

        Gross and Ramsdale not ideal fixture wise

        I'm saving my WC, will either use it in a week or two or utilise it as a FH the week before the break for the World Cup

        Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        No way

        Open Controls
        1. undersarmy
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          No way as in dont WC??.....Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            That’s a great team.

            Open Controls
            1. undersarmy
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 16 mins ago

              Thanks

              Open Controls
    7. TN
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Quick thought!

      In the FPL community we like a good acronym/abbreviation etc like 'itb' 'FT' 'FH' 'WC' 'TC' etcetc

      I think there will soon be an issue though.

      Wildcard (WC)
      and
      World Cup (WC)

      ...use the same initials!!

      So if I said I wanted to WC before the WC it might confuse others.

      Any suggestions/solutions/criticism for this pointless post greatly appreciated

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        WC2022

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          +1.
          Or, shorten it further to WC22

          Open Controls
          1. Third Eye Vision
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Why are you wildcarding in gameweek 22 - is there a fixture swing?

            Open Controls
      2. TheDragon
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Why would you WC before there WC? You get unlimited transfers during the WC just as you would On WC so using a WC near to the WC or during the WC has limited upside. However of course the WC should be used with the WC in mind at the time of the WC

        Open Controls
      3. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Well I’m going to WC before WC whilst in a WC.

        Open Controls
      4. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        WC during WC is not an actual WC, better to call that UT for a particular GW only

        Open Controls
    8. Kane Train
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Which one on WC?

      A) TAA
      B) Cancelo

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Cancelo if you’ve got a good bench.

        Open Controls
    9. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Gw9, the gw that Leicester begin their purple patch and winning run. I can feel it in my bones. Regardless of BR being at the helm or not.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        What do you expect BR to do? The club have screwed him.

        Open Controls
    10. -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Any recommendations?

      A) leave but bench is wrong
      B) use FT
      C) Wc
      D) do nothing

      Ward
      Trippier, TAA, Cancelo, Saliba
      KDB, Martinelli, Aaronson
      Haaland, Jesus, Isak

      Sanchez, James, Gordon, DaSilva

      Open Controls
    11. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Those fixtures for defenders in my team over next 3 weeks!

      In GW9 and GW10, double Newcastle defenders (Pope, Trippier) play against two of my forwards (Mitrovic, Toney). In GW11, all my defenders - Pope, Cancelo, James, Saliba - play away match (including Manchester United and Liverpool).

      It was a mistake to buy Pope. Now, I have to take a hit to correct that mistake.

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Or, I will play Ward over Pope. Crazy but I will play the fixtures. NFO, bou, CRY. I am convinced that there has to be 2 cleansheets in those 3 matches.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          What if Iversen get the call?

          Pope is fine. If you don't get clean sheets you should have save points.

          Ward is the worst GK in the League.

          Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Take a hit to get rid of Pope? Madness, he'll get save pts at the very least in the tougher games. I've had Raya since the start of the season and they're conceding in nearly every game but he keeps getting save pts so I've never considered removing him for a hit, or even for an FT

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          It is not only about selling Pope. It is about the double Newcastle defense against attackers and the extra 0.5m. I hate to be in these situations where defenders play against forwards in my team. But, yes I agree that my comment was a bit reactive. Boring international break to blame.

          Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Woah, easy there. Pope is still a great option

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Yes, he definitely is. Need to find some other solution or just "do nothing".

          Open Controls
    12. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      A: start Zaha and Isak, bench Saliba and Bailey
      B: start Sterling and one of Saliba/Bailey/Andreas, bench Archer

      Rest of the team:

      Ward Guaita
      Cancelo James Trippier Cucurella Saliba
      Salah Maddison ___ ___ Andreas
      Haaland Mitrović ___

      Open Controls
    13. Back of the Garnett
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Happy with my team but get the feeling I should downgrade Trent and redistribute elsehwere...or is he going to make me regret it - any suggestions?

      Raya - Ward
      TAA - Cancelo - Trippier - Patterson - Williams
      Zaha - Maddison - B Silva - Martinelli - Andreas
      Kane - Haaland - Isak

      2 FT 0.8 ITB

      Cheers!!

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Give him Brighton if you're unsure

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Rest of the team looks ace. Monitor Isak fitness

          Open Controls
          1. Back of the Garnett
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Cheers - simple enough swap to Toney/Watkins/Mitro by the looks of it. Won't be finalising any transfers just incase

            Open Controls
        2. Back of the Garnett
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Think I will, struggling to use that cash elsewhere for improvements...
          Any other suggestions for my FT?

          Open Controls
    14. tim
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      2FT atmo and will do Martinelli to Zaha and Jesus to Mitro next week.

      1FT this week.

      Any ideas? 0.0 ITB

      Pope Ward
      Patterson Trippier Walker Saliba Neco
      Gross Martinelli Salah KDB Andreas
      Toney Haaland Jesus

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    15. Jet5605
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      RMWC draft please - 0.9 ITB. Not sure whether to go Isak or Toney or even Solanke to save funds.

      Pope
      James - Cancelo - Trippier
      KDB - Maddi - Zaha - Sinisterra
      Haaland - Mitro - Isak

      Ward - Andreas - Andersen - Pattersen

      Open Controls
    16. Rushford
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Better combo on WC:

      A) Salah, Martinelli, Zaha
      B) Son, Sterling, Gordon

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    17. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      This must be the quietest I’ve seen it in here. Not even 30 comments an hour.

      So go watch my sister new show: “Minx”.
      Next show is out on 28th. “This England”

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Documentaries for me.

        Open Controls
    18. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      What have your captaincy selections looked like so far? Here are mine:

      Haaland x 4
      Salah x1
      Jesus x1
      Welbeck x1

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Salah in GW1.
        Haaland x 7

        Open Controls
      2. Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        How much alcohol did you imbibe before you capped Welbeck?

        Haaland x 4
        Salah x 3

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          To be fair it was in a game where Brighton scored 5, but Welbeck ended up only with a very lucky assist from it. Outscored Salah who a fair few captained that week

          Open Controls
      3. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Funny how majority were in two minds about capping Haaland when Pep spoke through his behind about playing Alvarez.

        Now Haaland is pretty much autocap after it was found out bald fraud was taking the p*ss.

        Open Controls
      4. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Well, looks like I've probably got around the most...

        Son, Haaland x2, Salah, Jesus, KDB, Mitrovic

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Quite a nice mix there! Did you captain Son this week?

          Open Controls
        2. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Never mind, guessing the order you listed them is when you made your choices

          Open Controls
    19. Alex1995
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      How does this look on WC? Plan would be KDB to Son then probably Salah

      Still 0.8 ITB

      Pope
      Cancelo James Tripps
      KDB Madders Zaha Martinelli
      Haaland Toney Mitro

      Ward Anderson Patterson Pereira

      Open Controls
      1. Rafster
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Looks good..I've got exact same on my WC, but going with Salah over KDB.

        Open Controls
    20. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Any GW12 wildcarders out there ?

      Open Controls
      1. Video Killed The Radio Star
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        13 for me.

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Ok why gw13?

          Open Controls
    21. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Is everyone, more or less, having a good time?

      Open Controls
    22. ‘Tis the Season
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Fi Foo Fi Fum..I smell the blood of a. . .

      Open Controls

