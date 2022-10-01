Arsenal v Spurs team news: Son recalled, Partey and Zinchenko fit

Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) starts with a bang this lunchtime as the north London derby gets Saturday’s top-flight action underway.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 12:30 BST.

There are no real shocks when it comes to the teamsheets, despite the vague injury updates and kidology in the two managers’ pre-match press conferences.

Mikel Arteta makes two changes from the side that won 3-0 at Brentford a fortnight ago, with Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko returning to fitness.

Fábio Vieira and Kieran Tierney drop to the bench as a result.

Thomas Partey is also fit after recovering from a knee issue picked up over the international break.

As for the visitors, Antonio Conte makes three changes to the Tottenham Hotspur team that thrashed Leicester City in Gameweek 8.

Gameweek 8 hat-trick hero Son Heung-min comes back into the starting XI as expected to join Richarlison and Harry Kane in a three-man attack, while Emerson Royal and Cristian Romero also return to the line-up.

Davinson Sánchez and Ryan Sessegnon drop to the bench as Dejan Kulusevski misses out altogether with a hamstring injury.

Emerson’s recall will see Ivan Perisic switch back over to his usual left-wing-back role.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Nelson, Marquinhos

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Skipp, Sánchez, Gil, Sessegnon, Spence, Sarr, Bissouma