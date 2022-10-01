799
Dugout Discussion October 1

Arsenal v Spurs team news: Son recalled, Partey and Zinchenko fit

Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) starts with a bang this lunchtime as the north London derby gets Saturday’s top-flight action underway.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 12:30 BST.

There are no real shocks when it comes to the teamsheets, despite the vague injury updates and kidology in the two managers’ pre-match press conferences.

Mikel Arteta makes two changes from the side that won 3-0 at Brentford a fortnight ago, with Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko returning to fitness.

Fábio Vieira and Kieran Tierney drop to the bench as a result.

Thomas Partey is also fit after recovering from a knee issue picked up over the international break.

As for the visitors, Antonio Conte makes three changes to the Tottenham Hotspur team that thrashed Leicester City in Gameweek 8.

Gameweek 8 hat-trick hero Son Heung-min comes back into the starting XI as expected to join Richarlison and Harry Kane in a three-man attack, while Emerson Royal and Cristian Romero also return to the line-up.

Davinson Sánchez and Ryan Sessegnon drop to the bench as Dejan Kulusevski misses out altogether with a hamstring injury.

Emerson’s recall will see Ivan Perisic switch back over to his usual left-wing-back role.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Nelson, Marquinhos

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Skipp, Sánchez, Gil, Sessegnon, Spence, Sarr, Bissouma

  1. Dat Guy Welbz
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Think Crystal Palace will beat Chelsea today but think Chelsea will score more goals than Palace.

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      So O.G for Chelsea players?

    2. F4L
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      zaha and mount hat tricks

    3. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      That is a very long shot. I'll be seriously impressed if you're right.

    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Hoping for a James early sub on a CS and then a Zaha goal. Slightly wishful thinking! 😀

    5. AppleDunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      hmm Inception!

  2. Orion
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Sanchez to which GK? 4.5 or under… Have Ward

    1. MOTHRA
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Keep your eye on Chelsea.

      1. Orion
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Triple up with James and Fofana ? 🙂

  3. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Bold prediction

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Oops, lol

      1. MOTHRA
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        We knew what you meant

        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Dat guy scramble my brain with that one 😀

  4. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Son trial passed, next Salah. (hopefully)

    (Own De Bruyne)

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      This will be a tougher ask, but Brighton are no pushovers

  5. Jernau M Gurgeh
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    who wants to be top in the new article?

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Technically on top of it is always the writer of it.

  6. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Me

  7. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Mitro goal incoming

  8. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Lolerpool

  9. FFSbet.com
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    TAA goes shopping

  10. rambo.
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Omgg Trossard yessssss get in

  11. Haalander
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    That is joke defending from Liverpool. Bye bye Trent

  12. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Classic Chelsea defence

  13. OLEgend
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Brighton all over Liverpool

