FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 10

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up of Gameweek 10.

Six of our 12 current leaders had taken the lead for the first time in Gameweek 9 after wildcarding in Gameweek 8. Mickey Williams (new leader of the Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league) is the only one not to have played the chip yet.

As well as mini-leagues, we also report the latest news about Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and updates to the FFS Live Hall of Fame. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

HALL OF FAME UPDATE

The FFS Live Hall of Fame (which, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, can only be viewed by Premium Members) has been updated again and is now based on results up to the end of Gameweek 10.

51,504 managers participating in the Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked. The new top ten – with Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets – are:

1(2) – Finn Sollie

– Finn Sollie 2(1) – Fábio Borges

– Fábio Borges 3(4) – Brusdal Brusdal

– Brusdal Brusdal 4(3) – John Canning

– John Canning 5(5) – Matt Corbidge

– Matt Corbidge 6(11) – Mark Mansfield

– Mark Mansfield 7(20) – Adnan Hajrulahovič

– Adnan Hajrulahovič 8(9) – Tom Stephenson

– Tom Stephenson 9(8) – Markku Ojala

– Markku Ojala 10(27) – Raphaël Crettol

Since the update that followed Gameweek 6, Finn Sollie has taken top spot, Tom Stephenson is back in the top ten and Adnan Hajrulahovič (the new leader of the Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league) and Raphaël Crettol (who came 56th in 2019/20 and has had another four top 6k finishes) are both new entries.

In fact, Finn (4,368th) and Brusdal Brusdal (2,299th) are both now inside the overall top 5k.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Othmane Rezgui is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and has risen to 186th overall. He came 2,430th in 2014/15 and 6,739th in 2016/17, contributing to his 439th place in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Meanwhile, James Fearon leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, rising to 88th overall. The code to this mini-league is visible on the FFS home page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details on how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 88xxin).

The safety score for Gameweek 10 was 54, after hits. This removed 152 teams, as 1,794 progressed to Gameweek 11. Rizwan Hussain was the top scorer with a bench-boosted 92 points.

It will reopen for new entries on Wednesday but managers must have passed all of the safety scores to date, as listed in LMS Update (44, 44, 36, 48, 45, 33, blank, 42, 64 and 54).

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail still leads League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, with 23 points out of a possible 30. His team has a global rank of 6,601st and is 44th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

The only manager to have won all ten of his matches is Nikhil Narang of League 9 Division 15.

MODS & CONS

Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) leads for a second week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Amongst the FFScout Family, Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) also leads for a second week. He has risen to 8,586th overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

My Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx) is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once. Stuart Brant is in the top spot, is 232nd overall and also leads The Next Ville Ronka mini-league (the feeder league for Greyhead’s ‘The Great and The Good’).

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Another retaining their lead is Chris Hill in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Elsewhere, it’s seven consecutive weeks in front for Benjamin Davis in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and a worldwide ranking of 4,035th.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2016/17 FPL Champion Ben Crabtree leads for an eighth week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Adnan Hajrulahovič is the new leader of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7) and has risen to 3,717th overall. Having reached the heights of a final 237th placing in 2018/19, he has had another four top 10k finishes and, as seen above, is seventh in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

The new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw) is Mickey Williams, who has had three previous top 6k finishes. This one is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Similarly to above, Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns) is for managers with several top 1,000 finishes. David Meechan leads for the second week running.

FPL VETS

Finally, Goran Jevtic leads for a third week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.