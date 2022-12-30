42
Scout Notes December 30

FPL review: Robertson and Toney injury latest

42 Comments
Share

Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) kicked off on Friday evening, as Liverpool edged past Leicester City and Brentford beat West Ham United.

We’ve got the key quotes, notes and stats from both matches in our Scout Notes summary.

The numbers you see in this article are from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League match.

It was a night to forget for Wout Faes (£4.5m), whose two own goals handed Liverpool a 2-1 win at Anfield.

The Reds have now won four Premier League games in a row, yet owners of Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Darwin Nunez (£9.0m) had to settle for a solitary assist and a combined seven points in Gameweek 18.

The pair served up a whopping 11 shots, including three big chances, but failed to find the net with any of them.

As for Darwin, he hasn’t scored since returning from the World Cup, despite racking up 1.83 xG across his two league outings. However, his interaction with Salah was encouraging and he did at least provide an assist, although owners may now be looking to move him on ahead of Monday’s Gameweek 19 deadline, with fellow forwards Aleksandar Mitrovic (£7.0m) and Kai Havertz (£7.8m) both involved in doubles.

Salah, meanwhile, had a goal ruled out for offside and missed a few good chances, one in particular after an excellent through ball from Darwin.

Elsewhere, Liverpool were vulnerable at the back and missed Fabinho’s (£5.3m) presence in midfield. They were carved open a number of times and lost their clean sheet after just four minutes when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.9m) finished past Alisson (£5.5m). As a result, the Reds have kept just four clean sheets in their 16 Premier League games this season, with only five sides keeping fewer.

“We’re here for results and that’s what we’ve done. The early goal wasn’t helpful, we lost balls at the wrong moments when we were too open but we had good spells and scored the two goals, or we forced them to score own goals, and we were much better in the second half, though they still had their moments. We have to take the result momentum but play better.” – Jurgen Klopp

Adding to their worries, Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) and Harvey Elliott (£5.0m) were both taken off injured, with Jurgen Klopp providing an update after full-time.  At this stage, both players are early doubts for Monday’s trip to Brentford, given the tight turnaround.

“Funnily enough, Harvey, before the game, injured Robbo a little bit. In our warm-up game, he hit him with a knee at the hip, so it was a dead leg. He could play but then at one point the muscle closed and he couldn’t play on. Harvey got a knock, which was quite painful, but when you see the situation because it is clear that’s painful, but that’s it, I think.” – Jurgen Klopp on Andrew Robertson and Harvey Elliott

Prior to kick-off, Brendan Rodgers discussed James Maddison (£8.1m), with his knee injury set to be assessed in seven to 10 days. That will likely mean he misses Gameweek 19 and the FA Cup tie at Gillingham.

“They’ll hopefully see some progress over the next week. After seven to 10 days, we’ll see where he’s at in terms of re-joining the group.” – Brendan Rodgers on James Maddison

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold (Gomez 86), Matip, van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 62), Henderson, Elliott (Bajcetic 86), Thiago, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Keita 62), Darwin

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Ndidi (Tielemans 59), Soumare, Perez (Iheanacho 71), Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Daka (Vardy 15)

Brentford cruised to a 2-0 win at West Ham United, but their night ended on a sour note with Ivan Toney (£7.5m) leaving the pitch on a stretcher after landing awkwardly.

Earlier, the 26-year-old had put the Bees ahead after the hosts failed to deal with a throw-in, before setting up Josh Dasilva (£4.2m) just before half-time.

As a result, Toney is now up to 12 league goals for the season – only Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Harry Kane (£11.6m) have scored more. However, a serious-looking injury paired with a possible betting ban makes him a no-go for FPL managers right now, a real shame given that he is the best value forward in FPL.

“Of course, it didn’t look great, but I’ve also been in this game long enough to know that you never know exactly what it is until it’s been assessed over the following days. Hopefully it’s a minor injury, a minor thing, there’s a good chance for that, but of course it could be worse. We don’t know yet.” – Thomas Frank on Ivan Toney

The impact of Christian Norgaard (£5.3m), plus goalkeeper David Raya (£4.6m), is also worth noting. Since the former returned from injury in Gameweek 16, Brentford have taken seven points from Manchester City (a), Tottenham Hotspur (h) and West Ham (a). Raya, meanwhile, is up to second in the goalkeeper rankings, with his record of 75 saves first among Premier League shot-stoppers.

As for West Ham, they have now lost five consecutive Premier League games.

In Gameweek 18, David Moyes started out with a 3-4-2-1 formation with cheap defenders Vladimir Coufal (£4.1m) and Emerson Palmieri (£4.0m) lining up as wing-backs, before switching to a 4-4-2 in the second half.

The result, however, leaves Moyes on the brink, with just 13 goals scored all season.

“I don’t think it’s unfair, because I think the business we are in means that normally when you go five games where you’ve not won, you can always be under pressure. I totally get that. But you feel bad when you lose one, never mind two, never mind five.

Obviously, that is football, I understand that totally. I only want the best for West Ham because it’s been a great club for me and the club’s done well and we’ve sort of taken it into a little bit better of a place than I think it was before so I’m determined and sort of desperate to keep it there.

I don’t want it to go back down and get dragged back down, so I’m hoping that we can get ourselves away from where we are.” – David Moyes

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Coufal, Rice, Paqueta (Soucek 82), Emerson (Antonio 64), Bowen, Benrahma, Scamacca

Brentford XI: Raya, Zanka, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Dasilva (Ghoddos 67), Norgaard, Jensen (Janelt 59), Henry, Toney (Jansson 90+5), Mbeumo (Wissa 58)

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

42 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    LOL @ FF. Salah & Robertson rising tonight after flopping, KDB & Foden dropping a few hours before they haul! 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      It will reverse by Monday deadline 😛

      Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Pre deadline kneejerks

      Spend 7 weeks deciding to run KdB over Salah, and to punt on Foden despite xMins concerns, then reverse it all based on 90 mins of action.

      Classic FPL. Even amongst many serious players the most important advanced stat is “Last Weeks Score”

      Open Controls
      1. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Agreed. My FF New Years Resolution is...DON'T GO CHASING LAST WEEKS POINTS!! 😀

        Open Controls
  2. Hits from the Bong
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    I've got the exact money for Iversen to Kepa. Should I do it before his price rise tonight? Cheers

    Ward
    Cancelo Trippier Saliba
    KDB Saka Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    Iversen Almiron Patterson Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yip. He who hesitates is lost.

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Geterdun

      Open Controls
  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Ward (FUL) Almiron (ars) White (NEW) Patterson (BHA), it's not good enough for a bench boost, is it?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Emu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I have the same, only with Martinelli for Almiron, and I am seriously considering it

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Emu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        There is some value in not having to plan for a better opportunity

        Open Controls
    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I think this is a really poor BB being honest. Fully expect Fulham to score, Almiron against White and Brighton being very good, not sure why you’d choose now.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I did not plan btw, just realised it turns out to be that line up

        Open Controls
        1. Paqueta Rice
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Yeah, not for me anyway

          Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      massive double GWs

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Not really particularly if you have Mitrovic v Ward, Almiron v White and Patterson against good Brighton team I expect will score

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Ta, forget BB for now ...

        Open Controls
  4. Tinydancer
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Looks like James will fall?
    Tempted to move him (have 2FT was hoping he would survive the night)

    Open Controls
    1. Adamdashi
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Same..hate to transfer before teams have played. Will probably take the .1 loss and reassess.

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Think just take the drop as better to get information from games to be played

      Open Controls
    3. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      There's so much value going around right now that I don't think 0.1m matters very much this season. I was so obsessed with using up my full team value before GW17 that it cost me an absolute shed load of points.

      Open Controls
  5. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Any early suggestions for this team? 2 fts, 0.8m

    Kepa
    Trippier shaw white
    Salah saka kulu rashford almiron
    Haaland Darwin

    Ward James greenwood Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      Donkey & James > Mitro & Cucu is obviously an option.

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        Cheers. Thinking those moves plus greenwood > havertz for a hit.

        Open Controls
      2. Begbie.
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        Cucu is risky though with the 2nd game of the DGW being so far away. Chilwell is back in training.

        Open Controls
        1. Disturbed
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          Not convinced by him either. Who would you replace James with?

          Open Controls
          1. Begbie.
            • 9 Years
            28 mins ago

            I replaced him with Robertson so I'm probably not the right guy to ask haha. There's no real stand out options IMO.

            Open Controls
            1. Disturbed
              • 9 Years
              26 mins ago

              True, might get in a cheap defender like Mee or dunk and bank the cash.

              Open Controls
              1. Begbie.
                • 9 Years
                18 mins ago

                Aye that's what I was looking at doing now too. Robinson (4.4) and Diop (4.3) are tempting with their double but I'm leaning Botman (4.4) and just doubling up with Trippier whenever they have a plum fixture.

                Open Controls
                1. Disturbed
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Cheers mate

                  Open Controls
  6. Price Changes
    Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Risers:
    Saka #ARS £8.1m
    Arrizabalaga #CHE £4.6m
    Mount #CHE £7.6m
    Salah #LIV £12.9m
    Robertson #LIV £6.9m

    Fallers:
    Tavernier #BOU £4.8m
    James #CHE £5.7m
    Eze #CRY £5.6m
    Mykolenko #EVE £4.4m
    Barnes #LEI £6.8m
    Firmino #LIV £8.0m
    De Bruyne #MCI £12.5m
    Foden #MCI £8.2m
    Adams #SOU £6.3m
    Jiménez #WOL £6.7m
    Traoré #WOL £4.4m

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      Excellent. Mitrovic rise held off. Annoying KDB drop but had 0.1m in him anyway. Hoping for a big performance today to flip that drop!

      Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Cheers

      But what happened to the Ragabot?

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Was just going to ask where is Ragabolly too???

        Open Controls
        1. Yank Revolution
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Even Raga needs a lil' holiday time!

          Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Dam Kdb price drop is so annoying..casuals flipping between him and Salah each week...let's hope he hauls today

      Open Controls
  7. Eightball
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier - Gabriel - Cancelo -
    Salah - Martinelli - Rashford - Almiron - Andreas
    Haaland - Darwin

    Ward - Castagne - James - Wilson

    2FT. 0ITB

    A) Wilson + James ------> Azpi + Havertz
    B) Wilson + Darwin ------> Havertz + Mitrovic
    C) Wilson + Darwin + James ------> Havertz + Mitrovic + Azpi (-4)

    Not totally sold on the Chelsea double up in defense either so Azpi could be Shaw instead.

    Open Controls
    1. No Salah
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. DannyD
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Coast94
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    A) Shaw, Saka, Darwin
    B) Botman, Odegaard, Kane

    Open Controls
    1. DannyD
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  9. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Just watched the Liverpool game. To be fair, Nunez was much better tonight. My worry is, i am 49, so i am not sure i will be around long enough to see Nunez finally hit the target?!

    Open Controls
  10. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Would you consider BBing this lot? Also have a FT I could use:

    Ederson
    Trippier, Gabriel, Shaw
    Kdb, MOUNT, Rashford, ANDREAS
    Haaland, Kane, MITROVIC

    Ward (FUL), Martinelli (NEW), Patterson (BHA), Bueno (avl)
    Bank 0.9m, 1FT

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.