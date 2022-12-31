8
Dugout Discussion December 31

Wolves v Man Utd team news: Rashford benched for “disciplinary” reasons

8 Comments
Share

Match 13 of 30 over this busy festive period sees Wolverhampton Wanderers play host to Manchester United.

This is new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui’s first game in charge at Molineux, where the action gets underway at 12:30 GMT.

It’s one change apiece for the two teams in the West Midlands, and Erik ten Hag’s sole alteration is a seismic one.

Marcus Rashford is only among the substitutes this lunchtime, with his place in the starting XI taken by Alejandro Garnacho.

This is no seasonal rest for Rashford – ten Hag has benched him for disciplinary reasons.

Julen Lopetegui’s one change from the side that defeated Everton sees Matheus Nunes replace Joe Hodge in central midfield.

That means another start for £3.9m-rated FPL defender Hugo Bueno, who once again sees off the challenge of Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back.

GAMEWEEK 18 TEAM NEWS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Bueno, Kilman, Collins, Semedo; Moutinho, Neves, Nunes; Podence, Costa, Hwang.

Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, B. Traore, Jimenez, Guedes, Toti, Jonny, A. Traore, Hodge.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Martial.

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Rashford, Fred, Williams, Van de Beek, Elanga, Mainoo.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

8 Comments Post a Comment
  1. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi Marcus

    Open Controls
  2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    What did Rashford do?

    1. Cheat with his brothers wife?
    2. Visit the same shops Rooney used to go to?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Made a bad joke about ETH

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Turned up late because he stopped to feed a feral child.

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        We don’t have feral children in the UK.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          just now

          There’s a few of them on here.

          Open Controls
          1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Ahh you mean Slouch

            Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      ‘Twas caught gerbling.

      Open Controls
    4. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Spent too much time around JLingz

      Open Controls
    5. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Lost track of time eating cold nuggets and lumpy custard whilst staring at his OBE or knighthood or whatever it was.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.