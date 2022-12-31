Wolves v Man Utd team news: Rashford benched for “disciplinary” reasons

Match 13 of 30 over this busy festive period sees Wolverhampton Wanderers play host to Manchester United.

This is new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui’s first game in charge at Molineux, where the action gets underway at 12:30 GMT.

It’s one change apiece for the two teams in the West Midlands, and Erik ten Hag’s sole alteration is a seismic one.

Marcus Rashford is only among the substitutes this lunchtime, with his place in the starting XI taken by Alejandro Garnacho.

This is no seasonal rest for Rashford – ten Hag has benched him for disciplinary reasons.

Julen Lopetegui’s one change from the side that defeated Everton sees Matheus Nunes replace Joe Hodge in central midfield.

That means another start for £3.9m-rated FPL defender Hugo Bueno, who once again sees off the challenge of Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back.

GAMEWEEK 18 TEAM NEWS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Bueno, Kilman, Collins, Semedo; Moutinho, Neves, Nunes; Podence, Costa, Hwang.

Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, B. Traore, Jimenez, Guedes, Toti, Jonny, A. Traore, Hodge.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Martial.

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Rashford, Fred, Williams, Van de Beek, Elanga, Mainoo.