FFS Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 34

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Double Gameweek 34, when a variety of different chips were played.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Chris Webster leads for a sixth week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) after playing his Free Hit and is now 12th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

He also leads for a sixth week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, and the league code is visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 34 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 111 after hits, with 20 teams to be removed and 27 going through to Gameweek 35.

Greg Simpson (Sun Jihai) was the Gameweek’s top scorer with 131. He has had two previous top 10k finishes.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail has increased his lead in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues and has risen to 5,369th overall.

Dai Thomas in League 9 Division 175 is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues. He now has 86 points out of a possible 102 and has risen to 9,568th overall.

MODS & CONS

Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) leads for a 13th week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and is now 214th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He also leads for a 16th week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Jon Ballantyne has regained the lead from Jan Kępski in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7) after playing his Free Hit and is now 172nd overall. He had previously led after Gameweeks 25 to 30, and was number one in our FFS Live Hall of Fame when it was last updated (after Gameweek 30).

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Stefan Rukanov (FPL Rookie) has regained the lead from Jan in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once, after playing his Second Wildcard. He previously led after Gameweek 15 and again after Gameweeks 17 to 20 and 22 to 28, and is now 166th overall.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

And Stephen Devlin has regained the lead from Jan in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg), which he had previously led after Gameweeks 25 to 27 and again after Gameweek 32. He is now 100th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

But Jan does still lead, for an 11th week, in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000, and is now 181st overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

And he also still leads, for a 16th week, in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Jono Sumner leads for a 13th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and has risen to 1,848th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 FPL Champion Jon Reeson leads for a 24th week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League after playing his Bench Boost.

FPL VETS

Tom Carroll leads for a tenth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league and is now 7,737th overall.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

Peter Murphy is the new leader of my December to May League (league code 02vm22) and has risen from 207k to 1,027th overall in the 18 Gameweeks since the World Cup. He played his Triple Captain chip in Gameweek 22, his Second Wildcard in Gameweek 27, his Bench Boost in Gameweek 29 and his Free Hit in Gameweek 32, and has had two previous top 5k finishes

THE LAST TEN

Peter is also the new leader of my The Last Ten mini-league (league code mukrgt), rising from 22k to 1,027th in the last six Gameweeks.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.