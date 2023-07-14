11
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    I'm on Salah + Haaland and no TAA for now

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      \o/

    2. DBW - Slug's Mortgage …
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Can't really go without Salah with his past history of GW1 hauls.

      I've got no interest in Trent at 8m, he's a wait and see

  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    In essence this is what GW1 drafts all boil down to.

  3. Charlie Price
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    The Charlie Price "franchise" has two leagues open for entries this year as follows:

    The Charlie Price Marathon (classic scoring)
    Code p3txc3
    The Charlie Price Matchplay (head to head league)
    Code k7hzh6

    Thanks in advance to anyone joining.
    The

  4. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    My draft is sufficiently different to all these templates to satisfy myself that I'm not a sheep.

  5. 21sutcliffeh
    8 mins ago

    Best 6.0m fwd? Leaning towards Wissa.

    1. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Dcl until injuries

  6. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    I've just tried using RMT for the first time this season but it's not calculating GW or total predicted points. Is this the same for everybody ?

  7. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone eyeing up Deli Ali?

    1. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Where is he playing?

