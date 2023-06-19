Best FPL fixture runs for all 20 Premier League sides

While Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is still yet to relaunch, the release of the Premier League fixture list was an appetite-whetter for the 2023/24 campaign.

We’ve been poring over the fixture list over the last few days, with the following articles now available to read:

Whilst favourable opening fixture runs will be what many of us are focused on initially, it usually pays to do some medium-term planning ahead of the big Gameweek 1 kick-off.

It’s with that in mind that we’ve put together this ‘hop on, hop off’ modified Season Ticker, isolating the best runs of fixtures we can find for all 20 Premier League sides in the first half of the season.

They’re either all or mostly favourable stretches of games but sometimes there will be a less appealing fixture among an otherwise strong sequence.

We’ve set the minimum at five matches, while we’ve also included the Gameweek 16 starts of two more good-looking runs for Manchester City and Chelsea (Gameweek 18 looks set to be blank for the league champions, however, because of FIFA World Club Cup involvement).

It was a tougher task for some clubs: there was no obvious sustained sea of blue for Sheffield United, for example, with their Gameweek 11-16 schedule about the best that we could find. Fulham also have trips to Liverpool and Newcastle United punctuating four excellent home games.

Some players – Erling Haaland, for instance – will also be deemed fixture-proof by many of us but hopefully this overview will help Fantasy managers decide when they want to increase or decrease the number of assets they own from each club.

TICKER OVERVIEW: BEST FIXTURE RUNS

