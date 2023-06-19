168
Fixtures June 19

Best FPL fixture runs for all 20 Premier League sides

168 Comments
While Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is still yet to relaunch, the release of the Premier League fixture list was an appetite-whetter for the 2023/24 campaign.

We’ve been poring over the fixture list over the last few days, with the following articles now available to read:

Whilst favourable opening fixture runs will be what many of us are focused on initially, it usually pays to do some medium-term planning ahead of the big Gameweek 1 kick-off.

It’s with that in mind that we’ve put together this ‘hop on, hop off’ modified Season Ticker, isolating the best runs of fixtures we can find for all 20 Premier League sides in the first half of the season.

They’re either all or mostly favourable stretches of games but sometimes there will be a less appealing fixture among an otherwise strong sequence.

We’ve set the minimum at five matches, while we’ve also included the Gameweek 16 starts of two more good-looking runs for Manchester City and Chelsea (Gameweek 18 looks set to be blank for the league champions, however, because of FIFA World Club Cup involvement).

It was a tougher task for some clubs: there was no obvious sustained sea of blue for Sheffield United, for example, with their Gameweek 11-16 schedule about the best that we could find. Fulham also have trips to Liverpool and Newcastle United punctuating four excellent home games.

Some players – Erling Haaland, for instance – will also be deemed fixture-proof by many of us but hopefully this overview will help Fantasy managers decide when they want to increase or decrease the number of assets they own from each club.

TICKER OVERVIEW: BEST FIXTURE RUNS

VIDEO LATEST

  1. Buck The Trent
    • 11 Years
    12 hours, 58 mins ago

    Knight Template in the mud

    
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 hours, 23 mins ago

      Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government

      
      1. PØTÅTØ
        • 2 Years
        12 hours, 7 mins ago

        "Be quiet!"

        
      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        10 hours, 37 mins ago

        It might not be perfect but it’s better than any other system we have!

        
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      11 hours, 11 mins ago

      I was distracted selecting a new codpiece. Codpiece fashion is a thing you know and I was falling out of fashion!

      
  2. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    12 hours, 3 mins ago

    Assuming March & Mitoma are pretty much nailed for Brighton, which other two attackers do you think will get the nod, or do you think they'll be rotated?

    Welbeck, Ferguson, Pedro, Encisco, Undav

    
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 hours, 53 mins ago

      "Assuming March & Mitoma are pretty much nailed"...

      I wouldn't even agree with that statement tbh. Mild rotation until Europa League kicks off and then carnage on a weekly basis is my prediction.

      Waiting for Enciso classification and prices as I will still imagine I want to triple up with Pervis+2 attackers.

      
    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      11 hours, 51 mins ago

      I don't think they're nailed either anymore. Pedro and Enciso can play on the wings.

      
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 hours, 44 mins ago

        This season Brighton will be almost as frustrating as City in predicting starting line-ups.

        
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 hours, 29 mins ago

      RDZ was actually fairly consistent in his selection though until post-cup fatigue set in though, wasn't he? And described Mitoma as unbenchable.

      My guess is Enciso/Pedro predominantly as the 10, Welbeck/Ferguson the 9, Undav more of back up. I'm interested in Enciso but just slightly wary of nailedness; Mitoma I'm not too worried about & will likely start with

      
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 hours, 53 mins ago

        Will be different now that they've got European football I think. Hopefully there's a clear pattern with some players being preferred in the league.

        
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          9 hours, 27 mins ago

          True. From 21st September though so I won't factor it in initiallt

          
    4. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 56 mins ago

      For me, the only one tempting is Gross, if he changes position.

      
    5. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 hours, 55 mins ago

      I don't think March will be as nailed this season. I expect a lot more game time for Enciso and not just at #10, on the wings too. Mitoma definitely the safest option imo but will be the most expensive.

      I'm interested in Enciso and Ferguson to start with. They both look quality and can do damage even if it's from the bench. I must admit I'm not too familiar with Joao Pedro though...

      
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 hours, 43 mins ago

        I do think Undav will get more gametime, and don't forget Buenonotte.
        Will Mitoma start fresh, or like he finished the season? I'm thinking to start with a 4.5 keeper or defender if one's going, then wait and see on the rest.

        
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          10 hours, 18 mins ago

          Yep, and Welbeck too. It's a complete minefield up top but Brighton are so much better going forward than they are defensively that I'm happy to risk it with two of their attackers despite the uncertainty of minutes.

          
  3. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 hours, 42 mins ago

    Useful table, that. Nudged me into a couple of tweaks to my draft.

    
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 hours, 30 mins ago

      Mbappe ➡ Calvert-Lewin?

      
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 hours, 45 mins ago

        Nah, figured Trent can wait. That frees up a lot of cash.

        
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          10 hours, 12 mins ago

          Pretty sure I'm going to start with Trent but him vs Stones (or ARS/CHE defenders) + 2m could be interesting.

          
          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            10 hours, 9 mins ago

            I'm going with one from Arsenal and Chelsea, then a rotation of 3x4.5 defenders. My 'big at the back' strategy of last year will not be repeated!

            
          2. Piggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            9 hours, 57 mins ago

            Yeah, I'm keen on Trent, even if it means playing another defender. Can't see a midfielder outperforming him at the same price point, unless we get another season of mad prices.

            
  4. dannyreeves1977
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 hours, 30 mins ago

    Lovely little graphic that.

    
  5. O'Neil sacked by Bournemouth
    DBW - Slug Repellent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 hours, 5 mins ago

    Gary O’Neil sacked by Bournemouth.

    Terrible decision. Hope they get relegated next season now.

    
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 55 mins ago

      Wow. Haven't seen that one coming.

      
    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 55 mins ago

      It’s not a terrible decision if they get someone like Potter.

      
      1. boc610
        • 11 Years
        10 hours, 48 mins ago

        ......who will try to play the kind of football Howe played that got him the sack and end up in the relegation zone and then oneill comes back in for the last ten games keeps them up then gets the sack and the cycle of life for a team with delusions of grandeur just spins and spins ....

        
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          10 hours, 41 mins ago

          Howe was there for 8 years in his last stint.

          
          1. boc610
            • 11 Years
            10 hours, 36 mins ago

            their were many iterations of his team in that time. the final season and a half was a disaster and its because he went for a far more attacking brand of football than the previous 6 and a half and just shipped goals for fun

            
            1. x.jim.x
              • 8 Years
              10 hours, 23 mins ago

              Their problem was lack of goals - they shipped more or less what they had in previous seasons, 2 less than when they came 9th. Problem is they scored 15 fewer goals.

              
      2. DBW - Slug Repellent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        10 hours, 7 mins ago

        These players we playing for O'Neil. There's nothing to suggest they'd play any better for Potter.

        The fact he kept them up was a miracle, deserved to be given another whole season.

        
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          9 hours, 50 mins ago

          People said the same thing about Houghton. O’Neil is not some once-in-a-lifetime manager.

          
          1. DBW - Slug Repellent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            9 hours, 21 mins ago

            Lol neither is Potter, he'll be off as soon as any bigger club will come calling too.

            
            1. x.jim.x
              • 8 Years
              9 hours, 19 mins ago

              He’s a far far better manager than O’Neil to the point where I doubt they could get him.

              All this “not fair/hope they get relegated” spiel was being spewed about when they sacked Parker too btw

              
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 hours, 53 mins ago

      Can only assume that Bielsa's beach house has been built, otherwise that is an awful and cruel decision.

      
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        10 hours, 50 mins ago

        Tis a cruel summer, as Bananarama always say.

        
      2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 hours, 46 mins ago

        Bielsa's international now. Uruguay.

        
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          10 hours, 42 mins ago

          Australia has 48 million kangaroos, if they invaded Uruguay every Uruguayan would have to taken on fourteen of them each. I think Uruguay would almost certainly fall.

          
          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            10 hours, 41 mins ago

            I learnt this today btw from somebody who knows about these things.

            
            1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              10 hours, 40 mins ago

              He must be exhausted after counting them all.

              
              1. PØTÅTØ
                • 2 Years
                10 hours, 24 mins ago

                Yes, and hopping mad.

                
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 9 Years
                  10 hours ago

                  Are you getting a new grav?

                  
                  1. PØTÅTØ
                    • 2 Years
                    9 hours, 54 mins ago

                    My gravatar is on strike and joined a nudist colony for the summer. Planning new one for next season anyway.

                    
                    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      9 hours, 53 mins ago

                      I'll miss her 🙁

                      
                      1. PØTÅTØ
                        • 2 Years
                        9 hours, 49 mins ago

                        Too many stalkers and a strange number of upvotes with the old one.

                        
                      2. The Knights Template
                        • 9 Years
                        9 hours, 30 mins ago

                        Get a great ape!

                        
          2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            10 hours, 41 mins ago

            You're giving Putin ideas!

            
    4. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      10 hours, 52 mins ago

      They must have somebody in mine. Possibly scouting the A-League after seeing Bid Ange’s rise.

      
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 hours, 47 mins ago

        Harsh, but it's the right time to do it. He would have been gone by November anyway. At least he leaves with his head held high.

        
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          10 hours, 46 mins ago

          Well at least we know it’s not Gerrard!

          
          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            10 hours, 41 mins ago

            Uh oh, Lampard's free.

            It'll be Big Sam.

            
        2. boc610
          • 11 Years
          10 hours, 39 mins ago

          its a nonsensical decision born out of owners blindly following trends they think apply to them and panicking and believing they always deserve 'something better' when they actually have something good right in front of them . bournemouth are bournemouth. oneill had a style that married pragmatism with an attacking brand of football and it kept them up when they were a shoe in for relegation. he deserved a chance to see where that could take them with a full season.

          Open Controls
          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            10 hours, 37 mins ago

            The board clearly decided it would take them straight down.

            Open Controls
            1. boc610
              • 11 Years
              10 hours, 33 mins ago

              even though they were going straight down until he came in and kept them up....

              Open Controls
    5. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      10 hours, 47 mins ago

      He’ll be off to the Saudi league no doubt. He’ll be fine.

      Open Controls
    6. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      9 hours, 44 mins ago

      In the running for Manager of the Season.

      Disgraceful

      Open Controls
    7. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 35 mins ago

      Bournemouth moving swiftly:

      https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/first-team/andoni-iraola-appointed-afc-bournemouth-head-coach/

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 29 mins ago

        2-year contract smh.
        Either he's rubbish and he takes you down. Or he's great and he moves to a better club almost immediately.
        Heard good things and I liked him as a player.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 21 mins ago

          Highly rated manager - Leeds were in for him after they chucked Marsch but Vallecano wouldn't let him leave.

          Open Controls
          1. ritzyd
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 6 mins ago

            What an odd appointment, he managed a team in Cyprus while I lived there a few yrs ago (Larnaca) they were crap, and that league was awful. Strange.

            Open Controls
    8. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      That is a surprise, seems like the wrong move

      Open Controls
  6. CityWok
    • 6 Years
    10 hours, 52 mins ago

    That's a terrible decision. Some people are never satisfied and have no loyalty or gratitude

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      10 hours, 48 mins ago

      Maybe Eddie Howe is returning?

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 hours, 47 mins ago

        Or Dychie. He had a spell.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          10 hours, 45 mins ago

          Brendan Rogers perhaps.

          Open Controls
          1. RedLightning
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            10 hours, 11 mins ago

            No, he's just been confirmed as manager of Celtic.

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 9 Years
              9 hours, 56 mins ago

              Sometimes they come back!

              Open Controls
    2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 2 Years
      10 hours, 44 mins ago

      Don't worry, you'll find someone else.

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 38 mins ago

      Funny when people react like this despite knowing the square root of FA about the decision.

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 11 Years
        10 hours, 26 mins ago

        so were not allowed to comment at all just because were not privy to the ins and outs of a decision? so why say anything about anything then. Bournemouth looked like they would be first to go with scott paker in charge who said the players werent good enough. oneill came in and completely changed them and their mentality. I think were allowed be a little curious as to why they have now decided he had to go

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          10 hours, 21 mins ago

          Calling it a terrible decision without knowing who the replacement is, and slating the owners without knowing why the decision has been made is daft, yeah.

          O’Neil might not have fancied it so they paid him off as a good gesture, for all we know.

          Open Controls
        2. GC123
          • 1 Year
          10 hours, 20 mins ago

          I’m with you on that. Clearly they’ve forgotten their principles and have a plan. After how they’ve treated GO’N, I hope said plan takes them back to the Championship. What a way to reward the guy for keeping the Cherries up with 4 games to spare. Football has gone

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            10 hours, 17 mins ago

            Should Leicester have kept Ranieri for what he’d done the season before?

            Open Controls
            1. TheTinman
              • 7 Years
              9 hours, 30 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
              1. x.jim.x
                • 8 Years
                9 hours, 26 mins ago

                Good job you’re not in charge of any clubs innit

                Open Controls
    4. Haa-lala-land
      • 2 Years
      10 hours, 17 mins ago

      Just imagine if they got Parker back. The scenes!

      Open Controls
  7. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 hours, 1 min ago

    None will ever understand why Ruben Neves at 26yo decided to go to Saudi Arabia before he plays in any major club competition despite being able to compete in top level, I mean money are important but rly…

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 54 mins ago

      Yeah, it's a disappointing lack of ambition. Barca were interested in him.

      Open Controls
    2. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 48 mins ago

      Surely the point of a career (especially one as short as a footballers) is to earn as much money as possible to provide for your family, pretty sure he's doing that by some margin compared to what he would be offered in europe.

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        9 hours, 31 mins ago

        Bro, he's already earned enough to 'provide for his family' for the next 10 generations

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          9 hours, 15 mins ago

          He is worshipping Mammon!

          Open Controls
          1. ritzyd
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            8 hours, 59 mins ago

            I saw somewhere he'll be earning around 5x his current salary after tax. If someone offered me 5x my take home pay but I have to go and work in Saudi for a few years i'd take that all day long.

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 9 Years
              8 hours, 51 mins ago

              Good for you.

              Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      9 hours, 42 mins ago

      He was captain at a CL club before signing for a Championship side - I can’t believe people are surprised by this.

      Open Controls
    4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      9 hours, 15 mins ago

      How dare he get a better living elsewhere who does Neves think he is? Messi/Ronaldo 😀

      Open Controls
  8. The Mighty Hippo
    • 6 Years
    9 hours, 56 mins ago

    I reckon James Maddison will be a great option next season if he signs for Spurs and plays the no.10 role. Postecoglou plays very attacking football and will get the best out of him.

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 54 mins ago

      He's be great for Spurs, Newcastle, and a half-price alternative to Mount at United.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      9 hours, 52 mins ago

      Agree. Hope this happens.

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      9 hours, 48 mins ago

      Who was Ange’s number 10 at Celtic?

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 25 mins ago

        Japanese lad - really good.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 23 mins ago

          You mean Hatate? From what I saw of Celtic last season, they played a 4-3-3 with him on the left.

          Open Controls
          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 hours, 18 mins ago

            The other guy, something like Kyoto. Problem is Posty has a fixed system and basically none of the Spurs squad are a good fit. Should be fun.

            Open Controls
            1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              7 hours, 35 mins ago

              David Brent:
              Oh, sorry, it's the other one...

              Kyogo (no. 9 btw):
              The other what...?

              Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 hours, 21 mins ago

      I don't know that much about Ange tbh but will be very keen on Maddison wherever he goes

      Open Controls
    5. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 58 mins ago

      What would be a fair FPL price for him in your opinion?

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 44 mins ago

        £8.5m

        Open Controls
        1. Tomerick
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 29 mins ago

          No way does he come in that high although he could easily end the season at that price.

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 28 mins ago

            If he signs for a big 6 team I wouldn’t be surprised

            Open Controls
            1. Tomerick
              • 8 Years
              6 hours, 24 mins ago

              It would depend a lot on the price of other players. I’m not saying he wouldn’t be worth it but I would expect other players who have had better seasons to be coming in even higher than that if it was the case and normally decent mids from top 6 clubs are 8m max unless they’re the talisman.

              Open Controls
              1. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                5 hours, 15 mins ago

                Yeah agreed. I'm expecting Odegaard to be 8.5 for example. No way Maddison should be the same price.

                Open Controls
  9. boc610
    • 11 Years
    9 hours, 47 mins ago

    Oneill was apparently told that Bournemouth "wanted to adopt a different style of play to accelerate their progress". these clubs really are living in noddy land.they have had this attacking football before . leeds had it last season and look what happened. and its not like bornemouth didnt play an exciting style last season it was just temepred with conceding less goals. we really are now firmly in the era of of playing out from the back with sweeper keepers and bombing on wingbacks to the point that anything not resembling that is seen as some kind of failure. its almost a cult like obsession and not practical for a team with bornemouths finances.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      9 hours, 39 mins ago

      Why do you believe that football is as simple as “more attacking = relegated” ?

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 42 mins ago

        Because they're not good enough

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 32 mins ago

          It's 19th June - you have no idea who the new manager is, never mind which players they're bringing in. Saying they aren't good enough to play "attacking" football (extremely generic term) is just pure nonsense.

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 2 Years
            8 hours, 4 mins ago

            They're Bournemouth. They're a small club. Even if they get a good manager, they still won't be able to attract the calibre of player needed to play that style of football

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 8 Years
              7 hours, 58 mins ago

              Brighton, Brentford, Palace, Fulham, etc are small clubs who have good players and play good to decent football.

              A club shows a bit of ambition rather than just avoiding the drop every season and it’s “you’re a small club, know your place”

              Open Controls
              1. boc610
                • 11 Years
                7 hours, 4 mins ago

                if you are saying those squads are similar to bournemouths I want what your smoking. all of them with at least one or two world class internationals, world cup winners, top class strikers and defenders. cherries could have showed ambition by keeping oneill, a manager who averaged over 1 point a game.

                Open Controls
                1. x.jim.x
                  • 8 Years
                  6 hours, 34 mins ago

                  Please name the “one or two world class internationals, world cup winners, top class strikers and defenders” for each of those teams.

                  Open Controls
          2. boc610
            • 11 Years
            7 hours, 8 mins ago

            i think I laid out what the brand of football will be and thats starting attacks from the back with a goalie ala de zerbi (who are amazing at it but when it goes wrong it can be horrific as we saw a few times with them last season) and its not a case of know your place , its abut realistic expectations. it took arteta 3 seasons at a much bigger club to get the brand he wanted right. what do you genuinely think will happen to the cherries bombing forward with players who are learning on the job?. is the owner willing to give the new manager time ala Howe to get a style right or do they have to hit the ground running? id say the latter. i promise you by christmas they will be looking for a new manager to keep them up (like Oneill did) because the new guy wanst given time.

            Open Controls
      2. boc610
        • 11 Years
        7 hours, 15 mins ago

        because in order for it to work you need to money ball a team of absolute worldies to do it. fulham had to adapt under silva, burnley cannot play like they did last season. leeds went down with a very attacking style as did saints. cherries dont have the money or the talent pool to do say what villa have done.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          7 hours, 11 mins ago

          What a load of rubbish, especially using Leeds as an example who stayed up despite Bielsa’s suicidal playstyle.

          Their new manager is a good appointment, fully expect them to be much better than they were last season.

          Open Controls
          1. boc610
            • 11 Years
            6 hours, 57 mins ago

            your in cukoo land. your talking about them like they are aston villa. leeds they stayed up barely and conceded the most goals in all of europes top 4 leagues over two seasons. there first season was 50 scored 50 conceded and only bamfords goals saved them in the end. you can also argue that it was bielsas style the got them relegated in the end because every manager after him still tried to play it in some form or another. it haunted them to the final day. it was never sustainable because they dont have the players to do it. it will be the same at cherries

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              6 hours, 54 mins ago

              Barely?! We were 31pts clear of relegation and 9pts away from qualifying for the Champions League!

              Open Controls
            2. x.jim.x
              • 8 Years
              6 hours, 36 mins ago

              “Stayed up barely”? They finished 9th about 30 points clear of 18th hahaha

              The managers after Bielsa played nothing like him either, just chatting absolute rubbish.

              Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 32 mins ago

      Personally, I'm quite looking forward to seeing their new 1-4-5 formation.

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 hours, 27 mins ago

      My guess is that they probably don't think they'd be able to attract the kind of players they want to bring in if Gary O'Neill is manager.

      As harsh as it looks and sounds, if they feel that way then better for them to do it now and get in a manager who they feel will be able to attract the kind of players they want to get and who will play the system they want rather than try and marry the two polar opposites.

      That kind of decision would be a disaster.

      So, yeah, it seems harsh but at least the board are going with a plan and have the courage of their convictions to carry it out

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        9 hours, 24 mins ago

        They won't attract any players due to manager anyway. They'll be punting on Flemish, Dutch, French and German leagues like everyone else in the bottom half

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          9 hours, 22 mins ago

          Who the manager is can make a big difference to a good player with a good agent.

          My lunch break is over so I can't respond to any more posts on this, but I do see both sides of this situation.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            9 hours, 13 mins ago

            What did you have for lunch?

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              6 hours, 16 mins ago

              Chicken sandwich, apple and crisps.

              Open Controls
    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 hours, 17 mins ago

      American owner. If you end up with one, you can only hope and pray they sign the cheques and nothing else.

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 20 mins ago

        So, be a hipster and research Rayo Vallecano.

        Open Controls
  10. M C4
    • 2 Years
    9 hours, 19 mins ago

    surely the best fixture alternation is fulham and everton
    a pickford/leno gk rotation is pretty much spot on till 19 or even 38 if needed

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      9 hours, 15 mins ago

      Rotating keepers is ace on paper, torture in practice.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 hours, 55 mins ago

        This. Tried it once and the keeper with the tougher fixture outscored the other one time and time again. Never again.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 47 mins ago

          Permanently scarred from Foster v Gomes in 2015/16.

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          7 hours, 15 mins ago

          It depends on who is available for 4.5m. In a season where we don't have underpriced Raya/Kepa, and are looking at the likes of Pickford/Leno as the most promising of the bracket, I think its worth adjusting for the obvious discrepancy between Everton's defensive form home & away. Doesn't have to pay off every week certainly longer-term the expected points are better if you're maximising home fixtures

          Open Controls
          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            7 hours, 10 mins ago

            It's not impossible that with Dyche having time to work on the defence in pre-season, he'll have them throwing themselves around like his Burnley of old.
            And this time last year, we weren't that confident in Raya, Sanchez (and Steele wasn't even a thing). New ones will emerge.
            But again, I'm starting conservatively until I see if a 4.5 rotation is the way to go on my wildcard.

            Open Controls
          2. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            7 hours, 7 mins ago

            Think I'd rather spend the extra 0.5m on an outfield player and take whatever Pickford (or whoever my 4.5m keeper is) gets me.

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              7 hours, 5 mins ago

              Tbh with pricing trends I'm expecting they'll underprice someone like the new Brentford keeper at 4.5. Raya is great but it's also Brentford's defensive setup that I really like, conceding lots of low xG shots & few big chances

              Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 hours, 11 mins ago

      Looks decent. Certainly I would want to avoid Everton's away games if going for Pickford. Depends what you expect of Fulham also as their defence went through quite distinct good/bad phases. Leno is pretty good for saves though. Only thing is I don't think there's much point planning so far ahead as GW19 - everything will change by then

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 37 mins ago

      I tend to stick with a set-and-forget keeper until my 2nd WC, (when you have money to play with and to cover BB).

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 23 mins ago

        I did well hokey-cokeying with Raya and Steele last time.
        I had lined up the Leno/Pickford combo but am minded to go with Ederson whose fixtures are too damned jammy.

        Open Controls
    4. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yeah, got to be a good few CS in those early fixtures for City.

      Open Controls
      1. theplayer
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 52 mins ago

        As an Ederson owner for the final weeks of the season, I wouldn't count on clean sheets as a given for City. He was one of my worst picks of the season

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 hours, 45 mins ago

          Yeh, I get that, but at this point, those fixtures still suggest the odds are on City keeping more clean sheets than anyone else.

          Open Controls
  11. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 hours, 55 mins ago

    Why on earth Bournemouth got rid of O’Neill and what were they expecting him to do? CL spot?

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 30 mins ago

      Getting sacked is ironically possibly inflating O'Neill's stature as a manager.
      Yes he won ten games since August and kept them up, but was that equally because the teams below him just couldn't go on a run.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 31 mins ago

        Ended the season 19th on xG with 0.94 p90 (joint with Saints) and 20th on xGA with 1.96 p90.

        “Why didn’t they keep O’Neil?”

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 9 mins ago

      They'll probably state that he doesn't match their "vision for the future" or some such nonsense.

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 35 mins ago

        That's exactly what they've said

        Open Controls
  12. ToffeePot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 hours, 29 mins ago

    Where can I find legit money leagues?
    Fancy chancing my luck next season

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 22 mins ago

      Not allowed to ask here. Just click on all the gambling ads instead.

      Open Controls
  13. CONNERS
    • 4 Years
    8 hours, 26 mins ago

    Who can I pick to replace Luke Ayling in my defence next season?

    Any suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 22 mins ago

      Sir Tin-opener is your man re Ayling.

      Open Controls
  14. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 1 min ago

    This chart is fantastic.

    Open Controls
  15. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    8 hours, 1 min ago

    Bournemouth confirm Iraola appointment

    Open Controls
  16. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 19 mins ago

    England all out for 280.
    Looks like it is about 50 runs short of being safe, which is what they would've got at least if they didn't declare early!!

    Open Controls
    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      281 will be a tough chase, but still you gotta back the Aussies as it stands.

      Open Controls
      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 58 mins ago

        280 is defendable for sure.
        On that wicket, I'd still back the Aussies to pull it off.

        Declaring early was just unnecessary, there's still around 130 overs + to play, and posting 330 would've put England in the driving seat.

        Those extra 50 runs would've turned the tables from having a 50- 60% chance of losing to 10-20%.

        You would still get at least the same winning chances if England continued batting and not declared, the only difference now is that you can actually lose the game with a chase of 280.

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          6 hours, 11 mins ago

          Back in the day 280 in the 4th innings to win a Test Match used to be virtually impossible to get.

          Open Controls
          1. nerd_is_the_werd
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 49 mins ago

            They clearly didn't play Bazball back then.
            You see more of everything these days, goals in football, world records, more runs, grand slams etc.

            It's called inflation just like the world economy..

            Open Controls
  17. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 5 mins ago

    Reckon this would be affordable?

    Ederson | 4.0
    TAA | Estu | 5.0 | 4.5 | 4.0
    Salah | Martinelli | Mitoma | Eze | 4.5
    Haaland | Jesus | 5.5

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 3 mins ago

      Try this if you're into the early drafting thing:
      https://www.planfpl.com/planner

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 54 mins ago

        or this
        https://fpl.team/

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 50 mins ago

          Ah thats what I was looking for. Couldn't find it on livefpl

          Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      No, I expect that to be several million over even with lenient prices.

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      That's probably about 1m over

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      Unfortunately no. I built this team on FPL Team based on their predictions on price

      Steele/ 4 m
      TAA Stones Moreno Porro/ 4m
      Martinelli Rashford Mitoma Eze /4.5m
      Haaland Mbeumo Ferguson

      Open Controls
    5. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      I doubt it'd be much over budget.

      Ederson to a 4.5 and I reckon it's there or thereabouts.

      Open Controls
    6. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      About 105 I make it

      Open Controls
    7. VeloFPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      Not bad

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 39 mins ago

        The price guesses fluctuate wildly. I just build the same squad in Livefpl for 100m that cost 106m in fplteam.

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 9 mins ago

          Some of FPLTeam's prices are too high, or at least I hope so.

          Open Controls
    8. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      1.5m over is my guess.

      5.5, 4.0
      7.5, 5.0, 5.0, 4.5, 4.0
      12.5, 8.0, 7.0, 6.5, 4.5
      13.5, 8.5, 5.5

      Open Controls
  18. mad_beer ✅
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 46 mins ago

    Green on black is so easy to read.

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      Green and Black's is so easy to eat.

      Open Controls
  19. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/06/19/how-well-do-newly-promoted-premier-league-sides-start/

    Open Controls

