FPL 2023/24 fixtures: Best teams to pair in rotation

We continue our analysis of the newly released 2023/24 Premier League fixture list with a look at which teams rotate well from a Fantasy perspective.

We’re using our customisable Season Ticker for this article, a tool that allows you to filter clubs by rotation amongst other sortable options.

FPL ROTATION PAIRINGS: EXPLAINED

The idea here is to simply find a couple of low-cost Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets whose fixtures dovetail, either to offer successive home matches or, more importantly, a prolonged spell of favourable opponents.

We’re focusing on budget defensive options, mainly because many Fantasy managers will resist benching premium assets.

In theory, this approach can help maximise the points returns from two low-cost picks, freeing up funds for the premium assets like Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.

It should be said that the rotation strategy is shunned by some Fantasy managers, as anticipating where a clean sheet or attacking return will come from is often not just as straightforward as picking the player with a home match or better-on-paper fixture.

HOME/AWAY ROTATION PAIRINGS IN 2023/24

There are 10 pairings that alternate home fixtures perfectly next season (credit goes to Fantasy Football Scout user Portsmouth Bubblejet for the research):

Paired team 1Paired team 2
ArsenalTottenham Hotspur
BournemouthLuton Town
BrentfordWolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton and Hove AlbionNottingham Forest
Burnley Aston Villa
ChelseaFulham
LiverpoolEverton
Manchester CityManchester United
Newcastle UnitedCrystal Palace
West Ham UnitedSheffield United

Some of the above couplings are decided by geographical proximity, created by the need to spread police resourcing: Liverpool/Everton, Manchester United/Manchester City and Spurs/Arsenal being notable examples.

And a number of these combinations are largely irrelevant when it comes to rotation pairings because of the price tags associated with at least one of the respective clubs’ assets and their ability to score points on the road – Fantasy managers aren’t likely to alternate benchings for Ruben Dias and Luke Shaw simply because they have an away fixture, for example.

So for more realistic pairings, we sometimes have to box a little bit more clever.

BEST FPL ROTATION PAIRINGS

For these pairings, we’ll look no further than Gameweek 19 – the point that the first Wildcard expires.

We’ll also look at rotation pairings of various lengths, as many of us won’t be holding our Wildcard for that long.

BRENTFORD/FULHAM

We start with a pairing that takes us right through to just after the second international break, which looks like a possible first Wildcard window.

Brentford defenders are probably right in the middle of that £4.5m/£5.0m grey area when it comes to starting prices, having boasted the joint-best defence outside of the top four in 2022/23.

Ben Mee and the seemingly outgoing David Raya look primed for price rises but, should FPL be feeling generous, we may get lucky with Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry or new goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

The Bees boast one of the best opening fixture runs, sitting high up our Season Ticker until Gameweek 9. Free from the distractions of European club competition, despite their best efforts to achieve qualification, there’ll also be few concerns on the rotation front.

They do have some trickier tests within the first quarter of the new campaign, trips to Newcastle United and Manchester United in Gameweeks 5 and 8 the obvious causes for concern.

Pairing a Brentford goalkeeper (whoever the number one may be) or defender with a counterpart from Fulham means we can bypass those tougher fixtures with plum-looking home games against newly promoted Luton Town and Sheffield United.

Even in Gameweek 1, with Brentford hosting Tottenham Hotspur, the Cottagers face an Everton side not renowned for their goalscoring exploits.

Looking further ahead, the two teams give a very decent Gameweek 13-19 fixture run of: WOL, LUT, NFO, shu, AVL, BUR, WOL.

The goalkeepers of Brentford and Fulham made more saves than any other shot-stoppers last season; that’s sometimes a reason not to rotate them, as even in the difficult fixtures they can rack up a tidy score without keeping a clean sheet.

EVERTON/LUTON TOWN

Continuing with the Gameweeks 1-9 timeframe, the fixtures of Everton and Luton dovetail fairly well.

Avoiding any team finishing higher than 10th last season, we get three games against newly promoted clubs, two home matches against a Wolverhampton Wanderers side who were dismal on the road in 2022/23, and visits of Fulham and Bournemouth.

Unlike options from Brentford, we know for almost certain that the goalkeepers/defenders of the Toffees and the Hatters are going to come in at £4.5m or less.

Their defensive assets are also looking to be more appealing than their team-mates further forward. Luton seem like they may struggle for goals but had the Championship’s second-best defence, while their wing-backs are a source of creativity. Everton, despite their flirtation with relegation, were only beaten by five other clubs for home clean sheets, meanwhile.

This pairing does look like a classic case of favourable fixtures over anything else: these sides are two of the relegation favourites, so there’ll be limited expectations of what they can achieve even in easier-on-paper matches.

Everton’s fixtures also rotate very well with those of Nottingham Forest in Gameweeks 1-9 (five meetings with newly promoted clubs) but there is no appealing fixture for either team in Gameweek 6.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST/BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Speaking of Forest, their home fixtures – as revealed by Portsmouth Bubblejet – alternate exactly with those of Brighton and Hove Albion in 2022/23.

Looking slightly further ahead at a Gameweeks 1-16 rotation, we get six home fixtures against the newly promoted sides, two meetings with the limited attack of Everton, and visits of West Ham United, Bournemouth and Fulham.

It’s not a perfect run: Gameweeks 4 and 7 aren’t ideal, for example.

But all in all, of the 16 fixtures on offer, it’s possible to avoid a side who finished any higher than 9th in the Premier League in 2022/23.

Whether we’ll get any Brighton assets below £5.0m is another question – Pervis Estupinan certainly won’t be but might we get lucky with Lewis Dunk, given that he averaged only 3.1 points per match last season?

WEST HAM UNITED/ASTON VILLA

The same question we posed of Brighton defenders can be asked of their Aston Villa counterparts: will we be lucky enough to get any below £5.0m? Only three teams conceded fewer goals than the Villans from Gameweek 15 onwards, the point at which Unai Emery took over.

Perhaps our best hope is that Diego Carlos is handed a £4.5m price tag after his injury-affected 2022/23 campaign and then muscles his way back into his manager’s first-choice backline in pre-season.

West Ham defenders should come in at a budget-friendly price, their tally of nine clean sheets superior to only five teams last season – three of which dropped down to the Championship.

Once again we can avoid any of last season’s top 10 by pairing these two claret-clad clubs from Gameweeks 1-14, although that does include a trip to Chelsea in Gameweek 6.

This run includes five encounters with the newly promoted teams, two home games against a shot-shy Everton, and two clashes with Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

Have you spotted any other good pairings that we’ve not discussed? Let us know in the comments below.

We’ll follow this piece up with an article on how last season’s pairings did, to see just how effective rotation combinations can be.

93 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    8 hours, 37 mins ago

    Rotation is very important. You spin me right round, baby right round like a record….

    Open Controls
    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Felicitations to the Knights Template for getting the top post.

      Open Controls
  2. Uncle Baby Billy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 hours, 35 mins ago

    Christ on a trampoline, I thought that the message through the week about updates to the site meaning that there might be a few issues for a couple of days meant that this mess was going to be temporary, but it seems like it's actually how it's going to be.

    It would be easier to teach my cat algebra that to find a web developer who actually thinks black on green is visually appealing, but you seem to have managed it. The whole place looks like it was knocked up in some kid's bedroom using Geocities back in the 90s. I honestly don't believe it could have been worse if you'd recruited 100 of the best IT professionals on the planet and told them their goal was to design a website so sh*t it defies science.

    Worst of it all is, though, I pay money for it. You need to let me know if this is how things are going to be before my subscription is due for renewal, cause if it is I'm offski.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 3 mins ago

      Honesty is the best policy.

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 59 mins ago

      You can barely read the title of this article with the green text on top of that background image

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 14 Years
        5 hours, 52 mins ago

        I actually assumed it was a browser rending issue, it looked that bad. But thankfully it should not be too difficult to change a few colours etc. I like like the one years ago where they used to have the images in black and white etc.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 47 mins ago

          I quite liked the B&W images too, but Geoff said they were paying for them in colour, so they may as well use them in colour, and I can't say I blame him.

          Open Controls
    3. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 16 mins ago

      I complained about that, too! It's the main article title on the homepage that is a struggle for me. I'll chase it up in tomorrow's catch-up.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 26 mins ago

        Can I get the zoom link to tomorrow's catch up, please. There's a lot of clamour from members on here for me to be on the call representing their interests.

        Open Controls
    4. FPLEnjoyer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      So do you like what they’ve done with the place or not?

      Open Controls
    5. Countess Weffie von Wobbego…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      39 mins ago

      Only used a laptop recently, the huge massive photograph taking up the whole homepage when opening up just doesn't work. I really want to see a list of recent articles when I on opening, and I don't want lots of scrolling down to find comments, hot topics, season ticker, news tweets etc. Do we even have news tweets anymore or have I dreamed them up in the first place? I don't like being negative but if you want feedback then mine is it's not working.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        The twitter widget broke a few months ago and they just decided not to fix it

        Open Controls
        1. Countess Weffie von Wobbego…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          19 mins ago

          Thanks. I mean that's shite but thanks. It's only just sinking in really but when I think about it then last season I definitely used the site a lot less that previously because I just couldn't see quickly what I wanted to see, like I had in the past. Quite sad after all these years. Still like the videos, but other websites work better as websites. They've got better and this has got worse.

          Open Controls
  3. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 21 mins ago

    Hope you ran this by FPL Virgin before publishing, Neale!

    Unfortunately, this article advertises the fixture rotation function:
    https://cdn.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/image-76.webp

    But this doesn't seem to exist in the Beta members area
    https://prnt.sc/hRNcaazhCE1u

    In the ("old") production members environment, it also doesn't exist
    https://prnt.sc/LEjOk7OeJio_

    I would also like to point out that some links in the menus don't do anything when I click them, like the actual "Members area" link. Though it works if I middle click to open in new tab https://prnt.sc/Zy3nyw51-HAX

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 42 mins ago

      Rotation function working for me in both tickers, Deulofail. Are you selecting a team first? It only appears as an option when you do that.

      That menu link does actually work for me - it just takes a bloody age to load. I've changed it to the 'new' area now anyway, menu links being one of the few things that this old chunk of coal can actually action immediately.

      Open Controls
  4. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 35 mins ago

    Ah lovely. I just didn't know how to use it. Would be valuable to have onboarding for each feature that you can run through again whenever you need refreshing. Related note: If I go to the "How To" section, all the tabs are empty https://prnt.sc/uyn7kzwpk1kA

    Ahhh no, I need a way to easily get to the old area, because it's much better than the new area with is brimming with bugs. The new area is supposed to be just Beta, right? Not the production release that we pay for

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 52 mins ago

      Reply fail to Skronto

      Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 45 mins ago

      Hopefully this will be help in the meantime - just published this in the last few days:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/06/15/fpl-2023-24-how-to-use-the-season-ticker/

      New members area is indeed beyond buggy (inc those missing How To pages, which are visible in the 'old' area... sigh) but our new dev is on it! I'm passing everything over to him.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        Okay thanks Neale. Did you catch these issues? https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25915228

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 5 mins ago

          Already forwarded on, yeah!

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 51 mins ago

            Nice one. I will make one more suggestion before I stfu: It's still confusing how you can be a (free/standard) member, yet you cannot access the member's content.

            The site refers to Premium members as "members" and the premium members' area as the "members area", and labels premium content as "members" content. But standard members can't access these things, so they should be called /labelled "premium". (My cynical whiskers are tingling)

            I guess it came from starting to call people "members" when they register for "standard membership", while continuing to call premium membership stuff just membership stuff

            Open Controls
            1. Dunk and Disorderly
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 hours, 43 mins ago

              The incorrect and inconsistent use of apostrophes also drives me crazy lol

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                5 hours, 34 mins ago

                And thats' just in my posts alone!

                Open Controls
                1. Dunk and Disorderly
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  5 hours, 29 mins ago

                  Arrrgh

                  Open Controls
              2. The Polymath
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 58 mins ago

                I know, it stink's.

                Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 45 mins ago

      Ok so the "premium tools" tab links to the "old" (I would say "current") members area (but again only if I open in new tab for some reason). Please leave this be so I don't have to create a bookmark just to get to the service I pay for! Would be better to have it more transparent and give users the choice. You could also collect data on that. Honestly I could spend 5 working days writing tickets for the new beta area, so I'm not going to start a list now, but, yeah, we shouldn't be force to use it when it's so far from MVP

      Open Controls
      1. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 hours ago

        So sick of this new beta area. Just give me easy access to the old one that’s better and works.

        Open Controls
      2. Dunk and Disorderly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 52 mins ago

        I agree. Scrap this beta nonsense that’s been around for what 2-3 years now. It offers nothing over the existing and is frankly unusable. Spend the time improving the actual members’ area… but please please don’t break it.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 23 mins ago

          Agreed. I use the old members area extensively and have never set foot in the new members area.

          The new members area was just a hasty reaction to what hub were doing with polygon player comparisons and such.

          Open Controls
  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 14 mins ago

    AT LAST!

    ** Does a Meg Ryan in WHMS **

    Open Controls
  6. Athletico Timbo
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 34 mins ago

    Neves off to Saudi for £47m. What waste but I can’t blame him I suppose

    Open Controls
    1. NotNowKato
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Will be loaned to Newcastle I reckon

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        I'm not including Neves here, but Saudi Arabia is proving a godsend to badly managed superclubs. The likes of PSG, Barca, Chelsea and Man United can offload their overpaid has-beens without any repercussions.

        Open Controls
        1. Athletico Timbo
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          I wish they’d come in for the Everton squad.

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            Even the Saudis don't want anything to do with that lot

            Open Controls
        2. NotNowKato
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 25 mins ago

          And then they can get loaned to the original teams rivals.

          For example (and this won't happen) Kane goes to a Saudi club and they then loan him to Man Utd.

          It's going to be a way for players to engineer a move to the team they want to go to when the club doesn't want to do business.

          Open Controls
          1. Athletico Timbo
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            Mmm has this happened or is there talk of it? I can’t see it being in the Saudis interest to bother if they’re trying to build their league.

            Open Controls
            1. NotNowKato
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 28 mins ago

              No. It's just conjecture on my side.

              Out of transfer cash? Falling foul of FFP rules? We can help!

              Call Emirates Players Direct today!

              Open Controls
              1. Athletico Timbo
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 24 mins ago

                They’d probably put clauses in contracts to stop that but you never know. I certainly think this Saudi project will have more legs in it than the Chinese attempt that’s for sure.

                Open Controls
          2. Hairy Potter
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Will be interesting to see if the Saudi PIF try this with a loan to Newcastle from one of their clubs in Saudi. Pay most of the wages during the loan and help Newcastle navigate FFP.

            Open Controls
        3. Bluetiger1
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Thoughts for all do you think with the Saudi Arabia money this summer will shape the way transfers are conducted in the following transfer windows as this will only inflate the overall transfer system?

          Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      He gave up captaining a CL team to go play in the Championship - hardly a surprise he’s bag-chasing.

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Could do with a Saudi club buying Jeff Hendrick or Javier Manquillo for £50m apiece, as well as helping Newcastle's rivals out.

      Open Controls
  7. Athletico Timbo
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    How do you get back to the home page on mobile?

    Open Controls
    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Ah I’ve worked it out. You have to close the site and reopen it lol

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Press the FFS logo up the top.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Thanks. I must have been pressing the green next to it.

        Open Controls
  8. Athletico Timbo
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    Are you up watching the Ashes then TM?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Careful, some people here get their knickers in a twist when you talk about other sports

      Open Controls
  9. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    It’s quite difficult to read article titles against such a dark background particularly- hopefully FFS will change that and bring back tick box instead of this black sliding spot

    Open Controls
  10. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Fixture ticker on the right is out of sync for me. Puts the fifth game under the first one, so it looks like there's a DGW in GW1.

    Open Controls
    1. Silver_and_Gold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Look normal on my screen

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Same for me

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        * Reading it on my i Phone

        Open Controls
    3. Epic Fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Looks all good for me.
      Got a screenshot?

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        https://www.dropbox.com/s/hrdaq8s6bug2a6v/2023-06-18%2020.17.54.png?dl=0

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yeah that's how it looks for me too on mobile. Desktop version is working fine.

          Open Controls
  11. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours ago

    Havertz to Arsenal conclusions:
    -Arsenal wants to return where they belong (outside top 4)

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Rice and Havertz are the most average potential signings.

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Rice is good, Havertz I don’t know what they see in this player. He clearly can’t make it in the PL and also not suitable for Arteta’s formation

        Open Controls
        1. I Must Break You
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          I think he's a solid player, just not a striker. Not sure why all 57 Chelsea managers in the last 2 years kept playing him there

          Open Controls
          1. Shark Team
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            You may be right, I just think he doesn’t suit this league maybe in UCL will get more mins

            Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Not a bad signing for the prices being written about. Will provide an extra option to Jesus.

      Ramsdale
      White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
      Partey Odegaard Xhaka
      Saka Jesus Martinelli

      Turner
      Tomiyasu Holding Kiwior Tierney
      Elneny Jorginho Vieira
      Smith-Rowe Havertz Trossard

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        They are about to spend 50+ mil for a sub when they play with Ben White RB

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          I think Arsenal need to focus on subs tbh. It is lack of variety in their backups that causes them issues. They bring on Trossard for Martinelli. They bring on Smith-Rowe for Odegaard. They bring on Vieira for Xhaka. It is basically the same player, but not as good.

          If I look at the first team, it looks good, other than I would sell Xhaka and buy Rice. But the real issue for Arsenal is there is no backup for Saliba, there is no backup for Jesus and there isn't really a backup for Saka.

          Open Controls
          1. Shark Team
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            With UCL this season they need squad depth true

            Open Controls
          2. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            I think Havertz can cover Jesus and Saka, but I hope Arteta sees him as a game-changing left 8, since he's been underwhelming as a CF. Could help to dominate possession and get the ball back high up the pitch, as he's pretty good at pressing, contrary to popular opinion.

            With Rice and one of Partey/Caicedo/Jorginho/Lavia/Zinchenko behind Havertz and Odegaard in a box midfield (depending on who's at the club and who the opposition is), it could be enough defensive cover, considering Arsenal will plan to dominate the ball. Havertz could also be the second choice for Odegaard's role.

            Arsenal need better subs, true, but they need genuine competition for starters as they only focussed on 38 games, effectively, last season, whereas they will be genuinely competing in a lot more than that next season. Havertz will get plenty of starts.

            Arsenal already have Jesus, Nketiah, ESR, Nelson, Trossard, Saka, Martinelli (Pepe, Marquinhos) competing for the front 3 slots, so I doubt Havertz is seen primarily as competition for those slots. Back-up for Saka, maybe, but all those players (besides maybe Nketiah... maybe Martineli) are decent on the right of attack already (even if it's not the best (actually, arguably for Jesus, he's even better there than CF, which puts Havertz in the mix for CF with Nketiah).... *However*, there is a desperate need in the 8s, as Arsenal only have Odegaard who is proven quality in that position (assuming Xhaka leaves, which is a safe bet right now).

            And yes, Nketiah is backup to Jesus (you know that). And he is worthy of it. Criminally underrated, considering that he covered for Jesus last season very well, with Arsenal playing some of their best football with him in the team. And he was playing through an injury as well, which eventually caught up with him.

            I also have to disagree that Trossard is essentially the same player as Martinelli, but less good (clearly not), Smith Rowe as Odegaard (like really not!) and Vieira for Xhaka (wow, no!). It's more subjective, so I won't make a long argument, but they are different players with different skillsets.

            Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        £80m for a player who’s not even scored 20 league goals in 3 seasons?

        Open Controls
        1. Shark Team
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Imagine missing Rice to pay this sum for Havertz

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            I think they’ll do both and end up regressing. Wouldn’t be surprised to see them drop out of the top 4.

            Open Controls
            1. DBW - Slug Repellent
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Lol.

              Arsenal are in a better position to succeed than United.

              United’s only chance of success is if they get a new oil investor and spend £500m this summer and that is desperately pathetic.

              Open Controls
              1. Sure You Did
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                Both pretty garbage but at least Man U won a trophy and didn't bottle it.

                Open Controls
                1. DBW - Slug Repellent
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Who’s your team? Or too coward to say? coward

                  Open Controls
              2. x.jim.x
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                I didn’t mention United once.

                Open Controls
                1. DBW - Slug Repellent
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  But you’re a United fan who are saying Arsenal will regress.

                  It’s the same every season with United and yet the arse have finished above United in 7 or the last 10 seasons.

                  Open Controls
                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 8 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    Being a United fan has nothing to do with Arsenal making bad signings, it’s just you chucking out petty team-based insults instead of trying to argue the point.

                    Open Controls
                    1. DBW - Slug Repellent
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      You’re saying Rice will be a bad signing.

                      I don’t trust your judgment that arsenal will drop out of the top 4.

                      Open Controls
                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 8 Years
                        22 mins ago

                        Putting words in my mouth again - Rice is a top signing but Havertz is an absolute car-crash, especially for £80m.

                        Replacing Xhaka and Partey with Havertz (who isn’t an 8) and Rice (who isn’t an out-and-out 6), and putting them next to Odegaard is a recipe for disaster.

                        I also didn’t say Arsenal WILL drop out - I said I wouldn’t be surprised considering I think Liverpool and Chelsea will be miles better, with Spurs and Newcastle improving too.

                        Finishing above us doesn’t guarantee top 4, as you must have learnt in the past 10 years since you got there.

                        Open Controls
                      2. DBW - Slug Repellent
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        I think they’ll do both and end up regressing. Wouldn’t be surprised to see them drop out of the top 4.

                        Being a United fan has nothing to do with Arsenal making bad signings

                        Open Controls
                      3. x.jim.x
                        • 8 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        Well at least we agree on something.

                        Open Controls
                      4. DBW - Slug Repellent
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Glad you’re now aware of what you said.

                        Open Controls
              3. FPLEnjoyer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour ago

                Utd wouldn’t spend £80m on some one useless though. I support Jimmy’s stance here

                Open Controls
                1. DBW - Slug Repellent
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Maguire
                  Sancho
                  Anthony

                  To name a few over the last few years.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPLEnjoyer
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    We don’t want to talk about those. We just want to talk about Havertz

                    Open Controls
    3. Bluetiger1
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Both signings will assist with Champions League football next season,
      increase squad depth & importantly have premiership experience - if acquired
      two good signings

      Open Controls
      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Rice is having a tour of United's training ground today 😛
        https://twitter.com/UtdDistrict/status/1670161226851053570

        Open Controls
  12. Bluetiger1
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Dear Fellow FPL Managers - not been on recently due to a death in the family.

    1. What is the Black scroll option on the page when connected to the comments page - I think used to be a tick by now unsure?
    ---
    2. Premier League - Any rumoured confirmed signings prior to usual 1st July dates?
    3. When will the new prices on the Fantasy Football Scout site announced?

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Never noticed it until you just mentioned it. The text is missing, but it's there if you highlight it.

      https://i.snipboard.io/vZwoAb.jpg

      A few posts above seems people are having site issues with things being misaligned.

      Open Controls
  13. DBW - Slug Repellent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Is this Nations league supposed to be a big thing now?

    I saw the Spain players celebrating like they won the World Cup when they made it to the final.

    Has Europa conference vibes to it.

    Open Controls
  14. grooveymatt65
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Random question but who are people's 3 teams to get relegated?

    Mine are Luton Town, Wolves and Everton

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Luton, Sheffield, Everton

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Same 3 who came up

      Open Controls
    3. FPLEnjoyer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Forest, Sheffield Utd, Everton

      Open Controls

