FPL 2023/24: Best fixtures for the new season

The Premier League fixtures are now released for 2023/24 – so let the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) planning commence!

FPL has yet to relaunch, of course, but we are at least able to assess which teams we should invest in and which we should avoid from a fixture difficulty perspective.

We will be taking a look at the top-flight teams with less favourable schedules later on but first we turn our attention to those sides with the best runs of opening fixtures on paper.

The primary focus in this article will be on a six-Gameweek lookahead but we will scrutinise the shorter and longer-term prospects where appropriate.

SEASON TICKER OUTLOOK

Our Season Ticker has been updated, with the opening six Gameweeks sorted by difficulty below:

Subscribers to Fantasy Football Scout can use this helpful tool to pick out the best and worst runs of matches for each club, sort by rotation pairings, use their own customised difficulty ratings and more.

BEST FIXTURES

MANCHESTER CITY

FPL notes: Haaland haul, Ake rested + Solanke or Kane for Free Hit? 1

Erling Haaland perma-captain and a Manchester City triple-up?

The fixture schedulers have once again been kind to Pep Guardiola’s troops, which will only heighten interest in their players in FPL.

Like last season, the reigning champions are the only Premier League team who avoid a big-six side in the first six Gameweeks.

It’s actually an even longer run of these ‘easier’ matches this season, with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers to come in Gameweek 7.

Rotation is typically cited as a reason not to overload on City assets but with the UEFA Champions League not starting until after Gameweek 5, Pep Guardiola’s tinkering should be kept to a relative minimum initially.

Yes, there’ll be the usual week-to-week tweaks depending on opposition: a Riyad Mahrez here and a Bernardo Silva there.

But by and large, you’d expect most of the big guns to feature in every game. In 2022/23, seven players started the first four league matches, while Nathan Ake was only deprived of a chance to do so thanks to injury:

Above: Man City’s appearance information in the first four Gameweeks of 2022/23

The one difference this season is that there is a UEFA Super Cup to be contested in between Gameweeks 1 and 2 but with City playing Burnley in the Friday night game on the opening weekend, there should be ample recovery time between matches.

As for the early Premier League opposition, there are four fixtures against teams who came up from the Championship this season or the previous year: Burnley, Sheffield United, Fulham and Nottingham Forest. Steve Cooper’s side had the worst away record in the division in 2022/23, so there’ll be hauls aplenty expected from that fixture.

The visit of Newcastle United in Gameweek 2 is the one big test, although City still managed to score five goals against last season’s joint-best Premier League defence.

ARSENAL

 

1

  1. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 35 mins ago

    Arise, Sir Deulofail

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      No fair. I posted first. 😡

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        You don't have the nodule for shifting comments up and down the page on the right of each comment?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 6 mins ago

          I've formally requested it many times, but alas no.

          Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 35 mins ago

    I'm giddy like a schoolgirl, nothing beats fixture release day!

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Sexist. In school, the boys used to spin around and exhale as much as possible to get light-headed for fun. Oh wait, that's dizzy, not giddy. Sexism wins again

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      So giddy that you're shifting your nodule up and down?

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      This is an absolute crucial article. If there is one article that you should refer back to as a beacon amongst the avalanche of pre season content that's coming our way, it is this. Amidst all the noise and recycled opinions from the FPL content creators who are trying to take money off you, this should be your source of truth as you draft your gameweek 1 team.

      Open Controls
    4. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Just make sure you don't go into a hysterical fit if City face Luton in GW1, virgin.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        No promises.

        Open Controls
  3. Griffoking
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 34 mins ago

    Chelsea have some nice fixtures....maybe a few James punts

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      A few James punts was the only thing written on Flamps' tactics board too.
      Need to see how square James is over the summer. If he still looks like a Roblox character then those poor knees aren't going to hold out.

      Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      And no Kepa CSs

      Open Controls
  4. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    With the fixtures released I see the usual chancers are offering their opinions on twitter and elsewhere. Best think to do is delete fpl twitter. I went from around 1 million at Christmas to a 33k finish and I credit this to deleting twitter and stop listening to podcasts. If you watch a lot of foootball you will make better decisions that listening to the chancers and it’s more fun to back yourself anyway. Information diet is very important so when people are recommending Luton strikers in a few weeks, remember they’re lunatics

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      I disagree.

      Once Neymar signs for Luton, he should do quite well with those fixtures.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      No FPL podcasts would make the working day in the office very boring.

      Open Controls
      1. zeslinguer
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

        This is the problem though. There’s good writers here but they are a gateway drug. Then al of a sudden you’re listening to the opinions of Americans *shudders*

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 49 mins ago

          Or even worse .... You find yourself listening to LTFPL constantly singing "Do-do-do" on his stream.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            Or even worse .... expelled.

            Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      In all seriousness, I tend to agree.

      Too many self-proclaimed "experts" out there, many of whom are just regurgitating info they've read elsewhere, or re-wording it as though it's their own work.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Sick of all the regurgitation! Re-wording is for cowards.

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          Could you repeat that?

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 26 mins ago

            *Bleughh*

            Open Controls
    4. zeslinguer
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Plagiarism is really serious in the fpl influencer biz. I demand you take this down

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        Don't know what you're talking about, Z. Just trying my best to add value to the community with my views.

        Open Controls
        1. zeslinguer
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 41 mins ago

          Tbh I thought this was a glitch initially lol

          Open Controls
  5. zeslinguer
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    If Newcastle sign a top class attacking mid he could be gold next season. Was surprised to read Newcastle finished with a higher xG than arsenal last season

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Maddison? That's gone a bit quiet lately.

      Open Controls
      1. zeslinguer
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        Someone of that ilk. 8 million ish. Nailed on. Lots of G+A potential. Newcaste will be sick g at least one attacker and I’d expect two. Maybe someone like a Thiram

        Open Controls
        1. zeslinguer
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 39 mins ago

          *sign, not sick g. Sounded like a road man there lol

          Open Controls
  6. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    Screwing up with both KDB and Salah is the best thing Chelsea ever did. Both Arsenal and Chelsea pundits agreeing that Havertz is worth huge investment because he's going to have the same trajectory. Chelsea duds are now worth 5 times as much as anyone else's.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      I could see Havertz in the L8 position with Rice/Partey/Caicedo/Jorg behind and another DM inverting from FB, e.g. Partey/Caicedo from RB or Rice from LB (not ideal as a right-footer). Finding the idea of him as a 9 at Arsenal quite hard to stomach.

      Many Arsenal commentators seem to have randomly sprung a new idea that Arteta wouldn't want a more "traditional", direct, prolific, goalscoring, target frontman, and that Havertz is as close as he would want to get to that kind of profile (because he's tall). I guess bidding for Vlahovic was an accident then? And you could say the same about Pep until Haaland was available.

      I don't think Havertz is ruthless enough in front of goal, similar to Jesus, and eventually Arteta will want a better finisher there, but they tend to be expensive and/or lacking in other domains. That's why he has faith in Nketiah, who is more ruthless in front of goal than Jesus, and yet bred by Arsenal to have many qualities that he's looking for. He can bridge the gap until he improves or Arsenal improve on him.

      I hope Havertz is third choice 9 at best, if he comes, or otherwise, that I'm wrong in general, of course. We don't need another winger; it's the 8s that need more attacking quality and quantity right now.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        “I don't think Havertz is ruthless enough in front of goal”

        What an understatement - he hasn’t even hit 20 league goals across 3 seasons, even with the odd penalty. He is toilet.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          I mean, that needs context. He doesn't exactly get the same chances as Kane (whom he had a better xG delta than in 21/22). But overall, quite underwhelming. Might be better off further from goal, even when it comes to scoring goals.

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            Context is that he’s played for 3 years at a top club (who won the CL in that time) and has scored fewer goals than Antonio.

            A midfield of Havertz, Rice, and Odegaard would be hilariously fragile when out of possession, never mind in transition.

            Open Controls
          2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            His best position would kick Odegaard out of the Starting XI. Which would be daft.

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              Actually that's exactly what Arsenal need. Ode has no competition or backup besides Vieira. The 8 positions are very thin, besides Rice potentially L8, and wingers like ESR, Trossard and Nelson being tested there. Havertz could be a big improvement on those players in the L8 as well have R8 cover. I'm not saying he is going to be, but I thnik/hope that's the theory behind it because I don't want him as a striker.

              As I said hinted at in my long reply: two attacking 8s (who are both good at pressing btw) could be covered by a DM plus an inverting FB DM like Caicedo/Partey/etc who would form the base of the midfield box and cover for defensive frailties. I'm just looking for ways that Havertz could work because I'm not over the moon about the approach.

              Open Controls
  7. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Hi

    Open Controls
  8. Business Dog
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Share price up, former employees publicly backing the takeover. Qatari deal surely done now, pending announcement.

    Mbappe priced at 12.0 next season.

    BD

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Martinelli Mbappe Saka/Jesus looks good, better than Havertz, but not sure about Mbappe's personality or wages

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Rio chatting wham on 5Live when he hasn’t got a scooby - all just rumours at this stage and will drag on for a while yet.

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Rio is a bluffer at the best of times, but he thinks he is Paxman or something.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/14938922/filing-history

          Looks like he might be right this time…

          Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      RMT

      4.5
      4.5 - 4.5 - 4.5
      Salah (13m)- 4.5 - 4.5 - 4.5
      Haaland (13m) - Mbappe (12m) - Kane (12m)

      4.0 / 4.5 - 4.5 - 4.5

      0.0 itb

      Open Controls
      1. harrythealien
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Math? 1.0 in the bank??

        Open Controls
      2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Don't be giving Todd Boehly ideas now.

        Open Controls
    4. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Yes, well spotted.

      Math(s) not my strong point.

      Open Controls
  9. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Reckon this is affordable?

    Pickford
    TAA, White, Estupinan
    Son, Odegaard, Mac Allister, Mitoma
    Haaland, Jesus, Mbeumo

    4.0; 4.0, 4.5, 4.5.

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Needs more triple Luton

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      By my detailed calculations (guesswork), that comes in at 0.5m over budget.

      5.0
      7.0 - 5.5 - 5.5
      9.0 - 9.0 - 7.0 - 6.5
      13.0 - 9.0 - 7.0

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Appreciate the guesswork! Close enough, one downgrade away is fine.

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        I would say you've underpriced Haaland and Son, and overpriced several others.

        Open Controls
      3. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I'd say this is pretty spot on but I'd change:

        TAA 7.5
        Ode 8.5
        Mitoma 7.0
        Haaland 13.5

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Are those prices off LiveFPL? That's what I've used to knock up my first draft.

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            If they are the same then it's a coincidence, they are just my guesses

            Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours ago

      I must've forgotten to multiply the square root of pi or something.

      Open Controls
    4. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      MacAllister playing the Henderson role at Liverpool is a dead pick.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        I disagree but will see how he looks in preseason. He's got so much more quality than Henderson.

        Open Controls
      2. Haa-lala-land
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        I thought this at first too, but then someone a lot wiser than me suggested Klopp is changing how Liverpool midfielders play, freed up by Trents role, and two wide forwards staying more out wide than they normally do.
        As a premonition of what could be, use Curtis Jones as an example of the attacking midfield hint at the end of the season against Leicester. Granted its only one game.
        I won't be considering getting McA still. Probably an awful pick regardless without pens.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Games against Leicester are invalid - letting Jones score a brace should have been grounds for instant relegation.

          Most will have Salah and Trent, so that only leaves 1 other Liverpool pick, which will probably be Gakpo or Robertson, depending on how they start - no point having a bloke whose only role is to pass to Trent.

          Open Controls
    5. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I think that's about 1m over, and also mbuemo may be reclassified as a mid

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        No worries if he's a mid. 3-5-2 instead.

        Can find 1m by downgrading Mac Allister and/or Mitoma.

        Open Controls
  10. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    If Fernandes and Rashford were to come in at the same price who would you prefer?

    Open Controls
    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Probably Rashford

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Bruno if we sign a striker, Rashford if not.

      Open Controls
      1. zeslinguer
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Isn’t rashford better coming off the left anyway?

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Yeah he is but I'm thinking he meant Bruno will get more assists if they sign a proper striker.

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Bingo. Bruno had 32 big chances created last season (the most in the league) but only 8 assists (joint 9th in the league).

            De Bruyne had 1 fewer BCC than him but double the assists because he was creating for an actual footballer and not some Dutch donkey.

            Open Controls
        2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          When United doesn't have a proper striker. A top-class #9 will steal his FPL thunder, but Bruno will still lay on assists.

          Open Controls
    3. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Rashford

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Bruno. He'll play 90 mins every game. Rash out on the left will give mins up to Garnacho.

        Open Controls
  11. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    How to cancel subscription?

    Open Controls
    1. zeslinguer
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Will be somewhere in settings under user profile

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Why would you want to do that after 11 years?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        *12

        Open Controls
      2. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        people grow up and move on

        Open Controls
      3. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Because premium members' area is not great and not improved (since I've been a member), despite price increases and promises of improvements. Beta area is worse.

        Maybe also doesn't want to support a site that pushes gambling and hasn't improved the standard members' area (the general site and discussion area) for that whole 12 years, again despite promises from Mark and then Geoff and others.

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          This along with the fact that the majority if not all of the important stats are available for free on YouTube and Twitter these days. I won't be renewing.

          Open Controls
        2. Dunk and Disorderly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          xG data for the Southampton vs Liverpool match is still wrong as well. Not sure if I can trust it anymore.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            27 mins ago

            Right, trust is another big issue for me. E.g. RMT is sporadically updated manually at different times and we're not aware when or what's changed (despite it apparently being the plan to find a way to better communicate these things - empty words).

            Open Controls
        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Tbf

          You'll miss all the decent stuff in the article's where it cuts off.

          Also, xG by team manager is commonly published elsewhere but I've not seen it by player.

          I'm sure it must exist but if you earn a decent wage it's not much.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            By team

            Not manager!

            Open Controls
      4. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Doesn't want to fund David Munday's wages?

        Open Controls
      5. zeslinguer
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        For me after 6 years it was because the place stopped feeling like a community and more like a cash grab. The people who profit from this site don’t even bother to comment here snymore

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          24 mins ago

          Because they're trying to monetise elsewhere I guess?

          Open Controls
          1. zeslinguer
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes kind of. It needs a complete rebuild. It’s built on Wordpress which is just meant for simple things. So adding something like a feature to edit a comment or stats table that are usable on mobile is genuinely difficult. Plus there are a very few wordpress devs because it’s old tech and no one wants to work with it. Most of the modern web is built in some form of JavaScript framework. There are lots of devs for this, so you can add features quickly and find developers for it relatively easily. Plus my impression is that the people running the site just aren’t techy. Theyre publishers, their profit model is adverts and gambling. Not making the best technical website possible. So you are right, but this was a huge mistake.

            They were probably quoted a huge sum at some point to rebuild it in JavaScript, so decided what they have will have to do. and in the short term this is ok. But in the long term the site has fallen behind so many others and it will only get worse and worse. As I say elsewhere, ragabolly built live fpl by himself. It’s an amazing site. Ask yourself how he (as a staff of one) can build a site that gives you your live rank, EO, players that can hurt you etc, and this site can’t. The difference is ragabolly is technically switched on. Here they are publishers and they only understand the business model of ad clicks. It’s 2023 and you can’t delete a comment.

            They don’t understand how to build and sell a software product. A site run by one guy without any ads or subs spanks this site. This site has numerous full time staff and can’t get close to live fpl. Sorry for the rant but I find it genuinely sad how far this place has fallen due to the greed and complacency of those in charge. If they had any sense they’d bring in a full stack dev and rebuild the site from scratch. I would’ve genuinely helped with this when I reached out a year ago but was ghosted after a few messages. They don’t care. It’s a cash cow and it will degrade further as the competition eats them alive.

            Most of the current fpl influencers started as posters here. Imagine if they’d built a forum here where posters could add videos, graphics etc? Imagine how much more of a hub this place would till be? And the funny thing is that doing that is technically so easy, they just didn’t bother!

            Open Controls
    3. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I cancelled mine, it's there somewhere(auto renew?)

      Open Controls
    4. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Mine says it's going to expire even though they informed me it would renew. So there's no way to actually know for sure until you pay or lose access. They truly guffed up the new profile area and haven't fixed it still, and whoever was working on service clearly wasn't in the know when I contacted them about it.

      Go to profile (which you can't on desktop right now without typing in the URL - at least not for me on chrome, since the new update), then "edit profile" and scroll down: If there's no option to cancel where it says "expiry date", then your premium membersip is not suppose to auto-renew. At least, I believe that's how it's supposed to work, but last year it seemed everyone was getting charged regardless. Otherwise, there's supposed to be an option to cancel renewal (and it will still have an "expiry date", I believe, even though it should say "renewal date").

      Open Controls
      1. zeslinguer
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        This too, the features are just shocking. Site is 25 years out of date. They had the best fpl community on the web and totally dropped the ball with complacently. Most posters worth listening too left long ago for better platforms.

        Basic issue is they let a publisher run the site instead of someone techy. Pushing clickbait and gambling articles is the MO. Look what ragabolly did with live fpl by himself and you will see the difference. Amazing, innovative, useful website ran by one person. If they handed this site over to him 5 years ago it would still be top class, feature-rich and innovative… and worth the membership money. Instead they gave it to a legacy media dinosaur.

        But they don’t care as long as they’re paid by ad money. No reason to innovate. I’m a lead software dev with 10 years experience and I offered free consultancy about a year ago to one of the people who run the site. Exchanged a few messages then was ghosted. Not saying this to brag but my normal rate for this would be 3 figs per hour. That’s how much they care about the site. They’d rather milk their twitter audience and pump sorare and similar rubbish.

        Open Controls
        1. zeslinguer
          • 7 Years
          31 mins ago

          Just wanted to add (with a new comment since there is still not an edit feature in 2023), the standard of analysis by the likes of neale, avfc(some numbers) etc is top quality. It’s the tech side that is shocking

          Open Controls
  12. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Looks like Qatar will be announced as new owners of Man United very soon.

    Qatars bidding company for MUFC takeover has now registered as a UK company.

    https://twitter.com/UnitedStandMUFC/status/1669343199704539145?t=NPE3pKZUDErsSB5ixL90SQ&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. zeslinguer
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Tbh mate I wouldnt read too much into this. I’m a Newcastle fan and we had a holding company set up by the Saudis 2 years before the deal went through (Zebra holdings).

      Open Controls
      1. The Mandalorian
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Hahahahaha

        Open Controls
  13. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Just want to see if these emojis work: ↓↑

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Cool then I can post this:

      The way I see Arsenal transfer priorities (after Rice (and Caicedo??)):

      Martinelli Nelson↓ ESR↓ Trossard↓ ___4___ Nketiah Marquinhos Jesus Saka
      ___3___ Vieira Odegaard
      ↑Zinchenko↓ ↑Rice↓ ↑Caicedo↓ [Partey↓ Jorginho] Elneny
      ___1___ Gabriel Saliba Kiwior Holding ___2___ White Tomiyasu
      Ramsdale Turner Hein

      [] = One would be likely to leave if Ricedo happens
      ↓↑ Can also comfortable cover these areas

      1. Non-inverting FB option to replace Tierney if he goes. DMs can cover FB positions and invert, particularly RB, while White and Tomiyasu can play RB in a variety of ways. The closest to a traditional LB Arsenal would have with no Tierney might be Kiwior, but I think another option would be needed.

      In reality, it seems Arsenal are actually in the market for a RB, but maybe that's just opportunism, or maybe it would see White playing more as a CB.

      Probability this window: reasonable
      Desperateness: mid-high if Tierney leaves

      2. Either (i) a CB who is similar in profile to Saliba. Could be a young Kiwior-type or experienced cover. Or (ii) or non-inverting RB who competes with White, ideally more traditional and not an old guy that blocks White and Tomi from gaining experience. Would help solve the CB shortage as well with White (and Tomi) being able to cover it.

      Linked with Fresneda. He is young, but perhaps too young and inexperienced. Still, you can't have it all.

      Probability this window: reasonable
      Desperateness: Middling if Holding stays (Yes he's not ideal, but he's low down the pecking order now and you don't want too many players on the books). High if Holding leaves

      3. L8 who is a more creative and attacking option than Rice and/or Caicedo & better in this position than ESR, Nelson, Trossard and Vieira. Ideally, this player would be genuine competition for Odegard's R8 spot as well.

      Could this be Havertz? My intuition says no, but it's also the only place I would want him at Arsenal (unless, of course, his versatility is needed due to injuries).

      Probability this window: Reasonable
      Desperateness: Mid-high if one of Rice and Caicedo joins. Not high if Ricedo happens.

      4. CF who is better than Jesus (especially at finishing). This would allow Jesus play on the right and give Saka much-needed competition and rotation, as most attacking players are better on the left.

      This is the Toney, Vlahovic or Osimhen type and would likely be expensive. Balogun isn't there yet and isn't likely to stick around to see if it's him down the line.

      Probability this window: very low
      Desperateness: low for now, but could become necessary to level-up

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        tl;dr - Arsenal transfer priorities imo after Rice/Caicedo

        1. Traditional FB to replace Tierney if he goes
        2. CB or traditional RB if Holding goes
        3. Attacking L8 & competition with Ode for R8
        4. CF better than Jesus (not this window)

        Open Controls
  14. RomeMe1122
    • 2 Years
    just now

    bruh

    Open Controls

